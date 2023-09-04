September 4 is the 247th day of the year (248th in leap years) in the Gregorian calendar; 118 days remain until the end of the year. Numerous remarkable occurrences, both big and small, have shaped the world we live in today.

From historical milestones and scientific discoveries to cultural moments and notable birthdays, this day has a rich tapestry of stories to uncover. It serves as a reminder of the continuous flow of history and the contributions of individuals and events that have left an indelible mark on our world.

Historical Events

End of the Western Roman Empire

476

In the annals of history, the year 476 marks a profound juncture - the termination of the Western Roman Empire. In this pivotal moment, Romulus Augustulus, the final Western Roman Emperor, yielded his imperial authority. This act transpired as forces under the command of Odoacer forcibly invaded the city of Rome, signifying the conventional conclusion of the Western Roman Empire.

Peace of Utrecht

1414

In the year 1414, a momentous diplomatic accord was etched into the records - the Peace of Utrecht. This epoch-making event materialized during the protracted conflict involving John the Fearless and the Armagnacs. The primary objective of this peace treaty was to restore stability to the strife-ridden region and to cease the incessant turmoil.

Siege of Namur

1695

The year 1695 witnessed a notable chapter in military history known as the Siege of Namur. During this strategic campaign, the French garrison stationed at Castle Namur capitulated to the formidable army of the Grand Alliance, meticulously led by the astute King William III of England. This military triumph constituted a seminal moment, profoundly influencing the course of European affairs.

Robert Fulton's Steamboat Operations

1807

In the annals of technological progress, the year 1807 heralded a transformative innovation - the commencement of Robert Fulton's steamboat operations. His pioneering initiative marked the establishment of a pivotal mode of transportation, facilitating seamless connectivity between the bustling metropolises of New York and Albany. This watershed moment revolutionized both travel and commerce along the expansive waterways.

Tragic End of José Miguel Carrera

1821

The fateful year of 1821 witnessed a somber event in the context of Chilean independence. José Miguel Carrera, a prominent and fervent champion of Chilean sovereignty, met a tragic demise. This untimely death occurred after a highly contentious show trial in Mendoza, Argentina. His martyrdom would resonate deeply within the annals of Chilean history, symbolizing an unwavering commitment to the cause of independence.

Standardization of Electrical Units

1861

At the venerable 31st annual meeting of the British Association for the Advancement of Science, convened in the city of Manchester, England, in 1861, a momentous proposition emerged. The eminent scholars in attendance proposed the establishment of standardized units for electrical measurement. This seminal decision culminated in the immortalization of the Volt, named after Alessandro Volta, and the Ohm, christened in honor of Georg Ohm. This epochal development laid the indomitable foundation for the modern field of electrical engineering.

General Lee's Maryland Campaign

1862

In the year 1862, a transformative military endeavor unfolded as General Lee embarked upon the Maryland Campaign, marshaling a formidable Confederate contingent of 50,000 troops to invade the Northern states. This audacious campaign assumed immense significance within the context of the tumultuous United States Civil War, altering the course of the conflict.

Proclamation of the Third French Republic

1870

Amidst the turbulence of 1870, the world witnessed the proclamation of the Third French Republic. This epochal declaration was necessitated by the French populace's decisive actions, resulting in the overthrow of Emperor Napoleon III, ironically the erstwhile elected president of the Second French Republic. The proclamation of this republic marked a significant chapter in French political history.

Thomas Edison's Light Bulb Test

182

In the year 1882, a moment of luminous significance illuminated the world as Thomas Edison conducted the inaugural large-scale test of his groundbreaking invention - the incandescent light bulb. This pioneering experiment radiantly lit New York's illustrious Pearl Street Station, heralding an era of unprecedented technological advancement and reshaping the course of human civilization.

Geronimo's Surrender

1886

The year 1886 bore witness to the capitulation of a prominent figure in Native American history. Apache Chief Geronimo, renowned for his tenacity and leadership, surrendered, marking the denouement of the last major conflict in the annals of U.S.-Indian wars. This surrender signaled a significant shift in the trajectory of Native American affairs.

George Eastman Patents the Roll-film Camera

1888

In the late 19th century, precisely in 1888, George Eastman achieved a monumental feat in the realm of photography. He successfully obtained a patent for the world's first roll-film camera and bestowed upon it the iconic brand name "Kodak." This revolutionary invention ushered in a new era in photography, making it more accessible and convenient for enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Beatrix Potter and Peter Rabbit

1893

In 1893, the esteemed English author Beatrix Potter penned a timeless narrative that would leave an indelible mark on children's literature. Her captivating story, initially crafted for a 5-year-old boy, introduced the world to the endearing character of Peter Rabbit. Little did she anticipate that her charming tale would resonate with generations of young readers and become a cherished literary classic.

Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's Congress in Sivas

1919

The year 1919 bore witness to a momentous gathering of historical significance as Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the visionary leader who would go on to found the Republic of Turkey, convened a congress in the city of Sivas. This pivotal assembly was convened to deliberate upon the destiny of Anatolia and Thrace, setting the stage for the birth of modern Turkey.

The Birth of Jaguar Cars

1922

In the year 1922, within the vibrant locale of Blackpool, England, William Walmsley and William Lyons formally inaugurated the Swallow Sidecar Company, which would subsequently metamorphose into the illustrious Jaguar Cars. This heralded the inception of an iconic automobile brand with a storied legacy of precision engineering and automotive excellence.

Fulgencio Batista's Coup Against Carlos Manuel de Céspedes y Quesada

1933

In the tumultuous year of 1933, Fulgencio Batista orchestrated a coup against the sitting Cuban president, Carlos Manuel de Céspedes y Quesada. This coup d'état marked a critical juncture in Cuban political history, leading to significant changes in governance and setting the stage for subsequent developments.

Franco's Conquests in Spain

1936

In the year 1936, during the tumultuous Spanish Civil War, General Franco's forces achieved notable victories as they conquered the strategic locations of Irun and Talavera de la Reina in Spain. These military successes played a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of the conflict, ultimately culminating in the triumph of Franco's regime.

Archibald McIndoe's Centre for Plastic and Jaw Surgery

1939

The year 1939 marked a watershed moment in the realm of medical science as Surgeon Archibald McIndoe established the groundbreaking Centre for Plastic and Jaw Surgery at Queen Victoria Hospital in East Grinstead, England. This pioneering institution was dedicated to the treatment of injured airmen and contributed significantly to the advancement of plastic surgery, especially in reconstructive procedures.

Mussert's Decision in the Netherlands

1940

In the year 1940, Anton Mussert, a Dutch Nazi collaborator, made a fateful decision with far-reaching consequences. He placed the fate of the Netherlands squarely in the hands of Adolf Hitler, leading to a complex and challenging period in Dutch history during World War II.

Queen Wilhelmina's Historic Abdication

1948

In a historic and poignant moment in Dutch history, Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands, after a reign of 58 years, the longest of any Dutch monarch, abdicated the throne in 1948. This momentous decision was driven by her declining health, and it marked the end of an era in the Dutch monarchy.

US President Harry Truman Addresses the Japanese Peace Treaty Conference

1951

In 1951, a pivotal moment in post-World War II history transpired as the President of the United States, Harry Truman, delivered a significant address at the opening of the Japanese Peace Treaty Conference. This momentous event marked a crucial step towards the reconstruction and reconciliation of Japan, following its wartime involvement.

Little Rock Crisis Unfolds

1957

The year 1957 witnessed a watershed moment in the civil rights movement when Governor Orval Faubus of Arkansas deployed the National Guard to obstruct the entry of nine black students into Little Rock's Central High School. This tumultuous episode, known as the Little Rock Crisis, became emblematic of the struggle for desegregation in the United States.

Marxist Salvador Allende's Narrow Victory

1970

In 1970, Salvador Allende, a staunch Marxist, secured a narrow plurality of votes in Chile's presidential election. This electoral victory paved the way for his presidency, marking a significant political and social transformation in Chile and the wider Latin American context.

Google's Formal Incorporation

1998

The year 1998 witnessed a milestone in the digital revolution when Larry Page and Sergey Brin, both students at Stanford University, formally incorporated Google. This momentous step marked the birth of one of the world's most influential and innovative technology companies, reshaping the landscape of the internet and information dissemination.

Doris Roberts' Testimony on Age Discrimination

2002

In 2002, before a U.S. Congressional panel, the accomplished actress Doris Roberts provided compelling testimony regarding the widespread issue of age discrimination prevalent within the Hollywood entertainment industry. Her testimony shed light on the challenges faced by older actors and actresses in an industry driven by youth-centric ideals.

Mother Teresa's Canonization

2016

In 2016, a solemn and historic ceremony unfolded at the Vatican as Pope Francis canonized Mother Teresa, recognizing her remarkable lifetime of selfless service to the impoverished and downtrodden. This canonization elevated her to sainthood, a distinction rarely bestowed upon individuals of such profound humanitarian influence.

Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai's Critique of Suu Kyi

2017

In 2017, Malala Yousafzai, a Nobel Peace laureate known for her advocacy of girls' education, publicly criticized Aung San Suu Kyi for her perceived failure to respond effectively to the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar. This critique drew global attention and ignited discussions on the moral responsibilities of leaders in addressing humanitarian crises.

US President Donald Trump's Announcement on DACA

(2017)

In 2017, a pivotal moment in U.S. immigration policy occurred when President Donald Trump made a historic announcement. He declared the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, commonly known as the Dreamers program. This announcement had far-reaching consequences, sparking impassioned debates and reshaping the landscape of immigration reform discussions.

YouTube's Fine for Data Collection

(2019)

In 2019, the world of online content and privacy faced a significant turning point as YouTube, the prominent video-sharing platform, found itself at the center of a legal and regulatory storm. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission imposed a substantial fine of $170 million on YouTube for its unlawful data collection practices, specifically targeting the viewing habits of children. This enforcement action served as a stark reminder of the paramount importance of safeguarding the privacy of young online users in the digital age.

Nigerian Government Suspends Twitter

(2021)

The year 2021 bore witness to a contentious and globally resonating decision by the Nigerian government. In a move that ignited intense debates on freedom of expression and the regulation of social media in the modern era, Nigeria suspended the operations of the widely-used social media platform Twitter indefinitely. This action was prompted by Twitter's removal of a post by President Muhammadu Buhari, highlighting the intricate challenges surrounding social media's role in contemporary society.

Sports

World Record - 1922

In the realm of sports history, the year 1922 witnessed a breathtaking achievement as Finnish super athlete Paavo Nurmi left an indelible mark on the track in Tampere, Finland. With unparalleled determination and speed, Nurmi set a world record in the 2000m race, crossing the finish line in a stunning 5 minutes and 26.3 seconds. This extraordinary feat demonstrated his extraordinary endurance and athleticism, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest distance runners in history.

Sports History - 1927

The year 1927 marked a pivotal moment in aviation history as Charles Lindbergh, the pioneering aviator, embarked on a cross-country tour of the United States. During his remarkable journey, Lindbergh made a significant stop in Boise, Idaho, capturing the imagination of the nation with his daring feats and contributions to the world of aviation.

World Record - 1972

The year 1972 witnessed an extraordinary achievement in the realm of Olympic sports during the Munich Games. In the thrilling 4 x 100m medley relay, the United States fielded a formidable team consisting of Mike Stamm, Tom Bruce, Mark Spitz, and Jerry Heidenreich. Their incredible teamwork led to a world record time of 3 minutes and 48.16 seconds, earning them the coveted gold medal. This historic victory also propelled Mark Spitz into the annals of sporting history as the first athlete to claim seven Olympic gold medals in a single Games.

Sports History - 1983

In 1983, the picturesque town of Altenrhein, Switzerland, witnessed a historic moment in cycling as Greg LeMond, a talented American cyclist, clinched victory in the UCI World Road Race Championship. LeMond's remarkable achievement, accomplished in a grueling 7 hours, 1 minute, and 21 seconds, made him the first American cyclist to attain this prestigious title, solidifying his place as a trailblazer in the sport.

NFL Record - 1994

The year 1994 saw an extraordinary performance in the National Football League (NFL) by Miami Dolphins' quarterback, Dan Marino. During an exhilarating clash with the New England Patriots, Marino showcased his exceptional skill by throwing an impressive five touchdown passes, securing a 39-35 victory for the Dolphins. This remarkable feat also etched Marino's name into the NFL record books, marking his 18th game with four or more touchdown passes.

Sports History - 2000

In the world of cricket, the year 2000 witnessed a historic series victory by England over the West Indies. The 3-1 series win, sealed with a resounding 158-run victory in the fifth Test at The Oval in London, marked England's first series triumph against the formidable West Indies since 1969. This significant win also coincided with the conclusion of the legendary West Indies captain, Courtney Walsh's, 132nd and final Test match.

Sports History - 2005

The year 2005 witnessed a historic moment in NASCAR racing as 20-year-old Kyle Busch made history by becoming the youngest driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race. In a thrilling showdown with fellow driver Greg Biffle at the California Speedway, Busch's skill and determination propelled him to victory in the Sony HD 500, marking a remarkable milestone in his burgeoning racing career.

Golf Tournament - 2006

In the world of professional golf, 2006 witnessed an exceptional performance by the legendary Tiger Woods. Competing in the Deutsche Bank Championship at Norton, Massachusetts, Woods delivered a remarkable final round, matching his career-low of 8-under 63. This stellar performance secured his fifth consecutive victory in the tournament and marked his seventh triumph of the PGA Tour season, showcasing his unmatched prowess and consistency in the sport.

