Today in History, 19 July: What Happened on this Day

Historical events

1324

Mansa Musa's Journey to Mecca

In 1324, Mansa Musa, the renowned ruler of the Mali Empire in West Africa, embarked on a historic journey to Mecca. He set off from his empire, located in present-day Mali, leading a grand procession that comprised an astounding 600,000 men. Additionally, the entourage included 12,000 slaves and an astonishing 80 camels, each carrying 136 kg (300 pounds) of gold. Mansa Musa's pilgrimage was not only an act of religious devotion but also a demonstration of his empire's immense wealth and prosperity. As he passed through various territories, he distributed generous amounts of gold, leading to significant economic impacts along his route. This extraordinary pilgrimage not only solidified Mansa Musa's reputation as a prominent Muslim ruler but also left a lasting impression on the history and cultural exchange between West Africa and the Middle East.

1425

Duke John VI of Brabant Pledges Holland/Zealand to Philip the Good

In 1425, Duke John VI of Brabant made a significant political decision by pledging the territories of Holland and Zealand to Philip the Good, the Duke of Burgundy. This act of feudal homage signified an agreement of vassalage and loyalty from Duke John VI to Philip the Good. The transfer of these territories had profound implications for both regions, as it solidified Burgundian influence and control over important trade centers in the Low Countries. This event played a crucial role in the complex web of European feudal relationships and marked a notable shift in the balance of power in the region during the late medieval period.

1545

The Sinking of King Henry VIII's Flagship Mary Rose

On this day in 1545, tragedy struck King Henry VIII's navy as his flagship, the Mary Rose, sank in Portsmouth Harbor. The Mary Rose was a proud warship that had served in the king's fleet for over three decades, but during a battle against the French invasion fleet, the ship capsized and quickly sank. The exact cause of the disaster remains uncertain, but it is believed that the ship's design and heavy artillery may have played a role in its demise. The sinking of the Mary Rose resulted in the loss of 73 lives, including sailors and soldiers who were on board. The event had a profound impact on King Henry VIII and marked a significant loss to England's naval strength during the period of ongoing conflict with continental powers.

1553

Deposition of Lady Jane Grey as England's Queen

In 1553, Lady Jane Grey, a 15-year-old noblewoman, was deposed as Queen of England after a brief and tumultuous reign that lasted only nine days. Her claim to the throne was contested, as she had been placed there by a faction of nobles seeking to prevent the Catholic Mary I from ascending to power. However, Lady Jane Grey's rule lacked popular support, and Mary I, the legitimate heir, managed to rally her supporters and secure the throne. Consequently, Lady Jane Grey was removed from power and later imprisoned in the Tower of London. Her short-lived reign remains a notable episode in English history, showcasing the political and religious tensions of the time.

1569

Albert Frederick Becomes Duke of Prussia

In 1569, Albert Frederick, a member of the House of Hohenzollern, assumed the title of Duke of Prussia. The Duchy of Prussia was a semi-autonomous state within the Kingdom of Poland and a vassal to the Polish Crown. Albert Frederick's ascension to the ducal throne further solidified the ties between the Hohenzollern family and Prussia. The Hohenzollerns went on to play a crucial role in the history of the region, eventually leading to the formation of the Kingdom of Prussia and, later, the German Empire.

1590

Antonio Perez Escapes Jail

In 1590, Antonio Perez, the secretary of King Philip II of Spain, managed to escape from jail. Perez had been accused of conspiracy and plotting against the king, leading to his imprisonment. His escape created a political scandal and added to the intrigue surrounding the court of King Philip II. Perez's actions and the events surrounding his escape had significant consequences for the political climate in Spain and further complicated the dynamics of the royal court.

