Today in History, 3 September: What Happened on this Day

On September 3rd, we commemorate the passing of several notable individuals whose lives left an indelible mark on history. Oliver Cromwell, the English general and Lord Protector, passed away in 1658, marking the end of a transformative era in English history. Edvard Beneš, the Czech statesman and two-time president of Czechoslovakia, left a lasting legacy in the realm of international diplomacy.

Vince Lombardi, the legendary football coach, passed away in 1970, leaving an enduring impact on American sports. Frank Capra, the acclaimed film director, left behind a cinematic legacy of timeless classics. Walter Becker, a rock music icon associated with Steely Dan, left his mark on the world of music. Today, we remember and honour their contributions to our shared history.

Historical Events

Battle of Naulochus

36 BC

In the year 36 BC, the Battle of Naulochus transpired, serving as a pivotal chapter in the annals of ancient Rome. During this engagement, Admiral Marcus Vipsanius Agrippa, a staunch ally of Octavian, engaged in a momentous clash with Sextus Pompeius, the son of the illustrious Pompey. The outcome of this battle marked the denouement of Pompeian resistance against the burgeoning authority of the Second Triumvirate, underscoring the seismic political shifts of the era.

Pope Gregory I

590

In the annals of ecclesiastical history, the year 590 bears witness to the ascension of the Roman noble Gregory I to the esteemed position of Catholic Pope. Pope Gregory I, subsequently known as Gregory the Great, assumed the papal mantle and embarked upon a remarkable papacy that left an indelible imprint on the medieval Christian Church. His pontificate proved instrumental in navigating the ecclesiastical and geopolitical challenges of the time.

Coronation of Richard the Lionheart

1189

The year 1189 witnessed a momentous coronation in the annals of English history, as Richard the Lionheart ascended to the throne amid the grandeur of Westminster. Regrettably, this historic event was tainted by a lamentable tragedy, wherein approximately 30 Jews met a gruesome fate in the aftermath of the coronation. King Richard, in response, ordered the execution of those culpable for this heinous act, casting a pall over his otherwise celebrated coronation.

Appointment of Governor Ovando

1501

In the annals of Spanish colonial expansion, the year 1501 assumes significance with the appointment of Nicolás de Ovando y Cáceres as the Governor of the Indies by the discerning Spanish monarch, Queen Isabella I. This gubernatorial designation held profound implications for the burgeoning Spanish presence in the nascent American territories, foreshadowing the epochal developments of the Age of Exploration.

Battle of Dunbar

1650

The year 1650 witnessed the harrowing Battle of Dunbar, a pivotal engagement that bore witness to the triumph of Oliver Cromwell's English New Model Army over a formidable Scottish force. The Battle of Dunbar, distinguished by its audacious surprise attack, reshaped the course of the English Civil War and laid the groundwork for subsequent events in British history.

Succession of Richard Cromwell

1658

In the year 1658, a momentous transition unfolded as Richard Cromwell, colloquially known as "Tumbledown Dick," ascended to the position of Lord Protector of the Commonwealth, succeeding his illustrious father. This historical juncture marked a crucial episode in the trajectory of the English Commonwealth, with Richard Cromwell facing the daunting challenge of filling his father's formidable shoes.

Gregory Conquers Julius Caesar

1752

The year 1752 bore witness to a remarkable shift in Britain and the British Empire, encompassing the American colonies, as they transitioned to the Gregorian Calendar. While ostensibly benign, this transition precipitated a wave of public unrest, with some perceiving it as an audacious governmental usurpation akin to the theft of 11 precious days from their lives.

French Constitution Passed

1791

Amid the turbulence of the French Revolution, the year 1791 witnessed a watershed moment when the National Assembly ratified the new French Constitution. This constitutional enactment declared France a constitutional monarchy, signifying a profound transformation in the nation's political landscape during a period of unprecedented upheaval.

Escape of Frederick Douglass

1838

The year 1838 bears witness to the audacious escape of Frederick Douglass from the shackles of slavery. Disguised as a sailor, Douglass embarked on a daring journey towards freedom, a remarkable act of individual courage that would later catapult him to the forefront of the abolitionist movement and the annals of American history.

