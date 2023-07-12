Today in History, 12 July: What Happened on this Day

In this edition of historical highlights of June 12th, we delve into significant events that have shaped the world we know today.

Historical Moments

1472: Richard Plantagenet, Duke of Gloucester, Ties the Knot with Anne Neville

In a grand ceremony held at Westminster Abbey, Richard Plantagenet, the Duke of Gloucester and future King of England, exchanged vows with Anne Neville, the daughter of the Earl of Warwick. This union would play a significant role in the tumultuous period known as the Wars of the Roses, as both Richard and Anne had close connections to rival factions.

1543: King Henry VIII's Final Matrimonial Union

King Henry VIII of England took his sixth and final wife, Catherine Parr, in holy matrimony. This wedding marked the last chapter in the marital saga of the infamous Tudor monarch, known for his tumultuous love life and his role in the English Reformation.

1690: William III's Triumph in the Battle of the Boyne

In a decisive confrontation, the Battle of the Boyne was fought, pitting William III of Orange against James II of England. William's victory in this clash near the River Boyne in Ireland had profound consequences for British and European history, as it secured Protestant dominance in the region and paved the way for the Glorious Revolution.

1787: The Great Compromise Resolves Representation Debate

During the Constitutional Convention held in Philadelphia, a groundbreaking agreement called the Great Compromise was adopted. This compromise resolved the contentious issue of representation between large and small states, ultimately shaping the foundation of the United States government as we know it today.

1943: Soviet Forces Achieve Victory in the Battle of Prochorovka

A pivotal battle unfolded during World War II as the Battle of Prochorovka saw the Soviet Union's forces achieve a significant victory over the Germans. This Soviet triumph near the village of Prochorovka in present-day Russia marked a turning point in the Eastern Front, ultimately leading to the eventual defeat of the Axis powers.

1963: Moors Murderers' Reign of Terror Begins

The horrifying killing spree perpetrated by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley, known as the Moors Murderers, commenced with the abduction of 16-year-old Pauline Reade. This series of crimes shocked the nation and left a lasting impact on British society.

1975: São Tomé and Príncipe Gains Independence

São Tomé and Príncipe, a nation off the western coast of Central Africa, celebrated its independence from Portuguese rule. This historic milestone marked the culmination of efforts toward self-governance and paved the way for a new era for the island nation.

1984: Geraldine Ferraro's Trailblazing Run for Vice President

Geraldine Ferraro made history as she became the first woman to run for office on a major party ticket in the United States. Serving as Walter Mondale's running mate in the 1984 presidential election, Ferraro's candidacy marked a significant milestone for women in American politics.

2010: Live Aid Benefit Concert Unites the World

Simultaneously held at Wembley Stadium in London and JFK Stadium in Philadelphia, the iconic benefit concert Live Aid captivated audiences worldwide. This star-studded event brought together renowned musicians and artists to raise funds for famine relief in Africa, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry and humanitarian efforts.

Sports Events

1930: Record Tying Golf Play

Defending champion Bobby Jones won his record-tying fourth US Open title at Interlachen Country Club in 1930. Jones finished two strokes ahead of Macdonald Smith, with a score of 286. This was Jones' third consecutive major title, having won the British Amateur and the British Open earlier in the year.

1932: Cricket First Class Record

On July 12, 1932, Hedley Verity took all ten wickets for only ten runs against Nottinghamshire on a pitch affected by a storm. This feat remains a first-class cricket record. Verity was a slow left-arm orthodox bowler who was known for his accuracy and control. He was also a very skilful bowler, and he was able to vary his deliveries to keep the batsmen guessing.

1998: The Legend Strikes

In the 1998 FIFA World Cup Final, Zinedine Zidane scored twice to help France defeat Brazil 3-0 and win their first World Cup title. Zidane's performance was iconic, and he was named the Man of the Match. Zidane's first goal came in the 27th minute. He received a pass from Youri Djorkaeff and fired a shot from outside the box that went past Brazilian goalkeeper Taffarel. Zidane's second goal came in the 45th minute. He received a pass from Emmanuel Petit and scored with a low shot from inside the box.

Art and Culture Events on 12th July

1939: Henry Rowe Schoolcraft Discovers the Source of the Mississippi River

Henry Rowe Schoolcraft, the American geographer and ethnologist, identified Lake Itasca in Minnesota as the source of the Mississippi River. This geographical milestone contributed to a deeper understanding of North America's vast river systems.

1963: The Beatles Launch Their Second Album

The Beatles, one of the most influential bands in music history, released their second studio album, "Please Please Me." This record marked the beginning of their meteoric rise to global stardom and set the stage for their unparalleled impact on popular music.

2013: Amar Bose's Legacy in Sound

Amar Bose, the visionary founder of Bose Corporation, passed away at the age of 83. Bose's innovative contributions to audio technology revolutionized the way we experience sound, leaving an indelible mark on the world of music and audio engineering.

Famous Birthdays

Year Event Description 1817 Thoreau Henry Henry David Thoreau, renowned American author, naturalist, and philosopher, was born in Concord, Massachusetts. His works include "Walden." 1884 The Man Who Made Stars Louis B. Mayer, American film producer, was born in Minsk, Russian Empire (now Belarus). He created the "star system" at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM). 1904 Pablo Neruda's Arrival into the World Pablo Neruda, esteemed poet and diplomat, was born in Parral, Chile. He received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1971. 1916 The Lady Death is born Lyudmila Pavlichenko, a Soviet sniper, was born in Bila Tserkva, Ukraine. She is the most successful female sniper in history. 1932 Kodak is born George Eastman, inventor of the Kodak camera, was born in Waterville, New York. He founded the Eastman Kodak Company and popularized photography. 1937 Birth of a Comedy Legend Bill Cosby, a renowned American comedian and actor, was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His legacy has been marred by serious legal controversies. 1977 The Beast Incarnate is Born Brock Lesnar, American mixed martial artist and professional wrestler, was born in Webster, South Dakota. Known as "The Beast Incarnate."

Notable Deaths

1804: Alexander Hamilton's Tragic End

Alexander Hamilton, an esteemed American statesman, Founding Father, and advocate for a strong central government, lost his life in a duel with Aaron Burr. Hamilton's contributions to the formation of the United States continue to shape its political and economic systems.

1892: Pioneer of Modern Baseball

Alexander Cartwright, was an iconic figure widely acknowledged as the "inventor of modern baseball" and affectionately known as the "father of baseball." Cartwright, a trailblazing force in the sport, left an indelible imprint on the game that continues to enthrall millions across the globe.

1910: Luxury Automobiles Founder Dies

In 1910, Charles Roll, a prominent British aviator, and co-founder of Rolls Royce, tragically passed away at the age of 32 in an airplane accident. This unfortunate event marked the first instance of a British individual losing their life in a plane crash. Additionally, Charles Roll was renowned for his contributions to the automotive industry as a manufacturer of luxury automobiles.

1926: Gertrude Bell's Legacy Lives On

British archaeologist, writer, and explorer Gertrude Bell passed away in Baghdad. Bell's extensive knowledge of the Middle East, her archaeological work, and her political involvement left a lasting impact on the region and the understanding of its history.

On July 12, numerous significant events left their mark on history, sports, art and culture. From historic duels to groundbreaking literary works, from sporting triumphs to the loss of influential figures, July 12 has seen a wide array of momentous occurrences.