DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2025: Download Notification PDF 5346 Vacancies, Check Eligibility Apply Online Link

TGT:

A Bachelor’s Degree in the concerned subject with at least 50 percent marks from a recognized University/ Institute (the concerned subject should have been studied for at least 2 years);

OR

Master’s Degree in the concerned subject from a recognized University/Institute with at least 50 percent marks in either bachelor’s degree or master’s degree;

OR

4-year integrated programme /course /degree of B.EI.ED/B.Sc.B.Ed/B.A.B.Ed from any NCTE recognized Institution (the concerned subject should have been studied for at least 3 years).

B.Ed or three year integrated B.Ed-M.Ed. From a recognized University/Institute (No Separate B.Ed/B.Ed-M.Ed. is required in the case of 4 years integrated course of B.El.Ed/B.Sc.B.Ed/ B.A.B.Ed).

Pass in the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) Conducted by CBSE.

Drawing Teacher

Five years’ Diploma in Drawing/Painting/Sculpture/Graphic Art from a university/institute recognised by the Government of India.

OR

Master’s Degree in Drawing and Painting/Fine Art from a recognised university.

OR

Bachelor’s Degree in Drawing/Painting/Fine Art plus Two years’ full-time Diploma in Painting/Fine Art from a recognised university/institution.

Special Education Teacher

Graduate with B.Ed. (Special Education) or B.Ed. with a two years diploma in special education or post-graduate professional diploma in special education.

OR

Any other equivalent qualification approved by the Rehabilitation council of India.

Qualifying CTET conducted by CBSE is Compulsory for appointment as a teacher.