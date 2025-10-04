DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2025: Download Notification PDF 5346 Vacancies, Check Eligibility Apply Online Link

DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2025: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the notification to recruit eligible candidates for 5346 vacancies of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Drawing Teacher, and Special Education Teacher under different Departments/Local/Autonomous Bodies of the Govt. of NCT of Delhi. Interested candidates can apply online for this role from October 9 to November 7, 2025, only at the official website. Candidates should have completed a bachelor’s degree in the concerned subject and must not have exceeded 30 years of age to be eligible. In this article, we have shared the DSSSB TGT notification PDF along with eligibility, vacancy, and application process on this page.
DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2025
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board aims to recruit eligible candidates for 5346 vacancies for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Drawing Teacher, and Special Education Teacher in different departments. Applicants should satisfy all the eligibility requirements and fill out the form within the deadline only at the official website. The last date to submit the DSSSB TGT application form shall be November 7, 2025, till 11.59 pm. The DSSB TGT selection process involves stages, namely a computer-based test, followed by the Skill Test/Physical Endurance Test/Driving Test/Trade Test as per the job requirement. Click on the direct link below to download the DSSSB TGT notification PDF.
|
DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2025
DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2025 Overview
DSSSB has released the notification for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Drawing Teacher, and Special Education Teacher posts on the official website. It comprises details like eligibility, vacancy, selection process, and other crucial information. Here are the highlights for the DSSSB TGT recruitment 2025 shared below for reference purposes:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board
|
Post Name
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Drawing Teacher, and Special Education Teacher
|
Vacancy
|
5346
|
Registration
|
October 9 to November 7, 2025
|
Eligibility
|
Bachelor’s Degree, 30 years
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam and Skill Test/Physical Endurance Test/Driving Test/Trade Test
|
Salary
|
Rs 44,900- Rs 1,42,400
|
Official Website
|
dsssb.delhi.gov.in
DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2025 Eligibility
Candidates should ensure they fulfil all the DSSSB TGT eligibility criteria in terms of age limit, qualification, and nationality outlined by the exam authorities. Those who fail to satisfy any of the eligibility conditions may face rejection of their candidature. Check the eligibility criteria for the DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2025 shared below:
|
Age Limit
|
Must not exceed 30 years
|
Age Relaxation
|
SC/ST: 05 years
OBC: 03 years
PwBD + UR/EWS: 10 years
PwBD + SC/ST: 15 years
PwBD + OBC: 13 years
|
Educational Qualification
|
TGT:
A Bachelor’s Degree in the concerned subject with at least 50 percent marks from a recognized University/ Institute (the concerned subject should have been studied for at least 2 years);
OR
Master’s Degree in the concerned subject from a recognized University/Institute with at least 50 percent marks in either bachelor’s degree or master’s degree;
OR
4-year integrated programme /course /degree of B.EI.ED/B.Sc.B.Ed/B.A.B.Ed from any NCTE recognized Institution (the concerned subject should have been studied for at least 3 years).
B.Ed or three year integrated B.Ed-M.Ed. From a recognized University/Institute (No Separate B.Ed/B.Ed-M.Ed. is required in the case of 4 years integrated course of B.El.Ed/B.Sc.B.Ed/ B.A.B.Ed).
Pass in the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) Conducted by CBSE.
Drawing Teacher
Five years’ Diploma in Drawing/Painting/Sculpture/Graphic Art from a university/institute recognised by the Government of India.
OR
Master’s Degree in Drawing and Painting/Fine Art from a recognised university.
OR
Bachelor’s Degree in Drawing/Painting/Fine Art plus Two years’ full-time Diploma in Painting/Fine Art from a recognised university/institution.
Special Education Teacher
Graduate with B.Ed. (Special Education) or B.Ed. with a two years diploma in special education or post-graduate professional diploma in special education.
OR
Any other equivalent qualification approved by the Rehabilitation council of India.
Qualifying CTET conducted by CBSE is Compulsory for appointment as a teacher.
|
Nationality
|
Indian Citizens
How to Apply Online for DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2025?
Applicants must make sure that they are registered on DSSSB’s portal when submitting online applications. No other mode of application form shall be accepted. Here are the steps to apply for the DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2025 shared below.
- Go to the official DSSSB website.
- Click on the “TGT Apply Online” link under the “Notifications” tab.
- Register with a valid Email ID, mobile number, and other details.
- Log in with the relevant credentials to fill out the application form.
- Upload all the required documents and pay the application fees. The application fees will be Rs 100. Women applicants and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD & Ex-Serviceman categories are exempted from paying application fees.
- Take the printout of the application for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation