Today in History 18 September: What Happened on this Day

September 18 is the 261st day of the year in the Gregorian calendar; 104 days remain until the end of the year. Numerous remarkable occurrences, both big and small, have shaped our world today.

From historical milestones and scientific discoveries to cultural moments and notable birthdays, this day has a rich tapestry of stories to uncover.

On This Day In History- Events

Assassination

96

On this day in history, in the year 96, the mantle of the Roman Emperor was assumed by Nerva, who was proclaimed the new ruler following the assassination of Domitian.

Conquest

324

In the year 324, a remarkable event unfolded when Emperor Constantine achieved a momentous victory by defeating Emperor Licinius in the Battle of Chrysopolis.

Historic Discovery

1502

It was on this day in 1502 that Christopher Columbus, during his fourth and final voyage, made landfall in Costa Rica, marking a significant milestone in the exploration of the New World.

Military Occupation

1544

In 1544, the troops of English King Henry VIII seized control of Boulogne, exemplifying the military prowess and strategic ambitions of the English monarchy.

Diplomatic Accord

1544

On this day in 1544, a momentous agreement was forged as Holy Roman Emperor Charles V and French King Francis I signed the Peace of Crépy, effectively ending the Fourth Hapsburg-Valois War.

Declaration of Hostilities

1635

In 1635, Emperor Ferdinand II of the Holy Roman Empire issued a declaration of war against France, marking the commencement of hostilities between these two powerful entities.

Appointment of Significance

1670

In 1670, the eminent French bishop Jacques-Bénigne Bossuet was appointed as the tutor to the dauphin, the son of Louis XIV, an appointment of profound significance in the French royal court.

Event of National Importance

1793

In 1793, the cornerstone of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. was solemnly laid by the first President of the United States, George Washington, signifying a pivotal moment in American history.

Triumph in Battle

1811

The year 1811 witnessed a remarkable achievement as British East India Company forces, under the leadership of Baron Minto, triumphantly conquered Java, a part of the Dutch East Indies. Stamford Raffles was subsequently appointed as the lieutenant governor.

Great Conflagration

1812

The Great Fire of Moscow, which raged for a staggering five days, was finally extinguished in the year 1812, leaving in its wake a devastating trail of destruction, with 75% of the city reduced to ashes and a tragic loss of 12,000 lives.

Event of Entrepreneurship

1837

In 1837, Charles Lewis Tiffany and John B. Young embarked on a venture by co-founding a "stationery and fancy goods emporium" in New York City, later renowned as "Tiffany & Co."

Event of Romantic Significance

1846

In 1846, the celebrated poets Elizabeth Barrett and Robert Browning exchanged their final letters before embarking on their journey to Italy, a poignant moment in the history of literature and love.

Compromise of 1850

1850

As part of the Compromise of 1850, the United States Congress enacted the Fugitive Slave Law in 1850, mandating the return of escaped slaves to their owners, a pivotal decision in the nation's history.

Event of Racial Significance

1895

In 1895, Booker T. Washington delivered the 'Atlanta Compromise' address, addressing critical racial issues and advocating for African-American progress.

Diplomatic Development

1898

In 1898, Lord Kitchener's ships reached Fashoda in Sudan, marking a significant diplomatic juncture in the geopolitics of the time.

Nazi Propaganda

1939

On this day in 1939, William Joyce broadcasted his first Nazi propaganda message, influencing the course of World War II.

Holocaust History

1943

In 1943, Adolf Hitler issued the order for the deportation of Danish Jews, though the attempt proved ultimately unsuccessful.

Founding of an Intelligence Agency

1947

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was officially established on this day in 1947, following its earlier inception by President Truman in July.

Prominent Appointment

1948

Ralph Bunche was confirmed as the acting UN mediator in Palestine in 1948, a role of great international significance.

Aviation Tragedy

1961

A tragic aviation accident occurred on this day in 1961 when the Transair Sweden DC-6 passenger aircraft, chartered by the United Nations for cease-fire negotiations during the Congo Crisis, crashed near Ndola, Northern Rhodesia (present-day Zambia). This catastrophic event claimed the lives of 16 individuals, including UN Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld, the second Secretary-General of the United Nations, and 15 others, with the official inquiries failing to definitively determine the cause.

Criminal Capture

1975

In 1975, American publishing heiress-turned-bank robber Patty Hearst was apprehended by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in San Francisco, California.

Historic Funeral

1976

The funeral of Chinese Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong took place in Beijing, China, in 1976, marking the end of an era in Chinese history.

Noteworthy Meeting

1995

In 1995, Art Modell held his first meeting with Baltimore, a pivotal moment in the decision to move the Browns from Cleveland to Baltimore.

