Find out which football giants have conquered the world stage in the FIFA Club World Cup over the years. This article offers a complete list of past winners, highlighting the clubs that have made history in this prestigious global tournament. From dominant European teams to surprising champions from other continents, explore how the competition has evolved and which clubs have earned the ultimate bragging rights. Whether you're a fan or a trivia buff, this summary has the facts you need.

The FIFA Club World Cup is a major international soccer tournament organized by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA). This tournament first happened in 2000, and it has become very important, acting as the ultimate way to figure out which soccer club is the best in the world. It gathers the top club teams from the six main soccer regions around the globe, along with the champion team from the host country's league. The UEFA Champions League (from Europe) and the Copa Libertadores (from South America). This leads to exciting games between clubs from different parts of the globe. For most of its history, teams from Europe and South America have won the cup, with famous clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Corinthians making their mark. The competition is still changing, with plans for an even bigger setup in the future, which will bring even more global attention and excitement.

Check Out: UEFA Champions League Winners List (1955 to 2025) What is the FIFA Club World Cup? The FIFA Club is an international male football tournament organized by the World Cup FIFA, characterized by champion clubs from each of the six continental associations: UEFA (Europe), CONMEBOL (South America), CONCACAF (North and Central America), CAF (Africa), and AFC (Asia), with a team from Host country. The competition is held annually and serves as a fixed tournament to crown the world's best football club. Originally launched in 2000, the tournament was designed to replace the Intercontinental Cup and offer more inclusive global competition. This is usually held in December, although future versions can be shifted due to scheduling changes. The FIFA Club World Cup allows clubs around the world to compete on the same platform, which promotes global football unity and excellence.

Which Club Won the Club World Cup in 2025? Chelsea won the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup by defeating Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 3–0 in the final on July 13, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The match was largely decided in the first half, in which Chelsea's young star Kol Palmer scored twice and assisted in the third goal, which was scored by Joao Pedro. Chelsea showed total control and composition throughout the game, which beats PSG, both technically and strategically. The win marks the second Club World Cup title for Chelsea, which is its first coming in 2021. The 2025 version was historic in itself, extending the 32-team format, which makes it the most competitive version of the tournament so far. The final was also unique, as this was the first time that two European clubs faced each other in the championship match. With this win, Chelsea confirmed her global position, and the standout performance of Cole Palmer recognized her as one of the breakout stars of the tournament.

Complete Winners List Year Winner Country Runner-up Host Country Continent 2000 Corinthians Brazil Vasco da Gama Brazil South America 2005 São Paulo Brazil Liverpool Japan South America 2006 Internacional Brazil Barcelona Japan South America 2007 AC Milan Italy Boca Juniors Japan Europe 2008 Manchester United England LDU Quito Japan Europe 2009 Barcelona Spain Estudiantes UAE Europe 2010 Inter Milan Italy TP Mazembe UAE Europe 2011 Barcelona Spain Santos Japan Europe 2012 Corinthians Brazil Chelsea Japan South America 2013 Bayern Munich Germany Raja Casablanca Morocco Europe 2014 Real Madrid Spain San Lorenzo Morocco Europe 2015 Barcelona Spain River Plate Japan Europe 2016 Real Madrid Spain Kashima Antlers Japan Europe 2017 Real Madrid Spain Grêmio UAE Europe 2018 Real Madrid Spain Al-Ain UAE Europe 2019 Liverpool England Flamengo Qatar Europe 2020 Bayern Munich Germany Tigres UANL Qatar Europe 2021 Chelsea England Palmeiras UAE Europe 2022 Real Madrid Spain Al-Hilal Morocco Europe 2023 Manchester City England Fluminense Saudi Arabia Europe 2025 Chelsea England Paris Saint-German U.S.A North America

Who Has Won the Most FIFA Club World Cup Titles? Real Madrid has a record for the most FIFA Club World Cup titles, having won the tournament five times2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2022. Spanish football giant has dominated the competition, exhibiting its global superiority by continuously defeating top clubs from other continents. Their success is largely inspired by a golden era, with the characteristics of iconic players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modrić, Sergio Ramos, and Karim Benzema, led by managers such as Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane. Real Madrid's ability to win the UEFA Champions League several times gave it repeated entries in the Club World Cup, where it has often displayed unmatched technical skills, depth, and experience. Its frequent dominance on the world stage has strengthened its position as one of the greatest football clubs in history. No other club has matched its records in this competition to date.

Highest Goal Scorer of the FIFA Club World Cup Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA Club is the highest goal scorer in World Cup history, with a total of 7 goals scored in several seasons. Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA Club World Cup target record: Year Club Goals 2008 Manchester United 1 2016 Real Madrid 4 2017 Real Madrid 2 Ronaldo's standout performance in 2016 came in the tournament, where he created a hat-trick in the final against Kashima Antlers, helping Real Madrid to lift the trophy. His frequent scoring in various seasons and clubs (Manchester United and Real Madrid) makes him the most prolific in the history of competition.