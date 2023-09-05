Today in History, 5 September: What Happened on this Day

September 5 is the 248th day of the year in the Gregorian calendar; 117 days remain until the end of the year. Numerous remarkable occurrences, both big and small, have shaped the world we live in today.

From historical milestones and scientific discoveries to cultural moments and notable birthdays, this day has a rich tapestry of stories to uncover. It serves as a reminder of the continuous flow of history and the contributions of individuals and events that have left an indelible mark on our world.

Historical Events

Second Battle of Tehuacingo

1519

In the year 1519, an epic clash unfolded on Mexican soil, known as the Second Battle of Tehuacingo. This encounter saw the formidable Hernán Cortés pitted against the resolute Tlascala Aztecs, marking a significant moment in the annals of history.

Siege of Paris

1590

In the annals of history, the year 1590 bore witness to a historic siege that left an indelible mark. Alexander Farnese's army wielded its might, compelling Henry IV of France to lift the siege of Paris, altering the course of events in Europe.

Dutch Fleet Commander's Hostage Crisis

1596

The year 1596 was marked by an event of great interest when Cornelis de Houtman, commander of the Dutch fleet, found himself taken hostage in the distant lands of Java. Eventually, he was ransomed, shedding light on the daring maritime exploits of the era.

Conquest of Sas of Gent

1644

In the pages of history, the year 1644 witnessed Prince Frederick Henry's triumphant conquest of Sas of Gent, a momentous victory in a time when battles and campaigns defined the destiny of nations.

The Great Fire of London

1666

The year 1666 saw the conclusion of the Great Fire of London, an inferno that devoured 13,200 homes and claimed eight lives. This devastating event left an enduring impact on the city's landscape and architecture.

Proclamation for Suppressing Pirates

1717

In the year 1717, King George I of Britain issued a proclamation titled "For Suppressing Pirates in the West Indies," offering clemency to pirates who surrendered. This act sought to quell piracy in the perilous waters of the Caribbean.

Battle of the Chesapeake

1781

The American Revolutionary War bore witness to a pivotal moment in 1781 when the French fleet, under the command of Comte de Grasse, vanquished British forces led by Admiral Graves at the Battle of the Chesapeake, strategically trapping General Cornwallis.

The Reign of Terror

1793

The tumultuous year of 1793 marked the inception of the "Reign of Terror" during the French Revolution, a harrowing period of political turmoil and upheaval.

Treaty of Portsmouth

1905

In 1905, the Treaty of Portsmouth was signed, marking the conclusion of the Russo-Japanese War. This historic agreement earned US President Theodore Roosevelt the Nobel Peace Prize for his pivotal role as a mediator.

Woodrow Wilson's Wireless Order

1914

In 1914, US President Woodrow Wilson issued an unprecedented directive, ordering the US Navy to grant access to its wireless stations for transatlantic communications, even to German diplomats sending coded messages. This decision ultimately led to the interception of the Zimmermann telegram, a significant factor in the United States' entry into World War I.

Tsar Nicholas II Assumes Command

1915

In a symbolic and consequential act in 1915, Tsar Nicholas II of Russia assumed personal command of his nation's military forces. This decision, while emblematic of his leadership, bore devastating consequences amid increasing Russian losses.

US Neutrality Declaration

1939

In 1939, at the outset of World War II in Europe, President Franklin D. Roosevelt made a historic declaration, affirming the United States' neutrality as global events unfolded in the early stages of the conflict.

Resignation of J.B.M. Hertzog

1939

The year 1939 witnessed a significant event in South African politics as Prime Minister J.B.M. Hertzog resigned from office after losing a crucial parliamentary vote on the matter of neutrality in World War II.

New Zealand's Declaration of Support

1939

In the pivotal year of 1939, New Zealand Prime Minister Michael Joseph Savage made a historic declaration, pledging his nation's unwavering support for Britain in its war against Germany. His memorable words resonated across the nation, solidifying New Zealand's commitment.

Amon Göth's War Crimes Conviction

1946

In 1946, Amon Göth, the former head of the Kraków-Płaszów concentration camp, faced justice as he was found guilty of heinous crimes, including imprisonment, torture, and extermination. This marked the first conviction of homicide at a war crimes court, serving as a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice after World War II.

