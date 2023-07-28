Today in History, 28 July: What Happened on this Day

Historical Events

1148

Siege of Damascus Ends

During the Second Crusade, the Crusaders attempted to capture the city of Damascus, a strategically significant location. However, the siege failed after just four days. The Crusaders decided to abandon their efforts, leading to the disintegration of the Second Crusade. The unsuccessful siege of Damascus marked a significant setback for the Crusaders' goal of regaining control of the Holy Land, and it further weakened the already strained relationship between European Christians and the Muslim world.

1588

The defeat of the Spanish Armada

The Spanish Armada, a formidable fleet of ships, set sail with the intention of invading England and overthrowing Queen Elizabeth I. The English, led by Sir Francis Drake, employed a bold and innovative tactic to disperse the Armada. They used eight fire ships filled with pitch, brimstone, gunpowder, and tar, which they set alight and sent downwind towards the closely anchored Spanish vessels. This tactic startled the Spanish, forcing them to scatter their fleet. The English capitalized on the confusion, engaging the Spanish Armada in a series of naval battles, ultimately leading to the defeat of the Spanish fleet. This significant victory bolstered England's naval prowess and solidified its status as a rising global power.

1742

Treaty of Berlin

The Treaty of Berlin was a pivotal peace agreement signed between Maria Theresa of Austria and King Frederick the Great of Prussia in Berlin. The treaty ended the First Silesian War, part of the larger conflict known as the War of the Austrian Succession. Maria Theresa ceded the region of Silesia to Prussia, recognizing Frederick's conquest and control over the territory. The treaty redrew territorial boundaries and marked a crucial moment in the shifting balance of power among European nations during the 18th century.

1790

Poet Laureate Henry James Pye

In 1790, Henry James Pye was appointed as the British Poet Laureate by King George III. As Poet Laureate, Pye became the official poet of the royal court, responsible for composing poems to commemorate important state events and occasions. Though Pye's poetic abilities were often criticized and mocked, his appointment highlights the historical significance of the Poet Laureate position as an institution that has existed for centuries and contributed to the promotion of literature and the arts in British society.

1794

Execution of Maximilien Robespierre

Maximilien Robespierre, a prominent figure in the French Revolution and a leader of the Reign of Terror, was arrested and subsequently executed by guillotine in Paris along with 22 other leaders associated with "the Terror." Robespierre's rule was characterized by radical policies and mass executions of perceived enemies of the revolution. However, his increasing power and radicalism led to internal divisions and opposition from other revolutionaries. His execution marked the end of a tumultuous and violent chapter in the French Revolution.

1808

Sultan Mahmud II

After the deposition of Mustafa IV, Mahmud II ascended to the throne as the Sultan of the Ottoman Empire in 1808. Mahmud faced numerous challenges during his reign, including internal strife, corruption, and external threats from European powers. He implemented significant reforms aimed at modernizing the empire, known as the Tanzimat reforms. These reforms sought to strengthen the central government, modernize the military, and improve the economic and administrative systems. Mahmud II's reign was a pivotal period in Ottoman history as the empire grappled with the challenges of modernization and reform.

1868

Ex-slaves Granted Citizenship

The 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution was ratified by the states, and US Secretary of State William H. Seward made the official announcement. The amendment granted citizenship to all individuals born or naturalized in the United States, including former slaves, and guaranteed them equal protection under the law. This landmark amendment was a significant step in the post-Civil War reconstruction era and played a crucial role in establishing civil rights and legal protections for African Americans.

1893

Women's Suffrage Petition in New Zealand

Kate Sheppard, a prominent New Zealand suffragette, organized a petition demanding women's suffrage. The petition, signed by over 25,000 women—around a fifth of the adult European female population in New Zealand at the time—was delivered to the country's parliament. This milestone event in New Zealand's history was a pivotal moment in the fight for women's right to vote and contributed to New Zealand becoming the first self-governing country to grant women the right to vote in national elections in 1893.

