Today in History, 31 August: What Happened on this Day

On this historical date, August 31, a series of profound events unfolded, each leaving an indelible mark on the annals of history. The significance of this day spans a range of domains, encompassing regal transitions, literary milestones, and cultural shifts. From the extraordinary ascension of Henry VI to the English throne at a mere nine months of age in 1422, to the somber passing of Diana Spencer, Princess of Wales, in a tragic car accident in 1997, August 31 has borne witness to a tapestry of triumphs and tribulations.

Historical Events on 31 August

1422 - Ascension of Henry VI to the English Throne

On this day in 1422, the English monarchy witnessed a unique turn of events as Henry VI assumed the role of King of England at a mere 9 months of age. This marked a rather unprecedented regal transition, setting the stage for a monarch whose reign would be defined by early ascendancy.

1745 - Jacobite Rising 1745: Bonnie Prince Charlie's Encampment at Blair Castle, Scotland

In 1745, during the Jacobite Rising, a pivotal moment emerged as Bonnie Prince Charlie, a prominent figure in the Jacobite cause, arrived at Blair Castle in Scotland. This event signified a significant juncture in the Scottish struggle for a Stuart restoration to the British throne.

1837 - Ralph Waldo Emerson's Seminal "The American Scholar" Address at Harvard College

In a landmark moment for American literature, Ralph Waldo Emerson delivered his iconic "The American Scholar" discourse to the Phi Beta Kappa Society at Harvard College in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on this day in 1837. Through this address, Emerson eloquently articulated a declaration of literary independence for American writers, severing ties with European influences.

1886 - Establishment of the Crocker-Woolworth National Bank in San Francisco

The year 1886 witnessed the establishment of the Crocker-Woolworth National Bank in the thriving city of San Francisco. This financial institution's inception held implications not only for the local economic landscape but also for broader economic trends shaping the nation.

1888 - Unveiling of the First Tragic Chapter in the Jack the Ripper Saga

In a grim turn of events, the body of Mary Ann Nichols, the first known victim of the infamous Jack the Ripper, was discovered on the streets of Whitechapel in London's East End in 1888. This chilling occurrence marked the beginning of a series of heinous crimes that would capture the world's attention and leave an indelible mark on criminal history.

1889 - Second International Electrical Congress: Adoption of Pioneering Units

During the Second International Electrical Congress held in 1889, a crucial decision was reached to adopt groundbreaking units of measurement. The joule, named in honour of James Prescott Joule, became the unit of energy; the watt, paying tribute to James Watt, was designated as the unit of power; and the quadrant, later renamed the henry, was established as the unit of electrical inductance.

1897 - British Forces' Occupation of Berber, North of Khartoum

In 1897, British General Kitchener's forces successfully occupied the strategic location of Berber, situated to the north of Khartoum. This event held significant implications for the British colonial presence and influence in the region.

1897 - Thomas Edison's Patent for the Kinetoscope

Thomas Edison, a prolific inventor, secured a patent for his revolutionary invention, the Kinetoscope, in 1897. This device, often referred to as a cinematographic camera, introduced the world to the concept of moving pictures, paving the way for the evolution of visual entertainment.

1910 - Theodore Roosevelt's Progressive Propositions in Kansas

Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th President of the United States, delivered a momentous address in Kansas in 1910, advocating for a 'square deal' in terms of property's role within the commonwealth. This speech underscored Roosevelt's commitment to balancing property interests with the greater good of society.

1917 - Sun Yat-sen's Military Government Establishment in China

In a significant turn of events in China's political landscape, Sun Yat-sen and his supporters established a 'rump' parliament with a military government in 1917. Sun Yat-sen assumed the position of commander-in-chief, marking a notable phase in China's journey toward transformation.

1923 - Mussolini's Diplomatic Demand to Greece

In 1923, Benito Mussolini, the Italian Fascist leader, issued a diplomatic demand to the Greek Government. This demand entailed an apology for the deaths of an Italian general and his staff near the Greco-Albanian border, underscoring the intricate web of international relations during this era.

