Today in History, 8 September: What Happened on this Day

September 8 is the 251st day of the year in the Gregorian calendar; 114 days remain until the end of the year. Numerous remarkable occurrences, both big and small, have shaped the world we live in today.

From historical milestones and scientific discoveries to cultural moments and notable birthdays, this day has a rich tapestry of stories to uncover.

Historical Events On This Day

Statue of David Unveiled

1504

On this day in 1504, the renowned Italian artist Michelangelo unveiled his masterpiece, the Statue of David, in the city of Florence.

Historic Expedition Completed

1522

On this day in 1522, Spanish navigator Juan de Elcano completed the first circumnavigation of the globe, a remarkable expedition that had originally been initiated under the leadership of Ferdinand Magellan.

Victory in the Bay of Matanzas

1628

In 1628, Dutch privateer Piet Heyn achieved a significant victory by capturing the Spanish silver fleet in the Bay of Matanzas, Cuba.

Napoleon's Triumph at the Battle of Bassano

1796

In 1796, during the French Revolutionary Wars, Napoleon Bonaparte's French army emerged victorious in the Battle of Bassano, defeating Austrian forces in a notable conflict.

Lincoln's Notable Utterance

1858

On this day in 1858, Abraham Lincoln delivered a speech in which he is famously quoted as saying, "You may fool all the people some of the time; you can even fool some of the people all the time; but you can’t fool all of the people all the time."

Wilson's Tax Legislation

1916

In 1916, U.S. President Woodrow Wilson signed the Emergency Revenue Act, which doubled the rate of income tax and introduced inheritance and munitions profits tax.

Formation of Azaña's Government

1933

On this day in 1933, Manuel Azaña formed the second Spanish government of his tenure.

FDR's Declaration of National Emergency

1939

In 1939, President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared a "limited national emergency" in response to the war in Europe.

Siege of Leningrad Begins

1941

The protracted Siege of Leningrad during World War II began on this day in 1941, with German, Finnish, and eventually Spanish troops laying siege to the city. The battle would last over 28 months, resulting in the loss of well over a million lives.

Omar Bradley's Flight

1943

Lieutenant-General Omar Bradley flew from Sicily to Carthago/Algiers in 1943 during World War II.

Publication of Pope Pius XII's Encyclical

1951

In 1951, Pope Pius XII published the encyclical Sempiternus Rex.

Hemingway's Novel Published

1952

In 1952, the famous author Ernest Hemingway's novel "The Old Man and the Sea" was published.

Severn Bridge Officially Opened

1966

Queen Elizabeth II officially opened the Severn Bridge, connecting England and Wales, in 1966.

Evel Knievel's Daredevil Stunt

1974

In 1974, American motorcycle daredevil Evel Knievel attempted to jump the Snake River Canyon in Idaho but failed, escaping with minor injuries.

Ford's Pardon for Nixon

1974

In 1974, U.S. President Gerald Ford pardoned former President Richard Nixon of all federal crimes.

Haider al-Abadi Becomes Prime Minister

2014

On this day in 2014, Haider al-Abadi assumed the position of the 75th Prime Minister of Iraq.

Queen Elizabeth II's Passing

2022

In 2022, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral Castle after ruling for 70 years, becoming the UK's longest-serving monarch. Her eldest son inherited the throne as King Charles III.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss's Support Scheme Announcement

2022

In 2022, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss announced a substantial support scheme aimed at capping the price of energy bills at £2,500, in response to the ongoing cost of living crisis, with an estimated cost of up to £150 billion.

Birthdays

Richard the Lionheart's Birthday

1157

On this day in history, September 8, 1157, Richard the Lionheart, who would later become the King of England from 1189 to 1199, came into the world in the city of Oxford, England. His reputation would be defined by his courageous and chivalrous actions during the medieval era.

Frederic Mistral's Birth Anniversary

1830

Celebrating the birth anniversary of Frederic Mistral, the esteemed French Provencal poet honored with the Nobel Prize in 1904. He was born on September 8, 1830, in the charming town of Maillane, France. His literary contributions hold immense cultural significance.

Charles J. Guiteau's Natal Day

1841

September 8th marks the natal day of Charles J. Guiteau, the individual who infamously assassinated US President James A. Garfield. He entered this world in Freeport, Illinois, in 1841, and his actions left a lasting impact on American history.

Jimmie Rodgers' Birthdate

1897

Commemorating the birthdate of Jimmie Rodgers, the iconic American country singer and singing brakeman. Born on September 8, 1897, in Meridian, Mississippi, his musical contributions have left an indelible mark on the genre.

Peter Sellers' Date of Birth

1925

On this day in 1925, the world welcomed Peter Sellers, the renowned English actor and comedian celebrated for his roles in "The Goon Show," "Bobo," and the iconic "Pink Panther" series. Portsmouth, Hampshire, had the honor of being his birthplace.

