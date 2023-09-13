Today in History, 13 September: What Happened on this Day

September 12 is the 257th day of the year in the Gregorian calendar; 109 days remain until the end of the year. Numerous remarkable occurrences, both big and small, have shaped the world we live in today. From historical milestones and scientific discoveries to cultural moments and notable birthdays, this day has a rich tapestry of stories to uncover.

Today In History - Events

Commencement of Hadrian's Wall (122):

In the year 122, construction commenced on Hadrian's Wall in the northern regions of England, marking a significant endeavour of architectural prowess.

Stigmata Afflicts Francis of Assisi (1224):

In the year 1224, Francis of Assisi, during a spiritual vision while praying on Mount Verna, experienced the profound phenomenon of stigmata, a manifestation of divine connection.

Michelangelo's Masterpiece (1501):

In 1501, the renowned artist Michelangelo embarked on the creation of his masterpiece, the statue of David, a pinnacle achievement in Renaissance sculpture.

Triumph at the Battle of Marignano (1515):

In the year 1515, the French army, led by Francis I, achieved a decisive victory over the Swiss army force near Milan during the two-day Battle of Marignano.

Grand Assault on Gibraltar (1782):

In 1782, the combined forces of the French and Spanish, which included ten formidable floating batteries and ground troops, suffered a resounding defeat in their ambitious attempt to seize Gibraltar. The British garrison successfully thwarted their efforts, resulting in heavy Allied casualties of 1,473 compared to a mere 83 for the British.

King Louis XVI Accepts Constitution (1791):

In 1791, King Louis XVI of France acquiesced to the adoption of the constitution, a significant step in the evolving political landscape of the time.

Discovery of the 'Faraday Effect' (1845):

In 1845, the English chemist Michael Faraday made a groundbreaking discovery by uncovering the 'Faraday effect,' which elucidated the influence of a magnetic field on polarized light.

Colonial Advancements by Cecil Rhodes (1890):

In 1890, Cecil Rhodes' colonists proudly raised the Union Jack in Mashonaland and Salisbury, heralding British influence in what is now modern Zimbabwe.

Miguel Primo de Rivera's Coup (1923):

In 1923, Miguel Primo de Rivera orchestrated a military coup with the support of King Alfonso XIII, ultimately ascending to the position of Prime Minister of Spain.

Murder Inc. Targets Joseph Rosen (1936):

In 1936, acting on the orders of Louis Buchalter, the infamous Murder Inc. killers ruthlessly gunned down Joseph Rosen, a Brooklyn candy store owner, in a chilling act of violence.

Amon Göth Removed from Concentration Camp Leadership (1944):

In 1944, Amon Göth was stripped of his position as the head of the Kraków-Płaszów concentration camp by the SS, citing allegations of embezzlement of state property.

Shimon Peres Assumes Prime Ministership (1984):

In 1984, Shimon Peres assumed the role of the 8th Prime Minister of Israel, succeeding Yitzhak Shamir in a momentous political transition.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu Leads Anti-Apartheid March (1989):

In 1989, Archbishop Desmond Tutu spearheaded the largest anti-apartheid protest march ever witnessed in South Africa, marking a significant chapter in the nation's struggle for equality.

Unveiling of the Oslo Accords (1993):

In 1993, the Oslo Accords, an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement initiated by Norway, were publicly unveiled. This historic accord was signed by Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Shimon Peres and PLO official Mahmoud Abbas.

Mother Teresa's State Funeral (1997):

In 1997, India solemnly held a state funeral to bid farewell to the beloved Mother Teresa, an iconic figure in humanitarian efforts.

California's State of Emergency (2015):

In 2015, Governor of California Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in response to devastating wildfires that wreaked havoc upon Lake and Napa counties.

Martin Shkreli's Bail Revocation (2017):

In 2017, Martin Shkreli had his bail revoked after being deemed a risk to the community for offering a $5,000 reward for a strand of Hillary Clinton's hair, resulting in a significant legal development.

Rohingya Refugee Crisis Declared "Catastrophic" (2017):

In 2017, UN Secretary-General António Guterres described the Rohingya refugee crisis as "catastrophic," with a confirmed 370,000 individuals having fled Myanmar.

Global Extremist Monitor's Stark Report (2018):

In 2018, a report by the Global Extremist Monitor, presented by Tony Blair, revealed that 121 extremist groups contributed to 84,000 deaths in the year 2017, highlighting the alarming extent of Islamic extremism.

Exhumation of Francisco Franco (2018):

In 2018, the Spanish parliament voted to exhume the remains of former dictator Francisco Franco from the Valley of the Fallen, marking a symbolic shift in the nation's history.