1595

Johannes Kepler's Epiphany and Theory of the Universe

In 1595, the German astronomer Johannes Kepler experienced a groundbreaking epiphany while teaching in Graz. It was during this time that he developed his theory of the geometrical basis of the universe. Kepler's revolutionary ideas laid the foundation for modern astronomy, challenging the prevailing geocentric model and proposing that the planets' orbits are elliptical, with the sun at one of the foci. This marked a fundamental departure from the traditional Aristotelian view of the cosmos. Kepler's contributions were instrumental in advancing our understanding of celestial mechanics and played a pivotal role in the scientific revolution of the 17th century.

1674

Ban of Books by the Court of Holland

In 1674, the Court of Holland issued a ban on the works of notable philosophers and thinkers, including Thomas Hobbes, Baruch Spinoza, and Meyer. The court's decision was driven by the fear that these writings could challenge traditional religious and political beliefs and undermine the established order. Thomas Hobbes and Baruch Spinoza were known for their controversial ideas on politics, philosophy, and religion, which often conflicted with prevailing norms. Despite the ban, the ideas of these thinkers continued to circulate and influence later generations of intellectuals, contributing to the development of modern political and philosophical thought.

1692

Salem Witch Trials - Additional Executions

In 1692, during the infamous Salem Witch Trials in Massachusetts, five more people were hanged for witchcraft, bringing the total number of executions to 19. These trials were a dark chapter in colonial American history, characterized by mass hysteria and the unjust persecution of individuals accused of practicing witchcraft. The trials were driven by fear, superstition, and religious beliefs, resulting in the tragic loss of innocent lives. The Salem Witch Trials remain a cautionary tale about the dangers of intolerance, prejudice, and the abuse of power.

1696

Russian Tsar Peter I's Fleet Occupies the Mouth of the Don River

In 1696, Tsar Peter I of Russia achieved a significant military victory as his fleet occupied the southern mouth of the Don River, gaining access to the Sea of Azov. This success followed the surrender of the Ottoman Azov garrison during the Russo-Turkish War. The event marked a crucial step in Russia's expansion toward the Black Sea, facilitating greater access to maritime trade and strengthening Russia's position as a regional power.

1702

Swedish Troops Occupy Krakow during the Great Northern War

In 1702, Swedish troops under the command of King Charles XII occupied Krakow, a prominent city in the Polish–Lithuanian Commonwealth, during the Great Northern War. The war was a complex conflict involving multiple European powers, with Sweden aiming to expand its influence in the Baltic region. The occupation of Krakow represented a strategic move by the Swedes, allowing them to exert control over a crucial trading hub and gain a foothold in central Europe. The war ultimately led to significant territorial and political changes across the continent.

1836

Arrival of HMS Beagle with Charles Darwin in Ascension Island

In 1836, the HMS Beagle, a British survey ship captained by Robert FitzRoy, arrived at Ascension Island with the young naturalist Charles Darwin on board. This journey was part of the Beagle's five-year voyage around the world to conduct hydrographic surveys and scientific research. During his time on the voyage, Darwin collected a wealth of geological, biological, and anthropological observations, which would later form the basis of his groundbreaking theory of evolution by natural selection. The discoveries made during this expedition revolutionized our understanding of the natural world and became one of the most influential scientific works in history.

1843

Launch of the SS Great Britain

In 1843, the SS Great Britain, a revolutionary steamship, was launched in Bristol, England. Designed by the eminent engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel, the SS Great Britain was the first ocean-going vessel to have both an iron hull and a screw propeller, making it a pioneer in maritime technology. The ship was also the largest vessel afloat at the time. The SS Great Britain played a crucial role in the development of steamship technology, setting new standards for naval architecture and revolutionizing long-distance travel across the seas.

1848

The First US Women's Rights Convention in Seneca Falls, NY

In 1848, the first women's rights convention in the United States was held in Seneca Falls, New York. The convention was organized by prominent suffragists Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucretia Mott, among others. During the convention, attendees discussed issues of gender inequality, advocating for women's suffrage and equal rights. The Seneca Falls Convention marked a pivotal moment in the women's rights movement, inspiring subsequent efforts to secure women's rights, including the eventual ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920, granting women the right to vote.