Birthdays

Anton Bruckner (1824-1896)

On this day in 1824, the world welcomed Austrian composer Anton Bruckner. Known for his profound compositions such as the "Te Deum" and the "Wagner Symphony," Bruckner was a devoted disciple of Richard Wagner. His music, characterized by its grandeur and complexity, left an indelible mark on the world of classical music. Beyond his musical talents, Bruckner was often described as a "monumental bore," a testament to his unwavering dedication to his craft. He was born in Ansfelden, Austria.

Darius Milhaud (1892-1974)

In the city of Marseille, France, Darius Milhaud, the French composer known for works like "Maximilien," was born on this day in 1892. Milhaud's compositions often blended elements of jazz and classical music, making him a prominent figure in 20th-century music.

William Lyons (1901-1985)

Born in Blackpool, Lancashire, in 1901, William Lyons was a British industrialist and the driving force behind the renowned Jaguar Cars. His vision and leadership played a pivotal role in the success and reputation of Jaguar as a symbol of British automotive excellence.

Eduard Wirths (1909-1945)

Eduard Wirths, a Nazi physician infamous for his role at Auschwitz, was born in Würzburg, Germany, on this day in 1909. His actions during World War II and his involvement in the atrocities committed at the concentration camp have left a dark and haunting legacy.

Paul Harvey (1918-2009)

Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on this day in 1918, Paul Harvey was an influential American news commentator and radio broadcaster. His distinctive voice and signature sign-off, "And now you know the rest of the story," made him a beloved figure in broadcasting.

John McCarthy (1927-2011)

On this day in 1927, American computer scientist John McCarthy was born in Boston, Massachusetts. McCarthy is renowned for coining the term "artificial intelligence" and for his creation of the Lisp programming language, both of which have had a profound impact on the field of computer science.

Clive Granger (1934-2009)

Welsh-born British economist Clive Granger, recipient of the Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences in 2003, was born in Swansea, Wales, on this day in 1934. His pioneering work in time-series analysis significantly advanced the understanding of economic and financial phenomena.

Tom Watson (1949-)

Celebrating his birthday today is American golfer Tom Watson, born in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1949. Watson is an 8-time major championship winner, with victories in the British Open in 1975, 1977, 1980, 1982, and 1983, among his many achievements.

Shinya Yamanaka (1962-)

Japanese physician Shinya Yamanaka, born in Osaka, Japan, on this day in 1962, was awarded the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for his groundbreaking work in stem cell research. His discoveries opened new avenues for regenerative medicine and cell-based therapies.

Beyoncé (1981-)

Today marks the birthday of the celebrated American pop and R&B singer, songwriter, producer, and actress, Beyoncé. Born in Houston, Texas, in 1981, Beyoncé has achieved global fame as a member of Destiny's Child and a solo artist, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry with her powerful vocals and groundbreaking performances. Happy birthday, Beyoncé!

Film And TV

"Swing Time"

(1936)

In 1936, RKO Radio Pictures presented the timeless classic "Swing Time." Directed by George Stevens and graced by the enchanting chemistry of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, this cinematic gem became an enduring symbol of the golden age of Hollywood. The film's dazzling dance sequences and captivating storyline continue to captivate audiences, making it a beloved classic.

Carol Burnett-Richard Hayes Show Premiere

(1961)

A noteworthy moment in radio history occurred in 1961 when the "Carol Burnett-Richard Hayes Show" made its debut on CBS radio. Carol Burnett's comedic talents and Richard Hayes' contributions to the show left an indelible mark on the airwaves, providing listeners with humor and entertainment for years to come.

David Brinkley Released by NBC

(1981)

In 1981, the distinguished newscaster David Brinkley parted ways with NBC. Brinkley had been a prominent figure in television journalism, and his departure marked a significant transition in the landscape of broadcast news.

47th Venice Film Festival

(1990)

The 47th Venice Film Festival in 1990 celebrated cinematic excellence, with "Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead," directed by Tom Stoppard, winning the prestigious Golden Lion award. This recognition honored the film's artistic merits and contribution to the world of cinema.

Harry Nilsson's Rare Concert Appearance

(1992)

In a rare and memorable moment in music history, singer Harry Nilsson made his final concert appearance. He joined Ringo and His All-Starr Band for a performance of his iconic song "Without You" at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nilsson's timeless music continues to resonate with audiences.