On This Day In History - Sports

Ty Cobb Clinches AL HR Title (1909):

In 1909, Ty Cobb asserted his dominance in the American League by securing the home run title with his ninth inside-the-park home run.

NY Yankees Clinch AL Pennant (1927):

In 1927, the New York Yankees solidified their supremacy in the American League by clinching the pennant after a triumphant 5-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium. Babe Ruth's 52nd home run during this game contributed to his historic record of 60 for the season.

Paavo Nurmi's World Record Run (1930):

In 1930, Paavo Nurmi achieved a remarkable feat by setting a world record in the 20,000-meter race with a time of 1 hour, 4 minutes, and 38.4 seconds.

World Series Broadcast Rights Sold to Ford (1934):

In 1934, MLB Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis brokered a significant deal by selling the broadcast rights for the World Series to Ford for $100,000, marking a pivotal moment in sports broadcasting history.

Bob Feller's Record-Setting Strikeout Performance (1936):

In 1936, the 17-year-old pitching sensation Bob Feller, destined for the Baseball Hall of Fame, achieved a milestone by striking out a record-setting 17 Philadelphia A's players in a 5-2 victory at League Park in Cleveland.

Warren Spahn's Lefty Triumph (1958):

In 1958, Warren Spahn of the Milwaukee Braves became the first left-handed pitcher to secure 20 or more wins an impressive nine times, solidifying his place in baseball history.

Willie Mays's 500th Home Run (1965):

In 1965, baseball legend Willie Mays reached a monumental milestone by hitting his 500th home run, with his historic shot coming off pitcher Don Nottebart during the San Francisco Giants' 11th consecutive win.

Joe Carter's Consecutive 100 RBI Seasons (1991):

In 1991, Joe Carter made baseball history by becoming the first player to achieve three consecutive 100 RBI seasons while playing for three different teams: the Cleveland Indians, San Diego Padres, and Toronto Blue Jays.

John Elway's Jersey Retirement (1999):

In 1999, the Denver Broncos paid tribute to the legendary quarterback John Elway by retiring his jersey number 7, recognizing his remarkable contributions to the team and the sport.

Rafael Nadal's US Open Victory (2010):

In 2010, Rafael Nadal secured his first US Open title, becoming the first Spanish man to achieve this feat since Manuel Orantes in 1975. Nadal's triumph came after a hard-fought battle, defeating Novak Đoković with a score of 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Jim Furyk's Sub-60 Round (2013):

In 2013, golfer Jim Furyk etched his name in history by firing an extraordinary 12-under-par 59 during the second round of the BMW Championship at Conway Farms Golf Club in Lake Forest, Illinois. This remarkable achievement marked him as one of only six players to ever shoot sub-60 in a PGA Tour event.

Lydia Ko's Major Victory (2015):

In 2015, Lydia Ko, a golfer from New Zealand, clinched a significant victory at the Evian Championship Women's Golf Tournament held at Evian Resort Golf Club. At the age of 18 years and 142 days, Ko became the youngest major winner in golf history, defeating Lexi Thompson by six strokes.

Today In History - Music, Film and TV

T-Bone Walker's Iconic Recording (1947):

In 1947, the renowned T-Bone Walker recorded his number-one song, "Call It Stormy Monday (But Tuesday Is Just as Bad)," in Hollywood, California, leaving an enduring impression on music history.

The Beatles' Timeless Single (1965):

The Beatles released their classic hit "Yesterday" in 1965. George Martin's string arrangements helped Paul McCartney create a song that would go on to become a timeless classic.

Debut of "Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!" (1969):

Hanna-Barbera's cartoon series "Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!" made its American television premiere on CBS in 1969, enthralling viewers with its blend of fun and mystery.

Plastic Ono Band's Historic Performance (1969):

A memorable moment in music history was recorded when Yoko Ono, Eric Clapton, and John Lennon performed their inaugural live performance at the Toronto Rock and Roll Revival Festival in 1969.

Birth of Super Mario (1985):

Developed by Nintendo's creative genius Shigeru Miyamoto, Super Mario Bros. was first released in 1985. In a short period, this game became a cultural phenomenon.

Elton John's Tribute Song (1997):

As a heartfelt tribute to Diana, Princess of Wales, Elton John released the single "Candle in the Wind 1997" in 1997. The song garnered immense popularity and became a symbol of remembrance.

Debut of "Supernatural" (2005):

In 2005, the television series "Supernatural" made its debut on The WB, featuring Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki. It went on to become the longest-running North American fantasy series, captivating viewers with its supernatural mysteries.

Triumph of "Slumdog Millionaire" (2008):

In 2008, "Slumdog Millionaire," directed by Danny Boyle, claimed the People's Choice Award at the 33rd Toronto International Film Festival, solidifying its status as a cinematic masterpiece.

