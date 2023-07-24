Today in History, 24 July: What Happened on this Day

Based on the Gregorian calendar, July 24 marks the 205th day of the year and the 206th day during a leap year.

Today, let's delve into significant events and anniversaries. We've assembled a roster of momentous global occurrences on July 24, along with the birth celebrations of renowned personalities.

Historical Event

1132

Battle of Nocera

The Battle of Nocera took place between Ranulf II of Alife and Roger II of Sicily in the year 1132. This conflict occurred during the Norman conquest of southern Italy, a time of intense struggle for territorial control. Roger II, who had founded the Kingdom of Sicily, sought to expand his dominion over the southern Italian states. In this particular battle, Ranulf II of Alife, the Duke of Apulia and Calabria, faced Roger II's forces. The outcome of the battle was significant as it influenced the dynamics of power in the region, and Roger II's victory strengthened his position as ruler, consolidating his control over much of southern Italy.

1148

Siege of Damascus

The Siege of Damascus occurred during the Second Crusade in 1148. Led by Louis VII of France and Conrad III of Germany, the Crusaders sought to recapture the city of Damascus, a major centre in the Levant. The siege, however, was ultimately unsuccessful and ended in abandonment on July 28, 1148. The failure of the Crusaders to take Damascus weakened their position in the region and undermined their overall objective of regaining control over the Holy Land. The Crusades were a series of religiously motivated military campaigns that had a profound impact on the medieval world and left a lasting legacy of cultural, economic, and political exchanges between Europe and the Middle East.

1534

Cartier Erects a Cross at Gaspé

In 1534, the French explorer Jacques Cartier embarked on his first voyage to North America, aiming to find a route to Asia and discover new lands. During this expedition, Cartier and his crew arrived at the Gaspé Peninsula in present-day Quebec, Canada. On July 24, 1534, Cartier claimed the land for France by erecting a 30-foot cross at a location now known as Pointe-Penouille. This symbolic act marked the beginning of French exploration and colonization in the region and set the stage for future European presence in Canada.

1567

King James VI

In 1567, Mary Queen of Scots, facing political turmoil and opposition to her reign, was forced to abdicate the Scottish throne. Her abdication paved the way for her one-year-old son, James VI, to ascend to the throne as King James VI of Scots. James VI's reign was marked by significant events, including his eventual ascension to the English throne as James I of England and Ireland, after the death of Queen Elizabeth I in 1603. This union of the crowns under James I marked a pivotal moment in British history, as it created the Kingdom of Great Britain.

1673

Halley Enters Queen's College

In 1673, the renowned British astronomer, geophysicist, mathematician, and meteorologist, Edmund Halley, entered The Queen's College, Oxford, as an undergraduate student. Halley's time at Oxford marked the beginning of his illustrious career in science and exploration. He would later become a key figure in the field of astronomy and is best known for predicting the return of the comet that now bears his name, Halley's Comet, in 1758. Halley's contributions to the understanding of celestial phenomena continue to be celebrated and remembered in the scientific community.

1758

George Washington Elected

In 1758, George Washington was elected to the Virginia House of Burgesses, representing Frederick County. This marked the beginning of Washington's political career, and he would go on to become a central figure in the American Revolution and the founding of the United States. Washington's leadership as the commander-in-chief of the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War earned him the title of the "Father of His Country." Subsequently, he became the first President of the United States in 1789, setting numerous precedents and shaping the nation's early political landscape.

1799

William Clark is willed the slave York

In 1799, the American explorer William Clark, known for his role as the leader of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, was willed the slave York by his older brother, General George Rogers Clark. The Lewis and Clark Expedition, commissioned by President Thomas Jefferson in 1803, aimed to explore the newly acquired Louisiana Territory and find a northwest passage to the Pacific Ocean. During this expedition, York, an enslaved African American, played a crucial role as a member of the team. His participation in the expedition and his eventual freedom after the journey were significant milestones in the complex history of slavery and exploration in early America.

1824

1st Public Opinion Poll

In 1824, the Harrisburg Pennsylvanian newspaper published the results of the first public opinion poll in the United States. Conducted by the newspaper, the poll sought to gauge public sentiment and preferences in the presidential election between four candidates: Andrew Jackson, John Quincy Adams, William Crawford, and Henry Clay. Andrew Jackson emerged as the clear favourite in this early experiment of measuring public opinion. Public opinion polls have since become a standard tool for political analysis and decision-making, providing valuable insights into the thoughts and attitudes of the electorate.