1914

Start of World War I

On this day, World War I officially began when Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia. This declaration triggered a series of alliances and military mobilizations among European powers, leading to a global conflict that would last until 1918. World War I was one of the most devastating wars in history, resulting in millions of casualties and significant geopolitical changes across the world.

1915

US Marines' Intervention in Haiti

Due to the deteriorating conditions and virtual anarchy in Haiti, US Marines were ordered by President Woodrow Wilson to go ashore in the country. The intervention aimed to stabilize the nation and protect American interests during a period of political instability. However, the intervention would last until 1934, leading to a prolonged period of occupation that sparked controversies and debates over US foreign policy and interventionism.

1917

Silent Parade Against Lynching

James Weldon Johnson organized the Silent Parade in New York City, where approximately 10,000 African Americans marched down Fifth Avenue to protest against lynching and racial violence. The parade was a response to the East St. Louis race riots and served as a powerful demonstration for civil rights and racial equality during the era of the Harlem Renaissance.

1931

"Mad Dog" Coll's Alleged Kidnapping Attempt

Infamous mob hitman Vincent "Mad Dog" Coll was allegedly involved in a kidnapping attempt that tragically resulted in the shooting death of a child. This incident earned him the notorious nickname "Mad Dog" and added to his reputation as a ruthless and violent criminal during the Prohibition era.

1932

US Troops Evicting the Bonus Army

US President Herbert Hoover ordered federal troops to evict the "Bonus Army," a group of World War I veterans and their families who had gathered in Washington, D.C., to demand the early payment of a promised bonus for their wartime service. The eviction led to violent clashes and raised a public outcry, shaping public perception of Hoover's administration during the Great Depression.

1943

Mussolini's Resignation

In 1943, Italian Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini was forced to resign from power. His removal came about due to a series of military defeats and internal opposition to his leadership. Following his resignation, Italy shifted its allegiance to World War II, joining the Allied forces in their fight against the Axis powers.

1943

End of Coffee Rationing in the US

During World War II, the United States imposed rationing measures to conserve resources for the

war effort. In 1943, US President Franklin D. Roosevelt announced the end of coffee rationing, allowing citizens to once again purchase and consume coffee without restrictions.

1944

Hitler Redirecting Troops to Normandy

As the Allies prepared for the D-Day landings in Normandy, Adolf Hitler made a fateful decision to shift four divisions from South France to reinforce the German defences in the Normandy region. This decision had significant consequences for the outcome of the invasion, as the German troops in Normandy faced a greater challenge with the reduced reinforcements in the south.

1945

Nuclear Bombing of Nagasaki Preparation

Physicist Raemer Schreiber and Lieutenant Colonel Peer de Silva arrived on the Pacific island of Tinian with the plutonium core used to assemble the Fat Man nuclear bomb. The bomb was later dropped on the city of Nagasaki, Japan, on August 9, 1945, leading to significant destruction and loss of life and playing a critical role in Japan's decision to surrender, effectively ending World War II.

1945

US Senate Ratifies United Nations Charter

The United States Senate ratified the United Nations Charter with an overwhelming majority vote of 89-2. The UN Charter established the United Nations, an international organization dedicated to maintaining international peace and security, promoting cooperation among nations, and addressing global challenges.

1960

Richard Nixon's Selection as Republican Presidential Candidate

The US Republican National Convention selected Richard Nixon as their candidate for the presidential election. Nixon went on to face John F. Kennedy in the general election, marking the beginning of a highly contested and historic campaign that resulted in a narrow victory for Kennedy.

1965

Increase of US Troops in Vietnam

Amid escalating tensions and military involvement in the Vietnam War, US President Lyndon B. Johnson ordered an additional 50,000 soldiers to be sent to Vietnam. This decision marked a significant escalation in US military commitment to the conflict, which continued to grow over the coming years.

1990

Alberto Fujimori's Presidency in Peru

Alberto Fujimori was installed as the President of Peru after winning the election. He served as President from 1990 to 2000, implementing controversial economic reforms and taking strong measures against terrorism. Despite some initial popularity, his presidency was later marred by allegations of human rights abuses and corruption.

