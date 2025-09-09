Have you ever wondered who the richest Americans are who own the sports teams you cheer for? From the Clippers to the Raiders, these billionaires control the most valuable and expensive sports franchises in the world. They have turned sports into a billion-dollar spectacle. According to Forbes’ 2025 list of the richest sports team owners in the world, it reveals billionaires whose influence the fans beyond the sports arena. These individuals own the most valuable sports teams and most expensive sports franchises in the world, shaping how sports are played, marketed, and experienced globally. List of Top 20 Forbes Richest American Sports Owners Below is a quick overview of the top 20 richest sports franchise owners in America, according to Forbes: Rank Owner Name Net Worth (USD) Team(s) Owned 1 Steve Ballmer $91.4B Los Angeles Clippers (NBA) 2 Rob Walton $59.8B Denver Broncos (NFL) 3 Miriam Adelson $38.5B Las Vegas Raiders (NFL) 4 Daniel Gilbert $30.9B Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA) 5 Henry Samueli $30.5B Anaheim Ducks (NHL) 6 Steve Cohen $17.4B New York Mets (MLB) 7 David Tepper $16.7B Carolina Panthers (NFL), Charlotte FC (MLS) 8 Robert Pera $14.6B Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) 9 Shahid Khan $9.6B Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL), Fulham FC (EPL) 10 Mark Cuban $8.6B Dallas Mavericks (NBA) 11 Joe Lewis $8.4B Tottenham Hotspur (EPL) 12 Jerry Jones $9.0B Dallas Cowboys (NFL) 13 Stan Kroenke $10.6B LA Rams (NFL), Arsenal FC (EPL) 14 Tilman Fertitta $6.8B Houston Rockets (NBA) 15 John Malone $7.8B Denver Nuggets (NBA), Colorado Avalanche (NHL) 16 Peter Guber $4.0B Golden State Warriors (NBA), LA Dodgers (MLB) 17 Ted Leonsis $2.5B Washington Capitals (NHL), Wizards (NBA) 18 Vivek Ranadivé $1.8B Sacramento Kings (NBA) 19 Jerry Reinsdorf $1.7B Chicago Bulls (NBA), White Sox (MLB) 20 Michael Jordan $2.1B Charlotte Hornets (NBA)

Source:Forbes Here are America’s richest sports team owners with their profiles with their Most Valuable Sports Teams: 1. Steve Ballmer Former Microsoft CEO, Ballmer purchased the Clippers for $2 billion in 2014. He oversees one of the most expensive sports teams in the world, focusing on fan engagement and tech integration. 2. Rob Walton The Walmart heir paid $4.65 billion for the Broncos, making them one of the most valuable sports franchises in the world. His business acumen extends the Walton family legacy in sports and commerce. 3. Miriam Adelson She inherited the Raiders through Sheldon Adelson’s estate. The team ranks among the top 10 most popular sports franchises in the world, combining entertainment and athletics. 4. Henry Samueli The co-founder of Broadcom bought the Ducks in 2005, making them a consistently high-value sports team in the NHL.

5. Daniel Gilbert Gilbert is famed for revitalising downtown Cleveland while building one of the most valuable sports teams in basketball. Also Read: Which is the Most Valuable US Sports Team? Conclusion Therefore, America’s richest sports team owners in 2025 aren’t just wealthy but are shaping the future of sports franchises worldwide. From Steve Ballmer’s Clippers to Rob Walton’s Broncos, these billionaires oversee some of the most valuable sports teams and most expensive sports franchises in the world. It won’t be wrong to say that they are blending innovation, fan engagement, and global influence with strategies that are turning games into billion-dollar spectacles. For fans, investors, and aspiring entrepreneurs, this list reveals how vision, business acumen, and passion create the top 10 most popular sports franchises in the world.