Today in History, 9 September: What Happened on this Day

September 9 is the 252nd day of the year in the Gregorian calendar; 113 days remain until the end of the year. Numerous remarkable occurrences, both big and small, have shaped the world we live in today. From historical milestones and scientific discoveries to cultural moments and notable birthdays, this day has a rich tapestry of stories to uncover.

Today In History - Historical Events

Battle of Svolder

1000

The Battle of Svolder, an awe-inspiring confrontation that unfolded upon the vast expanse of the Baltic Sea, etches itself prominently in the annals of the Viking Age. It was here that King Olaf, commanding the mighty Long Serpent, faced his ultimate fate in a naval clash of monumental proportions. In a dramatic climax to this fierce contest, King Olaf, with unyielding valour, chose to leap into the unforgiving depths of the sea, thus sealing his destiny.

Battle of Flodden

1513

The Battle of Flodden, a pivotal engagement steeped in historical significance, transpired near Branxton in Northumberland. On this fateful day, English forces, with resounding prowess, emerged victorious over the Scots, culminating in the fall of King James IV of Scotland. His demise marked a solemn distinction as the last monarch in Great Britain to meet his end on the battlefield.

Queen of Scots

1543

Amidst the central Scottish town of Stirling, an enchanting coronation ceremony took place. Mary Stuart, a mere nine months old, ascended to the illustrious title of "Queen of Scots." This symbolic coronation, shrouded in the innocence of infancy, foreshadowed a tumultuous reign in Scottish history.

Paul IV Snubs Ferdinand I

1556

In an epoch when the Holy Roman Empire held sway over the hearts and minds of many, Pope Paul IV took a decisive stance. He, in an act of defiance, refused to bestow the coveted crown of Holy Roman Emperor upon Ferdinand I of Austria. This ecclesiastical repudiation echoed through the corridors of power.

Conference of Poissy

1561

A congregation of theological minds, convened under the auspices of Catherine de' Medici, gathered at the Conference of Poissy. This gathering, marked by profound religious deliberations, sought to navigate the turbulent waters of religious discourse during a time when faith wielded profound influence over kingdoms and subjects alike.

Nature

1836

The intellectual sphere resonated with the profound thoughts of Ralph Waldo Emerson, who unveiled his influential essay titled "Nature" within the confines of the United States. In this seminal work, Emerson expounded upon his beliefs in transcendentalism, which would leave an indelible imprint on American thought and culture.

1st Glass Plate Photo

1839

John Herschel, a luminary in the realms of science and astronomy, etched his name in the annals of photography. It was under his adept guidance that the first-ever glass plate photograph was captured, heralding a new era in the world of visual documentation.

Lee Splits his Army

1862

In a strategic move that would shape the course of the American Civil War, General Robert E. Lee implemented a bold strategy. He divided his Confederate army and dispatched General Stonewall Jackson to capture Harpers Ferry, thereby setting the stage for a pivotal juncture in the conflict.

Chile Annexes Easter Island

1888

Easter Island, also known as Rapa Nui, found itself annexed by the nation of Chile. This event marked a significant geopolitical shift in the Pacific, as Chile extended its sovereignty over this remote and enigmatic island.

Dreyfus Sentenced

1899

The pages of history bear witness to a grave injustice as French Captain Alfred Dreyfus faced sentencing under unjust pretenses. This miscarriage of justice would become a symbol of the perils of prejudice and political manipulation.

1st One Hour Flight

1908

Orville Wright etched his name into the annals of aviation history by embarking on the world's first one-hour airplane flight. This groundbreaking achievement took place in Fort Myer, Virginia, and ushered in a new era of human flight.

Hydrofoil Sets Speed Record

1919

Alexander Graham Bell, in collaboration with his wife Mabel Bell and F.W. Casey Baldwin, achieved a remarkable feat in maritime engineering. Their hydrofoil design set a new water speed record, reaching an astonishing 114 km/h on Bras d'Or, Nova Scotia.

Event of Interest

1943

Lieutenant-General Omar Bradley embarked on a significant journey, flying from Algiers to Marrakech/Prestwick. Though shrouded in historical obscurity, this event held profound significance in its time.

Event of Interest

1945

A pivotal moment in the history of computing occurred as the first "bug" in a computer program was discovered. Grace Hopper's tenacity led to the removal of a moth, extracted with tweezers from a relay and meticulously documented in the annals of technological history.

Event of Interest

1957

The United States took a momentous step toward civil rights progress as President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the first civil rights bill since the Reconstruction era. This legislative landmark heralded a new era of equality and justice.