1995

Baltimore Ravens' Secret Talks

Art Modell, the owner of the Cleveland Browns football team, began secret talks to move the team to Baltimore. This move was met with controversy and legal disputes, ultimately resulting in the Cleveland Browns franchise being suspended for several years before being reinstated as the Baltimore Ravens in 1999.

2014

Israel's Criticism of Proposed Ceasefire

During the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized US Secretary of State John Kerry's proposed ceasefire agreement. Israel demanded the destruction of tunnels connecting Gaza to Israel and the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip as conditions for accepting any ceasefire deal.

2017

General John Kelly's Appointment as Chief of Staff

US President Donald Trump appointed General John Kelly as his new Chief of Staff, replacing Reince Priebus. As Chief of Staff, Kelly played a crucial role in managing the White House staff and advising the President on various matters.

2017

Nawaz Sharif's Removal from Office

The Pakistan Supreme Court ruled that the corruption accusations against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif were sufficient to remove him from office. The court found him guilty of financial impropriety, leading to his disqualification as Prime Minister.

2017

US Senate Vote on Obamacare "Skinny" Repeal

The US Senate voted on a "skinny" repeal of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), which aimed to repeal certain provisions of the healthcare law. The vote resulted in a 51-49 defeat for the repeal when Senator John McCain cast the deciding vote against it, preserving key elements of the Affordable Care Act.

2020

Conviction of Najib Razak for Corruption

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was found guilty of corruption and sentenced to 12 years in prison. The verdict came after a high-profile trial and marked a significant development in the country's efforts to combat corruption within its political leadership.







Entertainment

1920

Music History - "Poor Little Ritz Girl" Musical Opens

Sigmund Romberg and Alex Gerber's musical "Poor Little Ritz Girl" premiered at the Central Theatre in New York City. This musical also featured additional songs by the renowned songwriting duo Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart, marking their Broadway debut. The production ran for 93 performances, showcasing the talents of these influential composers and leaving a lasting impact on the world of musical theatre.

1932

"White Zombie" - First Feature-Length Zombie Film Released

"White Zombie," directed by Victor Halperin and starring Bela Lugosi, was released in the United States. This landmark film is considered the first feature-length zombie movie, introducing audiences to the concept of the reanimated undead. Although zombies have become a popular element in modern horror culture, "White Zombie" laid the foundation for the zombie genre and inspired countless future films, TV shows, and other media centred around the walking dead.

1951

Musical Finale - "Kiss Me, Kate" Closes on Broadway

Cole Porter's musical "Kiss Me, Kate," a witty and delightful adaptation of William Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew," closed at the Shubert Theatre in New York City after an impressive run of 1,077 performances. The musical won five Tony Awards and became one of Porter's most beloved works, leaving an enduring legacy in the world of musical theatre. Its clever combination of romance, comedy, and showbiz elements has made it a favourite among theatre enthusiasts for decades.

1954

"On the Waterfront" Film Release

Directed by Elia Kazan and starring Marlon Brando and Eva Marie Saint, "On the Waterfront" was released. The gripping and emotionally charged film centred on corruption and violence among longshoremen and the struggle for redemption and justice. It earned critical acclaim and won multiple Academy Awards, including Best Picture in 1955. Brando's iconic performance as Terry Malloy remains one of the most memorable in film history, solidifying "On the Waterfront" as a timeless classic.

1957

Jerry Lee Lewis' TV Show Debut

Rock and roll piano player-singer Jerry Lee Lewis made his first television appearance on the "Steve Allen Show." He delivered a raucous and unforgettable rendition of his hit song "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," showcasing his electrifying stage presence and musical talent. Lewis's appearance on national television further propelled him into the limelight, solidifying his status as a rock and roll legend and influencing generations of musicians to come.

1989

Gloria Estefan's Debut Solo Album Release

Renowned singer Gloria Estefan released her debut solo album titled "Cuts Both Ways." Following her success as the lead vocalist of the Miami Sound Machine, this album marked her solo venture and further established her as a prominent figure in the music industry. The album featured a blend of pop and Latin influences, and its commercial success paved the way for Estefan's continued success as a solo artist throughout the years.