"Xena: Warrior Princess" Debut

(1995)

The year 1995 witnessed the debut of the cult TV series "Xena: Warrior Princess" in the United States. Starring Lucy Lawless and Renee O'Connor, the show became a cultural phenomenon, known for its strong female protagonist and epic adventures.

"Walk the Line" Premiere

(2005)

In 2005, James Mangold's biographical drama "Walk the Line" made its debut at the Telluride Film Festival in Telluride, Colorado. The film, featuring Joaquin Phoenix as Johnny Cash and Reese Witherspoon as June Carter, offered an intimate portrayal of the legendary musicians' lives and their enduring love story.

"The Hurt Locker" Premiere

(2008)

Kathryn Bigelow's gripping film "The Hurt Locker" premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2008, foreshadowing its future success. The film, starring Jeremy Renner, went on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2010, marking a significant achievement in the realm of cinema.

Recovery of Dorothy's Ruby Slippers

(2018)

In 2018, the FBI announced a remarkable recovery—Dorothy's iconic ruby slippers from "The Wizard of Oz" had been found, 13 years after they were stolen. These iconic shoes had been a symbol of cinematic history and were returned to their rightful place in the annals of Hollywood.

Deaths

Tughril

(c. 990/993-1063)

In the annals of history, the year 1063 marked the passing of Tughril, a formidable Turkish conqueror. Tughril's legacy was etched through his conquests, which included the subjugation of Persia and Baghdad. His remarkable achievements culminated in the establishment of the Seljuk Empire, a prominent and influential realm that endured from 1037 to 1063. At the time of his death, Tughril had reached the age of about 73, leaving behind a significant imprint on the tapestry of medieval history.

José Miguel Carrera

(1785-1821)

In the tumultuous era of the early 19th century, the world bid farewell to José Miguel Carrera in 1821. Carrera had risen to prominence as the first President of Chile, serving from 1811 to 1814. His life was tragically cut short at the age of 35 when he was shot and killed after a show trial. Carrera's leadership and contributions to the early history of Chile left an enduring legacy that continues to be remembered and studied.

John Hunt Morgan

(1825-1864)

The pages of American Civil War history bear the name of John Hunt Morgan, a prominent Confederate military leader known for leading "Morgan's Raiders." In 1864, at the age of 39, Morgan met his fate on the battlefield, where he was killed by Union troops in Greeneville. His daring exploits and military leadership during the Civil War have become the stuff of legend, leaving an indelible mark on the annals of American history.

Clyde Fitch

(1865-1909)

In the world of American theater, Clyde Fitch was a luminary playwright known for works such as "Nathan Hale" and "The Girl with the Green Eyes." Tragically, his life was cut short in 1909 at the age of 44 when he succumbed to blood poisoning following an appendectomy. Fitch's contributions to the world of drama continue to be celebrated and performed, a testament to his enduring influence on the stage.

Hank Greenberg

(1911-1986)

In the realm of American baseball, the name Hank Greenberg is synonymous with excellence. A member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, Greenberg achieved numerous accolades during his career, including multiple MLB All-Star selections, World Series victories in 1935 and 1945, and American League MVP awards in 1935 and 1940. His legacy on the diamond was immortalized, but in 1986, Greenberg succumbed to cancer at the age of 75, leaving behind a rich baseball heritage.

Irene Dunne

(1898-1990)

The world of American cinema mourned the loss of Irene Dunne in 1990. Known for her versatile acting talents, Dunne graced the silver screen in notable films like "Cimarron" and "Theodora Goes Wild." Her remarkable career spanned decades, and she remained active well into her later years. At the age of 91, Dunne passed away due to heart failure, leaving behind a legacy of timeless performances.

Steve Irwin

(1962-2006)

Steve Irwin, the charismatic Australian naturalist and beloved TV personality known as "The Crocodile Hunter," met a tragic end in 2006. At the age of 44, while engaged in his lifelong passion for wildlife and conservation, Irwin was fatally attacked by a stingray. His untimely death was a somber moment for nature enthusiasts worldwide, but his legacy of wildlife education and advocacy continues to inspire.

Joan Rivers

(1933-2014)

In the world of comedy and entertainment, Joan Rivers was a trailblazing figure known for her sharp wit and irreverent humor. Her career spanned decades, encompassing television appearances on shows like the "Late Show" and "Hollywood Squares." Tragically, Rivers passed away at the age of 81 in 2014, following serious complications from a procedure on her vocal cords. Her fearless comedic style and groundbreaking contributions to the comedy industry remain celebrated and remembered.