1929 - The Finalization of the "Young Plan"

The year 1929 saw the culmination of an important endeavour as a committee led by Owen D. Young finalized the renowned "Young Plan." This meticulously crafted plan aimed to alleviate the financial burden of German reparations stemming from World War I, outlining a structured repayment of 112 billion Gold Marks over 59 years.

1935 - FDR's Restriction on Arms Export

President Franklin D. Roosevelt took a significant step on this day in 1935 by signing an act that prohibited the export of U.S. arms to belligerent nations. This legislative action marked a noteworthy stance in the evolving international political landscape.

1945 - The Birth of the Liberal Party of Australia

Robert Menzies played a pivotal role in the political landscape of Australia by founding the Liberal Party on August 31, 1945. This event laid the foundation for a political force that would shape Australian governance and policies for years to come.

1957 - Federation of Malaya Attains Independence

A watershed moment occurred in 1957 as the Federation of Malaya gained its long-awaited independence from British colonial rule. This event marked a significant step toward shaping the destiny of a nation and its people.

1978 - Guilty Plea in the Patty Hearst Kidnapping Case

Emily and William Harris entered a guilty plea on this day in 1978 for their involvement in the high-profile 1974 kidnapping of American publishing heiress Patty Hearst. This event brought a notable chapter of criminal intrigue and social upheaval to a legal conclusion.

1997 - Tragic Demise of Diana, Princess of Wales

The world was plunged into mourning as Diana, Princess of Wales, met with a tragic fate in a fatal car crash in a Parisian road tunnel on August 31, 1997. This event marked the untimely end of a beloved and iconic figure.

2006 - Recovery of Edvard Munch's "The Scream"

In a dramatic turn of events, the stolen masterpiece "The Scream," created by Edvard Munch, was recovered on this day in 2006 following its theft on August 22, 2004. Norwegian police's successful raid yielded the painting in a condition surpassing expectations, marking a victory for art preservation.

2009 - Disney's Acquisition of Marvel Entertainment

The corporate landscape witnessed a significant shift as The Walt Disney Company announced its intention to acquire Marvel Entertainment for a substantial sum of $4.24 billion in 2009. This strategic move signalled Disney's expansion into the realm of comic book and superhero franchises.

2015 - Denali's Official Re-Designation by President Obama

A historical name change took place in 2015 as President Barack Obama officially re-designated Alaska's towering peak, Mt. McKinley, as Denali, embracing its Native American name. This act held cultural significance and honoured the region's indigenous heritage.

Today In History - Sports

1924 - Paavo Nurmi's Astonishing 10,000m World Record

In 1924, the realm of athletics witnessed a truly remarkable feat as Finnish runner Paavo Nurmi carved his name in history by setting a world record in the 10,000m race. His extraordinary performance clocked in at an astounding 30 minutes and 6.2 seconds, showcasing unparalleled endurance and speed.

1959 - Sandy Koufax's Breakthrough in Baseball

The year 1959 marked a pivotal moment in baseball history when Sandy Koufax, a prominent figure in the sport, shattered Dizzy Dean's National League record for strikeouts in a single game. Koufax's prowess on the mound resulted in an awe-inspiring 18 strikeouts, a feat that resonated deeply with baseball enthusiasts.

1968 - Garfield Sobers' Cricket Milestone

In the world of cricket, the year 1968 was a defining moment as Garfield Sobers etched his name in the annals of the sport's history. Sobers became the first cricketer to achieve the remarkable feat of hitting 6 consecutive sixes in a single over, showcasing unparalleled power and precision at the crease.

