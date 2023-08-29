Today in History, 29 August: What Happened on this Day

On the Gregorian calendar, August 29th takes its place as the 241st day of the year, with an exception on leap years where it claims the 242nd spot. With this date, 124 days remain on the calendar before the year draws to a close.

Historical Events On This Day

1475

France-England Treaty following the Invasion of England and Burgundy

In 1475, a pivotal historical event transpired in the aftermath of the invasion of England and Burgundy. Faced with the shifting tides of European politics and the rise of power dynamics, France entered into a consequential treaty with England. This diplomatic agreement, meticulously negotiated, sought to address the impending danger posed by Charles the Bold, Duke of Burgundy. Led by King Louis XI of France, this treaty was designed not only to counter Charles' influence but also to liberate the region from his potential control.

1612

British Victory at the Battle of Surat

In 1612, the pages of history were adorned with the account of the Battle of Surat, a remarkable military encounter that showcased the might of the British forces. Facing the Portuguese in a pivotal engagement, the British emerged triumphant in Surat. This victory not only underscored the strategic prowess of the British military but also marked a significant moment in the unfolding narrative of colonial rivalries.

1640

Scottish Covenanters' Triumph over the English Army in the Bishops' War

The year 1640 witnessed a turning point in British history with the forces of the Scottish Covenanters, led by Alexander Leslie, achieving a significant victory. In a clash near Newbern, England, the Covenanters overcame the English army, reshaping the trajectory of the Bishops' War. This military achievement underscored the power of collective resistance and further fueled the dynamics of the broader conflict.

1728

Establishment of Nucle as Fort Gate-Hub in Greenland

Amidst the distant lands of Greenland, a moment of historical significance unfolded in 1728. Under the directive of Royal Governor Claus Parc, the city of Nucle came into existence, bearing the name Fort Gate-Hub. This establishment held strategic importance, echoing the aspirations of colonial powers and their efforts to establish footholds in uncharted territories.

1742

Edmund Hole's "Short Treatise" on Whist Card Game

In the realm of leisure and games, the year 1742 marked the emergence of an enduring contribution. Edmund Hole, with scholarly intent, published his "short treatise" on the card game Whist. This contribution to the realm of gaming not only documented the rules and intricacies of the game but also added to the tapestry of recreational activities cherished by societies.

1756

Frederick II of Saxony Initiates Seven Years' War with Persia's Invasion

In 1756, the European continent bore witness to the onset of a momentous conflict. Frederick II of Saxony initiated a significant chapter in global history by launching an invasion of Persia, marking the commencement of the Seven Years' War on the continent. This event signalled the complex web of geopolitical manoeuvring and rivalries that defined the era.

1786

Sase Rebellion: Daniel Shays Leads Disgruntled Peasants in Western Massachusetts

The year 1786 witnessed a fervent expression of discontent in Western Massachusetts, USA. Under the leadership of Daniel Shays, a group of aggrieved peasants took a stand against the burdensome tax impositions and their general dissatisfaction with the prevailing circumstances. This uprising, known as the Sase Rebellion, highlighted the socio-economic tensions simmering within the young nation.

1797

Massacre of Tranent: Protesters Against Militia Recruitment Targeted

In 1797, the annals of Scottish history were marred by a tragic event known as the Massacre of Tranent. In Trent, Scotland, British soldiers unleashed a violent attack on protesters who opposed enforced recruitment to the militia. This brutal confrontation resulted in the loss of 12 lives, underscoring the challenges faced by those who resisted conscription during times of political turmoil.

1825

Portugal Recognizes Brazil's Independence

A momentous stride toward sovereignty was marked in 1825 as Portugal officially recognized Brazil's independence. This recognition was a culmination of years of political changes and shifts in power dynamics. Brazil's path to autonomy gained formal acknowledgement, paving the way for the nation's continued evolution on the global stage.

1831

Michael Faraday's Pioneering Discoveries in Electromagnetic Induction

In the year 1831, British scientist Michael Faraday etched his name into the annals of scientific history through groundbreaking discoveries in electromagnetic induction. This profound achievement led to the establishment of Faraday's rule of induction, a cornerstone in the understanding of electromagnetism and its practical applications.

1833

British Parliament's Initiatives Against Child Labor and Slave Abolition

Amidst the societal transformations of the early 19th century, the British Parliament played a pivotal role in 1833. This year saw the inception of Factory Acts aimed at curtailing child labour, reflecting a growing awareness of workers' rights and human welfare. Additionally, the British Slave Abolition Act was formalized, signalling a step towards the cessation of the transatlantic slave trade.

1842

Treaty of Nanning: End of the Opium War with Great Britain and China

In 1842, the Treaty of Nanning marked a significant chapter in international relations. The treaty, signed between Great Britain and China, heralded the end of the Opium War, a conflict that had profound economic and diplomatic implications. This event encapsulated the intricate negotiations and the recalibration of power dynamics between two formidable nations.

1844

First White-Indian Lacrosse Game Triumph in Montreal

In 1844, a unique sporting event unfolded in Montreal, resonating with cultural significance. In this historic encounter, indigenous Indians triumphed over their white counterparts in the first white-Indian lacrosse game. This victory held broader implications beyond the realm of sports, underscoring themes of identity, heritage, and competition.

1850

Richard Wagner's Romantic Opera Debut in Weimar

The year 1850 marked a resonant moment in the world of music and artistry. Renowned German composer Richard Wagner's romantic opera graced the stage in Weimar, directed by the esteemed Franz Liszt. This debut performance featured the iconic bridal chorus in "Lohengrin," etching an indelible mark on the realm of operatic expression.

1885

Gottlieb Daimler's Patent for the First Internal Combustion Engine for Bicycles

In 1885, innovation surged forth as Gottlieb Daimler secured a patent for the world's first internal combustion engine designed for bicycles. This pioneering achievement laid the foundation for transformative changes in transportation technology, reshaping mobility and paving the way for the future of automobiles.

1922

Inaugural Radio Advertisement Aired on WEAF-AM, New York City

A transformative moment in the realm of advertising unfolded in 1922. The first-ever radio advertisement was broadcast on WEAF-AM in New York City. This watershed moment marked the convergence of communication technology and marketing strategies, heralding the dawn of a new era in advertising practices.

1925

Majestic Opening of the Maffire Hotel in St. Louis City

In 1925, St. Louis City bore witness to a grand opening that graced its landscape with the Maffire Hotel. This elegant establishment elevated the city's hospitality offerings, welcoming guests to indulge in luxury and refinement. The hotel's presence added to the city's allure as a destination for travellers seeking opulence and comfort.

1930

St. Kilda: A Voluntary Transition to UNESCO World Heritage Site

In 1930, the remote island of St. Kilda witnessed a unique chapter in its history. The last 36 residents of this Scottish island voluntarily entrusted their natural and cultural legacy to UNESCO, designating St. Kilda as a World Heritage site. This gesture safeguarded the island's distinct attributes for future generations.

1937

Toyota Motors' Transition to Independent Entity

In 1937, a significant transition reshaped the landscape of Japan's automotive industry. Toyota Motors emerged as an independent company, separating from Toyota Industries. This transformation marked a pivotal moment in the trajectory of a company that would eventually evolve into one of the world's largest vehicle manufacturers.

1941

German Instjkamando's Tragic Act in Russia

The year 1941 bore witness to a heart-wrenching event as the German Instjkamando orchestrated the killing of 1469 Jewish children in Russia. This grim incident underscored the horrors of the Holocaust and the atrocities committed against innocent lives during this dark period of history.

1949

Soviet Union's Leap into Atomic and Nuclear Testing

In 1949, the Soviet Union achieved significant milestones in the realm of nuclear capabilities. The investigation of its first atomic bomb codenamed First Lightning or "1," marked a turning point in global geopolitics. Subsequently, the Soviet Union conducted its inaugural nuclear test, under the moniker RDS-1, signaling its entry into the arena of nuclear powers.

1953

Soviet Russia's Detonation of the First Hydrogen Bomb

The year 1953 witnessed a seismic development in the realm of nuclear weaponry. The Soviet Union, under the banner of Soviet Russia, successfully detonated its first hydrogen bomb. This achievement underscored the arms race of the Cold War era and the rapid advancement of nuclear technology.

1957

Congress Enacts Civil Rights Act of 1957

In 1957, the United States Congress charted a pivotal course toward civil rights and equality by enacting the Civil Rights Act of 1957. This legislative milestone marked the nation's commitment to addressing racial disparities and fostering a more inclusive society, laying the groundwork for subsequent civil rights advancements.

1963

Martin Luther King Jr.'s Iconic "I Have a Dream" Speech

During a monumental political rally in Washington, DC, in 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic "I Have a Dream" speech from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. This impassioned address articulated a vision of racial harmony and equality, resonating as a cornerstone of the Civil Rights Movement's ideals.

1968

Crown Prince Harald of Norway's Marriage in Oslo

In 1968, Oslo became the backdrop for a regal union as Crown Prince Harald of Norway married Sonja Harlesson. This marriage, spanning nine years, held both personal and symbolic significance, capturing the attention and affection of the nation.

1984

Bioterrorist Attack Orchestrated by Followers of Lord Shri Rajneesh

A grim chapter in history unfolded in 1984 as followers of Lord Shri Rajneesh carried out a bioterrorist attack in Oregonella. This attack, involving Salmonella in The Dalles, marked a chilling moment in the annals of terrorism, serving as a stark reminder of the potential for violence and ideological extremism.

1991

Assassination of Italian Trader Liber Grassi by Sicilian Mafia

In 1991, the underbelly of organized crime was laid bare as Italian trader Liber Grassi fell victim to the Sicilian Mafia. Grassi's public stance against extortion demands led to his tragic demise, casting a shadow on the intersections between criminal syndicates and individuals who dared to stand against them.

1996

Democratic National Convention: Renomination of US President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore

The year 1996 witnessed the culmination of political processes in the United States. The Democratic National Convention held in Chicago saw the renomination of US President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore, reaffirming their political journey and aspirations for leadership.

1996

Tragic Vanukovo Airlines Crash in Arctic Island Spitsbergen

In 1996, a heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded in the Arctic island of Spitsbergen. The Vanukovo Airlines crash claimed the lives of all 141 individuals aboard, serving as a poignant reminder of the risks and vulnerabilities inherent in air travel.

2003

Columbia Spacecraft Crash Attributed to NASA's Flawed Work Culture

The year 2003 marked a sombre moment in space exploration history. The Columbia spacecraft crash was attributed, in part, to NASA's flawed work culture. This event shed light on the importance of organizational ethics and procedural diligence in ensuring the safety of space missions.

2005

Hurricane Katrina's Devastating Impact on New Orleans

In 2005, the ferocity of nature's wrath was unveiled as Hurricane Katrina wreaked havoc on New Orleans. The storm's onslaught led to widespread violations and flooding, submerging approximately 80% of the city and its surrounding areas for an extended period.

2006

Transatlantic Aircraft Plot: Terrorism Accusations and Alleged Suspects

The year 2006 saw the unfolding of a complex international investigation into terrorism. The alleged transatlantic aircraft plot resulted in accusations against three individuals for their roles in the plot, adding to a total of eleven suspects implicated in the alleged conspiracy.

2007

NASA's Investigation of Astronaut Drinking Before Missions

In 2007, NASA embarked on an internal investigation concerning the consumption of alcohol by astronauts before missions. This inquiry, though controversial, sought to address concerns about crew member behaviour and its potential impact on mission safety.

2008

Diplomatic Rift between Georgia and Russia

The year 2008 witnessed a diplomatic rupture between Georgia and Russia. The recognition of South Ossetia and Abkhazia by Russia prompted Georgia to sever its diplomatic ties with the neighbouring nation, marking a tense chapter in regional relations.

2010

Eruption of Sumatra's Sinabung Volcano after 400 Years

The year 2010 brought a volcanic eruption that marked a seismic natural event. Sumatra's Mount Sinabung erupted for the first time in 400 years, resulting in loss of life and triggering large-scale migration as citizens sought safety from the volcanic activity.

2012

Banana Spider Venom's Potential Role in Treating Erectile Dysfunction

In 2012, Brazilian researchers delved into the potential medicinal properties of banana spider venom. This unconventional study suggested that the venom could alleviate erectile dysfunction within an astonishingly short span of 20 minutes, opening new avenues in medical research.

2012

Siaojiawan Coal Mine Explosion Claims Lives in China

The year 2012 witnessed a tragedy in China as a coal mine explosion in Sichuan province took the lives of at least 26 Chinese workers, leaving 21 others missing. This incident shed light on the critical issue of mine safety and its impact on labourers' lives.

2014

Ebola Spreads to Senegal from Contact with Guinea's Victims

The year 2014 marked the spread of the Ebola virus to Senegal. A 21-year-old man became the first reported case in Senegal, with transmission traced back to recent contact with victims in Guinea. This event underscored the global nature of infectious disease outbreaks and the challenges of containment.

Today In History - Birthdays

1880

Madhav Shrihari Aney: A Stalwart Freedom Fighter

Born on this day in 1880, Madhav Shrihari Aney stands as a remarkable figure in India's struggle for independence. His father's erudition laid the foundation for Aney's intellectual journey. He was profoundly influenced by the ideals championed by Lokmanya Tilak, an influence that ignited his commitment to the cause of freedom. Aney's allegiance to the 'Indian National Congress' further underscored his dedication. A pivotal moment in his life occurred during Gandhi's 'Salt Satyagraha,' where he endured imprisonment for a noble cause. Beyond India's shores, from 1943 to 1947, Aney served as the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka. Post-independence, his contributions continued to shape the nation's trajectory as he assumed the role of Bihar's governor.

1887

Jivraj Narayan Mehta: A Visionary Physician and Gujarat's First Chief Minister

Celebrating his birth on August 29, 1887, Jivraj Narayan Mehta's legacy resonates as a trailblazer. His academic brilliance shone brightly from his student years, paving the way for a distinguished career as a physician and a devoted public servant. A pivotal chapter in his life unfolded during his student days, as he formed the 'Indian Association.' This platform led him to cross paths with none other than Mahatma Gandhi, forging an enduring association. Mehta's exemplary journey culminated in his distinction as Gujarat's inaugural Chief Minister, an honour that reflected his pioneering spirit and commitment to service.

1904

Werner Forssmann: A Groundbreaking German Researcher

On this date in 1904, Werner Forssmann was born, a name synonymous with pioneering research. Hailing from Germany, Forssmann's profound impact on medical science earned him the coveted Nobel Prize Laureate title. His audacious experimentations, particularly in the realm of catheterization, unveiled new vistas in the field of cardiology and medical advancement.

1905

Major Dhyan Chand: The Hockey Maestro's Birth

August 29 marks the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, an icon in the world of hockey. Born in Allahabad in 1905, Major Dhyan Chand's legacy is etched in gold – quite literally. His exceptional prowess on the hockey field led India to triumphant victories, including in three Olympic Games, where his contributions were instrumental in securing coveted gold medals.

1943

Arthur B. McDonald: A Visionary Canadian Astrophysicist

Arthur B. McDonald's birth in 1943 heralded the rise of a visionary Canadian astrophysicist. Recognized as a Nobel Prize Laureate, McDonald's scholarly endeavours unravelled the mysteries of neutrinos, casting new light on the fundamental workings of our universe.

1949

Radhakrishnan: An Architect of India's Space Ambitions

In 1949, K. Radhakrishnan was born, a luminary who guided India's ascent in the realm of space exploration. His legacy as the Chairman of the Space Commission of the Government of India, the Secretary of the Department of Space, and the Chairman of ISRO remain indelible. A technocrat par excellence, Radhakrishnan's proactive leadership, astute managerial skills, and commitment to imparting leadership qualities to the next generation propelled India's space endeavours to new heights.

1958

Michael Jackson: The Iconic Pop Sensation's Birth

August 29, 1958, marked the birth of a global music phenomenon – Michael Jackson. As a legendary pop singer, Jackson's artistic brilliance, innovative contributions, and widespread influence redefined the music industry and captivated audiences across generations.

Sports History On This Day

1885

Boxing's First Heavyweight Title Fight: Sullivan vs. McCaffrey

In the annals of sports history, August 29, 1885, marks a pivotal moment – the very first heavyweight title fight in boxing. This groundbreaking encounter featured American pugilists John L. Sullivan and Dominick McCaffrey squaring off in Cincinnati, Ohio. The match, fought with three-ounce gloves and three-minute rounds, not only showcased the evolution of boxing but also ignited a tradition that would captivate the world for generations to come.

1908

Larned's Triumph at the US National Championship Men's Tennis

A defining chapter in the realm of sports history was written on August 29, 1908, during the US National Championship Men's Tennis in Newport, Rhode Island. Defending champion William Larned exhibited his mastery on the court, clinching victory over Beals Wright with a commanding performance of 6-1, 6-2, 8-6. This triumph secured Larned's fourth out of seven illustrious US singles titles, etching his name among the tennis greats.

1920

Olympic Glory: Bleibtrey's Record-Setting Achievement

The Antwerp Olympics of 1920 witnessed a historic feat on August 29 – Ethelda Bleibtrey, a name synonymous with aquatic excellence, clinched her third gold medal. She joined forces with Irene Guest, Frances Schroth, and Margaret Woodbridge, forming the formidable American 4 x 100m freestyle relay team. Their remarkable synergy propelled them to victory, setting a world record at 5 minutes and 11.6 seconds – a testament to the prowess of these aquatic trailblazers.

