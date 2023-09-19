Today in History 19 September: What Happened on this Day

September 19 is the 262nd day of the year in the Gregorian calendar; 103 days remain until the end of the year. Numerous remarkable occurrences, both big and small, have shaped our world today.

From historical milestones and scientific discoveries to cultural moments and notable birthdays, this day has a rich tapestry of stories to uncover.

On This Day In History- Events

Historical Turning Point

335

In the year 335, an event of great consequence transpired when Dalmatius, a figure of notable lineage, was ceremoniously elevated to the esteemed rank of Caesar. This momentous occasion was orchestrated by none other than his uncle, the illustrious Constantine I, whose influence within the Roman Empire held unparalleled sway.

A Pivotal Clash in History

1356

The year 1356 bore witness to a decisive encounter that forever altered the course of the Hundred Years' War. Edward the Black Prince, a formidable English commander, marshalled his forces to confront the formidable French at the Battle of Poitiers. The outcome, a resounding victory for the English, saw the capture of none other than the French King John II. This event etched its name in the annals of military history as a symbol of strategic brilliance and valour.

Historical Publication of Significance

1796

In the annals of American history, the year 1796 marked a moment of great import. It was during this time that the farewell address of George Washington, the revered founding father and the first President of the United States, was formally and enduringly published. This address, laden with wisdom and foresight, has since become a cornerstone of American political thought.

Epic Battle Unfolds

1863

Amidst the turbulent year of 1863, the Battle of Chickamauga commenced near Chattanooga, Georgia. For several arduous days, Union forces valiantly engaged in fierce combat, their resolve unwavering. However, the eventual outcome saw them compelled to make a strategic retreat, marking a significant chapter in the American Civil War.

Landmark Achievement in Suffrage

1893

In the history of women's rights, the year 1893 shines as a beacon of progress. New Zealand emerged as a trailblazer on the global stage by becoming the first nation to extend the cherished right to vote to all women. This momentous decision heralded a new era of gender equality and set a precedent for nations worldwide.

Enduring Allegations Addressed

1903

The year 1903 witnessed a critical juncture in the history of colonial Africa when King Leopold II of Belgium, amidst mounting allegations of brutality and exploitation in the Congo, publicly refuted claims of cruelty. This denial would, in time, be subject to extensive scrutiny and condemnation on the international stage.

A Monarch's Ascension

1922

In the year 1922, a pivotal moment transpired within the Dutch monarchy as Queen Wilhelmina ascended to the throne. Her accession was marked by a concise yet impactful speech, comprising a mere 119 words. With grace and poise, she embarked upon her reign, shaping the destiny of the Netherlands.

A Heroic Act of Defiance

1940

The year 1940 bore witness to an act of unparalleled bravery when Witold Pilecki willingly submitted himself to captivity and was dispatched to the Auschwitz concentration camp. His purpose was to clandestinely gather vital information and lay the foundation for a courageous resistance movement within the camp, an endeavour that would go down in history as an act of unwavering determination and defiance.

Historical Voyage of Kim Il-sung

1945

In the pivotal year of 1945, Kim Il-sung embarked on a historic journey that would have profound implications for the Korean Peninsula. He arrived in the harbour of Wonsan, Korea, marking the onset of a new era and a chapter in Korean history laden with complexity and consequence.

Revolt Alters Leadership

1955

The year 1955 bore witness to a seismic shift in Argentine politics when a revolt within the ranks of the army and navy compelled the incumbent President, Juan Perón, to tender his resignation and seek refuge in Paraguay. This unprecedented turn of events reshaped the political landscape of the nation.

KGB's Operation Unveiled

1947

In the year 1974, the notorious KGB embarked on an extensive and audacious operation. Their objective: to discredit the eminent Russian novelist Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn while simultaneously severing his communications with fellow Soviet dissidents. This clandestine manoeuvre, executed with ruthless efficiency, sent shockwaves through the world of dissident literature and espionage.

Addressing the United Nations

2017

In the year 2017, the hallowed halls of the United Nations bore witness to two consequential addresses. First, President Hassan Rouhani of Iran, in his eloquent UN speech, took the opportunity to deliver a pointed critique of the remarks made by the United States President, Donald Trump, during his address.

