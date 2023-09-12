Today in History, 12 September: What Happened on this Day

September 12 is the 256th day of the year in the Gregorian calendar; 110 days remain until the end of the year. Numerous remarkable occurrences, both big and small, have shaped the world we live in today. From historical milestones and scientific discoveries to cultural moments and notable birthdays, this day has a rich tapestry of stories to uncover.

Today In History - Important Events

Marathon Clash of Arms

490 BC - Tradition has it that on this date, the Battle of Marathon unfolded, showcasing the triumph of a diminutive Athenian contingent over the formidable Persian Empire.

Venlo Treaty

1543 - The Treaty of Venlo was solemnly endorsed by William, Duke of Jülich-Cleves-Berg, as he relinquished control of the Duchy of Guelders to the Holy Roman Emperor Charles V.

Inaugural Submarine Testing

1624 - London witnessed the inaugural public testing of the very first submarine, which unfolded on the waters of the Thames under the watchful eye of King James I.

Flamsteed's Astronomical Awakening

1662 - A partial solar eclipse caught the attention of John Flamsteed, igniting a profound interest in the realm of astronomy within him.

William of Orange's Conquest

1673 - Prince William of Orange successfully took possession of Naarden, marking a pivotal moment in Dutch history.

Casanova's Enforced Incarceration

1755 - Giacomo Casanova faced a five-year imprisonment in Venice, meted out without trial, as punishment for his perceived affront to religion and public decorum.

George Mason's Constitutional Vision

1787 - American statesman George Mason proposed the incorporation of a Bill of Rights into the Constitution, drawing inspiration from earlier state declarations, though his proposal was ultimately thwarted.

Marat's Radical Publication

1789 - In Paris, Jean-Paul Marat unveiled the inaugural issue of his radical newspaper, initially titled "Le Publiciste Parisien," later becoming known as "L'Ami du peuple" (The Friend of the People).

Mutiny on the Bounty Trial

1792 - The court martial commenced to judge the instigators of the infamous mutiny on the HMS Bounty, a hearing conducted aboard the HMS Duke in Portsmouth harbour and presided over by Vice-Admiral Samuel Hood.

Golden Discoveries in California

1857 - Tragedy struck as the steamship SS Central America, renowned as the 'Ship of Gold,' foundered in a hurricane off Cape Romain, South Carolina, claiming the lives of 423 souls and a vast treasure of gold coins and bricks from the California Gold Rush, which was later rediscovered in 1988.

Brussels Geographical Summit

1876 - Belgian King Leopold II inaugurated the Brussels Geographic Conference, convening 40 distinguished experts in the field of geography. The conference ultimately passed a pivotal resolution to establish the International African Association.

Leopold II's Meeting with de Brazza

1882 - Belgian King Leopold II welcomed Pierre Savorgnan de Brazza during a significant diplomatic encounter.

Fort Salisbury's Foundation

1890 - Colonists under Cecil Rhodes' command laid the cornerstone for Fort Salisbury, known today as Harare in Zimbabwe.

Adolf Hitler's Political Entrance

1919 - Adolf Hitler, as the seventh member, joined the obscure German Worker's Party. His alignment was rooted not in advocating workers' rights but in promoting German nationalism and espousing antisemitism.

Gabriele D'Annunzio's Nationalist Endeavor

1919 - The poet Gabriele D'Annunzio orchestrated a militant nationalist movement, culminating in the annexation of Fiume (Rijeka) for Italy.

Leó Szilárd's Nuclear Revelation

1933 - Leó Szilárd conceived the idea of a nuclear chain reaction while waiting for a red traffic light on Southampton Row in Bloomsbury.

Howard Hughes' Aerial Triumph

1935 - Millionaire Howard Hughes soared through the skies in his own designed H-1 racer plane, setting a new speed record at 352.46 mph (567 km/hr) over Santa Ana, California.

Canine Discovery of Ancient Art

1940 - Four adolescents, following their faithful dog, made an extraordinary archaeological discovery near Lascaux, France, unearthing the renowned 17,000-year-old drawings now celebrated as the Lascaux Cave Paintings.

