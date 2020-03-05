Search

CBSE 12th Chemistry Board Exam 2020: Important Questions & Answers from All Chapters of NCERT Textbooks - Part I & II

Get chapter-wise important questions & answers for the preparation of CBSE class 12th Chemistry board exam 2020.  There are 16 chapters in Class 12 NCERT textbooks (Part I and II). Here, we have provided important questions & answers from all the chapters. 

Mar 5, 2020 17:01 IST
Chemistry Important Questions
CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Examination 2020 will be held on March 7, 2020. The students appearing for the CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Examination 2020 can go through the Chapter-wise important questions and answers for the upcoming CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Examination. These list of important questions and answers for CBSE Class 12th Chemistry are strictly based on the latest CBSE pattern.

The students of CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Examination 2020 will find the chapter-wise important questions and answers list very helpful for the last minute preparations. The questions and answers for the CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Examination are based on the NCERT Textbook, latest sample papers and the previous year question papers.

The below-mentioned table contains the name of the chapters along with their important questions and answers. These questions have been asked by the CBSE Board many times in the previous years and can be expected this year too in the upcoming CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Examination 2020.

Chapter Name

Important Questions for Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2020: Chapter 1 - The Solid State

Important Questions for Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2020: Chapter 2 - Solutions

Important Questions for Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2020: Chapter 3 - Electrochemistry

Important Questions for Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2020: Chapter 4 - Chemical Kinetics

Important Questions for Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2020: Chapter 5 - Surface Chemistry

Important Questions for Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2020: Chapter 6 - General Principles and Process of Isolation of Elements

Important Questions for Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2020: Chapter 7 - The p - Block Elements

Important Questions for Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2020: Chapter 8 - The d and f Block Elements

Important Questions for Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2020: Chapter 9 - Coordination Compounds

Important Questions for Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2020: Chapter 10 - Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

Important Questions for Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2020: Chapter 11 - Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers

Important Questions for Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2020: Chapter 12 - Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids

Important Questions for Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2020: Chapter 13 - Amines

Important Questions for Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2020: Chapter 14 - Biomolecules

Important Questions for Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2020: Chapter 15 - Polymers

Important Questions for Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2020: Chapter 16 - Chemistry in Everyday Life

In addition to the above-mentioned table, we have also prepared the CBSE Class 12th Chemistry notes as well as the important questions marks-wise that will prove to be fruitful for the students for the last minute revision. The links to the same are provided below:

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Check Important Questions of Class 12th Chemistry Subject

CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Notes: All Chapters

