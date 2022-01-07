Aman Gupta Biography: Birth, Age, Family, Education, Career, Net Worth, Shark Tank India, and More

Aman Gupta Biography: Aman Gupta is the Co-founder and CMO of boAt. He is among the seven Sharks of Shark Tank India, the Indian adaptation of the American business reality show Shark Tank. Let's take a look at his birth, age, family, education, career, net worth and more.

Aman Gupta Biography

Birth 16 August 1984 Age 37 years old Education Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram Delhi University Institute of Chartered Accountants of India Indian School of Business Kellogg Graduate School of Management, USA Family Neeraj Gupta (Father) Jyoti Kochar Gupta (Mother) Occupation Angel Investor and Investor, Co-founder and CMO boAt Net Worth $95 million Wife Priya Dagar Children Mia Gupta Adaa Gupta

Aman Gupta Biography: Birth, Age, and Family

Aman Gupta was born on 16 August 1984 in Delhi to Neeraj Gupta (Father) and Jyoti Kochar Gupta (Mother). He is 37 years old.

Aman Gupta Education

Aman Gupta attended Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram and is an alumnus of Delhi University. He later cleared CA entrance and attended the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

To realise his dream of becoming an entrepreneur, Aman Gupta pursued an MBA in Finance and Strategy from the Indian School of Business. He did his second MBA in general management and marketing from Kellogg Graduate School of Management, USA.

Aman Gupta Wife and Children

Aman Gupta tied the knot with Priya Dagar and the couple gave birth to two daughters-- Mia Gupta and Adaa Gupta.

Aman Gupta Career

1- Aman Gupta started his career with Citi as the Assistant Manager from March 2003 to August 2005.

2- He co-founded Advanced Telemedia Pvt. Ltc. and served as its CEO from September 2005 to March 2010.

3- From June 2011 to February 2012, Gupta served as the senior management consultant at KMPG.

4- He was associated with Harman International, a Samsung company, as its India sales director from March 2012 to December 2013.

5- He co-founded Imagine Marketing in April 2014.

6- Sameer Mehta and Aman Gupta co-founded BoAt in January 2016 and is currently serving as its CMO.

Foundation of BoAt

Sameer Mehta and Aman Gupta co-founded boAt, a company that deals in fashionable audio products. For the first two years, the company sold earphones, headphones, speakers, travel chargers and premium rugged cables.

The company's indestructible Apple charging cable and charger hit the market as the original ones used to bend and break near the ends. The rough, braided cable by boAt having a life cycle of 10,000 bends is priced at Rs. 1,500, much lower than that of the original charger and cable.

Aman Gupta Net Worth

Aman Gupta is an angel investor who has invested in companies including FREECULTR, Bummer, Skippi Ice Pops, Shiprocket, WickedGud, Anveshan, and 10club. His net worth is approximately $95 million.

Aman Gupta as Shark Tank India Judge

Aman Gupta is one of the seven judges on Shark Tank India. The Indian adaption of the American business reality show helps budding entrepreneurs to grow. As part of his role on the show, Gupta will be mentoring and investing in the new business ideas.