1847

Mormons Arrive at Salt Lake City

In 1847, Brigham Young, the leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church), and his Mormon followers arrived at Salt Lake City, Utah, after a long and arduous journey known as the Mormon Pioneer Trail. Seeking refuge from persecution and discrimination, the Mormons settled in the Salt Lake Valley and established the state of Deseret, which later became the Utah Territory. This event marked a turning point in Mormon history, as the pioneers transformed a barren wilderness into a prosperous community and contributed significantly to the development of the American West.

1851

Light and Air For All – With No Charge!

In 1851, the United Kingdom abolished the long-hated Window Tax. The Window Tax was a property tax imposed based on the number of windows in a building, discouraging homeowners from having many windows to evade higher taxation. By abolishing this tax, the government aimed to promote the construction of more windows, which allowed for better ventilation and natural light in homes and buildings. This tax reform contributed to improved living conditions and architectural changes, benefiting the well-being of citizens and urban aesthetics.

1901

The Story of Writer O. Henry’s Short Life

In 1901, the celebrated American writer William Sydney Porter, better known by his pen name O. Henry, was released from prison in Austin, Texas, after serving three years for embezzlement from a bank. O. Henry's short stories are renowned for their wit, clever plot twists, and rich characterization. Despite his troubled personal life, he made a significant impact on American literature and his works continue to be widely read and appreciated worldwide.

1905

Treaty of Interest

In 1905, Tsar Nicholas II of Russia and Emperor Wilhelm II of Germany signed the Björkö Treaty. The treaty stipulated that each country would come to the other'sdefencee if attacked by any European powers. The agreement aimed to strengthen the ties between Russia and Germany and protect their mutual interests amidst the geopolitical complexities and rising tensions in Europe. However, the alliance proved short-lived and dissolved before World War I due to shifting alliances and growing hostilities among European powers.

1911

Historic Discovery

In 1911, American explorer Hiram Bingham discovered Machu Picchu, the Lost City of the Incas, during an expedition in Peru. Machu Picchu is an ancient Inca citadel located high in the Andes Mountains. The site's remarkable preservation and stunning architecture have made it one of the most iconic archaeological sites in the world. Bingham's discovery brought international attention to the Inca civilization and significantly advanced our understanding of their culture and achievements.

1929

Treaty of Interest

In 1929, U.S. President Herbert Hoover proclaimed the Kellogg-Briand Pact, also known as the General Treaty for the Renunciation of War. This treaty was an effort to promote peace and prevent future conflicts by renouncing war as an instrument of national policy. Signed by many countries, including the United States, France, Germany, and Japan, the treaty reflected a global commitment to resolving disputes through peaceful means. While the Kellogg-Briand Pact was not entirely successful in preventing war, it laid the groundwork for subsequent efforts in international law and diplomacy.

1933

Event of Interest

In 1933, German judge Vogt signed the deed of accusation against Marinus van der Lubbe for setting the Reichstag fire. The Reichstag fire was a pivotal event in German history, as it was used by the Nazis as a pretext to suspend civil liberties and consolidate their power. Van der Lubbe, a communist, was accused of arson and subsequently executed. The incident heightened tensions and contributed to the rise of Adolf Hitler and the Nazi regime.

1941

Event of Interest

In 1941, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt demanded that Japanese troops withdraw from Indo-China. This demand was part of the growing tensions between the United States and Japan in the lead-up to World War II. Japan's refusal to comply with this demand, along with other actions, ultimately led to the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, drawing the United States into the war.

1959

Kitchen Debate

In 1959, U.S. Vice President Richard Nixon engaged in a spirited debate with Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev at the American National Exhibition in Moscow. This debate, known as the "Kitchen Debate," took place in a model American kitchen set up for the exhibition. The exchange between the two leaders focused on the merits of capitalism versus communism and showcased the ideological rivalry between the United States and the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

1967

Event of Interest

In 1967, French President Charles de Gaulle made a speech in Montreal, Canada, where he proclaimed, "Vive le Quebec libre!" which translates to "Long live free Quebec!" This statement was seen as a show of support for Quebec's independence movement and sparked controversy both in Canada and internationally. De Gaulle's remarks further fueled the debate on Quebec's political status and its relationship with the rest of Canada.