Waffen-SS Rescues Mussolini

1943 - The Waffen-SS, under the command of Otto Skorzeny, executed a daring mission to liberate Benito Mussolini, who was being held captive at Gran Sasso.

Second Quebec Conference

1944 - In Quebec City, Canada, the Second Quebec Conference convened, bringing together Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill, and the Combined Chiefs of Staff. Their deliberations encompassed topics such as Allied occupation zones, the Morgenthau Plan, U.S. Lend-Lease assistance to Britain, and the role of the Royal Navy.

Indian Army's Invasion of Hyderabad

1948 - One day after the passing of Pakistani leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Indian Army launched an invasion of the State of Hyderabad.

Theodor Heuss' Presidential Victory

1949 - Theodor Heuss secured his election as the first President of the German Federal Republic (West Germany), with Konrad Adenauer assuming the role of the first Prime Minister.

Jack Kilby's Technological Breakthrough

1958 - Jack Kilby introduced his inaugural integrated circuit (IC) to his supervisor, marking a transformative moment in the realm of electronics.

Little Rock Integration Mandate

1958 - The U.S. Supreme Court issued a mandate ordering the integration of the all-white Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas.

John F. Kennedy's Church-State Distinction

1960 - John F. Kennedy made a clear demarcation, asserting that he did not speak on behalf of the Roman Catholic Church, nor did the Church speak for him.

Joseph A. Walker's X-15 Ascent

1961 - NASA civilian pilot Joseph A. Walker piloted the X-15 to a remarkable altitude of 34,840 meters.

Ethiopian Emperor's Overthrow

1974 - A coup d'état toppled Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie on Ethiopia's national day.

Mae Jemison's Historic Spaceflight

1992 - Mae Jemison became the first African American woman to venture into space, embarking on the Endeavour STS-47 mission.

Lifting Sanctions on Libya

2003 - The United Nations lifted sanctions against Libya following the country's acceptance of responsibility and commitment to compensate the families of the victims of the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103.

Joseph Estrada's Conviction

2007 - Former Philippine President Joseph Estrada was convicted of the crime of plunder.

King Richard III's Rediscovery

2012 - Excavators made a significant announcement, suggesting that they may have unearthed the remains of King Richard III of England beneath a car park in Leicester.

Music, TV And Films

Musical Masterpiece

1910 - In Munich, Gustav Mahler's monumental 8th Symphony, known as the "Symphony of A Thousand," premiered, featuring an impressive assembly of 1028 musicians.

Gershwin's Theatrical Collaboration

1925 - George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin presented their first collaborative musical, "Lady, Be Good!" The production, starring siblings Fred Astaire and Adelle Astaire as a brother and sister dance team, concluded its successful run at the Liberty Theatre in New York City after an impressive 330 performances.

Katharine Hepburn's Theatrical Debut

1928 - Katharine Hepburn made her debut on the New York City stage in "Night Hostess."

Noël Coward's Theatrical Premiere

1952 - Noël Coward's play, "Quadrille," premiered in London, showcasing the wit and charm for which the playwright was renowned.

Spaghetti Western's Inaugural Entry

1964 - The Spaghetti Western genre took flight with the premiere of "A Fistful of Dollars," directed by Sergio Leone and featuring Clint Eastwood in his first leading role.

"Taxi" Television Debut

1978 - The television sitcom "Taxi" made its debut on ABC, starring Judd Hirsch, Jeff Conaway, Danny DeVito, Tony Danza, Marilu Henner, and Andy Kaufman.

The Smurfs' Animated Arrival

1981 - "The Smurfs," the animated cartoon series produced by Hanna-Barbera, made its first broadcast in North America.

David Lynch's Cinematic Intrigue

1986 - David Lynch's film "Blue Velvet," starring Isabella Rossellini, Kyle MacLachlan, and Dennis Hopper, debuted in Toronto, captivating audiences with its enigmatic storytelling.

Molitor's RBI Milestone

1993 - Paul Molitor achieved a significant milestone as, at the age of 37, he became the oldest player to record 100 RBIs in his career for the first time.

Farm Aid Concert

1999 - Farm Aid 12 was held in Bristow, Virginia, featuring performances by musical luminaries such as Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews Band, Susan Tedeschi, Keb' Mo', Deana Carter, and Barenaked Ladies.