Philanthropic Endeavor

1997

In 1997, media mogul Ted Turner generously donated $1 billion to the United Nations, thereby establishing the United Nations Foundation as a public charity.

Political Announcement

2007

In 2007, Pervez Musharraf, then-President of Pakistan, declared his intention to step down as the army chief and restore civilian rule to the country, contingent upon his re-election as president.

Political Election

2016

The Russian elections of 2016 saw the United Russia party, backed by Vladimir Putin, secure victory by winning 54% of the parliamentary seats, with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev leading the way.

Political Controversy

2019

During the Canadian election campaign of 2019, a photo surfaced of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing brownface in 2001, sparking a significant political controversy.

Political Stalemate

2019

The second Israel General Election within five months in 2019 resulted in another electoral deadlock, with Benny Gantz's Blue and White Party and Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party unable to secure a clear majority.

Public Health Statement

2022

In a CBS TV interview on this day in 2022, US President Joe Biden made the statement that "we still have a problem with COVID-19" while acknowledging ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic, asserting that "the pandemic is over."

Today In History - Sports

Tennis Title

1926

On this day in 1926, at the US National Championship Men's Tennis, the accomplished Frenchman René Lacoste secured the first of his two consecutive US titles by defeating his compatriot Jean Borotra with a resounding score of 6-4, 6-0, 6-4.

Baseball Milestone

1930

In a remarkable display of talent, future Baseball Hall of Famer, Red Ruffing of the New York Yankees, hit two home runs to lead his team to a 7-6 victory over the St. Louis Browns at Sportsman's Park in St. Louis in 1930.

Baseball Record

1955

In 1955, the legendary Willie Mays achieved a significant feat by hitting his ninth home run at Ebbets Field, thereby tying the record set by Joe Adcock.

Baseball Milestone

1956

In 1956, Mickey Mantle became the eighth player in baseball history to hit 50 home runs in a single season, showcasing his extraordinary power and ability.

Sports History

1966

A momentous occasion unfolded in 1966 as Baltimore quarterback Johnny Unitas threw four touchdown passes in a 38-23 victory over Minnesota. This performance elevated him to the status of the NFL's career leader with 212 touchdown passes, ultimately finishing his illustrious career with a remarkable total of 290.

Innovation in Convenience

1971

In 1971, an innovation in the world of convenience food emerged as Momofuku Ando introduced the first Cup Noodle, packaged in a waterproof polystyrene container, revolutionizing the way people enjoy quick meals.

Sports History

1976

The year 1976 marked the conclusion of the playing career of MLB Cleveland Indians player-manager Frank Robinson, a significant moment in the history of the sport.

Sports History

1984

Tim Raines achieved a remarkable milestone in 1984 when he became the first player to record four consecutive seasons with 70 or more stolen bases, a testament to his incredible speed and agility on the baseball field.

Golfing Tradition Begins

1994

The inaugural Presidents Cup Golf event took place in 1994 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. Davis Love III's undefeated performance played a pivotal role as the US team triumphed over the International team with a score of 20-12, marking the beginning of a prestigious golfing tradition.

Baseball Record

1996

In 1996, Roger Clemens achieved a remarkable feat by tying his major league record with 20 strikeouts in a single game, a testament to his exceptional pitching prowess and dominance on the mound.

On This Day - TV, Music, And Films

Musical Copyright Granted

1899

In a significant moment in music history, Scott Joplin was granted copyright for his iconic "Maple Leaf Rag" by the US Copyright Office. This composition would go on to become one of the most famous pieces of ragtime music.

Theater Premiere

1911

On this day in 1911, Louis Napoleon Parker's play "Disraeli" premiered in New York City, offering audiences a captivating theatrical experience.

Military Appointment

1914

General Paul von Hindenburg assumed the role of commander of German armies on the Eastern Front in 1914, a pivotal moment in the military leadership of World War I.

Literary Debut

1915

Jeeves and Bertie Wooster, two beloved literary characters, made their first appearance in P. G. Wodehouse's short story "Extricating Young Gussie," which was published in "The Saturday Evening Post" in the United States.

Film Premiere: "A Streetcar Named Desire"

1951

The film adaptation of Tennessee Williams' renowned play "A Streetcar Named Desire," directed by Elia Kazan and starring Marlon Brando and Vivien Leigh, premiered at the Warner Theater in New York City in 1951.

TV Series Debut: "The Addams Family"

1964

The quirky and beloved TV sitcom series "The Addams Family," featuring John Astin, Carolyn Jones, Jackie Coogan, and Ted Cassidy, made its debut on ABC, entertaining audiences for two seasons.