1967

The first modern hospice St. Christopher's founded by Dr Cicely Saunders in London, beginning modern palliative care and the hospice movement

In 1967, Dr Cicely Saunders founded St. Christopher's Hospice in London, United Kingdom. This marked the beginning of the modern hospice movement and palliative care. Dr Saunders, a physician, social worker, and writer, introduced a compassionate and holistic approach to end-of-life care, focusing on alleviating pain and providing support for patients with terminal illnesses. Her work revolutionized the care of the dying and led to the establishment of hospices worldwide.

1969

Apollo 11 Bootprint

In 1969, the Apollo 11 mission, crewed by astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins, successfully returned to Earth after landing on the Moon. This historic achievement marked the first time humans set foot on another celestial body. Neil Armstrong's iconic "giant leap for mankind" moment, as he stepped onto the lunar surface, remains one of the most significant events in the history of space exploration and a testament to human ingenuity and perseverance.

1975

Event of Interest

In 1975, Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani and his business partner Sergio Galeotti founded Giorgio Armani S.p.A. in Milan, Italy. Armani's brand soon became synonymous with luxurious and elegant fashion designs, revolutionizing the industry with its clean lines, understated sophistication, and high-quality fabrics. Giorgio Armani is now a global fashion powerhouse, and his influence on the fashion world has been immense.

1985

The Sinking of the Rainbow Warrior

In 1985, the French intelligence agency DGSE orchestrated the bombing of the Greenpeace vessel Rainbow Warrior while it was docked in Auckland, New Zealand. The attack resulted in the death of Fernando Pereira, a Portuguese photographer and Greenpeace activist. The sinking of the Rainbow Warrior was a highly controversial event that strained diplomatic relations between New Zealand and France. The incident highlighted the tensions between environmental activists and nuclear testing policies, prompting global discussions on the impact of state-sponsored actions on non-governmental organizations.

1985

Event of Interest

In 1985, Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi signed a peace accord with Sikh leader Harchand Singh Longowal to settle the three-year Punjab crisis. The accord aimed to address the demands of the Sikh community and bring an end to the violence and separatist insurgency in the region. While the agreement marked a step towards peace, the complexities of the Punjab crisis persisted for years, illustrating the challenges of resolving deeply rooted social and political conflicts.

Music, Film And Television

1917

Trial of Dutch Exotic Dancer Mata Hari

In 1917, the highly controversial trial of Margaretha Geertruida Zelle, better known as Mata Hari, began in Paris, France. Mata Hari was a Dutch exotic dancer, courtesan, and alleged spy during World War I. She was accused of espionage and passing information to Germany, which was believed to have resulted in the deaths of around 50,000 soldiers. The case attracted significant attention due to the glamorous and mysterious persona of Mata Hari, who had captivated audiences with her sensual and seductive performances. Despite her claims of innocence and her defence's efforts, she was found guilty of espionage and sentenced to death by firing squad. On October 15, 1917, Mata Hari faced her execution with dignity, and her story has since become a symbol of intrigue and espionage in popular culture.

1942

Premiere of Irving Berlin's Musical "This Is The Army"

In 1942, the musical "This Is The Army" premiered in New York City. Created by the legendary American composer Irving Berlin, the musical was designed to raise morale and funds for the U.S. Army during World War II. The show featured a cast of soldiers, including active-duty military personnel, and showcased a combination of drama, comedy, and musical performances. "This Is The Army" became an enormous success and was widely celebrated for its patriotic themes and powerful performances. Its impact was not only felt in the entertainment industry but also in boosting the spirits of the American public and supporting the war effort.

1952

Release of "High Noon"

On the silver screen in 1952, the iconic American Western film "High Noon" was released. Directed by Fred Zinnemann and starring Gary Cooper and Thomas Mitchell, the film tells the gripping story of a town marshal who must face a gang of killers seeking revenge on the day of his retirement. The movie's real-time narrative and tense plot made it stand out among other Westerns of the era. "High Noon" received critical acclaim and went on to win four Academy Awards, including Best Actor for Gary Cooper. It remains a classic in the Western genre, lauded for its exploration of moral dilemmas and themes of courage and duty.

1956

Premiere of Brendan Behan's "Quare Fellow"

In 1956, Irish playwright Brendan Behan's powerful and thought-provoking play "Quare Fellow" premiered in London. The play is set in a prison and examines the lives of inmates facing execution. Through its poignant dialogue and emotional storytelling, "Quare Fellow" raises profound questions about justice, punishment, and the human condition. The play's impact was profound, shining a light on the harsh realities of incarceration and sparking discussions about the death penalty and prison reform.