1867

US Congress Passes 3rd Reconstruction Act over President Andrew Johnson's Veto

In 1867, the United States Congress passed the Third Reconstruction Act, despite President Andrew Johnson's veto. This act was part of the Reconstruction period following the Civil War and aimed to enforce civil rights protections for African Americans in the Southern states. It divided the South into military districts, required new state constitutions guaranteeing voting rights to all men (including African Americans), and paved the way for the ratification of the 14th Amendment. The act's implementation marked a significant step in advancing civil rights and equality for African Americans during the tumultuous post-war era.

1869

Louis Riel's Speech and the Red River Rebellion

In 1869, Louis Riel, a prominent Métis leader, delivered a speech to Metis residents that set in motion the events known as the Red River Rebellion. The rebellion was a series of confrontations and negotiations between the Métis people, led by Riel, and the Canadian government over issues of land rights and representation in the newly acquired territory of Rupert's Land. The rebellion resulted in the establishment of the province of Manitoba, and it had a lasting impact on the relationship between Indigenous peoples and the Canadian government, ultimately shaping the country's policies on Indigenous land rights and self-determination.

1930

Richard E. Byrd's Antarctic Expedition Returns to the United States

In 1930, polar explorer Richard E. Byrd, along with geologist Laurence McKinley Gould and their polar expedition team, returned to the United States following the first exploration of the interior of Antarctica. During their expedition, they conducted groundbreaking scientific research, made important geographical discoveries, and survived the harsh Antarctic environment. Byrd's expeditions and subsequent scientific contributions played a significant role in advancing our knowledge of the polar regions and increasing global interest in Antarctic exploration.

1940

Adolf Hitler's Demands for Great Britain to Surrender

In 1940, amidst World War II, Adolf Hitler made a bold demand for Great Britain to surrender. The British, under the leadership of Prime Minister Winston Churchill, staunchly refused to submit to Nazi Germany's demands. This period was a critical juncture in the war, as Britain's resilience and refusal to surrender played a vital role in rallying the Allied forces and strengthening their resolve to confront the Axis powers.

1941

Winston Churchill's "V for Victory" Campaign

In 1941, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill launched the iconic "V for Victory" campaign, adopting the "V" hand gesture as a symbol of resistance and solidarity against Nazi Germany during World War II. The campaign aimed to boost morale both within Britain and across occupied Europe, signifying the Allies' determination to overcome the tyranny of the Axis powers. The "V for Victory" campaign became a potent symbol of hope and defiance during one of the darkest periods in modern history.

1941

Establishment of the Fair Employment Practice Committee (FEPC) by President Franklin D. Roosevelt

In 1941, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt established the Fair Employment Practice Committee (FEPC) through Executive Order 8802. The committee was tasked with ensuring equal employment opportunities for African Americans in defense industries during World War II. This was a significant step toward combating racial discrimination in the workplace and promoting civil rights in the United States. The FEPC's efforts laid the groundwork for later legislation aimed at addressing racial inequalities in employment.

1944

Raoul Wallenberg's First Meeting with Adolf Eichmann

In 1944, Swedish diplomat Raoul Wallenberg first met with Adolf Eichmann, a high-ranking Nazi official known for his role in organizing the Holocaust. Wallenberg's purpose was to negotiate and save as many Hungarian Jews as possible from deportation to concentration camps. His efforts resulted in the issuance of protective passports and safe houses for thousands of Jews, saving them from imminent danger. Wallenberg's bravery and resourcefulness in the face of Nazi persecution made him one of the heroes of the Holocaust, and he is remembered for his courageous actions in the darkest period of human history.

1944

Omar Bradley's Flight to England

In 1944, U.S. General Omar Bradley flew to England during World War II. Bradley was a key military leader during the war and played crucial roles in the North African and European campaigns. His flight to England likely involved strategic planning and coordination with Allied forces in preparation for the upcoming D-Day invasion of Normandy, a pivotal event in the war that would lead to the liberation of Western Europe from Nazi occupation.