Ban on Milovan Djilas' Book

1957

In 1957, Yugoslavia took a notable step by banning Milovan Djilas' book titled "The New Class" among marine officers, reflecting the complex political dynamics of the time.

Election of Léopold Sédar Senghor

1960

In 1960, the poet Léopold Sédar Senghor ascended to the presidency, becoming the first President of Senegal, a momentous occasion that resonated with the aspirations of the Senegalese people.

Commencement of Underground Nuclear Testing

1961

In 1961, the United States embarked on a significant chapter in its nuclear history by initiating underground nuclear testing, a pivotal moment in the Cold War era.

Saddam Hussein's Call to Arms

1990

In the year 1990, Iraqi President Saddam Hussein made a stirring call to arms, urging Arabs to rise against the Western powers, setting the stage for a tumultuous period in the Middle East.

Hurricane Irma's Record Strength

2017

The year 2017 witnessed the unprecedented power of nature as Hurricane Irma surged to become the most powerful hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic Basin region, with winds reaching a staggering 185 mph (280 km/h).

Novichok Nerve Agent Attack Confirmation

2018

United Kingdom's Prime Minister, Theresa May, delivered a confirmation disclosing that two Russian military intelligence officers had orchestrated a nefarious novichok nerve agent attack. This revelation reverberated far beyond Westminster's walls, sparking global condemnation and leaving an indelible mark on the international stage.

The Appointment of Liz Truss as UK Prime Minister

2022

The year 2022 witnessed a notable turning point in British political history. The ruling Conservative party, embroiled in controversy, undertook a pivotal decision by appointing Liz Truss as their new leader and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. This momentous transition marked a significant juncture in the realm of British politics and leadership.

Birthdays

Louis XIV

(1638-1715)

Within the opulent confines of the Château de Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France, Louis XIV, renowned as "The Sun King," was born on this day. His reign, spanning from 1643 to 1715, stands as a testament to history, claiming the title of France's longest-serving monarch.

Archduke Charles

(1771-1847)

Born in the city of Florence, Italy, Archduke Charles, Duke of Teschen, etched his name into the annals of history as a distinguished Austrian field marshal during the tumultuous Napoleonic Wars.

Jesse James

(1847-1882)

In the heartland of Kearney, Missouri, Jesse James, the notorious American outlaw and the progeny of a clergyman, came into the world, leaving an indelible mark on the wild tales of the American frontier.

Paul Volcker

(1927-2019)

Born in the coastal beauty of Cape May, New Jersey, Paul Volcker was destined for greatness. An American economist of unparalleled distinction, he ascended to the top of his field as the Chairman of the United States Federal Reserve. From 1979 to 1987, his leadership played a pivotal role in shaping the nation's economic destiny, leaving an enduring legacy that continues to influence economic policies to this day.

Bob Newhart

(1929-)

Emmy Award-winning actor Bob Newhart was born in Oak Park, Illinois, and stands as a great comedian in the world of comedy. His legacy stands through iconic works such as "The Bob Newhart Show," "Newhart," and his memorable appearance on "The Big Bang Theory" as Professor Proton.

Freddie Mercury

(1946-1991)

Born in the historic Stone Town of the Sultanate of Zanzibar, Freddie Mercury emerged as a British music icon and the magnetic frontman of Queen. His timeless creations, including the legendary "Bohemian Rhapsody," continue to resonate with audiences across the globe.

Michael Keaton

(1951-)

In the bustling city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Michael Keaton was born on 5 September. Keaton became one of Hollywood's most versatile actors. His remarkable career spans a wide range of roles, from "Gung Ho" to iconic portrayals of "Batman" and "Beetlejuice." Michael Keaton's talent and versatility have earned him a distinguished place in the annals of Hollywood history, leaving an indelible mark on the film industry.

Film And Tv

"Intolerance"

1916

In the year 1916, the silent film masterpiece "Intolerance" was released. Directed by D. W. Griffith and featuring Vera Lewis and Ralph Lewis, this groundbreaking cinematic work explored the theme of intolerance across different historical eras.

Gerald Finzi's "Intimations of Immortality"

1950

The year 1950 witnessed a notable musical premiere as Gerald Finzi's composition, set to William Wordsworth's "Intimations of Immortality," was performed for the first time at the Three Choirs Festival in Gloucester Cathedral, England. Eric Greene took on the role of the solo tenor, with Herbert Sumsion conducting the orchestra and choir.

