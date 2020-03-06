CBSE Class 12 Political Science Question Paper 2020: Download in PDF

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Political Science examination for the Class 12 Humanities students today. Examination concluded at 01: 30 PM. We are providing here the original question paper of today’s CBSE Class 12 Political Science exam. You may download he complete question paper in PDF from here.

Check CBSE Class 12 Political Science Paper 2020 Analysis, Review & Student Feedback – Watch Live Video

Structure of CBSE Class 12 Political Science Paper 2020 is as follows:

Question paper has total 34 questions comprising total 80 marks.

Question nos. 1 to 20 carry 1 mark each.

Question nos. 21 to 23 carry 2 marks each.

Question nos. 24 to 27 carry 4 marks each.

Question nos. 28 to 30 carry 5 marks each.

Question no 31 is a map –based question.

Question nos. 32 to 34 carry 6 marks each.

There is no overall choice in the question paper. However, an internal choice has been provided in 1 question of one mark, 1 question of four marks and 3 questions of six marks. Students need to attempt only one of the choices in such questions.

A screenshot of the paper is shown below:

Check CBSE Class 12 Political Science Paper 2020 below:

Section-A

1. Fill in the blanks to make the given sentence meaningful.

Internet is an example of Global______.

2. Which two former Soviet Republic had violent secessionist movements?

3. Identify any two fields in which the Soviet Union lagged behind the West.

4. Which one of the following was NOT a consequence of disintegration of the USSR?

(a) Many new states emerged.

(b) Russia emerged as a new superpower.

(c) Power relations in world politics changed.

(d) The capitalist system emerged as the winner.

5. Complete the following sentence in a meaningful way.

The second world war ended when the United States dropped two atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of _____ and ______.

OR

The Russian Revolution of 1917 was inspired by the ideals of _____as opposed to capitalism and the need for an _____ society.

.

.

.

Full question paper can be downloaded in PDF from the link provided below: