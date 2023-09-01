Today in History, 2 September: What Happened on this Day

Today in History, 2 September: On this date, several historical events have unfolded across centuries, spanning from the reign of Cleopatra VII in 44 BC to the modern-day political manoeuvres of leaders like Boris Johnson. From the Battle of Actium in 31 BC, which marked the transition from the Roman Republic to the Roman Empire, to the poignant declaration of Vietnam's independence by Ho Chi Minh in 1945, history has been written with each passing year on this day. Join me as we explore the annals of time, from political intrigue to cultural milestones, and reflect on the lives of individuals who have left an indelible mark on our world.

Historical Events On This Day

44 BC

Queen Cleopatra VII of Egypt declares her son Caesarion co-ruler as Ptolemy XV Caesar.

In 44 BC, Cleopatra VII, the famed queen of Egypt, made a significant political move by officially naming her son, Caesarion, as a co-ruler alongside Ptolemy XV Caesar. This declaration had profound implications for the governance and stability of Egypt during a pivotal period in its history.

44 BC

The first of Cicero's Philippics (oratorical attacks) on Mark Antony. He will make 14 of them over the next several months.

In the same year, the prominent Roman orator Cicero initiated a series of 14 Philippics, which were eloquent and scathing verbal critiques aimed at Mark Antony. These speeches played a crucial role in shaping public opinion and political discourse during a turbulent phase of Roman politics.

31 BC

Battle of Actium

The Battle of Actium in 31 BC was a defining moment in Roman history. It was a decisive naval engagement that marked the conclusion of the Roman Republic. Octavian's victory over the combined forces of Mark Antony and Cleopatra ultimately paved the way for the establishment of the Roman Empire.

1192

A treaty between Sultan Saladin and King Richard

In 1192, Sultan Saladin and King Richard the Lionheart of England signed a treaty concerning the city of Jerusalem, marking the conclusion of the Third Crusade.

1537

Publication of the "Ordinance on the Danish Church"

Danish King Christian III published the "Ordinance on the Danish Church" in 1537, officially establishing Lutheranism as the state religion in his territories.

1649

Destruction of the Italian city of Castro

In 1649, the Italian city of Castro was destroyed by the forces of Pope Innocent X, effectively ending the Wars of Castro.

1666

The Great Fire of London

The Great Fire of London, which began in 1666 in Pudding Lane, resulted in the widespread destruction of around 80% of the city, causing extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure.







1752

Last Julian calendar day in Great Britain.

In 1752, Great Britain and its colonies, including America, observed the last day of the Julian calendar. To align with the Gregorian calendar, 11 days were omitted, and the following date became September 14. This calendar adjustment was a significant step in standardizing time measurement.

1792

September Massacres of the French Revolution.

In 1792, during the tumultuous period of the French Revolution, the September Massacres occurred in Paris. Rampaging mobs engaged in acts of violence, including the brutal slaughter of three Roman Catholic bishops, over two hundred priests, and prisoners suspected of royalist sympathies. This episode reflected the extreme volatility and radicalism of the revolution.

1807

The Royal Navy bombards Copenhagen with fire bombs and phosphorus rockets to prevent Denmark from surrendering its fleet to Napoleon.

In 1807, the Royal Navy of Great Britain conducted a military operation by bombarding Copenhagen with fire bombs and phosphorus rockets. The objective was to prevent Denmark from surrendering its fleet to Napoleon Bonaparte, a strategic move with far-reaching implications for the Napoleonic Wars and European politics.

1864

Union General William T. Sherman captured and burned Atlanta during the Savannah Campaign (US Civil War).

In 1864, during the American Civil War, Union General William T. Sherman achieved a significant military victory by capturing and subsequently burning the city of Atlanta. This event took place within the context of Sherman's Savannah Campaign and had profound strategic implications for the outcome of the war.

1870

Napoleon III surrendered to Prussian armies at the Battle of Sedan.

At the Battle of Sedan in 1870, Napoleon III of France surrendered to Prussian armies. This event held great importance within the context of the Franco-Prussian War and had substantial repercussions on the political dynamics of Europe.

1898

Battle of Omdurman: Lord Kitchener retakes Sudan for Britain.

In 1898, the Battle of Omdurman played a pivotal role as Lord Kitchener's forces effectively recaptured Sudan for the British Empire. This triumph carried significant consequences for British imperial authority in Africa.

1909

King Edward VII signed the South Africa Act.

In 1909, King Edward VII affixed his signature to the South Africa Act. This act played a pivotal role in shaping the governance and political structure of South Africa during the early 20th century.

1945

Ho Chi Minh declared Vietnam independent from France (National Day).

In 1945, Ho Chi Minh made a historic declaration, officially asserting Vietnam's independence from French colonial rule. This declaration, celebrated as National Day, marked a critical moment in Vietnam's struggle for sovereignty.

1945

V-J Day, formal surrender of Japan aboard USS Missouri marks the end of World War II (Japanese date, 1st September in the US).

In 1945, V-J Day marked the formal surrender of Japan, effectively ending World War II. This momentous event was observed aboard the USS Missouri and took place on a Japanese date, although it coincided with September 1 in the United States.

1946

Jawaharlal Nehru forms government in India.

In 1946, Jawaharlal Nehru assumed leadership and formed the government of India. His leadership played a pivotal role in shaping the early years of independent India.

1963

Alabama Governor George Wallace prevented the integration of Tuskegee High School.

In 1963, Alabama Governor George Wallace took steps to obstruct the integration of Tuskegee High School. This action reflected the broader struggles for civil rights and racial equality in the United States during the Civil Rights Movement.

1974

US President Gerald Ford signed the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

In 1974, US President Gerald Ford signed the Employee Retirement Income Security Act into law. This legislation had a significant impact on retirement benefits and protections for American workers.

1987

Donald Trump takes out a full-page New York Times ad lambasting Japan.

In 1987, Donald Trump attracted attention by placing a full-page advertisement in The New York Times in which he criticized Japan. This move highlighted his business interests and outspoken nature.

1989

Reverend Al Sharpton leads a civil rights march through Bensonhurst, Brooklyn.

In 1989, Reverend Al Sharpton led a civil rights march through Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, as part of ongoing efforts to address issues of racial justice and equality.

1993

Central African Republic ex-emperor Jean-Bédel Bokassa was freed.

In 1993, former Central African Republic Emperor Jean-Bédel Bokassa was released from captivity, marking a notable moment in the history of the Central African Republic.

2015

US President Barack Obama became the first president to visit the Arctic Circle at Kotzebue, Alaska.

In 2015, US President Barack Obama made history by becoming the first sitting president to visit the Arctic Circle. His visit to Kotzebue, Alaska, underscored the importance of environmental issues and climate change.

2019

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatens a snap general election if rebel MPs pass a bill against no-deal Brexit.

In 2019, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a stark ultimatum, threatening to call for a snap general election if rebel Members of Parliament passed a bill opposing a no-deal Brexit. This political manoeuvre had significant implications for the Brexit process and the future of the United Kingdom's relationship with the European Union.

On This Day - Film And TV

1931

Radio Premiere: American crooner Bing Crosby made his solo radio debut on his program "15 Minutes with Bing Crosby," which was broadcast on the CBS network. This marked a significant moment in the career of the iconic singer.

1937

Film Release: "The Prisoner of Zenda," based on the novel and play by Anthony Hope, was released. The film starred Ronald Colman, Madeleine Carroll, and Douglas Fairbanks Jr. and brought this classic adventure story to the silver screen.

1949

Film Release: "The Third Man," directed by Carol Reed and featuring a cast including Joseph Cotten, Alida Valli, and Orson Welles, was released in the United Kingdom. This film went on to receive the Academy Award for Best Cinematography in 1950 and remains a celebrated classic in cinema history.

1984

Musical Finale: The revival of John Kander and Fred Ebb's musical "Zorba" concluded its run at the Broadway Theater in New York City after a successful 362 performances. The production earned one Tony Award during its impressive Broadway stint.

1990

Theatrical Finale: Frank Galati's adaptation of John Steinbeck's novel "The Grapes of Wrath" wrapped up its run at the Cort Theater in New York City after a total of 188 performances. This theatrical adaptation brought Steinbeck's powerful story to the stage, leaving a lasting impact on theatre audiences.

On This Day In History - Birthdays

Frederick Soddy (1877-1956)

English radiochemist and Nobel laureate known for his work on radioactive substances and the concept of isotopes. Born in Eastbourne, Sussex, England.

Daniel Arap Moi (1924-2020)

Kenya's longest-serving President, who held office from 1978 to 2002. Born in Kurieng'wo, Kenya.