South African History

1901

In the complex tapestry of South African history, the year 1901 stands as a pivotal moment when Boer General Jan Smuts made his historic entry into Kiba Drift in Cape Colony. This event unfolded against the backdrop of the tumultuous Boer War, shaping the contours of South African history and the broader narrative of colonial conflict.

Pope Benedict XV

1914

The year 1914 marked the ecclesiastical ascension of Cardinal Giacome della Chiesa, who assumed the esteemed title of Pope Benedict XV. His papacy unfolded during the tempestuous era of World War I, during which he tirelessly endeavoured to navigate the treacherous waters of international diplomacy and advocate for peace.

Adamson Act

1916

In the crucible of industrial labour relations, the year 1916 witnessed the signing of the Adamson Act by U.S. President Woodrow Wilson. This legislative milestone, aimed at establishing an 8-hour workday on interstate railroads, averted the spectre of a nationwide railroad strike and ushered in improved working conditions for railway labourers.

Treaty of Versailles

1919

In the wake of World War I, President Woodrow Wilson embarked on a nationwide tour of the United States in 1919. His purpose was to rally public opinion behind the Treaty of Versailles and the League of Nations, a critical diplomatic undertaking that sought to shape the post-war world order.

Operation Sealion

1940

In a fateful decision in 1940, Adolf Hitler issued orders for Operation Sealion, a planned invasion of Great Britain set for September 21. This audacious military endeavour marked a turning point in the unfolding drama of World War II, as the spectre of a potential Nazi invasion loomed large over the British Isles.

68th and Last Transport of Dutch Jews

1944

The year 1944 witnessed the poignant departure of the 68th and final transport of Dutch Jews, among them the renowned Anne Frank, from Westerbork to the Auschwitz concentration camp. This heartrending event serves as an indelible reminder of the atrocities perpetrated during the Holocaust, casting a sombre shadow over the pages of history.

François Mitterrand Resigns

1953

In the annals of French politics, the year 1953 bore witness to the resignation of French minister François Mitterrand, a consequential decision stemming from disagreements over colonial policy. This resignation bore implications for France's colonial posture during a period of decolonization and geopolitical transformation.

Robert F. Kennedy Resigns

1964

In the corridors of American power, the year 1964 witnessed the resignation of U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, a momentous event that reverberated through the landscape of American politics during a turbulent decade of social and political change.

Catholic Encyclical

1965

In the realm of religious discourse, 1965 marked the publication of Pope Paul VI's encyclical Mysterium Fidei. This encyclical, a weighty theological document, addressed matters of profound faith and doctrine within the Catholic Church, resonating with theologians and believers alike.

Election of Interest

1967

In the complex tapestry of Vietnamese history, the year 1967 witnessed the election of Nguyễn Văn Thiệu as President of South Vietnam under a new constitutional framework. This election unfolded against the backdrop of a tumultuous period in the nation's history, as it grappled with the challenges of the Vietnam War.

Sweden Switches to Driving on the Right-Hand Side

1967

In a monumental shift in transportation history, the year 1967 saw Sweden undertake a radical transition from left-hand side driving to right-hand side driving, an event famously known as "Dagen H." This sweeping change in traffic regulations and road practices had a profound and lasting impact on the nation's infrastructure and road safety.

Today In History - Birthdays

Louis Sullivan

(1856-1924)

August 3rd marks a significant day in architectural history as we celebrate the birth of Louis Sullivan, the distinguished American architect often hailed as the "father of skyscrapers." Born in Boston, Massachusetts, in the year 1856, Sullivan's visionary designs and groundbreaking contributions have indelibly shaped the urban landscapes of the United States.

Carl David Anderson

(1905-1991)

On this day, we commemorate the birthday of Carl David Anderson, an eminent American physicist who received the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1936. His birth occurred in New York City, New York, in the year 1905. Anderson's pioneering research in the realm of physics significantly advanced our comprehension of subatomic particles and their intricate behaviours.