Event of Interest

1963

The struggle for desegregation in the United States reached a critical juncture as Alabama Governor George Wallace received a federal injunction. This order sought to halt state police efforts aimed at preventing black students from enrolling in white schools, reflecting the broader civil rights movement.

Event of Interest

1965

In the realm of French politics, François Mitterrand received his nomination for the French presidency, setting the stage for his influential political career.

Event of Interest

1966

The National Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act, a milestone in American automotive history, was solemnly signed into law by U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson. This legislation laid the groundwork for enhancing vehicular safety standards across the nation.

Event of Interest

1978

A moment of profound significance unfolded as Ayatollah Khomeini, a central figure in the Iranian Revolution, issued a call for an uprising within the Iranian army. This marked a pivotal moment in the political landscape of Iran.

Event of Interest

1985

U.S. President Ronald Reagan took decisive action on the international stage by ordering sanctions against South Africa. This diplomatic move was emblematic of the global efforts to combat apartheid and promote racial equality.

Event of Interest

2001

The specter of terrorism cast a long shadow as two al-Qaeda-linked suicide bombers, disguised as journalists, orchestrated a fatal encounter with Northern Alliance leader Ahmad Shah Massoud in northeastern Afghanistan. This harrowing event unfolded as explosives concealed within a camera and a battery-pack belt claimed a prominent figure in the struggle against extremism.

Event of Interest

2010

The Philippines bore witness to a judicial reckoning as a court-ordered Imelda Marcos to repay nearly $280,000 to the government. This ruling pertained to funds taken from the National Food Authority by her husband, Ferdinand Marcos, in 1983, marking a moment of accountability.

Event of Interest

2015

A historic milestone in the British monarchy was achieved as Queen Elizabeth II, having reigned for an astounding 63 years and seven months, surpassed the previous record set by her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria. This remarkable reign bore witness to sweeping changes in the world and the monarchy itself.

COVID-19 Pandemic

2021

Amid a global pandemic that reshaped the fabric of society, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled far-reaching COVID-19 vaccine mandates. These mandates, affecting federal workers, contractors, and large employers, sought to combat the spread of the virus and protect the health of millions.

Today In History - Birthdays

Aurelian

214-275 AD

Aurelian, the Roman Emperor who reigned from 270 to 275 AD, was born in the city of Serdica. His rule marked a pivotal period in Roman history, characterized by military campaigns and administrative reforms.

William Bligh

1754-1817

Born in Plymouth (probable), England, William Bligh carved his name in history as a British naval commander. He is perhaps best known for the infamous mutiny on the HMS Bounty, a seafaring saga that has captured the imaginations of many.

Leo Tolstoy

1828-1910

In the tranquil surroundings of Yasnaya Polyana, Russia, Leo Tolstoy was born. This Russian novelist is celebrated for his literary masterpieces "Anna Karenina" and "War and Peace," works that have left an enduring impact on world literature.

Colonel Sanders

1890-1980

Hailing from Henryville, Indiana, Colonel Sanders, the indomitable entrepreneur, and founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), emerged as an iconic figure in the realm of fast-food cuisine.

Cliff Robertson

1923-2011

La Jolla, California, witnessed the birth of Cliff Robertson, an American actor renowned for his roles in "Charly" and as Spider-Man. He also lent his distinctive voice to AT&T as a spokesperson.

Dave Stewart

Age: 70 years old (Born in 1952)

Dave Stewart, the British rock guitarist, songwriter, and producer, was born in Sunderland, England. He is notably associated with the musical duo Eurythmics, known for hits like "Here Comes the Rain Again."

Hugh Grant

Age: 62 years old (Born in 1960)

The illustrious English actor Hugh Grant, celebrated for his roles in "Four Weddings and a Funeral" and "Bridget Jones' Diary," was born in London, England.

Adam Sandler

Age: 56 years old (Born in 1966)

Brooklyn, New York, witnessed the birth of Adam Sandler, the multifaceted American actor and comedian known for his roles in "Billy Madison," "Happy Gilmore," and his stint on "Saturday Night Live."

Music, Film, and TV:

TV Show Appearance:

1956

In a moment that would become legendary, Elvis Presley made his inaugural appearance on "The Ed Sullivan Show." This television milestone marked the beginning of Elvis's ascent to musical superstardom.

#1 in the Charts:

1957

Paul Anka's chart-topping hit "Diana" reached the coveted #1 position, resonating with audiences and securing its place in the annals of musical history.

