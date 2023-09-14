Today in History, 14 September: What Happened on this Day

September 14 is the 257th day of the year in the Gregorian calendar; 108 days remain until the end of the year. Numerous remarkable occurrences, both big and small, have shaped the world we live in today. From historical milestones and scientific discoveries to cultural moments and notable birthdays, this day has a rich tapestry of stories to uncover.

On Day In History - Important Events

Emperor Domitian's Ascension

81 AD

Emperor Domitian ascended to the throne of the Roman Empire on this day, marking the beginning of his rule following the death of his brother Titus.

Siege of 's-Hertogenbosch Surrender

1629

During the Siege of 's-Hertogenbosch in 1629, the Spanish garrison surrendered to Frederick Henry, Prince of Orange, a significant event in the Eighty Years' War.

Completion of Handel's "Messiah"

1741

On this day in 1741, George Frideric Handel completed his renowned oratorio "Messiah" after an intense period of non-stop work lasting 23 days.

Britain Adopts the Gregorian Calendar

1752

In 1752, Britain and the British Empire, including the American colonies, officially adopted the Gregorian Calendar, resulting in the omission of September 3 to September 13 from the calendar.

The Great Fire of Moscow

1812

The catastrophic Great Fire of Moscow began in 1812 as Napoleon's forces approached the city, with retreating Russians setting it ablaze; the fire raged on for five days.

Creation of "The Star-Spangled Banner"

1814

In 1814, Francis Scott Key penned the poem "Defence of Fort M'Henry," later known as "The Star-Spangled Banner," while witnessing the bombardment of Fort McHenry from a ship in Baltimore harbour.

Publication of Karl Marx's "Das Kapital"

1867

Karl Marx published the first volume of "Das Kapital" in 1867, presenting his influential theory of the Capitalist system's inherent flaws and its inevitable self-destruction.

Establishment of the International African Association

1876

Belgian King Leopold II closed the Brussels Geographic Conference in 1876 and subsequently founded the International African Association, which would pave the way for his privately controlled Congo Free State.

Henry Morton Stanley's Expedition Departure

1876

In 1876, Henry Morton Stanley's expedition left Rwanda, marking a significant moment in African exploration.

Theodore Roosevelt's Inauguration

1901

Theodore Roosevelt was sworn in as the youngest U.S. President in 1901, following the tragic assassination of William McKinley by an anarchist in Buffalo.

Lord Kitchener's Iconic Slogan

1914

Lord Kitchener's famous slogan, "Your country needs you," graced the front cover of London Opinion magazine in 1914, becoming an enduring symbol of wartime recruitment.

Neutrality Act of 1937

1937

In 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt enacted the Neutrality Act, prohibiting U.S. ships from trading arms with China or Japan amid escalating international tensions.

Maiden Flight of Graf Zeppelin II

1938

The world's largest airship, Graf Zeppelin II, embarked on its maiden flight in 1938, ushering in the era of zeppelins.

Inaugural Flight of the VS-300 Helicopter

1939

The world's first practical helicopter, the VS-300, designed by Igor Sikorsky, took its tethered inaugural flight in Stratford, Connecticut, in 1939.

Attack on Pearl Harbor Medal of Honor

1942

In 1942, Admiral Chester Nimitz was awarded the first Medal of Honor of WWII, recognizing sailor John William Finn's extraordinary courage during the attack on Pearl Harbor, aboard the USS Enterprise.

Upset Victory by Gerald Ford

1948

In 1948, Gerald Ford achieved a political upset by defeating Representative Bartel J Jonkman in Michigan's 5th District Republican primary.

Nikita Khrushchev's Appointment

1953

In 1953, Nikita Khrushchev assumed the role of First Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, succeeding Malenkov.

Introduction of the IBM RAMAC 305

1956

IBM introduced the RAMAC 305 in 1956, marking the debut of the first commercial computer featuring a hard drive using magnetic disk storage, which weighed over a ton.

Joseph-Desiré Mobutu's Coup in the Congo

1960

Joseph-Desiré Mobutu orchestrated a bloodless coup d'état in the Congo in 1960, neutralizing President Joseph Kasa-Vubu and Patrice Lumumba, and establishing a new government led by university graduates.

Walter Lippmann's Presidential Medal of Freedom

1964

President Lyndon Johnson bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom upon Walter Lippmann in 1964, recognizing his significant contributions.

Lifting of Pro Football's Blackout Restrictions

1973

In 1973, U.S. President Richard Nixon signed into law a measure that lifted pro football's blackout restrictions, impacting the broadcasting of NFL games.

Canonization of Mother Elizabeth Ann Bayley Seton

1975

Mother Elizabeth Ann Bayley Seton was canonized as the first US-born saint by Pope Paul VI in 1975.

National Prayer Service for 9/11 Victims

2001

A historic National Prayer Service was held in 2001 at Washington National Cathedral to honour the victims of the September 11 attacks. A similar service occurred on Parliament Hill in Canada, constituting the largest vigil ever held in the nation's capital.

Removal of Latin Mass Restrictions

2007

In 2007, the Roman Catholic Church officially removed restrictions on the traditional Latin Mass, following the implementation of Pope Benedict XVI's motu proprio Summorum Pontificum.

Opening of the Darwin Centre

2009

David Attenborough and Prince William officiated the opening of the Darwin Centre at the National History Museum in London in 2009, marking the museum's most significant expansion since 1881.

