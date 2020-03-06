CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2020: Political Science Paper Today – Check All New Updates Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the Class 12 Political Science paper today, March 06, at various examination centres across the country. Political Science is an important subject for class 12 students of arts stream. We will provide here all latest information and updates on today’s important paper. You can check here the paper analysis and review after the exam gets over. We will also bring here the student feedback about the difficulty level of their Political Science paper. A live video will be available here showing the students’ reactions.

Question paper of CBSE Class 12 Political Science Board Exam 2020 will also be provided here for download. So, keep refreshing this page to check every latest update.

Pattern of CBSE Class 12 Political Science Paper 2020

CBSE Class Political Science Paper 2020 will consist of 34 questions. All these questions would be arranged in different formats like below:

Questions Marks per Question Q. No. 1-20 1 mark Q. No. 21-23 2 marks Q. No. 24-27 4 marks Q. No. 28-30 5 marks Q. No. 31 5 marks Q. No. 32-34 6 marks

Paper will be of total 80 marks.

For more details on pattern of question paper, check CBSE Class 12 Political Science Sample Paper 2020.