Whitey Bulger

(1929-2018)

Born on this day in 1929 in Boston, Massachusetts, was James "Whitey" Bulger, a notorious figure in the realm of organized crime. His life and criminal endeavours garnered widespread attention, rendering him a subject of both infamy and intrigue within the world of organized crime.

Mario Draghi

(75 years old)

Today, we celebrate the 75th birthday of Mario Draghi, the distinguished Italian banker who has held prominent positions, including serving as the President of the European Central Bank and assuming the role of Prime Minister of Italy in 2021. Born in Rome, Italy, in 1947, Draghi's pivotal roles in European finance and politics have left an indelible mark on the continent.

Steve Jones

(67 years old)

On this auspicious August 3rd, we acknowledge the 67th birthday of Steve Jones, the celebrated British punk rock guitarist prominently associated with the iconic band, the Sex Pistols. Born in London, England, in 1955, Jones's contributions to the punk rock movement have bestowed upon him an enduring legacy in the realm of music.

Charlie Sheen

(57 years old)

Last but not least, we extend birthday wishes to American actor Charlie Sheen, who turns 57 today. Known for his roles in films such as "Wall Street" and "Platoon," Sheen was born in New York City, New York, in 1965. His versatile acting career has earned him acclaim and recognition in the entertainment world.

On This Day - Sports

US Men's Tennis Open

August 3, 1881

On this day in 1881, the inaugural US National Championship Men's Tennis event took place in Newport, Rhode Island. Richard Sears emerged as the victor in this historic tournament, defeating William E. Glyn with a commanding score of 6-0, 6-3, 6-2.

Ty Cobb's Final Hit

August 3, 1928

August 3, 1928, marked a significant moment in baseball history as Ty Cobb, a future Baseball Hall of Fame outfielder, recorded his 4,189th and final career hit. He achieved this milestone while serving as a pinch hitter for the Philadelphia A's during a game against the Washington Senators, though his team ultimately faced a 6-1 defeat.

Jimmie Foxx Hits #51

August 3, 1932

In the realm of Major League Baseball, August 3, 1932, witnessed a remarkable feat by Jimmie Foxx, the first baseman for the A's. Foxx smashed his 50th and 51st home runs of the season, becoming only the third player in MLB history to reach the milestone of 50 home runs in a single season. He joined the illustrious company of Babe Ruth and Hack Wilson.

300 mph Barrier Broken

August 3, 1935

August 3, 1935, marked a milestone in the realm of automotive speed as Malcolm Campbell, a daring British racer, achieved the unprecedented feat of exceeding 300 miles per hour (301.129mph) in his vehicle named "Bluebird." This historic achievement occurred at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah.

F1 World Champion

August 3, 1950

Giuseppe "Nino" Farina secured a place in Formula 1 history on August 3, 1950, by winning the inaugural Formula 1 World Drivers Championship. He accomplished this feat by triumphing in the Italian Grand Prix at Monza while driving an Alfa Romeo. Farina's victory was hard-fought, as he won the championship by a mere 3 points over his closest rival, Juan Manuel Fangio.

Sports History

August 3, 1956

American jockey Johnny Longden etched his name into thoroughbred racing history on this day in 1956. He became the winningest rider in the sport, surpassing the previous record of 4,870 wins held by British jockey Sir Gordon Richards. Longden achieved this milestone while riding Arrogate to victory in the Del Mar Handicap.

Baseball Record

August 3, 1957

In a game against the Cubs on August 3, 1957, Warren Spahn, a pitcher for the Milwaukee Braves, established a National League record for a left-handed pitcher. He achieved his 41st shutout, solidifying his reputation as one of the premier pitchers in the history of baseball. The Braves won the game 8-0.

World Record

August 3, 1972

The 1972 Munich Olympics witnessed a remarkable feat in the swimming pool as American swimmer Mark Spitz clinched the coveted 100m gold medal. What made this achievement even more impressive was that Spitz set a world record with a time of 51.22 seconds. This victory added to his growing legacy, as he had already won the 200m with a world record time of 1:52.78, completing the freestyle sprint double.