1947

Assassination of Bogyoke Aung San and Cabinet Members in Burma

In 1947, Bogyoke Aung San, the Prime Minister of the shadow government of Burma, along with six of his cabinet members and two non-cabinet members, were assassinated by armed paramilitaries in what is known as the Rangoon University massacre. Aung San was a prominent leader in Burma's independence movement, and his assassination marked a significant setback for the nation's struggle for freedom and democracy. His legacy as a key figure in Burma's history is still remembered and honored today.

1950

Pope Pius XII's Encyclical "Summi maeroris"

In 1950, Pope Pius XII published the encyclical "Summi maeroris," which addressed the spiritual and moral challenges of the world in the aftermath of World War II. The encyclical condemned war, violence, and totalitarian ideologies while calling for reconciliation and the promotion of justice and peace among nations. "Summi maeroris" highlighted the importance of Christian values in the pursuit of lasting peace and the protection of human dignity, emphasizing the role of the Catholic Church in promoting understanding and compassion in a post-war world.

1969

Apollo 11 Enters Moon Orbit

In 1969, the historic Apollo 11 mission, led by astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins, entered Moon orbit as part of the first human-crewed mission to land on the lunar surface. This pivotal moment in space exploration brought humankind one step closer to achieving the monumental feat of landing on the Moon and marked a triumph in the space race between the United States and the Soviet Union. The successful landing of Apollo 11 and Neil Armstrong's famous words, "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind," became iconic symbols of human ingenuity and exploration.

1979

Nicaragua Liberation Day and the Rise of the Sandinistas

In 1979, Nicaragua Liberation Day marked the end of the Somoza regime and the rise of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) to power. The FSLN, a revolutionary leftist movement, successfully overthrew the dictatorship of Anastasio Somoza Debayle, ending the Somoza family's four-decade rule. The victory of the Sandinistas led to significant political and social changes in Nicaragua, setting the stage for a new era in the country's history and inspiring similar leftist movements throughout Latin America.

1983

The First Three-Dimensional Reconstruction of a Human Head in a CT Scan

In 1983, a groundbreaking milestone in medical imaging was achieved with the publication of the first three-dimensional reconstruction of a human head using computed tomography (CT). This cutting-edge technology allowed doctors and researchers to visualize and diagnose complex medical conditions in ways previously not possible. CT scans have since become a standard diagnostic tool, revolutionizing medical practices and significantly contributing to improved patient care and treatment.

1984

Geraldine Ferraro Becomes the First US Female Major-Party Vice-Presidential Nominee

In 1984, Geraldine Ferraro, a U.S. Representative from New York, made history by becoming the first female major-party vice-presidential nominee. She was officially nominated by the Democratic Party to run alongside presidential candidate Walter Mondale. Ferraro's nomination marked a significant milestone for women's representation in American politics and brought gender equality and women's rights to the forefront of the national conversation. While the Mondale-Ferraro ticket did not win the election, her candidacy paved the way for future generations of women in politics.

1993

President Clinton Fires FBI Director William Sessions

In 1993, U.S. President Bill Clinton fired FBI Director William Sessions, making him the first FBI director to be removed from office. The decision followed allegations of unethical conduct and misuse of government funds by Sessions. Clinton's action was seen as a significant step toward upholding the integrity and accountability of high-ranking government officials and the law enforcement agencies they lead.

2017

Identification of John Wayne Gacy's Victim James Byron Haakenson

In 2017, investigators used DNA analysis to identify 16-year-old James Byron Haakenson as one of the victims of serial killer John Wayne Gacy. Gacy, also known as the "Killer Clown," was responsible for the abduction, sexual assault, and murder of at least 33 young men and boys during the 1970s. The identification of Haakenson's remains, 41 years after his disappearance, brought closure to his family and highlighted the importance of modern forensic techniques in solving cold cases and bringing justice to the victims of heinous crimes.

Art Film And Music

1674

Court of Holland bans books of Hobbes, Spinoza, and Meyer.

In 1674, the Court of Holland issued a significant decree banning the books of three prominent thinkers: Thomas Hobbes, Baruch Spinoza, and Johannes Meyer. This move was a part of a broader effort to control and censor intellectual and philosophical ideas that were considered radical or controversial during the time. Thomas Hobbes was known for his influential work "Leviathan," where he discussed the social contract and the role of government. Baruch Spinoza was a pioneering philosopher whose ideas challenged traditional religious beliefs, and Johannes Meyer was a Cartesian philosopher. The ban on their works limited the spread of their ideas and sparked debates on freedom of speech and intellectual freedom in the region.

1913

Billboard publishes earliest known "Last Week's 10 Best Sellers Among Popular Songs"; "Malinda's Wedding Day" by singers Byron Harlan and Arthur Collins is #1 (recorded in Camden, New Jersey).

In 1913, the music industry took a notable step forward when Billboard, a prominent music magazine, published its first-ever chart featuring the "Last Week's 10 Best Sellers Among Popular Songs." This chart marked the beginning of the formal tracking of popular music hits, giving insight into the songs that resonated the most with audiences. At the top of this pioneering chart was "Malinda's Wedding Day," performed by Byron Harlan and Arthur Collins. This event was a groundbreaking moment in the history of music, as it laid the foundation for the modern music charts that have become a significant indicator of a song's popularity and success.

1941

BBC World Service begins playing V(ictory) ("...-" in Morse code) (opening of Ludwig van Beethoven's 5th symphony).

In 1941, during the tumultuous times of World War II, the BBC World Service made a powerful gesture of hope and resistance by incorporating a musical message into their broadcasts. At the start of each program, the BBC would play the opening bars of Ludwig van Beethoven's iconic 5th Symphony, which consists of three short and one long note. In Morse code, this sequence represents the letter "V" (dot-dot-dot-dash), which symbolized "Victory" and served as a rallying call to encourage and uplift the spirits of those affected by the war. Beethoven's masterpiece became an anthem of hope and defiance against the darkness of war and tyranny, and its use by the BBC added a profound emotional dimension to radio broadcasts during this critical period in history.

1941

Tom and Jerry first appear under their own names in the cartoon "The Midnight Snack" by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera.

In 1941, the legendary animated duo, Tom and Jerry, made their debut in the cartoon "The Midnight Snack," directed by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. This marked the first time the iconic cat-and-mouse pair was credited under their now-familiar names. Tom, the scheming and often frustrated cat, and Jerry, the clever and mischievous mouse, quickly captured the hearts of audiences worldwide with their slapstick humor and timeless antics. The success of "The Midnight Snack" laid the foundation for a long-running and immensely popular animated series, making Tom and Jerry one of the most beloved and enduring animated duos in the history of film and television.

1942

US première of Dmitri Shostakovich's 7th Symphony in NYC by the NBC Symphony Orchestra under Arturo Toscanini in a concert broadcast nationwide on NBC radio.

In 1942, a historic musical event took place with the US premiere of Dmitri Shostakovich's Symphony No. 7, also known as the "Leningrad Symphony," in New York City. The concert was performed by the renowned NBC Symphony Orchestra under the baton of the legendary conductor Arturo Toscanini. The symphony had already gained immense fame and significance in the Soviet Union, where it was seen as a symbol of resistance against Nazi Germany during the Siege of Leningrad. The US premiere brought this powerful and emotionally charged symphony to American audiences, further solidifying Shostakovich's reputation as one of the most important composers of the 20th century. The nationwide broadcast on NBC radio allowed millions of people to experience the profound impact of this monumental work of music.

2007

TV drama "Mad Men" starring Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, January Jones, and Vincent Kartheiser, debuts on cable network AMC.

In 2007, the television landscape was forever changed with the premiere of the critically acclaimed TV drama "Mad Men" on the cable network AMC. Created by Matthew Weiner, the show was set in the 1960s and offered a compelling and stylish depiction of the advertising world in New York City during that era. "Mad Men" was praised for its meticulous attention to period details, complex characters, and thought-provoking themes exploring topics such as gender roles, identity, and societal norms. The series received numerous awards and accolades during its run and became a cultural phenomenon, influencing fashion, design, and popular culture. Its impact on television storytelling and visual aesthetics remains significant to this day.

2011

"Captain America: The First Avenger," directed by Joe Johnston, starring Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell, premieres in Los Angeles.

In 2011, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) expanded with the release of "Captain America: The First Avenger." The film, directed by Joe Johnston and starring Chris Evans as Steve Rogers (Captain America) and Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, delved into the origin story of one of Marvel's most iconic superheroes. Set during World War II, the movie followed the transformation of the weak and determined Steve Rogers into the super-soldier Captain America, who fought against the forces of evil, including the villainous Red Skull, played by Hugo Weaving. "Captain America: The First Avenger" not only marked a crucial chapter in the MCU but also established Captain America as a central and beloved character in the Marvel film franchise.

2013

Selena Gomez releases her debut solo studio album "Stars Dance."

In 2013, Selena Gomez, the popular actress and singer, took a significant step in her music career with the release of her debut solo studio album, "Stars Dance." Departing from her earlier works with her band Selena Gomez & the Scene, this album marked a transition to a more mature and sophisticated sound for Gomez. The album received positive reviews from critics and was well-received by her fans, reaching commercial success and topping music charts in various countries. "Stars Dance" featured hit singles like "Come & Get It" and showcased Gomez's evolving musical style and vocal prowess. The album solidified her position as a prominent solo artist and set the stage for her continued success in the music industry.

Notable Deaths

Year Event Explanation 1824 Agustín de Iturbide's Execution Agustín de Iturbide, a prominent figure in Mexican history, was executed after attempting to regain power. He played a vital role in Mexico's independence but faced opposition as an emperor. His execution marked the end of his tumultuous journey in Mexican politics. 1947 Assassination of Aung San and his Cabinet Aung San, a Burmese nationalist leader, was assassinated along with six members of his cabinet during a political meeting. This tragedy occurred as Burma was finding its path after gaining independence from British rule. 1965 Death of Syngman Rhee Syngman Rhee was the first President of South Korea and a key figure in its early history. He faced challenges, including the Korean War, during his presidency. Rhee retired from politics and died at the age of 90, leaving behind a legacy of dedication to South Korean independence and democracy. 1977 Death of Noel Wien Noel Wien, an aviation pioneer, founded Wien Air Alaska and significantly contributed to the development of air travel in Alaska. His work connected remote regions and improved transportation and communication in the state. He passed away at the age of 78, leaving a lasting legacy in Alaskan aviation. 1992 Death of Allen Newell Allen Newell, an American computer scientist, made groundbreaking advancements in artificial intelligence and cognitive psychology. His work laid the foundation for AI research and significantly influenced computer science. He passed away at the age of 65, leaving the scientific community mourning the loss of a visionary mind. 2014 Death of James Garner James Garner, a beloved American actor, gained fame for his roles in TV series like "The Rockford Files" and "Bret Maverick." He was known for his versatility and talent, leaving a lasting impact on the entertainment industry. Garner died at the age of 86 due to acute myocardial infarction.

Notable Birthdays

1814

Samuel Colt

Samuel Colt was an American inventor, firearms manufacturer, and industrialist known for his pioneering work in firearm design. He was born in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1814. Colt's most significant contribution to the world of firearms was the development of the Colt 6-shot revolver, a groundbreaking weapon that revolutionized firearm technology. His innovative revolver design allowed for more rapid firing than traditional single-shot firearms, making it a widely adopted and influential weapon during its time. Colt's contributions to the firearms industry laid the foundation for modern firearms design and production methods.

1834

Edgar Degas

Edgar Degas was a prominent French impressionist painter, sculptor, and artist. He was born in Paris in 1834. Degas is renowned for his artworks that depict everyday life, particularly those focusing on dancers, Parisian life, and the human figure. One of his most famous works, "The Bellelli Family," showcases his keen eye for capturing intimate family dynamics. Degas was a key figure in the impressionist movement, known for his innovative use of color, light, and composition, which had a significant impact on the art world during his time and continues to inspire artists today.

1860

Lizzie Borden

Lizzie Borden was an American woman who became infamous for the gruesome murder of her parents in 1892. Born in Fall River, Massachusetts, in 1860, Borden was accused of giving her mother "forty whacks" with an axe. The sensational trial that followed captivated the nation and remains one of the most enduring murder mysteries in American history. Despite widespread public suspicion, Lizzie Borden was acquitted of the crime, and the case continues to spark interest and speculation to this day.

1893

Vladimir Mayakovsky

Vladimir Mayakovsky was a highly influential Russian poet and playwright born in Baghdati, Russian Empire, in 1893. He was a key figure in the Russian Futurist movement and played a significant role in the development of modern Russian literature. Mayakovsky's works often explored themes of revolution, social change, and the power of the individual. His poem "Ode to Revolution" is considered one of his masterpieces, reflecting his fervent support for the Russian Revolution of 1917. Throughout his career, Mayakovsky's innovative use of language and passionate verses left a lasting impact on Russian literature and poetry.

1947

Brian May

Brian May is a British rock guitarist and musician known for being the lead guitarist of the legendary rock band Queen. Born in London, England, in 1947, May's exceptional guitar skills and creative contributions played a pivotal role in Queen's success. Some of the band's most iconic hits, including "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "We Are The Champions," feature May's distinctive guitar work and solos. Beyond his music career, May is also an astrophysicist and has contributed to several scientific research projects and educational initiatives.

1962

Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards is an American actor born in Santa Barbara, California, in 1962. He gained fame for his roles in various films and television series. Notably, Edwards portrayed the character Dr. Mark Greene in the long-running medical drama series "ER," earning critical acclaim and recognition for his performance. Additionally, Edwards appeared in movies like "It Takes Two," showcasing his versatility as an actor in both comedic and dramatic roles.

1971

Vitali Klitschko

Vitali Klitschko is a Ukrainian former professional boxer and politician. Born in Belovodskoye, Kyrgyzstan, Soviet Union, in 1971, Klitschko achieved immense success in the sport of boxing. He was a three-time world heavyweight champion and the only heavyweight to reign as a world champion in three different decades. Klitschko's dominance in the boxing ring, along with his remarkable fighting skills and impressive career record, cemented his legacy as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. After retiring from boxing, Klitschko entered politics and served as the Mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine, starting in 2014, actively participating in the country's political landscape.

1974

Ramin Djawadi

Ramin Djawadi is an Iranian-German composer known for his outstanding work in film and television. Born in Duisburg, West Germany, in 1974, Djawadi has composed music for numerous blockbuster films, including "Iron Man" and "A Wrinkle in Time." However, he gained widespread acclaim for his iconic score for the hit TV series "Game of Thrones." His evocative and powerful musical compositions have become synonymous with the show's epic storytelling, earning him an Emmy Award for his exceptional work.

1976

Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch is a highly acclaimed British actor born in London, England, in 1976. He has garnered praise for his versatile performances on both stage and screen. Cumberbatch gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of the brilliant detective Sherlock Holmes in the TV series "Sherlock," earning him critical acclaim and a dedicated global fan base. He has also made notable appearances in films such as "12 Years a Slave," showcasing his talent in both leading and supporting roles across various genres. Cumberbatch's acting prowess and dedication to his craft have established him as one of the most respected actors of his generation.

ALSO READ| Today in History, 18 July: What Happened on this Day - Birthday, Events, Politics, Death & More

ALSO READ| Today in History, 17 July: What Happened on this Day - Birthday, Events, Politics, Death & More

ALSO READ| Today in History, 16 July: What Happened on this Day - Birthday, Events, Politics, Death & More

ALSO CHECK| Today in History, 15 July: What Happened on this Day - Birthday, Events, Politics, Death & More