1965

Premiere of John Kander and Fred Ebb's Musical "Flora, the Red Menace"

In 1965, the Broadway musical "Flora, the Red Menace" premiered, marking the first collaboration between composer John Kander and lyricist Fred Ebb. The production was notable for introducing a young and talented Liza Minnelli, only 19 years old at the time, in her Broadway debut. "Flora, the Red Menace," tells the story of a young artist during the Great Depression and her involvement with socialist political activities. The musical received mixed reviews and had a relatively short run, but it did earn Liza Minnelli a Tony Award for her outstanding performance, foreshadowing her illustrious career in the entertainment industry.

1974

Release of "Death Wish"

In 1974, the film "Death Wish" hit theatres, directed by Michael Winner and starring Charles Bronson. The movie was based on the novel by Brian Garfield and follows the story of a man who becomes a vigilante after his wife is murdered and his daughter is sexually assaulted during a home invasion. "Death Wish" received considerable attention and sparked intense debates about vigilantism and the portrayal of violence in media. The film's success led to four sequels and left a lasting impact on the action film genre.

1983

Revival of Jerry Herman's Musical "Mame"

In 1983, a revival of Jerry Herman's beloved musical "Mame" opened at the Gershwin Theater in New York City. Starring the incomparable Angela Lansbury, the show captivated audiences with its heartwarming story of an eccentric woman who unexpectedly becomes the guardian of her young nephew. Angela Lansbury's performance was widely praised, earning her critical acclaim and reaffirming her status as a theatrical powerhouse. "Mame" enjoyed a successful run and left an enduring legacy in the world of Broadway musicals.

1984

Release of "Careless Whisper" by George Michael

In 1984, the single "Careless Whisper" was released by George Michael, credited to Wham! in the United States. The song's soulful melody and emotive lyrics struck a chord with listeners, making it an instant hit and a timeless classic. "Careless Whisper" went on to become Billboard's Song of the Year in 1985, solidifying George Michael's status as a talented singer-songwriter and further establishing Wham! as a prominent pop duo of the era.

1985

The signing of the Peace Accord in the Punjab Crisis

In 1985, Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi signed a peace accord with Sikh leader Harchand Singh Longowal to resolve the three-year-long Punjab crisis. The Punjab crisis was characterized by violence and demands for an independent Sikh state, Khalistan. The accord, also known as the Rajiv-Longowal Accord, aimed to address the grievances of the Sikh community and bring an end to the unrest. However, the peace was short-lived, as Harchand Singh Longowal was assassinated in 1985, leading to further instability in the region.

2002

Interment of Alexandre Dumas' Ashes

In 2002, on the 200th anniversary of his birth, the ashes of renowned French author Alexandre Dumas, best known for his iconic works like "The Three Musketeers" and "The Count of Monte Cristo," were interred in the Panthéon in Paris. The Panthéon is a mausoleum that honours the memory of distinguished French citizens. Dumas' interment in this prestigious resting place was a momentous occasion, paying tribute to his significant contributions to literature and celebrating his lasting impact on French culture and storytelling.

2003

The debut of Ringo Starr's Eighth All-Starr Band

In 2003, Ringo Starr's eighth All-Starr Band made its debut in concert. The All-Starr Band is a unique musical project featuring the legendary drummer Ringo Starr, along with a rotating lineup of other accomplished musicians. The 2003 lineup included artists such as Colin Hay, Paul Carrack, John Waite, Sheila E., and Mark Rivera. The concerts were a celebration of classic hits from each band member's respective careers, allowing fans to experience a blend of musical talents and a sense of nostalgia.

2012

Publication of Danielle Steel's "Friends Forever: A Novel"

In 2012, best-selling author Danielle Steel published her novel "Friends Forever: A Novel." Known for her prolific output and captivating storytelling, Danielle Steel's work has attracted a massive readership worldwide. "Friends Forever" explores the themes of friendship, love, and the challenges that come with adulthood. As with many of her novels, the book resonated with readers, further solidifying Danielle Steel's status as one of the most successful authors of contemporary fiction.

Notable Deaths

Maria Szymanowska

(1789-1831)

Maria Szymanowska was a prominent Polish pianist and composer, known for her remarkable contributions to music during the early 19th century. Tragically, she passed away at the age of 41 due to cholera, a highly contagious and often fatal disease caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. During her lifetime, Szymanowska gained recognition for her exceptional piano skills and innovative compositions, which included numerous solo piano pieces and songs. Her works were known for their emotional depth and expressive qualities, captivating audiences across Europe. Despite her untimely demise, Maria Szymanowska's musical legacy continues to influence and inspire musicians to this day.