Andrew Grove (1936-2016)

A Hungarian-American pioneer in the semiconductor industry, one of the founders and CEO of Intel, and a philanthropist. Born in Budapest, Hungary.

Peter Ueberroth (85 years old)

American organizer of the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and commissioner of baseball from 1984 to 1989. Born in Evanston, Illinois.

Billy Preston (1946-2006)

American soul musician, singer, and pianist, often referred to as the "5th Beatle" for his contributions to the Beatles' music. Known for hits like "Nothing From Nothing" and "You Are So Beautiful." Born in Houston, Texas.

Jimmy Connors (70 years old)

American tennis player who won eight Grand Slam titles and achieved a total of 109 titles overall. Born in Belleville, Illinois.

Ahmad Shah Massoud (1953-2001)

Afghan political and military leader who played a significant role in resisting the Soviet Union and leading the Northern Alliance against the Taliban. Born in Bazarak, Panjshir, Afghanistan.

Eric Dickerson (62 years old)

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back is known for setting the NFL single-season rushing record with 2,105 yards in 1984. He was a Pro Bowl selection multiple times and played for the LA Rams. Born in Sealy, Texas.

Keanu Reeves (58 years old)

Canadian actor known for his roles in films such as "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" and "The Matrix." He's also been a bassist for the rock band Dogstar. Born in Beirut, Lebanon.

Salma Hayek (56 years old)

The Mexican-American actress is known for her roles in movies like "Desperado" and her Academy Award-nominated performance in "Frida." Born in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico.

Today In History - Sports

1946

Golf Tournament Victory

American golfer Ben Hogan clinches the Golden State Open at California Country Club in Los Angeles. This win marks Hogan's third consecutive PGA event victory and his 11th title of the season. Notably, this is the second time that year that Hogan secured three consecutive tournament victories.

1956

F1 World Championship Gesture

During the season-ending Italian Grand Prix at Monza, British Ferrari driver Peter Collins selflessly hands over his car to retired teammate Juan Manuel Fangio. This noble act led to Fangio finishing in the second position, securing the F1 World Drivers Championship.

1962

Baseball Record Achievement

St. Louis Cardinals' first baseman Stan Musial achieves a significant milestone by recording his 3,516th hit in a match against the New York Mets. Although the Cardinals lose 4-3, Musial surpasses Tris Speaker, moving into the second position on the MLB all-time hit list, with only Ty Cobb ahead.

1980

Cricket History-Making

Australian cricket batsman Kim Hughes makes history by becoming the third player ever to bat on all five days of a Test match. This feat occurs during the rain-affected Centenary Test, which ultimately ends in a draw at Lord's. The match also marks the final commentary appearance of the renowned BBC's John Arlott.

1994

World Record in Cycling

Spanish road cyclist Miguel Induráin set a world record for the UCI hour by covering a distance of 53.04 kilometres within a single hour in Bordeaux, France. This achievement solidifies his position as a cycling legend and a holder of a prestigious world record.

2001

Sports History-Making Victory

German Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher secures victory at the Belgian Grand Prix, held at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. This win marks Schumacher's 52nd triumph in F1 Grand Prix events, establishing him as a record-holder in the world of Formula 1 racing.

Today In History - Deaths

Pheidippides

(c. 530-490 BC)

Greek hero renowned for inspiring the modern marathon by running from Marathon to Athens to announce Greek victory in the battle of Marathon. He passed away at approximately 40 years of age.

Ernest Renshaw

(1861-1899)

Esteemed British tennis player, winner of Wimbledon singles in 1888 and Wimbledon doubles (with twin brother William) in 1884-86 and 1888-89. Tragically, he succumbed to the effects of carbolic acid poisoning at the age of 38.

Ho Chi Minh

(1890-1969)

Vietnamese communist revolutionary and President of North Vietnam from 1946 to 1969. He passed away at the age of 79 due to heart failure.

J.R.R. Tolkien

(1892-1973)

Distinguished British author celebrated for works such as "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings." He died at the age of 81, with the cause being complications arising from an ulcer.

Christiaan Barnard

(1922-2001)

Highly regarded South African cardiac surgeon who achieved global recognition for performing the first successful heart transplant. He passed away at the age of 78 due to a severe asthma attack.

Bob Denver

(1935-2005)

Renowned American actor known for his roles in "Gilligan's Island" and "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis." He passed away at the age of 70, succumbing to complications arising from cancer treatment.