Malcolm Turnbull's Ousting of Tony Abbott

2015

In 2015, Malcolm Turnbull replaced Tony Abbott as Australian Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Liberal Party.

Gavin Newsom's Recall Defeat

2021

In 2021, California Governor Gavin Newsom successfully defeated a state vote to recall him from office.

Queen Elizabeth II's Procession and Public Mourning

2022

In 2022, Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was solemnly conveyed from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, spanning a 2.4-mile procession route, with queues of people paying their respects.

Today In History - Sports

US Men's Tennis Open Victory

1929

In 1929, Bill Tilden achieved a significant victory in the US National Championship Men's Tennis, winning his seventh US title by defeating Francis Hunter in a hard-fought match.

Paul Waner's Record-Tying Hit

1936

In 1936, Paul Waner, a future Baseball Hall of Fame outfielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates, tied Rogers Hornsby's National League (NL) record by achieving his 200th MLB hit for the seventh time.

Willie Mays Breaks Mel Ott's Record

1954

The year 1954 witnessed a remarkable feat in baseball history as Willie Mays of the New York Giants achieved his 82nd extra-base hit, breaking the record previously held by Mel Ott.

Bo Jackson's Monumental Home Run

1986

In 1986, Bo Jackson, a renowned athlete in both baseball and American football, launched his first home run, a colossal 475-foot blast that set a record for the longest home run at Royal Stadium.

Cal Ripken Jr.'s Streak Ends

1987

Cal Ripken Jr., famous for his record-breaking consecutive game streak, saw his remarkable streak of 8,243 consecutive innings (908 games) finally come to an end in 1987.

Mark McGwire's 50th Home Run

1996

Mark McGwire of the Oakland Athletics became the 13th player in baseball history to hit 50 home runs in a single season in 1996, a noteworthy achievement in the sport's history.

Music

Premiere of "Turn of the Screw"

1954

Benjamin Britten's opera "Turn of the Screw" had its premiere in Venice in 1954, marking a significant event in the world of classical music.

Recording of "Tutti Frutti"

1955

Little Richard recorded the iconic rock and roll song "Tutti Frutti" at J & M Studio in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1955, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry.

Dmitri Shostakovich Joins the Communist Party

1960

In 1960, renowned composer Dmitri Shostakovich became a member of the Communist Party of the USSR, a notable political and cultural development during the Cold War era.

Walt Disney Receives the Medal of Freedom

1964

In 1964, Walt Disney was honoured with the Medal of Freedom at the White House, recognizing his significant contributions to the entertainment industry and American culture.

Tragic Fire at Roy Orbison's Home

1968

While on tour in England in 1968, singer Roy Orbison suffered a tragic loss as a fire at his Henderson, Tennessee home claimed the lives of his two eldest sons, a sombre moment in music history.

Inaugural MTV Video Music Awards

1984

The first MTV Video Music Awards took place in 1984, with notable winners including The Cars for "You Might Think" and David Bowie for "China Girl," marking the start of a significant annual event in the music industry.

On This Day In History - Birthdays

Alexander von Humboldt

1769

Alexander von Humboldt, the renowned German naturalist and explorer known for his work on "Kosmos," was born in Berlin, Germany, in 1769.

Margaret Sanger

1879

Margaret Sanger, an American nurse, birth control advocate, and feminist, was born in Corning, New York, in 1879.

Jacobo Árbenz

1913

Jacobo Árbenz, who served as President of Guatemala from 1951 to 1954 before being overthrown by the CIA, was born in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, in 1913.

John Gutfreund

1929

John Gutfreund, an American investment banker who became the CEO of Salomon Brothers and was known as the "King of Wall Street," was born in NYC, New York, in 1929.

Sam Neill

1947

Sam Neill, a New Zealand actor renowned for roles in films such as "Jurassic Park," "Dead Calm," and "The Piano," was born in Omagh, Northern Ireland, in 1947.

Dmitry Medvedev

1965

Dmitry Medvedev, a Russian politician who served as both President and Prime Minister of Russia, was born in Leningrad, Soviet Union, in 1965.

Today In History - Deaths

Aaron Burr

1836

Aaron Burr, the 3rd Vice President of the United States, known for the infamous pistol duel in which he killed Alexander Hamilton, passed away at the age of 80 in 1836.

James Fenimore Cooper

1851

James Fenimore Cooper, the first major American novelist famous for works like "The Last of the Mohicans," died at the age of 61 in 1851.

Arthur Wellesley

1852

Arthur Wellesley, the Duke of Wellington and former British Prime Minister passed away at the age of 83 in 1852.

William McKinley

1901

William McKinley, the 25th President of the United States, was assassinated in Buffalo at the age of 58, succumbing to gunshot wounds sustained eight days earlier by an anarchist named Leon Czolgosz.

Pierre Savorgnan de Brazza

1905

Italian-French explorer Pierre Savorgnan de Brazza, known for his exploration of the Congo (with Brazzaville named after him), died at the age of 53 in 1905.

Isadora Duncan

1927

Isadora Duncan, the American free-form/interpretative dancer, died at the age of 50 due to a tragic incident where her scarf became entangled in her car's wheel.

Tomáš Masaryk

1937

Tomáš Masaryk, the Czech philosopher and first President of Czechoslovakia (1918-1935), passed away at the age of 87 in 1937.

