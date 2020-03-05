CBSE 12th Chemistry Board Exam 2020: Important Resources & Tips for Last Minute Preparation

CBSE 12th Chemistry board exam 2020 is scheduled for 7th March 2020 (Saturday) from 10:30 AM to 01:30 PM. Check important resources for last-minute preparation of CBSE Class 12 Chemistry board exam 2020. As we all know, the syllabus of CBSE Class 12 Chemistry subject is huge and it is not a cakewalk to revise the complete syllabus. However, there are some important resources with which students can easily revise a major portion of the syllabus in very less time. Also, the content given in these resources is very important for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE 12th Chemistry board exam 2020. Useful tips and important resources for last-minute preparation of Class 12 Chemistry board exam 2020 are given below.

- Latest Sample Paper of Class 12 Chemistry (Issued by CBSE)

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Sample Paper 2020 has been recently released by the board. This CBSE 12th Chemistry Sample Paper 2020 is based on the latest exam pattern. In this paper, you will learn about many Assertion Reason based questions which you will find in this year's question paper of CBSE Class 12 Chemistry board exam 2020.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Sample Paper 2020: Download PDF

- Latest Marking Scheme of Class 12 Chemistry (Issued by CBSE)

CBSE has also released Marking Scheme besides CBSE Sample Paper of Class 12 Chemistry subject. It contains hints & answers to all the questions of CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Sample Paper and also marks distribution in the answer. After going through the CBSE Marking Scheme of the Chemistry subject you can easily understand the art of writing good answers in CBSE 12th Chemistry board exam 2020.

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers & Marking Scheme: 2020

- Chapter-wise Notes for CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2020 Preparation

Experts at Jagran Josh have provided chapter-wise short revision notes based on NCERT textbooks for the preparation of CBSE 12th Chemistry board exam 2020. With the help of these chapter-notes, you can easily revise all the chapters of Class 12 Chemistry subject in a very short time.

CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Notes: All Chapters

- Chapter-wise Important Questions for Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2020

Not just chapter-wise notes, Jargan Josh has also provided chapter-wise solved important questions for the preparation of Class 12 Chemistry board exam 2020. These questions are based on important concepts from which questions have been frequently asked in previous years papers.

CBSE 12th Chemistry Board Exam 2020: Important Questions & Answers from All Chapters of NCERT Textbooks - Part I & II

- Previous Years’ Paper of CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2020 Preparation

Previous years' papers are one of the most important resources for the preparation of CBSE Class 12 Chemistry board exam 2020. As you will go through previous years' papers then you will learn that some concepts are very important and questions based on such concepts have been frequently asked every year. You can easily learn about these important concepts from previous years' papers.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Solved Previous Years' Question Papers (2019 to 2011)

- New Syllabus of Class 12 Chemistry for 2020 board exam

During the last minute of preparation, students must only focus on the topics mentioned in the latest CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2020. You can access the latest syllabus from the link given below. Also don't forget to learn important reactions mentioned in the practicals of CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Syllabus.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2019-20 & Important Resources

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2020: Most Important Topics

Important Name Reactions Asked in CBSE & IIT JEE Exams: Analysis of Previous Exams