1991

Revival of "Gypsy" Musical Closes on Broadway

The revival of Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim's iconic musical "Gypsy" concluded its run at the Marquis Theater in New York City after 105 performances. Starring the talented Tyne Daly in the lead role, the production earned critical acclaim and two Tony Awards. "Gypsy" remains a beloved and frequently revived classic in the world of musical theatre, known for its captivating story and memorable songs.

2014

Linda Ronstadt Receives National Medal of Arts

Celebrated singer Linda Ronstadt was honoured with the National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama during a prestigious ceremony at the White House. This award recognized Ronstadt's significant contributions to the arts and her exceptional career as one of the most successful and versatile vocalists in popular music history. Throughout her career, Ronstadt's beautiful voice and eclectic musical choices earned her numerous accolades and a dedicated fanbase.

Notable Birthdays

Beatrix Potter (1866-1943)

Beatrix Potter was an English author and illustrator best known for her beloved children's book "The Tale of Peter Rabbit" and other works featuring animal characters. Born in London, Potter's imaginative and beautifully illustrated stories have enchanted generations of children worldwide. Her contributions to children's literature and her conservation efforts in the English countryside have left a lasting legacy.

Lucy Burns (1879-1966)

Lucy Burns was an American suffragist and women's rights advocate, known for her significant role in the National Woman's Party. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she played a crucial role in the women's suffrage movement and was a prominent figure in the campaign for women's right to vote in the United States. Burns' activism and determination helped pave the way for the eventual passage of the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote.

Marcel Duchamp (1887-1968)

Marcel Duchamp was a groundbreaking French sculptor and painter known for his contributions to the Dada and Surrealist art movements. Born in Blainville-Crevon, France, Duchamp's iconic work "Nude Descending a Staircase" is considered one of the most significant works of modern art. His exploration of unconventional ideas and innovative approaches to art profoundly influenced the development of conceptual art in the 20th century.

Karl Popper (1902-1994)

Karl Popper was an influential Austrian-British philosopher renowned for his contributions to the philosophy of science. Born in Vienna, Austria-Hungary, his work "The Logic of Scientific Discovery" introduced the concept of falsifiability as a criterion for scientific theories. Popper's ideas on the demarcation between science and pseudoscience have had a lasting impact on the philosophy of science and the scientific method.

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (1929-1994)

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, often referred to as Jackie Kennedy was the American First Lady from 1961 to 1963 during her husband John F. Kennedy's presidency. Born in Southampton, New York, she was admired for her elegance, grace, and dedication to cultural and historic preservation. Her sense of style and sophistication made her a fashion icon, and her contributions to the arts and culture continue to be celebrated.

Alberto Fujimori (born 1938)

Alberto Fujimori served as the President of Peru from 1990 to 2000. Born in Lima, Peru, Fujimori implemented controversial economic reforms and took strong measures against terrorism during his presidency. His tenure was marked by both praise for his efforts to combat hyperinflation and terrorism, as well as criticism for his authoritarian governance and human rights violations.

Jim Davis (born 1945)

Jim Davis is an American cartoonist best known as the creator of the popular comic strips "Garfield" and "U.S. Acres." Born in Marion, Indiana, Davis's witty portrayal of the lasagna-loving cat Garfield has made him a household name in the world of comics. The comic strip's enduring popularity has led to numerous adaptations, including animated TV shows and movies.

Hugo Chávez (1954-2013)

Hugo Chávez served as the President of Venezuela from 1999 to 2013. Born in Sabaneta, Barinas State, Venezuela, Chávez's presidency was characterized by his socialist policies and his vocal criticism of the United States and its influence in Latin America. His legacy remains a subject of debate, with some praising his social programs and efforts to reduce poverty, while others criticize his authoritarian style and handling of the economy.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi (1971-2019)

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was the leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), a militant extremist group. Born in Samarra, Iraq, he played a significant role in the rise and expansion of ISIL, orchestrating acts of violence, terrorism, and human rights abuses. Al-Baghdadi's death in a US military raid in 2019 dealt a major blow to ISIL but did not fully extinguish the threat posed by the extremist organization.

