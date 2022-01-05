Anupam Mittal Biography: Birth, Age, Family, Education, Career, Net Worth, Shark Tank India, and More

Anupam Mittal Biography: The Founder and CEO of People Group, and the Founder of Shaadi.com, is one of the Sharks of Shark Tank India which is aired on Sony Entertainment Television. He is making headlines after appearing on the business reality show which is on the lines of the American show, Shark Tank.

Through this article, let us take a look at the birth, age, family, education, career, and net worth of the angel investor.

Anupam Mittal Biography

Birth 23 December 1971 Age 50 years Family Gopal Krishna Mittal (Father) Bhagwati Devi Mittal (Mother) Education MBA from Boston College, Massachusetts, United States Net Worth $25 million (approx.) Occupation Angel Investor and Entrepreneur Wife Aanchal Kumar Children One daughter

Anupam Mittal Biography: Birth, Age, Family, and Education

Anupam Mittal was born on 23 December 1971 to Gopal Krishna Mittal and Bhagwati Devi Mittal and is currently residing in the Financial Capital of India.

He is an alumnus of Boston College, Massachusetts, United States. Anupam Mittal did a major in Operations and Strategic Management from 1994 to 1997.

Anupam Mittal Wife and Children

Anupam Mittal tied the knot with model Aanchal Kumar on 4 July 2013 in Rajasthan, India. The couple gave birth to a daughter.

Anupam Mittal Career

After completing his MBA, Anupam laid the foundation of People Group which is the parent company of businesses like shaadi.com, makaan.com, Mauj Mobile App, and People pictures.

He is also a founding member and former chairperson of the Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and the founding Co-chair of H2 India.

Apart from this, he is on Boards of LetsVenture Online and Zepo and serves as an Advisor at ShaadiSaga, and Grip and Kae Capital.

Anupam Mittal's Shaadi.com

In 1996, Anupam Mittal founded Sagaai.com to provide a superior matchmaking experience by expanding the opportunities available to meet potential life partners.

In the course of time, Sagaai.com was rebranded as Shaadi.com, with an objective to help people find happiness.

Since then, the social networking site, which specializes in matchmaking, has touched millions of lives across the world. The company is one of the largest matrimonial sites in India and is the world's leading matrimonial website for Asians.

Currently, Shaadi.com has more than 3.2 million success stories and over 35 million userbases across the world.

Anupam Mittal's Makaan.com

The foundation stone of makaan.com was laid by Anupam Mittal to bridge the gap between the buyers and sellers of properties. The real estate website helps people search for properties at affordable prices.

Anupam Mittal's Mauj Mobile App

Incorporated on 12 May 2005, Mauj Mobile Pvt. Ltd. is a global mobile media company that deals in mobile content and applications such as games, wallpapers, ringtones, matrimonials, middleware solutions, roaming applications, and messaging gateways.

Anupam Mittal Net Worth

Besides his startups, Anupam Mittal is an active investor who has invested in more than 94 businesses. His net worth is approximately $25million.

Anupam Mittal as Shark Tank India Judge

Anupam Mittal is one of the Seven sharks or investors on the Shark Tank India business reality show. He will invest in the ideas of the budding entrepreneurs to help them make a mark in their respective fields.

Anupam Mittal Recognitions

1- He was listed as one of the 25 people to watch out for by The Week magazine.

2- He is among India's 50 Most Powerful People listed by Business Week.

3- He was also voted by IMPACT Digital Power 100 list 2012 & 2013 amongst top Icons of India’s Digital Ecosystem.