Martin Van Buren

(1782-1862)

Martin Van Buren served as the 8th President of the United States from 1837 to 1841, representing the Democratic Party. He was a skilled politician and a key figure in shaping early American politics. Van Buren's presidency was marked by challenges, including an economic downturn known as the Panic of 1837. He navigated through complex political situations and pursued policies that aimed to stabilize the economy. Unfortunately, at the age of 79, Van Buren succumbed to heart failure, ending his long and influential career in American politics. Despite the controversies and criticism he faced during his presidency, Van Buren's contributions to the development of the American political system are remembered and studied by historians and political enthusiasts alike.

Matthew Webb

(1848-1883)

Matthew Webb was an English long-distance swimmer renowned for his groundbreaking achievement of being the first person to swim unassisted across the English Channel. This remarkable feat, accomplished in 1875, earned him international fame and solidified his place in aquatic history. Tragically, at the age of 35, Webb met his untimely end when he drowned while attempting to navigate the dangerous whirlpool currents of Niagara Falls. Despite the tragic outcome of his final swim, Matthew Webb's legacy as a pioneer of long-distance swimming and his daring spirit continue to inspire modern athletes and adventurers who challenge their physical limits.

James Chadwick

(1891-1974)

James Chadwick was a prominent British physicist and a Nobel laureate for his groundbreaking discovery of the neutron in 1932. This discovery revolutionized the understanding of atomic structure and laid the foundation for further developments in nuclear physics. Throughout his career, Chadwick made significant contributions to the field of science, particularly in the study of radioactivity and subatomic particles. At the age of 82, he passed away, leaving behind a legacy of scientific excellence and a profound impact on the advancement of nuclear physics and particle research.

Peter Sellers

(1925-1980)

Peter Sellers was an illustrious English actor and comedian, celebrated for his extraordinary versatility and comedic genius. He achieved worldwide fame for his roles in the radio comedy series "The Goon Show" and his portrayal of the iconic Inspector Jacques Clouseau in the "Pink Panther" film series. Sellers' ability to adapt to various characters and his impeccable comedic timing made him a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. Tragically, at the age of 54, Sellers suffered a heart attack, bringing an end to a career that left an indelible mark on the world of comedy and film.

Jackie Mason

(1928-2021)

Jackie Mason was a celebrated American comedian, actor, and writer, whose sharp wit and distinctive comedic style earned him critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase. He won multiple awards, including Emmy and Tony Awards, for his stand-up performances and theatrical productions. Mason was renowned for his insightful social and political commentary, delivered with impeccable comedic timing. His one-man show, "The World According To Me!," remains one of the most cherished comedy performances of all time. At the age of 93, Jackie Mason passed away, leaving behind a legacy of laughter and humour that continues to resonate with audiences worldwide. His impact on the world of comedy endures, and his contributions to the entertainment industry will always be remembered with fondness and admiration.

Famous Birthdays

July 24, 1783

Simón Bolívar

Simón Bolívar was a prominent Venezuelan political and military leader who played a crucial role in the liberation of six Latin American republics from Spanish colonial rule during the 19th century. Born in Caracas, Venezuela, Bolívar is often referred to as "El Libertador" due to his significant contributions to the independence movements in countries like Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, and Panama. He envisioned a united and independent South America and fought relentlessly to achieve this dream. Bolívar's efforts and determination made him an influential figure in the history of Latin American independence and earned him the respect and admiration of many.

July 24, 1802

Alexandre Dumas

Alexandre Dumas was a renowned French author whose works have impacted literature and popular culture. Born in Aisne, France, Dumas is best known for his historical adventure novels, such as "The Three Musketeers" and "The Count of Monte Cristo." His captivating storytelling, vivid characters, and exciting plots have made his works classics of the adventure genre. Dumas's literary contributions continue to be celebrated and adapted into various forms of media, solidifying his status as one of the most influential authors in history.

July 24, 1821

Bill the Butcher

Bill the Butcher, whose real name was William Poole, was an American gang member and a prominent figure in the notorious Bowery Boys gang in New York City during the mid-19th century. Born in Sussex County, New Jersey, Bill gained notoriety for his violent and ruthless nature. He was a fierce rival of another gang leader, John Morrissey, and their clashes often erupted into bloody street fights. Bill the Butcher's life and infamous reputation have been immortalized in various forms of media and popularized through Martin Scorsese's film "Gangs of New York," where he was portrayed by Daniel Day-Lewis.