Baseball Record

August 3, 1972

On this day in 1972, Hank Aaron, the legendary slugger for the Atlanta Braves, achieved a significant milestone in Major League Baseball. He earned his 6,135th total base, surpassing the MLB record previously held by Stan Musial. However, despite this personal achievement, the Braves faced an 8-0 defeat to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Sports History

August 3, 1974

In a notable moment in basketball history, future Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame guard Oscar Robertson announced his retirement from the sport on August 3, 1974. Robertson's illustrious career in the NBA included amassing 26,710 points, 9,887 assists, and 7,804 rebounds in 1,040 games, leaving an enduring legacy in the world of basketball.

On This Day - Film And TV

Music History

August 3, 1881

On August 3, 1881, the renowned composer Anton Bruckner achieved a significant milestone in the world of classical music. He completed his Symphony No. 6, a composition that would contribute to his legacy as one of the great symphonists of the Romantic era.

Five Pieces for Orchestra

August 3, 1912

In the realm of classical music, August 3, 1912, marked a notable moment with the premiere of Arnold Schoenberg's "Funf Orchesterstucke" (Five Pieces for Orchestra) in London. This composition debuted at a Promenade Concert, showcasing Schoenberg's innovative and influential work in the realm of orchestral music.

#1 in the Charts

August 3, 1966

On this day in 1966, the talented musician Donovan reached the pinnacle of success by claiming the number one spot on the charts with his hit song "Sunshine Superman." This achievement solidified his place in music history and celebrated his contribution to the vibrant music scene of the 1960s.

Music History

August 3, 1970

In a noteworthy chapter of music history, Bill Haley & His Comets faced a significant decision on August 3, 1970. They rejected a lucrative offer of $30,000 for a 15-date tour of Australia, reflecting the enduring popularity and demand for their rock and roll performances.

Musical Finale

August 3, 1989

August 3, 1989, marked the closing of a musical theatre classic as Stephen Sondheim's acclaimed production "Into the Woods" concluded its run at the Martin Beck Theater in New York City. After 764 performances and the accolade of three Tony Awards, the musical left an indelible mark on the world of Broadway and musical theatre.

On This Day - Deaths

Oliver Cromwell

(1599-1658)

On this day, September 3rd, we remember the passing of Oliver Cromwell. Born in 1599, Cromwell was a prominent English general and a Puritan Lord Protector of England from 1653 to 1658. His death at the age of 59 marked the end of an era marked by political upheaval and significant changes in English history.

Edvard Beneš

(1884-1948)

September 3rd also marks the anniversary of the passing of Edvard Beneš, a notable Czech politician and statesman. Beneš served as the 2nd President of Czechoslovakia during two distinct periods, from 1935 to 1938 and again from 1945 to 1948. His death at the age of 64 marked a chapter in the history of Czechoslovakia.

Vince Lombardi

(1913-1970)

Vince Lombardi, a renowned American Pro Football Hall of Fame coach known for his illustrious tenure with the Green Bay Packers from 1959 to 1967, passed away at age 57. His exceptional coaching prowess was acknowledged with NFL Coach of the Year honours in 1959 and 1961, and under his leadership, the Packers clinched Super Bowl victories in both 1967 and 1968.

Frank Capra

(1897-1991)

Frank Capra, an Italian-American Academy Award-winning film director, whose distinguished filmography includes timeless classics like "It's a Wonderful Life," "It Happened One Night," and "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington," breathed his last at the age of 94. His contributions to the world of cinema remain etched in history, forever reminding us of his exceptional talent and cinematic achievements.

Walter Becker

(1950-2017)

Walter Becker, an American rock bassist, guitarist, songwriter, and record producer, notably associated with the iconic band Steely Dan, responsible for hits like "Deacon Blues" and "Peg," succumbed to oesophagal cancer at the age of 67. His unique musical style and creative genius continue to resonate within the realm of rock music, leaving an enduring legacy that is celebrated and cherished by music enthusiasts worldwide.