Alexis Tsipras (born 1974)

Alexis Tsipras is a Greek politician who served as the Prime Minister of Greece from 2015 to 2019. Born in Athens, Greece, Tsipras is known for his leadership of the left-wing political party Syriza. His tenure as Prime Minister was marked by efforts to address Greece's economic crisis and negotiate with international creditors. Tsipras's political career has been defined by his advocacy for social justice and his role in shaping Greece's political landscape.

Juan Guaidó (born 1983)

Juan Guaidó is a Venezuelan politician who gained international recognition as the President of Venezuela, albeit in a disputed capacity with Nicolás Maduro. Born in La Guaira, Vargas, Guaidó has been a prominent figure in the country's political opposition. His efforts to lead a transitional government and address Venezuela's political and economic crisis have garnered support from numerous countries, though the political situation in Venezuela remains highly contentious.

Notable Deaths

Theodosius II (401-450 AD)

Theodosius II, the Younger, was the Eastern Roman emperor who reigned from 408 to 450 AD. Tragically, he died at the age of 49 due to a riding accident. During his rule, Theodosius II focused on strengthening the walls of Constantinople, the capital of the Byzantine Empire, as a defensive measure against external threats. His reign also saw the compilation of the Theodosian Code, an important legal compilation that influenced Roman law for centuries.

Thomas Cromwell (c. 1485-1540)

Thomas Cromwell was an influential English statesman who served as the chief minister to King Henry VIII. He played a key role in the English Reformation and was instrumental in the dissolution of the monasteries. However, his political fortunes took a turn for the worse, and he was executed for treason and heresy at the age of 54 or 55. Cromwell's life and death are emblematic of the tumultuous political landscape during the reign of Henry VIII.

Maximilien Robespierre (1758-1794)

Maximilien Robespierre was a prominent figure during the French Revolution, serving as the President of the National Convention and a member of the powerful Committee of Public Safety. Known for his role in the Reign of Terror, Robespierre was a controversial figure, advocating for radical policies and the execution of perceived enemies of the revolution. He was ultimately arrested and, like many others during the Reign of Terror, was executed by guillotine at the young age of 36.

Archer John Porter Martin (1910-2002)

Archer John Porter Martin was an accomplished English chemist who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1952 for his work on chromatography. His pioneering research significantly advanced the field of analytical chemistry. Martin passed away at the age of 92, leaving behind a legacy of scientific contributions that continue to impact the scientific community.

Francis Crick (1916-2004)

Francis Crick was an English molecular biologist and one of the co-discoverers of the structure of DNA. Alongside James Watson, Crick elucidated the double helix structure of DNA, a groundbreaking discovery that revolutionized the understanding of genetics and molecular biology. Their work earned them the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1962. Crick succumbed to colon cancer at the age of 88, having left an indelible mark on the field of genetics.

1972

Charu Majumdar, an Indian revolutionary leader and a key figure in the Naxalite movement, died in custody at the age of 53. Majumdar was a founding member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) and a proponent of armed struggle against the Indian state. His death while in custody under mysterious circumstances marked a turning point in the Naxalite movement and further fueled the radical leftist insurgency in certain parts of India.

2016

Mahasweta Devi, an eminent Indian Bengali writer and social activist, passed away at the age of 90. Devi was a prolific author, penning powerful literary works that shed light on the struggles and exploitation faced by marginalized communities in India, particularly tribal and indigenous groups. Her writings were deeply rooted in social issues and human rights, making her an influential voice in advocating for the rights of the oppressed and marginalized. Devi's legacy continues through her literary works, which remain an essential part of Indian literature and serve as a source of inspiration for activists and writers alike.

ALSO READ| Today in History, 27 July: What Happened on this Day

ALSO READ| Today in History, 26 July: What Happened on this Day

ALSO READ| Today in History, 25 July: What Happened on this Day

ALSO READ| Today in History, 24 July: What Happened on this Day