A Presidential Vow

2017

President Donald Trump, in a resolute and unequivocal address to the United Nations, solemnly pledged to "destroy North Korea" should it pose a threat to the security of the United States. This statement, laden with geopolitical significance, reverberated throughout the international community.

Monarch's Honorable Internment

2022

In a historic and solemn ceremony in the year 2022, British monarch Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest at Windsor Castle following a state funeral held at Westminster Abbey in London. This poignant event saw an unprecedented gathering of 500 world leaders, paying tribute to the enduring legacy of the beloved monarch.

Today In History - Sports

PGA Championship

1931

In the annals of sports history, the 1931 PGA Championship at Wannamoisett Country Club marked a defining moment. The youthful prowess of Tom Creavy, a mere 20-year-old American golfer, resonated with spectators as he clinched his solitary major title, vanquishing Denny Shute by a score of 2 & 1 in a thrilling final.

Sports History

1947

A pivotal moment in baseball history unfolded as Jackie Robinson, an illustrious figure, was conferred the title of the 1947 "Rookie of the Year." His exceptional talents and trailblazing spirit left an indelible mark on the sport.

Baseball Record

1955

Ernie Banks, the prolific slugger of the Chicago Cubs, etched his name in the baseball record books by launching his fifth grand slam of the season. This remarkable feat showcased his extraordinary batting prowess.

Baseball Record

1973

In the expansive tapestry of baseball history, Frank Robinson, an outfielder for the Angels, etched his name in the annals by smashing a home run in a record 32nd major league ballpark. The historic shot resonated at Arlington Stadium in Arlington, Texas, against the Rangers.

Olympic Games

1988

The Seoul Olympics bore witness to a remarkable display of resilience when American diver Greg Louganis endured a harrowing mishap during the 3m springboard preliminaries. Despite a head injury, he rallied to secure a place in the final, ultimately emerging victorious the following day.

Sports History

1992

Barry Bonds, an exceptional athlete, joined the exclusive ranks of players with dual 30-HR/30-steal MLB seasons, an accomplishment shared with legends such as Willie Mays, Howard Johnson, and Ron Gant.

Federation Cup

1999

The hallowed grounds of Stanford, California, witnessed a historic moment in women's tennis as Lindsay Davenport triumphed over Elena Likhovtseva of Russia with a resounding score of 6-4, 6-4. This victory not only secured an unassailable 3-0 lead for the United States but also marked their 16th title in the prestigious Federation Cup.

Baseball Record

2000

In a singular baseball achievement, Ken Griffey Jr. achieved an unparalleled milestone by pinch-hitting his 400th home run, etching his name in history as the first major league player to reach this milestone as a pinch-hitter.

On This Day - TV, Music, And Films

Music Premiere

1908

The resplendent city of Prague, Austria-Hungary (now Czech Republic), bore witness to the momentous premiere of Gustav Mahler's 7th Symphony, an opus that would resonate through the ages.

Music Premiere

1910

George M. Cohan's musical creation, "Get-Rich-Quick Wallingford," took centre stage in New York City, captivating audiences with its entrancing melodies and engaging narrative.

Radio History

1939

Lord Haw-Haw, also known as William Joyce, assumed the role of radio host at Reichsrundfunk Berlin, marking a significant juncture in the history of radio broadcasting.

Adventures of Superman

1952

The iconic "Adventures of Superman" television series, featuring the inimitable George Reeves, made its debut in syndication across the United States, captivating audiences with its superheroic tales.

Film & TV History

1952

In a momentous decision, the United States prohibited the re-entry of the renowned Charlie Chaplin after he visited England, marking a chapter in the history of entertainment and politics.

Film & TV History

1959

Nikita Khrushchev, a prominent political figure, encountered a surprising denial of access to Disneyland during a visit to the United States, creating ripples in international diplomacy.

Event of Interest

September 7, 1960

"LIFE" magazine celebrated the 100th birthday of the esteemed artist Anna Mary "Grandma" Moses by featuring her on their iconic cover, a tribute to her enduring artistic legacy.

The Twist Dance Craze

1960

Chubby Checker's chart-topping hit, "The Twist," ascended to the pinnacle of the Billboard Hot 100, setting off a dance craze that would define an era.

Music Concert

1979

The Madison Square Garden in New York City played host to a momentous 5-day MUSE (Musicians United for Safe Energy) "No Nukes" concert, featuring a stellar lineup including Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, James Taylor, Carly Simon, Gil Scott-Heron, and the Doobie Brothers, uniting against nuclear power.