1972 - American Swimmers' Triumph in Freestyle Relay

The 1972 Munich Olympics witnessed a triumph that echoed in the aquatic arena. The American 4 x 200m freestyle relay team, composed of John Kinsella, Fred Tyler, Steve Genter, and the legendary Mark Spitz, achieved a world-record time of 7 minutes and 35.78 seconds. This exceptional performance secured them the coveted gold medal, leaving a lasting mark on swimming history.

1985 - Ángel Cordero Jr.'s Equestrian Triumph

In 1985, the equestrian world celebrated a significant achievement as Ángel Cordero Jr. solidified his place among the greats. Cordero became only the third jockey to amass a staggering earning exceeding $100 million, a testament to his remarkable skill and contributions to horse racing.

1987 - Curtis Strange's Golfing Feat

The year 1987 witnessed a paradigm shift in the world of golf as Curtis Strange set an unprecedented record. With total earnings of $697,385, Strange established a new benchmark for annual golf earnings, showcasing both his talent on the golf course and the growing financial significance of the sport.

1990 - Baseball's Unprecedented Father-Son Duo

A heartwarming chapter was added to the annals of baseball history in 1990. Father and son duo Ken Griffey and Ken Griffey Jr. created history by becoming the first to play on the same professional team, the Seattle Mariners. Their unforgettable debut featured back-to-back singles in the opening inning, followed by both players crossing the plate, symbolizing a shared legacy.

1994 - Chess Meets Computing: Pentium's Triumph Over Garry Kasparov

In 1994, the world of chess experienced a seismic shift as modern technology demonstrated its prowess. A Pentium computer emerged victorious against the reigning world chess champion, Garry Kasparov. This landmark event showcased the potential of computing and artificial intelligence to challenge even the most brilliant human minds in complex strategic games.

Today In History - Birthday

Caligula (12-41 AD) - The Eccentric Roman Emperor

Born in Anzio, Italy in 12 AD, Caligula would go on to become the 3rd Roman Emperor from 37 to 41 AD. His reign was marked by eccentric behaviour and cruel despotism, leaving an indelible mark on Roman history. Despite initial promise, his rule became synonymous with unchecked power and the darker facets of leadership.

Commodus (161-192 AD) - Emperor of Rome

Embracing the purple mantle of the Roman Empire from 180 to 192 AD, Commodus was born in Lanuvium, Italy in 161 AD. His reign, characterized by lavish self-indulgence and a penchant for gladiatorial combat, reflected both the heights and the decadence of the Roman imperial era.

Maria Montessori (1870-1952) - Visionary Italian Educator

Born in Chiaravalle, Marche, Italy in 1870, Maria Montessori left an enduring legacy as an Italian educator whose pedagogical insights revolutionized early childhood education. Her "Montessori Method" emphasized a child-centred approach, fostering independent learning and holistic development.

Wilhelmina of the Netherlands (1880-1962) - Steadfast Queen

Hailing from Noordeinde Palace, The Hague, Netherlands, Wilhelmina of the Netherlands was born in 1880. Ascending to the throne at a young age, she would reign as Queen from 1890 to 1948. Her steadfast leadership during tumultuous times, including World War II, earned her the enduring respect of her nation.

Ramon Magsaysay (1907-1957) - Philanthropic President

Born in Iba, Zambales, Philippines in 1907, Ramon Magsaysay emerged as the 7th President of the Philippines, serving from 1953 until his tragic passing in 1957. His presidency was characterized by a commitment to social justice, grassroots empowerment, and notable recognition such as the US Legion of Merit in 1952.

Tsai Ing-wen (1956 - Present) - Trailblazing Taiwanese Leader

Born in Taipei, Taiwan in 1956, Tsai Ing-wen has made history as a Taiwanese politician and academic. As the 7th President of the Republic of China, serving since 2016, she is a prominent figure in the Democratic Progressive Party. Her leadership has shaped Taiwan's path and relationships on the global stage.