Imagine:

1971

Apple Records released John Lennon's second solo studio album, "Imagine," in the United States. This iconic album would ascend to the top of the charts not only in the U.S. but also in the UK, Australia, and three other countries, cementing its status as a timeless classic.

Music Concert:

1975

Paul McCartney and Wings embarked on their ambitious "Wings Over The World" tour in Southampton, England. This extensive tour encompassed 65 concerts spanning Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States, extending its melodious journey through October of 1976.

Band of Brothers:

2001

A landmark in television history, "Band of Brothers," based on the book by Stephen E. Ambrose and brought to life by the creative genius of Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, premiered. This monumental miniseries, noted as one of the most expensive ever made at the time, took audiences on a riveting journey through the harrowing experiences of World War II.

On This Day - Sports History

Baseball Record - Sandy Koufax's Perfect Game (1965):

On this day in 1965, the illustrious Sandy Koufax, a future Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher, etched his name in the annals of baseball history. Koufax achieved a remarkable feat by throwing his fourth career no-hitter and, notably, his first perfect game. This extraordinary performance unfolded in a tightly contested 1-0 victory for the LA Dodgers over the Chicago Cubs at the hallowed grounds of Dodger Stadium.

Sports History - Larry Bird's NBA Free Throw Streak (1987):

In 1987, the legendary Larry Bird, donning the jersey of the Boston Celtics, embarked on a remarkable NBA free throw streak. This historic run saw Bird sink an astonishing 59 consecutive free throws, a testament to his exceptional skill and precision on the basketball court.

US Men's Tennis Open - Lleyton Hewitt's Ascendancy (2001):

The year 2001 witnessed a seismic shift in the world of men's tennis at the US Open. Lleyton Hewitt, a talented Australian player at the tender age of 20, ascended to the pinnacle of the tennis world by becoming the youngest player to reach the coveted rank of world #1. He achieved this momentous feat by defeating the legendary Pete Sampras in a thrilling contest, triumphing with a scoreline of 7-6, 6-1, 6-1.

US Open Women's Tennis - Maria Sharapova's Triumph (2006):

In 2006, the US Open Women's Tennis tournament bore witness to the ascendancy of Maria Sharapova. The Russian tennis sensation secured her first US Open title by overpowering the formidable Belgian player, Justine Henin-Hardenne, with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-4. This victory marked a significant milestone in Sharapova's illustrious career and solidified her status as a force to be reckoned with in the world of women's tennis.

On This Day - Death

William the Conqueror

1087

At the age of approximately 59, William the Conqueror, the first Norman king of England (1066-1087) and Duke of Normandy (1035-1087), departed from this world. His legacy is deeply entwined with the Norman Conquest of England, which reshaped the island's history and established a new order.

James IV

1513

James IV, King of Scotland from 1488 to 1513, met his fate at the age of 40 on this day. His life was tragically cut short in the Battle of Flodden, a historic conflict in which he lost his life, marking a pivotal moment in the annals of Scottish and English history.

Mao Zedong

1976

At the age of 82, the influential Chinese revolutionary and Chairman of the Communist Party of China (1949-1976), Mao Zedong, passed away due to a heart attack. His leadership and policies had a profound impact on China and the world, shaping the course of the 20th century.

Burgess Meredith

1997

American actor Burgess Meredith, renowned for his roles in "Mr. Novak," his iconic portrayal of The Penguin in "Batman," and his memorable appearance in the "Rocky" series, bid farewell to the world at the age of 88.

Richie Ashburn

1997

At the age of 70, Richie Ashburn, an American Baseball Hall of Fame infielder known for his six MLB All-Star appearances and his NL batting championships in 1955 and 1958 with the Philadelphia Phillies, passed away due to a heart attack. He later transitioned to a successful career as a sportscaster for the Phillies.

Ahmad Shah Massoud

2001

Ahmad Shah Massoud, an Afghan political and military leader who valiantly fought against the Soviet Union and later led the Northern Alliance in opposition to the Taliban, was tragically assassinated at the age of 48 in northeastern Afghanistan. He fell victim to al Qaeda-linked suicide bombers who disguised themselves as journalists, underscoring the perilous nature of his mission.

Edward Teller

2003

Edward Teller, the Hungarian-American physicist known as the "father of the Hydrogen bomb" for his pivotal role in the Manhattan Project, passed away at the age of 95. His contributions to the field of nuclear physics and his involvement in the development of powerful weapons had a lasting impact on global security and scientific research.

