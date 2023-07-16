Today in History, 16 July: What Happened on this Day - Birthday, Events, Politics, Death & More

Throughout human history, a myriad of events have shaped the world we live in today. From significant battles and revolutions to groundbreaking discoveries and cultural shifts, historical events have played a crucial role in defining our societies and shaping our collective understanding.

This article provides an overview of some notable historical events that have left an indelible mark on the course of human civilization.

Historical Events

622 - Muslim Era begins:

On this day in history on 16 July, 622 CE, Prophet Muhammad migrated from Mecca to Medina in an event known as the Hijra. This migration marked the beginning of the Islamic calendar and laid the foundation for the spread of Islam.

1054 - Beginning of the Great Schism:

The Western and Eastern Christian churches, known as the Catholic Church and the Eastern Orthodox Church, respectively, experienced a major split. The Great Schism was initiated when Roman Cardinal Humbert ex-communicated Cerularius, the Patriarch of Constantinople, leading to a permanent divide between the two branches of Christianity.

1377 - Royal Coronation:

At age 10, Richard II was crowned King of England at Westminster Abbey, succeeding his grandfather Edward III. His reign would see various political and social challenges, including the Peasants' Revolt.

1429 - Joan of Arc and the French army enter the city of Rheims:

Joan of Arc, a French heroine and military leader, successfully led the French army to enter the city of Rheims. This event was crucial during the Hundred Years' War, as it paved the way for the coronation of Charles VII as the legitimate King of France.

1465 - Battle at Montlhéry:

The Battle of Montlhéry took place between Louis XI, the King of France, and the League of the Public Weal, a coalition of French nobles seeking to limit the king's power. The battle resulted in victory for Louis XI and solidified his authority.

1519 - The Protestant Reformation:

In 1519, a public debate between Martin Luther and theologian Johann Eck at Pleissenburg Castle in Leipzig took place. During this debate, Luther denied the divine right of the Pope, challenging the authority of the Roman Catholic Church. This event marked the beginning of the Protestant Reformation and led to religious reforms and the establishment of Protestant denominations.

1661 - First European Banknote:

The Bank of Stockholm issued the first banknotes in Europe. This innovative financial instrument facilitated the exchange of goods and services, providing a more convenient and standardized form of currency.

1755 - John Adams graduates Harvard:

John Adams, who would later become the second President of the United States, graduated from Harvard University. Adams played a significant role in the American Revolution and the drafting of the United States Constitution.

1769 - Father Junipero Serra founded Mission San Diego:

Father Junipero Serra, a Spanish Franciscan friar, founded Mission San Diego, the first mission in California. This marked the beginning of the Spanish colonization and Christianization of the region.

1789 - French King Louis XVI reinstates Jacques Necker as finance minister:

Following riots at his dismissal, French King Louis XVI reinstated Jacques Necker as the finance minister. Necker's reinstatement was an attempt to quell the unrest and address the financial crisis that would ultimately contribute to the French Revolution.

1790 - Congress declares Washington, D.C., the permanent capital of the United States:

The United States Congress declared the city of Washington in the District of Columbia as the country's permanent capital. This decision established the seat of the federal government and remains the capital to this day.

1801 - Pope Pius VII and 1st Consul Napoleon sign Concord:

Pope Pius VII and Napoleon Bonaparte, the First Consul of France, signed the Concordat of 1801. This agreement established a new relationship between the French government and the Catholic Church, recognizing Catholicism as the majority religion in France while also granting some rights to other religions.

1809 - La Paz, Bolivia declares its independence from the Spanish Crown:

La Paz, a city in Bolivia, declared its independence from Spanish rule. This event marked the beginning of the Bolivian War of Independence and the establishment of the Junta Tuitiva, the first independent government in Spanish America.

1819 - Russian Antarctic Expedition:

Fabian Gottlieb von Bellingshausen, a Russian naval officer, set sail to explore Antarctica on behalf of Tsar Alexander I. This expedition made significant discoveries in the Antarctic region, contributing to our understanding of the continent.