Biographical Film Premiere: "Funny Girl"

1968

The biographical film "Funny Girl," based on the life of Fanny Brice and directed by William Wyler, had its premiere in 1968. It starred Barbra Streisand and Omar Sharif.

Thriller Film Release: "Fatal Attraction"

1987

The gripping thriller film "Fatal Attraction," directed by Adrian Lyne and featuring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close, was released to audiences in 1987.

Documentary Series Premiere: "Baseball"

1994

Ken Burns's acclaimed documentary miniseries, "Baseball," premiered on PBS in 1994, earning an Emmy for Outstanding Informational Series and becoming a landmark in the world of sports documentaries.

Film Release: "Rush Hour"

1998

"Rush Hour," directed by Brett Ratner and starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker, was released in 1998. It marked Jackie Chan's breakthrough in Hollywood.

Advocacy for Gender Equality

2014

In a historic moment, actress Emma Watson delivered an address at UN Headquarters in New York City, receiving a standing ovation. Her speech marked the launch of the UN Women's campaign HeForShe, which called for men to advocate for gender equality.

Film Festival Success: "The Fabelmans"

2022

Steven Spielberg's film "The Fabelmans" won The People's Choice Award at the Toronto Film Festival in 2022, adding to Spielberg's legacy as a renowned filmmaker.

Today On History - Birthdays

Trajan (53-117 AD)

The 13th Roman Emperor, Trajan, who played a pivotal role in rebuilding Rome and expanding the Roman Empire, was born in Italica, Ancient Hispania.

Samuel Johnson (1709-1784)

The English scholar and lexicographer known for his work on "A Dictionary of the English Language" was born in Lichfield, Staffordshire.

John Diefenbaker (1895-1979)

The 13th Prime Minister of Canada, who served from 1957 to 1963, was born in Neustadt, Ontario.

Greta Garbo (1905-1990)

The iconic Swedish actress known for roles in films like "Ninotchka" and "Grand Hotel" was born in Stockholm, Sweden.

Scotty Bowman (89 years old)

The former NHL player and coach, renowned for his success with the Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings, was born in Montreal, Quebec.

Ken Brett (1948-2003)

The American baseball player, born in Brooklyn, New York, had a notable career in Major League Baseball.

Darryl Sittler (72 years old)

The Canadian Hockey Hall of Fame centre, known for setting the NHL record for most points in a game (10), was born in St. Jacobs, Ontario.

Peter Šťastný (66 years old)

The Slovak-Canadian Hockey Hall of Fame centre, recognized as one of the highest NHL scorers of the 1980s, was born in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Ryne Sandberg (63 years old)

The American Baseball Hall of Famer, known for his time with the Chicago Cubs, both as a player and manager, was born in Spokane, Washington.

James Gandolfini (1961-2013)

The American actor renowned for his role in "The Sopranos" was born in Westwood, New Jersey.

Lance Armstrong (51 years old)

The American road cyclist, who won seven Tour de France titles but faced controversy due to banned substance use, was born in Plano, Texas.

Ronaldo (46 years old)

The Brazilian retired soccer player, often described as "O Fenômeno" (The Phenomenon), was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (official birth registration on the 22nd).

On This Day In History - Deaths

Domitian (51-96 AD):

The Roman Emperor who reigned from 81 to 96 AD was assassinated by court officials at the age of 44.

Membertou (c. 1507-1611):

The Micmac chief, known as the first chief of a First Nations community to be converted by Catholic missionaries, passed away.

Leonhard Euler (1707-1783):

The Swiss mathematician, famous for Euler's Constant, passed away at the age of 76.

Dion Boucicault (1820-1890):

The Irish actor and playwright known for works like "London Assurance" and "The Poor of New York" died at either 69 or 67, with his birth year disputed.

Dag Hammarskjöld (1905-1961):

The Swedish public servant and 2nd Secretary-General of the United Nations, who posthumously received the Nobel Peace Prize, tragically died in a plane crash in Africa at the age of 56.

Jimi Hendrix (1942-1970)

The iconic American rock guitarist, known for songs like "Purple Haze" and "Voodoo Chile," passed away from asphyxiation at the young age of 27.

Steve Sabol (1942-2012)

The American filmmaker, founder of NFL Films and recipient of 35 Emmy awards, passed away from brain cancer at 69.

Ken Norton (1943-2013)

The American boxer, famous for his trilogy of fights against Muhammad Ali, passed away at the age of 70.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1933-2020)

The American jurist and Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, who served from 1993 to 2020, died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 87.