Rebel Wilson's Landmark Libel Case (2017):

In 2017, actress Rebel Wilson achieved a significant legal victory when she was awarded $4.56 million in damages in a libel case against Bauer Media in Melbourne. This marked the largest defamation payout in Australian history.

On This Day In History - Birthdays

Birth of Daniel Defoe (1660-1731):

Born in London, England, Daniel Defoe left an enduring literary legacy through his novel "Robinson Crusoe."

Laura Secord's Birth (1775-1868):

Canadian heroine Laura Secord, born in Great Barrington, Massachusetts Bay, played a vital role in the War of 1812.

Clara Schumann's Musical Genius (1819-1896):

Born in Leipzig, Germany, Clara Schumann, a pianist and composer of the Romantic era, made significant contributions to classical music.

Milton S. Hershey's Philanthropy (1857-1945):

Milton S. Hershey, the American chocolate tycoon, and philanthropist, born in Derry Township, Pennsylvania, enriched the world with his chocolate creations and charitable endeavours.

John J. Pershing's Military Leadership (1860-1948):

John J. Pershing, an American general and World War I commander born in Laclede, Missouri, demonstrated exceptional leadership during a pivotal moment in history.

Arnold Schoenberg's Expressive Artistry (1874-1951):

Arnold Schoenberg, an Austrian-American composer associated with expressionism, hailed from Vienna, Austria, and left an indelible mark on the world of music.

Claudette Colbert's Acting Legacy (1903-1996):

French-born American actress Claudette Colbert, born in Paris, graced the silver screen with her talent in films such as "It Happened One Night" and "Texas Lady."

Roald Dahl's Imaginative Tales (1916-1990):

British author Roald Dahl, born in Cardiff, Wales, captivated readers with his imaginative stories, including "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and "The BFG."

Sitiveni Rabuka's Political Journey (74 years old):

Fiji general and politician Sitiveni Rabuka, born in Cakaudrove, Fiji in 1948, played pivotal roles in the nation's history, including a coup and multiple terms as Prime Minister.

Douglas Lenat's Contribution to Computer Science (72 years old):

Today in history, American computer scientist Douglas Lenat, was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was born in 1950. He made significant contributions to artificial intelligence with his work on Cyc.

Remembering Shane Warne (1969-2022):

Australian cricket spin bowler Shane Warne, who achieved remarkable success with 145 Tests and 708 wickets, hailing from Melbourne, Australia was born today.







Today In History - Deaths

Emperor Titus (39-81 AD):

Emperor Titus, who captured Jerusalem and completed the Colosseum, passed away at the age of about 42 due to a fever in 81 AD.

Philip II of Spain (1527-1598):

King Philip II of Spain, who ruled from 1556 to 1598 and also governed Portugal from 1580 to 1598, succumbed to cancer at the age of 71.

James Wolfe (1727-1759):

British Army officer James Wolfe, known for defeating the French in Canada and capturing Quebec, met his end in battle at the young age of 32.

Ambrose Burnside (1824-1881):

Ambrose Burnside, an American soldier, industrialist, and politician who popularized sideburns and served as the Governor of Rhode Island from 1866 to 1869, passed away at 57 from a heart attack.

Lili Elbe (1882-1931):

Lili Elbe, a Danish transgender woman and pioneer in sex reassignment surgery, faced complications involving a uterus transplant, leading to her passing at 48.

Amon Göth (1908-1946):

Amon Göth, the Austrian SS commandant of the Płaszów concentration camp, was executed by hanging at the age of 37 after being convicted of war crimes.

August Krogh (1874-1949):

Danish zoophysiologist August Krogh awarded the Nobel Prize in 1920 for his work on arterioles and capillaries, passed away at the age of 75.

Tupac Shakur (1971-1996):

American rapper and actor Tupac Shakur, known for films like "Juice" and "Bullet," died of internal bleeding following a drive-by shooting at the age of 25.

George Wallace (1919-1998):

American politician George Wallace, who served as Governor of Alabama and ran for president, passed away at 79 due to septic shock.

Jaroslav Drobný (1921-2001):

Czech sports icon Jaroslav Drobný, excelling in both ice hockey (Olympic silver in 1948) and tennis (Wimbledon 1954, French Open 1951-52), died of a stroke at 79.

Moses Malone (1955-2015):

Basketball Hall of Fame centre Moses Malone, known for his dominance in the NBA and 12 All-Star selections, passed away at 60 due to heart disease.

Ken Starr (1946-2022):

American lawyer Ken Starr, renowned for his investigation of President Bill Clinton in the Starr Report, passed away at 76, complications arising after surgery.