Mohammed bin Salman (1985 - Present) - Visionary Crown Prince

Born in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 1985, Mohammed bin Salman has emerged as a pivotal figure in the Saudi Arabian landscape. As Crown Prince since 2017 and Saudi Defense Minister since 2015, he has spearheaded ambitious reforms while navigating complex geopolitical dynamics, leaving an imprint on the Kingdom's future trajectory.

On This Day In History - Film and TV

1928 - Premiere of "The Threepenny Opera"

A cultural milestone graced the Theater am Schiffbauerdamm in Berlin in 1928 with the premiere of Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill's groundbreaking work, "The Threepenny Opera." Blending drama and music, this production left an indelible mark on theatre history, showcasing the dynamic synergy of creative minds.

1971 - John Lennon's Transcontinental Departure

In a poignant chapter of music history, John Lennon bid farewell to his homeland for the last time in 1971, embarking on a journey to New York City. This move marked a significant shift in his life and career, as he sought new horizons beyond England's shores.

1983 - Venice Film Festival's Golden Lion Award

The 40th Venice Film Festival witnessed a cinematic triumph as Jean-Luc Godard's "First Name: Carmen" secured the prestigious Golden Lion award. This accolade celebrated the convergence of artistic brilliance and storytelling prowess, enriching the festival's legacy.

1987 - Unveiling of Michael Jackson's "Bad" Music Video

The year 1987 etched an unforgettable mark in entertainment history as television screens lit up with the groundbreaking premiere of Michael Jackson's "Bad" music video. The visionary direction of Martin Scorsese catapulted this visual masterpiece onto the scene, capturing hearts and minds. Debuting during the CBS TV special "Michael Jackson: The Magic Returns," this spectacle firmly cemented Jackson's legendary status in the realms of music and entertainment, leaving an indelible imprint on pop culture that endures to this day.

1993 - Dual Triumph at the Venice Film Festival

In the annals of cinema, the 50th Venice Film Festival of 1993 stands as a milestone of extraordinary proportions. This monumental event reverberated with a resounding chorus of celebration as two exceptional films, Robert Altman's "Short Cuts" and Krzysztof Kieslowski's "Three Colors: Blue," clinched the prestigious Golden Lion Award in tandem. This dual victory wasn't just a recognition; it was a thunderous affirmation of the cinematic genius that resides in diverse storytelling. It encapsulated the pinnacle of narrative excellence, etching a vivid tableau of mastery within the cinematic landscape.

Today In History - Deaths

Henry V (1387-1422) - The End of a Warrior King's Era

On August 31, 1422, the pages of history recorded the passing of Henry V, the valiant King of England and France. His reign, marked by military triumphs and diplomatic achievements, was brought to an end at the age of 36 due to a combination of dysentery and heatstroke. His legacy as a formidable leader and warrior lived on, shaping the course of nations.

John Bunyan (1628-1688)

August 31st, 1688, engraved a bittersweet note in the annals of literature with the passing of John Bunyan. An English minister and the revered author behind "The Pilgrim's Progress," Bunyan's allegorical opus encapsulated the essence of the spiritual odyssey. At the age of 59, he relinquished the mortal realm, bequeathing a legacy that persists, guiding readers through the intricate terrain of faith.

Arthur Phillip (1738-1814)

August 31st, 1814, bore witness to departure as Arthur Phillip, a venerable British admiral and the pioneering Governor of New South Wales (1788-1792), sailed into the horizon. His visionary leadership not only laid the keel for the Australian settlement but also galvanized the spirit of exploration and expansion. At the age of 75, his journey culminated, in a life etched with navigational courage.

Diana Spencer (1961-1997)

August 31st, 1997, cast a sombre shadow as Diana Spencer, the cherished English Princess of Wales, met a heart-wrenching fate at the age of 36. A fatal car crash in Paris tore her from the world's embrace, leaving in its wake a legacy defined by compassion, fervent advocacy, and a distinctive bond with people spanning the globe. Her memory, an enduring emblem of grace and empathy, persists through the annals of time.