"Nomadland" Triumphs at Venice Film Festival

2020 - Chloé Zhao's film "Nomadland," starring Frances McDormand, received the prestigious Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival.

On This Day In History - Sports

1922: Paavo Nurmi's Record-Setting Run

Finnish athlete Paavo Nurmi established a remarkable world record in the 5000m race, crossing the finish line in a staggering 14 minutes and 35.4 seconds.

1930: Al López's Unique Home Run

Brooklyn catcher Al López made baseball history by hitting the last recorded bounce home run in Major League Baseball.

1964: Ralph Boston's Record-Breaking Leap

American long jumper Ralph Boston set a then-world record by leaping an incredible distance of 27 feet, 4 and 1/4 inches (8.34 meters) in Los Angeles, California.

1979: Yastrzemski's 3,000th Hit

Boston Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski achieved a monumental milestone in baseball, securing his 3,000th hit against New York Yankee pitcher Jim Beattie.

1991: Nolan Ryan's Career Victory

Baseball icon Nolan Ryan notched his 312th career win with a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

1999: Agassi's US Open Triumph

In a thrilling US Open Men's Tennis Championship, Andre Agassi captured his second and final title by defeating fellow American Todd Martin with a score line of 6-4, 6-7, 6-7, 6-3, 6-2.

2005: Mark Messier's Retirement Announcement

Ice hockey legend Mark Messier made a significant announcement on ESPN radio, declaring his retirement from the National Hockey League (NHL).

Today In History - Birthdays

Francis I of France (1494-1547)

The Renaissance King: Francis I of France, who ruled from 1515 to 1547, was born in Cognac, France.

Henry Hudson (c. 1565-1575)

Explorer Extraordinaire: English navigator and explorer, known for the Hudson River, was born in England.

Richard Jordan Gatling (1818-1903)

The Gatling Gun Inventor: American inventor of the iconic Gatling Gun, born in Hertford County, North Carolina.

H.H. Asquith (1852-1928)

British Prime Minister: Leader of the Liberal Party from 1908 to 1916, born in Morley, England.

H.L. Mencken (1880-1956)

Renowned Critic: Influential American newspaperman and critic, born in Baltimore, Maryland.

Irène Joliot-Curie (1897-1956)

Nobel Laureate: French chemist and physicist, Nobel Prize in Chemistry 1935, and daughter of Marie Curie, born in Paris, France.

Jesse Owens (1913-1980)

Olympic Champion: Celebrated American athlete with four Olympic gold medals from the 1936 Summer Olympics, born in Oakville, Alabama.

Barry White (1944-2003)

Soulful Singer: American singer known for hits like "Can't Get Enough Of Your Love, Babe" and "You're The First, The Last, My Everything," born in Galveston, Texas.

Wilfred Benítez (Born 1958)

Boxing Prodigy: Puerto Rican boxer, the youngest world champion at 17 years and 176 days (WBA Light Welterweight), born in NYC, New York.

Paul Walker (1973-2013)

American actor known for his role in "The Fast and the Furious" film series, born in Glendale, California.

On This Day In History - Deaths

Edmund Randolph (1753-1813)

A key figure in the founding of the United States, serving as the first U.S. Attorney General (1789-1794) and the second U.S. Secretary of State (1794-1795), he passed away at the age of 60.

Peter Mark Roget (1779-1869)

The British lexicographer best known for "Roget's Thesaurus" and an inventor who contributed to the development of the slide rule and pocket chessboard, he lived to the age of 90.

Anthony Perkins (1932-1992)

American actor famous for his roles in films like "Psycho," "Friendly Persuasion," "Fear Strikes Out," and "Pretty Poison." He succumbed to AIDS-related pneumonia at the age of 60.

Johnny Cash (1932-2003)

The iconic American country singer is known for classics like "I Walk the Line," "Ring of Fire," and "A Boy Named Sue" left this world at the age of 71.

Ray Dolby (1933-2013)

An American engineer and sound expert who revolutionized audio technology with the development of the Dolby noise reduction system, he passed away due to leukaemia at the age of 80.