1880 - Dr. Emily Stowe becomes the first woman licensed to practice medicine in Canada:

Dr. Emily Stowe, a Canadian physician and suffragette, became the first woman to be licensed to practice medicine in Canada. Her achievements paved the way for greater opportunities for women in the field of medicine.

1897 - The South African Committee releases report on the Jameson Raid:

The South African Committee, which investigated the Jameson Raid, released its report. The report found that the raid was conducted almost implicitly through the support and encouragement of Cecil Rhodes and the mining houses in the Transvaal. This event revealed the involvement of British figures in the failed raid and its impact on South African politics.

1921 - King Constantine of Greece launches a drive to take Asia Minor:

Encouraged by the British, King Constantine of Greece launched a drive to take Asia Minor from nationalists led by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. The conflict, known as the Greco-Turkish War, resulted in Greece's defeat and the subsequent population exchange between Greece and Turkey.

1936 - First X-ray photo of arterial circulation:

In Rochester, New York, the first X-ray photo of arterial circulation was taken. This breakthrough in medical imaging technology provided new insights into the human circulatory system and contributed to advancements in diagnosing cardiovascular diseases.

1940 - Adolf Hitler orders preparations for the invasion of Britain:

Adolf Hitler, the leader of Nazi Germany, ordered preparations for the invasion of Britain, codenamed Operation Sealion. Although the invasion was never carried out, this event marked a significant escalation of World War II.

1945 - First test detonation of an atomic bomb:

As part of the US Manhattan Project, the first test detonation of an atomic bomb took place at the Trinity Site in Alamogordo, New Mexico. This event marked a major scientific and technological achievement and ushered in the nuclear age.

1950 - FIFA World Cup Final:

In the FIFA World Cup Final held at the Estádio do Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Uruguay defeated Brazil 2-1, with Alcides Ghiggia scoring the winning goal in the 79th minute. This victory by Uruguay was considered a significant upset and remains a memorable moment in football history.

1957 - US Marine Major John Glenn sets transcontinental speed record:

US Marine Major John Glenn set a transcontinental speed record, flying from California to New York in 03:28:08. Glenn later became the first American astronaut to orbit the Earth.

1969 - Apollo 11 launched:

Apollo 11, the spacecraft carrying the first men to land on the Moon, was launched. This historic event marked a major milestone in space exploration as Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins embarked on their journey to the lunar surface.

1971 - Franco appoints Prince Juan Carlos as a deputy in Spain:

Francisco Franco, the dictator of Spain, appointed Prince Juan Carlos as a deputy, signalling his intention to groom him as his successor. After Franco's death, Juan Carlos became King Juan Carlos I and played a key role in Spain's transition to democracy.

1979 - Saddam Hussein succeeds al-Bakr as President of Iraq:

Today in History, Saddam Hussein succeeded President Ahmed Hassan al-Bakr as the President of Iraq. Hussein's presidency marked a period of authoritarian rule and significant political and social changes in Iraq.

1980 - Ronald Reagan nominated for US President:

Ronald Reagan, the former Governor of California, was nominated as the Republican candidate for President of the United States. Reagan went on to win the election and served two terms as President, leaving a lasting impact on American politics.

1981 - India performs nuclear test:

Today in History, India conducted its first successful nuclear test, codenamed Operation Smiling Buddha. This event marked India's entry into the nuclear club and had significant regional and global security implications.

1982 - George P. Shultz was sworn in as US Secretary of State:

George P. Shultz was sworn in as the 60th US Secretary of State. Shultz played a crucial role in shaping US foreign policy during the Reagan administration.

1990 - ANC sends a report on police violence in South Africa:

Today in History, the African National Congress (ANC) sent a report on police violence to President F. W. de Klerk, demanding an end to "the shocking inhumanity" of police action in rural areas of South Africa. This report highlighted the ongoing struggles for equality and justice in the country.