Captain EO

1986

A groundbreaking 3-D short film titled "Captain EO," featuring the legendary Michael Jackson, made its premiere at Disney theme parks, pushing the boundaries of cinematic technology and entertainment.

Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814

1989

Janet Jackson's 4th studio album, "Rhythm Nation 1814," emerged as a cultural phenomenon, garnering accolades including the Grammy Award for Best Long Form Music Video in 1990 and being recognized as Billboard's Album of the Year in 1990.

Film & TV History

2005

The television sitcom "How I Met Your Mother" made its debut, featuring a star-studded cast including Josh Radnor, Neil Patrick Harris, Cobie Smulders, Jason Segel, and Alyson Hannigan, promising a journey of humour and heart.

Music History

2021

RuPaul, a trailblazing figure in the world of drag and entertainment, achieved a historic milestone by becoming the most decorated black artist in Emmy history, clinching his 11th award for "RuPaul’s Drag Race."

Today On History - Birthdays

Antoninus Pius

86 AD

Born in Lanuvium, Italy, Antoninus Pius ascended to become the 15th Emperor of Rome, reigning from 138 to 161 AD, leaving an indelible mark on the annals of Roman history.

Jean Baptiste Joseph Delambre

1749

Hailing from Amiens, France, Jean Baptiste Joseph Delambre distinguished himself as a renowned French mathematician and astronomer, with his seminal work "The History of Astronomy."

William Golding

1911

The literary world celebrated the birth of English novelist William Golding, acclaimed for works such as "Lord of the Flies" and was honoured with the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1983. He was born in Newquay, Cornwall.

Emil Zátopek

1922

Born in Kopřivnice, Czech Republic, Emil Zátopek carved his name in Olympic history as a distinguished Czech distance runner, clinching four Olympic gold medals in 1948 and 1952.

Duke Snider

1926

Duke Snider, a luminous figure in American baseball, gained entry into the Baseball Hall of Fame. His illustrious career included eight MLB All-Star appearances and World Series victories with the Brooklyn/LA Dodgers in 1955 and 1959.

Brian Epstein

1934

Hailing from Liverpool, England, Brian Epstein left an indelible mark as a music entrepreneur and manager, particularly known for his association with the legendary Beatles.

Al Oerter

1936

Al Oerter, a formidable American discus thrower, secured Olympic gold medals in 1956, 1960, 1964, and 1968. His prowess on the field made him a celebrated figure in track and field history.

Joe Morgan

1943

Joe Morgan, a luminary in American baseball, achieved remarkable success both as a player and later as a broadcaster for ESPN. He attained ten MLB All-Star appearances, won consecutive World Series titles in 1975 and 1976 with the Cincinnati Reds, and earned the NL MVP award in those years. He was born in Bonham, Texas.

Jimmy Fallon

1974

American actor and comedian Jimmy Fallon, known for his roles in "Saturday Night Live" and as the host of "The Tonight Show," was born in New York City, New York, marking the start of a successful entertainment career.

On This Day In History - Deaths

Mayer Amschel Rothschild

1812

Mayer Amschel Rothschild, a prominent German Jewish banker and the founder of the Rothschild banking dynasty, passed away at the age of 68, leaving a lasting financial legacy.

James Garfield

1881

James Garfield, the 20th President of the United States, and a member of the Republican Party, succumbed to a gunshot wound at the age of 49, marking a tragic chapter in American political history.

Guy Gibson

1944

British aviator Guy Gibson, renowned for leading the Dambusters Raid and being awarded the Victoria Cross, met his fate in action at the age of 26, remembered for his valorous contributions during World War II.

Orville Redenbacher

1995

Orville Redenbacher, the American popcorn magnate and founder of "Orville Redenbacher's Gourmet Popcorn," passed away at the age of 88, having left an indelible mark on the world of snack foods.

Jake LaMotta

2017

American boxer Jake LaMotta, immortalized in the film "Raging Bull" for his reign as the world middleweight champion from 1949 to 1951, departed at the age of 95, leaving behind a legacy of pugilistic excellence.

John Turner

2020

John Turner, a prominent Canadian politician who served as the 17th Prime Minister of Canada in 1984, passed away at the age of 91, marking the end of an era in Canadian political history.