Patsy Cline's Anniversary of Birth

1932

September 8th marks the anniversary of the birth of Patsy Cline, the beloved American country singer known for timeless classics like "Crazy," "I Fall To Pieces," and "Walkin' After Midnight." Winchester, Virginia, is where she entered the world.

Asha Bhonsle's Natal Celebration

1933

Indians celebrate the birthday of Asha Bhonsle, the esteemed Indian playback singer on this day. She was born on September 8, 1933, in Sangli, British India, and her melodious voice has captivated audiences across generations.

Bernie Sanders' Birthday

1941

On this day in 1941, American politician Bernie Sanders was born in Brooklyn, New York,. Over the years, he has held various political roles, including serving as a Representative and Senator from Vermont as an Independent. As of today, he celebrates his 81st birthday.

Sports

Boxing Match Filmed

1894

Employed by Thomas Edison, William K.L. Dickson filmed the first boxing match at West Orange, New Jersey. The exhibition featured world heavyweight champion James J. Corbett facing Peter Courtney.

US Men's Tennis Open Debut

1915

In 1915, the US National Championship Men's Tennis tournament made its debut at the West Side Tennis Club in Forest Hills, New York. William Johnston won a thrilling match against Maurice McLoughlin, with a final score of 1-6, 6-0, 7-5, 10-8.

Fangio's Fifth F1 World Title

1957

Juan Manuel Fangio confirmed his F1 World Drivers Championship in 1957 by finishing 2nd in the season-ending Italian GP at Monza. This achievement marked his record 5th title, secured with a 15-point lead over Stirling Moss.

Clemente's Triple Feat

1958

In 1958, Pirate Roberto Clemente tied a modern record by hitting three triples in a single baseball game.

Campaneris Plays All Positions

1965

In 1965, Bert Campaneris of the Kansas City A's played all 9 positions in a single baseball game.

Hank Aaron's HR Record

1973

In 1973, Hank Aaron set the record for the most home runs in one league, accumulating a total of 709 home runs.

Pete Rose's Hits Milestone

1985

In 1985, Pete Rose tied Ty Cobb's record with 4,191 hits in his baseball career.

Sampras's Grand Slam Triumph

2002

In 2002, at the US Open Men's Tennis championship, Pete Sampras won his 14th and final Grand Slam title by defeating fellow American Andre Agassi with a score of 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, leaving a lasting mark on tennis history.

Music, Film, and TV

#1 in the Charts

1956

In 1956, Harry Belafonte's album "Calypso" achieved the remarkable feat of reaching the #1 spot on the charts and maintaining its position for an impressive 31 consecutive weeks.

Hey, Hey – We're The Monkees

1965

In 1965, a series of small ads in Daily Variety and Hollywood Reporter garnered the interest of 437 young men who aspired to form the world's first manufactured boy band, "The Monkees." Ultimately, three members were chosen, with British actor-singer Davy Jones already cast in the group.

Star Trek Premieres

1966

"Star Trek" made its debut on NBC-TV in 1966, starring William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy. This iconic science fiction series became a cultural phenomenon.

The Oprah Winfrey Show Debut

1986

In 1986, "The Oprah Winfrey Show" made its first national broadcast, marking the beginning of an influential and enduring talk show that would touch the lives of millions.

Theatrical Finale

1996

August Wilson's powerful drama, "Seven Guitars," concluded its run at the Walter Kerr Theater in New York City in 1996 after an impressive 188 performances, leaving a lasting impact on the world of theater.

Deaths

Ann Lee

(1736-1784)

Ann Lee, the American founder of the Shakers, passed away at the age of 48. Her visionary leadership left a lasting impact on the Shaker religious movement.

Edward L. Doheny

(1856-1935)

Edward L. Doheny, the American oil tycoon credited with drilling the first successful oil well in Los Angeles, which triggered the California oil boom, peacefully passed away at the age of 79.

Huey Long

(1893-1935)

Huey Long, the American politician who served as the 40th Governor of Louisiana from 1928 to 1932 and as a Senator from 1932 to 1935, tragically met his end at the age of 42 when he was assassinated by Carl Weiss at the Baton Rouge Capitol building.

Richard Strauss

(1864-1949)

Richard Strauss, the renowned German composer known for works such as "Also sprach Zarathustra" and "Don Quixote," passed away at the age of 85, leaving behind a legacy of musical excellence.

Willard Libby

(1908-1980)

Willard Libby, the American chemist celebrated for his development of radiocarbon dating, for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1960, succumbed to pneumonia at the age of 71.

Leni Riefenstahl

(1902-2003)

Leni Riefenstahl, the German film director responsible for works like "Triumph of the Will" and an accomplished actress, peacefully passed away in her sleep at the age of 101.