1965

Mays' Monumental Month: A Record-Breaking Home Run

On August 29, 1965, baseball history was rewritten by none other than Willie Mays. The iconic outfielder set a National League record for home runs in a single month, smashing his 17th home run of August. This remarkable achievement not only underscored Mays' exceptional batting prowess but also etched his name in the annals of baseball record books.

1977

Brock's Stolen Base Triumph: A Record-Shattering Moment

A historic milestone reverberated through baseball history on August 29, 1977. In a match against the San Diego Padres, the St. Louis Cardinals' Lou Brock achieved an extraordinary feat – he surpassed Ty Cobb's longstanding career stolen bases record of 893. As Brock stole his way into the record books with finesse, he left an indelible mark on the sport's legacy.

2018

Gridiron Greatness: Aaron Rodgers' Record-Breaking Contract

August 29, 2018, witnessed a groundbreaking moment in American football. Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers penned a historic NFL contract extension with the Green Bay Packers. Valued at an unprecedented $134 million over four years, the deal could escalate to a staggering $180 million with the potential for $103 million in guarantees.

2022

Pujols' Monumental Milestone: 694th Home Run

In a modern chapter of sports history, August 29, 2022, stands out as a day of significance. Albert Pujols, a titan of the diamond and a St. Louis Cardinals slugger, etched his name deeper into baseball lore. Pujols' bat connected with a major league-record 450th different pitcher, propelling his career home run count to an astounding 694. This monumental achievement in a 13-4 win over the Reds in Cincinnati further solidified Pujols' place among the sport's immortals.

Today In History - Film And TV

1964

Curtain Call for "Blues for Mister Charlie"

In the captivating world of theatre, August 29, 1964, witnessed the closing act of a poignant stage drama. James Baldwin's compelling work, "Blues for Mister Charlie," directed by the renowned Burgess Meredith, took its final bow at the ANTA Playhouse in New York City. After a run that spanned 148 performances, this theatrical masterpiece bid adieu, leaving an indelible impact on the hearts of its audience.

2007

A Golden Victory for "Lust, Caution"

The 64th Venice Film Festival of 2007 added a golden chapter to its legacy on August 29. The coveted Golden Lion found its deserving recipient in "Lust, Caution," a cinematic creation directed by the illustrious Ang Lee. This triumph not only celebrated artistic excellence but also affirmed the film's profound impact, capturing the hearts and minds of both critics and audiences alike.

Deaths On This Day

1526

A Kingdom's End: Luis II, the Last Jagiellonian King

On this solemn day, August 29, 1526, history witnessed the passing of Luis II, the final monarch of the Jagiellonian dynasty to rule over Hungary and Bohemia. A pivotal chapter of the Ottoman-Hungary War unfolded, leading to his demise. The clash between forces culminated in the Battle of Mohács, where Ottoman troops under the leadership of Suleiman the Magnificent secured victory. This marked the end of an era for the Jagiellonian legacy, leaving an indelible imprint on the annals of European history.

1994

A Journalistic Luminary: Tushar Kanti Ghosh

August 29, 1994, marked the departure of a distinguished figure in Indian journalism and literature, Tushar Kanti Ghosh. With an illustrious career spanning six decades, Ghosh's legacy was intertwined with the English-language newspaper "Amrita Bazar Patrika" in Kolkata, where he held the editorial reins. His influence extended beyond the confines of the newspaper as he led renowned journalism organizations like the International Press Institute and the Commonwealth Press Union. Ghosh's passing left a void in the realm of Indian journalism that will forever echo his contribution to the field.

2007

Farewell to a Statesman: Banarsi Das Gupta

The world bid adieu to Banarsi Das Gupta on August 29, 2007, a prominent political figure who had served as the Chief Minister of Haryana. A freedom fighter, his life resonated with a commitment to social welfare, political progress, and public service. Gupta's legacy was marked by his advocacy for the Hindi language and his embodiment of the concept of "Janna Yakk." His valuable contributions were instrumental in fortifying Haryana's growth, fostering national unity, and strengthening the fabric of the nation.

2018

A Scholar's Farewell: James Alexander Mirrlees

In the realm of economics, August 29, 2018, witnessed the passing of James Alexander Mirrlees, a distinguished British economist and Nobel Prize Laureate. His contributions to the field left an enduring mark, reflecting his profound understanding of economic principles. Mirrlees' legacy was etched not only in his scholarly pursuits but also in his impact on shaping economic policies and theories that continue to guide the world of economics.