"On the Road" by Jack Kerouac

1957

In 1957, a literary milestone was achieved when Jack Kerouac's iconic work "On the Road" was published by Viking Press in New York. This novel became a defining work of the Beat Generation and a symbol of American counterculture.

"Doctor Zhivago" by Boris Pasternak

1958

The year 1958 marked the publication of Boris Pasternak's epic novel "Doctor Zhivago" in the United States. This literary masterpiece would go on to capture the hearts of readers around the world.

"The Huckleberry Hound Show"

1958

Television history was made in 1958 with the premiere of "The Huckleberry Hound Show" by Hanna-Barbera, introducing beloved characters like Yogi Bear to the American audience. This show became a cherished part of US TV culture.

Philip Glass and Constance DeJong's "Satyagraha"

1980

In 1980, the opera "Satyagraha" by Philip Glass and Constance DeJong had its premiere in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Loosely based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi, this opera would become a notable addition to the world of contemporary classical music.

"The Will Rogers Follies"

1993

The year 1993 marked the end of an era as Cy Coleman, Betty Comden, and Adolph Green's musical "The Will Rogers Follies" concluded its successful run at The Palace Theater in New York City after 981 performances and 6 Tony Award wins. It left an indelible mark on Broadway history.

Sports

Walter Johnson's MLB Strikeout Mark

1921

In 1921, legendary pitcher Walter Johnson achieved a remarkable milestone in Major League Baseball (MLB) by setting the record for the most strikeouts at 2,287. His prowess on the mound left an enduring mark on the sport's history.

J. Foyt's First Indy Car Victory

1960

The year 1960 witnessed a significant moment in motorsports as A. J. Foyt secured his first of 67 Indy car victories. This remarkable feat took place at Du Quoin, Illinois, State Fairgrounds, marking the beginning of an illustrious racing career.

Muhammad Ali's Victory in Rome

1960

In the 1960 Rome Olympics, a young Muhammad Ali (then known as Cassius Clay) made history by defeating three-time European champion Zbigniew Pietrzykowski of Poland in the light heavyweight boxing category. Ali's victory by unanimous points decision earned him the Olympic gold medal and foreshadowed his future greatness in the world of boxing.

Cal Ripken Jr. Ties Gehrig's Streak

1995

In a historic baseball achievement, Cal Ripken Jr. matched the legendary Lou Gehrig's record by playing in his 2,130th consecutive game in 1995. This remarkable streak demonstrated Ripken's durability and dedication to the sport, earning him a place in baseball immortality.

Deaths

Suleiman the Magnificent

1494-1566

In the annals of history, Suleiman the Magnificent, who held the illustrious position of Ottoman Sultan from 1530 to 1566, breathed his last at the venerable age of 71. His reign, the lengthiest in the annals of the Ottoman Empire, has etched an enduring mark upon its narrative.

Crazy Horse

1840-1877

Crazy Horse, the revered Oglala Sioux chieftain, celebrated for his pivotal role in the Battle of the Little Bighorn, departed from this world at the tender age of 37. His exceptional leadership and unwavering valour in the crucible of battle continue to reverberate within the tapestry of Native American history.

Rudolf Virchow

1821-1902

Rudolf Virchow, the eminent German pathologist and statesman, lauded for his pioneering contributions to cell pathology, drew his final breath at the venerable age of 80. His indelible imprints upon the realms of medicine and science endure as pillars of knowledge and discovery.

Francis Ford

1881-1953

Francis Ford, the distinguished American actor whose performances graced cinematic masterpieces such as "The Quiet Man," concluded his earthly journey at the age of 72. His enduring contributions to the world of cinema continue to captivate and inspire audiences worldwide.

Mother Teresa

1910-1997

Mother Teresa, the Albanian-born Indian nun and the founder of the Missionaries of Charity, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate in 1979, peacefully departed at the age of 87 due to cardiac arrest. Her profound legacy of unwavering compassion and tireless service to the destitute endures as a beacon of hope and selflessness.

Phyllis Schlafly

1924-2016

Phyllis Schlafly, the prominent American right-wing advocate and President of the Eagle Forum, transitioned at the venerable age of 92. Her unwavering advocacy and influential footprint in the realm of conservative politics within the United States stand as enduring hallmarks of her legacy.