July 24, 1826

Francisco Solano López

Francisco Solano López was a significant historical figure, serving as the President and Dictator of Paraguay from 1862 to 1870. Born in Asunción, Paraguay, López followed in the footsteps of his father, Carlos Antonio López, who had been the country's president before him. During his rule, López pursued an ambitious policy of territorial expansion, which led to the devastating Paraguayan War (1864-1870) against an alliance of Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The war resulted in massive casualties and the near-destruction of Paraguay. López's leadership and the war's consequences continue to be subjects of historical study and debate.

July 24, 1864

Frank Wedekind

Frank Wedekind was a German actor and playwright whose works had a significant influence on the development of modern drama. Born in Hanover, German Confederation, Wedekind is best known for his provocative and groundbreaking plays, particularly the "Lulu" plays ("Earth Spirit" and "Pandora's Box"). These works explored themes of sexuality, societal norms, and the struggles of women in a patriarchal society. Wedekind's plays challenged the conventions of the time and opened up new possibilities for dramatic expression, leaving a lasting legacy in the theatre world.

July 24, 1897

Amelia Earhart

Amelia Earhart was a pioneering American aviator and an inspirational figure for women in aviation. Born in Atchison, Kansas, Earhart made history by becoming the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean in 1932. Her numerous accomplishments and contributions to aviation earned her a place as one of the most celebrated and influential female pilots of her time. Tragically, she disappeared in 1937 while attempting to circumnavigate the globe, and her fate remains one of aviation's greatest mysteries. Despite her untimely disappearance, Amelia Earhart's legacy as a fearless and trailblazing aviator continues to inspire generations of pilots and adventurers.

July 24, 1937

Manoj Kumar's Birthday

Manoj Kumar, born Harikishan Giri Goswami, is a prominent Indian actor and director in Bollywood, renowned for his versatile performances and his contribution to nationalistic cinema. He was born on this day in 1937 in Abbottabad, now in Pakistan. Manoj Kumar's career in the Indian film industry spanned several decades, during which he left an indelible mark with his memorable roles in iconic films. In recognition of his talent and contributions to Indian cinema, Manoj Kumar was honoured with the prestigious National Film Award and received seven Filmfare Awards in various categories.







July 24, 1963

Karl Malone

Karl Malone, born in Summerfield, Louisiana, is an American former professional basketball player widely regarded as one of the greatest power forwards in NBA history. Throughout his illustrious career with the Utah Jazz and later with the Los Angeles Lakers, Malone earned numerous accolades, including being named the NBA MVP in 1997 and 1999. He was a dominant force on the court, known for his scoring ability, tenacity, and physicality. Additionally, Malone was a 14-time NBA All-Star and represented the USA in the Olympics, winning gold medals in 1992 and 1996. His impact on the sport of basketball has solidified his place as a legend in the NBA Hall of Fame.

July 24, 1964

Barry Bonds

Barry Bonds is a former American baseball left fielder and one of the most accomplished players in Major League Baseball (MLB) history. Born in Riverside, California, Bonds set the MLB record for most career home runs with an astonishing 762, surpassing the previous record held by Hank Aaron. He was a seven-time National League MVP, an unprecedented achievement in baseball history. However, Bonds' career was also marred by controversies related to performance-enhancing drugs, which overshadowed his incredible accomplishments. Despite the controversies, his on-field talent and achievements continue to be a subject of discussion and debate among baseball fans and analysts.

July 24, 1969

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez, often referred to as J.Lo, is an American actress, singer, and dancer who has achieved remarkable success in both the entertainment and music industries. Born in The Bronx, New York, Lopez gained recognition for her breakout role as Selena Quintanilla-Pérez in the biographical film "Selena," which earned her critical acclaim. She subsequently ventured into the music scene and became a global pop sensation with hits like "Jenny From The Block." Known for her versatile talents, Lopez has continued to thrive in both acting and music, solidifying her status as one of the most influential and iconic figures in popular culture.

July 24, 1982

Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss is an accomplished American actress known for her versatile roles in television and film. Born in Los Angeles, California, Moss rose to prominence for her portrayal of Peggy Olson in the critically acclaimed television series "Mad Men." Her exceptional acting skills and compelling performances have earned her several accolades, including Emmy Awards. Moss's ability to portray complex and relatable characters has made her a respected figure in the entertainment industry, and she continues to impress audiences with her talent and dedication to her craft.