1990 - Ukraine declares independence:

On This Day, Following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Ukraine declared its independence from Soviet rule. This event marked a significant turning point in the history of Ukraine as it embarked on a path of independence and self-governance.

1999 - John F. Kennedy Jr. killed in a plane crash:

John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, and his sister-in-law Lauren Bessette were tragically killed in a plane crash off the coast of Martha's Vineyard. The incident shocked the nation and marked the loss of a prominent political figure and his family.

2014 - Bashar al-Assad sworn in for a third term as President of Syria:

Bashar al-Assad, the President of Syria, was sworn in for a third term. This event occurred amidst the ongoing Syrian Civil War, which has had devastating consequences for the country and its people.

Art, Music, and Films:

1782 - Music Premiere:

On This Day, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's opera "Die Entführung aus dem Serail" premieres in Vienna with Mozart conducting. This work is considered one of Mozart's most popular and enduring operas.

1938 - Theatrical Finale:

John Murray and Allen Boretz's stage comedy "Room Service," starring Sam Levene, Eddie Albert, and Phillip Loeb, closes at the Cort Theatre in New York City after 500 performances. The play had a successful run on Broadway and was later adapted into a film.

1951 - Novel "Catcher in the Rye" published: J. D. Salinger's novel "The Catcher in the Rye" is published by Little Brown and Company. The book has since become a literary classic and has had a significant influence on subsequent generations of readers.

1967 - On This Day, Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell makes her Newport Folk Festival debut at a songwriters' workshop performance in Newport, Rhode Island. Mitchell's career as a folk and pop musician has left an indelible mark on the music industry.

1972 - Smokey Robinson and the Miracles give their final live performance as a group. The Miracles, led by Robinson, were one of Motown's most successful acts, and their music continues to be celebrated.

1994 - "The Three Tenors" concert: Plácido Domingo, José Carreras, and Luciano Pavarotti perform together in Los Angeles, California. This iconic concert showcased the talents of three renowned tenors and became one of the best-selling classical music recordings of all time.

2001 - Film Premiere: "Jurassic Park III," directed by Joe Johnston and starring Sam Neill and William H. Macy, premieres in the United States. The film is the third instalment in the popular "Jurassic Park" franchise.

2004 - Martha Stewart sentenced: Martha Stewart, an American businesswoman and television personality, is sentenced to five months in prison plus five months of home confinement for lying to federal investigators. This event marked a significant chapter in Stewart's life and had a broader impact on her media empire.

2005 - Historic Publication: "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince," the sixth book in the Harry Potter series by J. K. Rowling, is published worldwide. The book's release generated enormous anticipation, and it quickly became a bestseller, selling over nine million copies within 24 hours of its release.

2012 - Film Premiere: "The Dark Knight Rises," directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Christian Bale and Anne Hathaway, premieres in New York. The film is the final instalment in Nolan's Batman trilogy and received critical acclaim.

2018 - Film Premiere: The musical film sequel "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" premieres at the Hammersmith Apollo in London. The movie's worldwide box office receipts exceeded $400 million.

Notable Birthdays:

Year Name Occupation Birth Year Nationality Place of Birth Explanation 1872 Roald Amundsen Polar explorer 1872 Norwegian Borge, Østfold, Norway Roald Amundsen, a Norwegian polar explorer, was born in Borge, Østfold, Norway. He would go on to achieve remarkable feats in polar exploration. 1887 "Shoeless" Joe Jackson Baseball outfielder 1887 American Pickens County, SC, USA "Shoeless" Joe Jackson, an American baseball outfielder, was born in Pickens County, South Carolina. He remains a controversial figure in baseball history. 1942 Margaret Smith Court Tennis player 1942 Australian Albury, New South Wales Margaret Smith Court, an Australian tennis player, was born in Albury, New South Wales. She won the Grand Slam in 1970 and holds a record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles. 1943 Jimmy Johnson NFL coach 1943 American Port Arthur, TX, USA Jimmy Johnson, an American NFL coach, was born in Port Arthur, Texas. He led the University of Miami and the Dallas Cowboys to significant victories in football. 1963 Mikael Pernfors Tennis player 1963 Swedish Malmö, Sweden Mikael Pernfors, a Swedish tennis star, was born in Malmö, Sweden. He reached the French Open final in 1986. 1964 Miguel Induráin Cyclist 1964 Spanish Villava, Spain Miguel Induráin, a Spanish cyclist, was born in Villava, Spain. He won the Tour de France five times consecutively from 1991 to 1995. 1967 Will Ferrell Actor, comedian 1967 American Irvine, CA, USA Will Ferrell, an American actor, comedian, writer, and producer, was born in Irvine, California. He is known for his leading roles in comedy films. 1973 Shaun Pollock Cricket all-rounder 1973 South African Port Elizabeth, SA Shaun Pollock, a South African cricket all-rounder, was born in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. He had an impressive career as both a batsman and a bowler. 1979 Kim Rhode Shooter 1979 American Whittier, CA, USA Kim Rhode, an American double trap and skeet shooter, was born in Whittier, California. She has won Olympic gold medals in 1996, 2004, and 2012. 1989 Gareth Bale Soccer winger 1989 Welsh Cardiff, Wales Gareth Bale, a Welsh soccer winger, was born in Cardiff, Wales. He is known for his performances at clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid.







Notable Deaths:

1557

Anne of Cleves: Queen of England (1539-1540) and the fourth wife of King Henry VIII. She died at the age of 41, most likely due to cancer.

1594

Thomas Kyd: English dramatist known for his play "The Spanish Tragedy." Kyd's work had a significant influence on the development of Elizabethan drama. He died at the age of 35.

1764

Ivan VI: Emperor of Russia (1740-1741) who was overthrown in a coup and subsequently imprisoned. He was assassinated at the age of 23.

1882

Mary Todd Lincoln: Today in History American wife of President Abraham Lincoln and First Lady of the United States from 1861 to 1865. She died of a stroke at the age of 63.

1889

Michele Amari: Sicilian patriot, Italian revolutionary, and historian known for his contributions to the study of Sicilian and Islamic history. He died at the age of 83.

1915

Ellen G. White: American religious leader and co-founder of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. White's writings and teachings have had a lasting impact on the Adventist movement. She died at the age of 87.

1960

Albert Kesselring: Today in History German general during World War II known for his command in the Mediterranean and Western fronts. He died of a heart attack at the age of 74.

1995

Juan Manuel Fangio: Argentine auto racer who won the Formula One World Championship five times. Fangio is considered one of the greatest drivers in the history of Formula One. He died of kidney failure at the age of 84.

1999

John F. Kennedy Jr.: Today in History American magazine publisher, lawyer, and son of President John F. Kennedy. Kennedy died in a plane crash at the age of 38, along with his wife and sister-in-law.

2016

Nate Thurmond: American Basketball Hall of Fame forward and seven-time NBA All-Star. Thurmond died of leukaemia at the age of 74.

2017

George A. Romero: Today in History American-Canadian director and filmmaker known as the "Father of the Zombie Film" for his influential work in the horror genre, particularly his film "Night of the Living Dead." Romero died at the age of 77.

These historical events, artistic milestones, and notable birthdays offer glimpses into the vast tapestry of human experiences and achievements. They remind us of the intricacies and complexities of our shared history and the diverse individuals who have left indelible marks on our world.

From the rise and fall of empires to the triumphs and tragedies of individuals, each event encapsulates a unique chapter in the human story. By exploring these moments, we gain a deeper appreciation for the interplay of cultures, the power of creativity, and the resilience of the human spirit. They serve as windows into the past, guiding us as we navigate the present and shape the future.

