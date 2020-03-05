CBSE 12th Chemistry Board Exam 2020: Important Questions & Answers from All Chapters of NCERT Textbooks - Part I & II

CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Examination 2020 will be held on March 7, 2020. The students appearing for the CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Examination 2020 can go through the Chapter-wise important questions and answers for the upcoming CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Examination. These list of important questions and answers for CBSE Class 12th Chemistry are strictly based on the latest CBSE pattern.

The students of CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Examination 2020 will find the chapter-wise important questions and answers list very helpful for the last minute preparations. The questions and answers for the CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Examination are based on the NCERT Textbook, latest sample papers and the previous year question papers.

The below-mentioned table contains the name of the chapters along with their important questions and answers. These questions have been asked by the CBSE Board many times in the previous years and can be expected this year too in the upcoming CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Examination 2020.

In addition to the above-mentioned table, we have also prepared the CBSE Class 12th Chemistry notes as well as the important questions marks-wise that will prove to be fruitful for the students for the last minute revision. The links to the same are provided below:

