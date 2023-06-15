School & Boards
GENERAL KNOWLEDGE
Events
Updated:
Diwali 2023 Date
July Important Days
ISRO Chairman
Kargil Vijay Diwas
Latest Education News
World Day for International Justice 2023: Know all about International Justice
2 hrs ago
CBSE Class 9 MCQs of Political Science Chapter 5 - Democratic Rights
2 hrs ago
CBSE Class 9 MCQs of Political Science Chapter 4 - Working of Institutions
2 hrs ago
CBSE Class 9 MCQs of Political Science Chapter 3 - Electoral Politics
2 hrs ago
CBSE Class 9 MCQs of Political Science Chapter 2 - Constitutional Design
2 hrs ago
CBSE Class 9 MCQs of Political Science Chapter 1 - What is Democracy? Why Democracy?
2 hrs ago
Who is Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed?
5 hrs ago
CBSE Class 9 MCQs of History Chapter 1 - The French Revolution
7 hrs ago
Only A True Detective Can Decode This Optical Illusion.
7 hrs ago
Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 10 July to 16 July 2023
8 hrs ago
Weekly Current Affairs Quiz Hindi: 10 जुलाई से 16 जुलाई 2023
8 hrs ago
IND vs WI: डेब्यू टेस्ट की पहली पारी में शतक जड़ने वाले तीसरे भारतीय ओपनर बने यशस्वी जायसवाल
9 hrs ago
JoSAA seat allotment result 2023 for round 4 announced at josaa.nic.in
9 hrs ago
Gujarat NEET UG Counselling Registration 2023 starts, apply for MBBS admission till July 24
9 hrs ago
Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Find Two Hidden Faces in 7 Seconds!
10 hrs ago
TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2023 OUT, download round 1 list here
10 hrs ago
Punjab schools to reopen tomorrow, Education Minister releases guidelines
10 hrs ago
IGNOU July Admission 2023: Last date extended for fresh, re-registration till July 31
12 hrs ago
