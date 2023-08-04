List of NFL Team Owners and their Details

The NFL isn't under the control of a single entity; rather, it's collectively owned by a group of individual franchise owners. These owners delegate authority to the league office, which oversees and enforces consistent rules for all teams. However, the real influence rests with these individual franchise owners. Some of them have retained ownership of their teams within their families since the NFL's inception.
Ownership of many teams takes the form of ownership groups. In such instances, we indicate the primary or majority shareholder if one has been designated. Then there's the special case of the Green Bay Packers. Unlike the typical ownership setup, they lack a traditional single owner. Instead, they're owned by numerous individuals who've bought shares during designated sale periods.
Team Owners List
Here is the Full List Of NFL Team Owners:
|
Team
|
Owner
|
Ownership Duration
|
Arizona Cardinals
|
Michael Bidwill
|
2019-Present
|
Atlanta Falcons
|
Arthur M. Blank
|
2002-Present
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
Steve Bisciotti
|
2000-Present
|
Buffalo Bills
|
Kim Pegula
|
2014-Present
|
Carolina Panthers
|
David Tepper
|
2018-Present
|
Chicago Bears
|
Virginia Halas McCaskey
|
1983-Present
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
Mike Brown
|
1991-Present
|
Cleveland Browns
|
Jimmy Haslam
|
2012-Present
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
Jerry Jones
|
1989-Present
|
Denver Broncos
|
Greg Penner
|
2022-Present
|
Detroit Lions
|
Sheila Ford Hamp
|
2020-Present
|
Green Bay Packers
|
Green Bay Packers, Inc. Shareholders
|
2019-Present
|
Houston Texans
|
Janice McNair
|
2018-Present
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
Jim Irsay
|
1997-Present
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
Shahid Khan
|
2011-Present
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
Clark Hunt
|
2006-Present
|
Las Vegas Raiders
|
Mark Davis
|
2011-Present
|
Los Angeles Chargers
|
Dean Spanos
|
2018-Present
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
Stan Kroenke
|
2010-Present
|
Miami Dolphins
|
Stephen Michael Ross
|
2008-Present
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
Zygi Wilf
|
2005-Present
|
New England Patriots
|
Robert Kraft
|
1994-Present
|
New Orleans Saints
|
Gayle Benson
|
2018-Present
|
New York Giants
|
John Mara
|
2005-Present
|
New York Jets
|
Woody Johnson
|
2000-Present
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
Jeffrey Lurie
|
1994-Present
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
Dan M. Rooney
|
2008-Present
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
Denise DeBartolo York
|
1999-Present
|
Seattle Seahawks
|
Jody Allen
|
2018-Present
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
The Glazer Family
|
2014-Present
|
Tennessee Titans
|
Amy Adams Strunk
|
2015-Present
|
Washington Commanders
|
Josh Harris
|
2023-Present
Richest NFL Owners
The net worth of the top five wealthiest NFL team owners increased by a whopping $9 billion altogether compared to the previous year. Among them, Kroenke experienced the most significant surge, as his wealth skyrocketed by a staggering $2.5 billion, reaching an impressive $10.7 billion.
|
Rank
|
Owner
|
Team
|
Net Worth
|
1
|
David Tepper
|
Panthers
|
$16.7 billion
|
2
|
Stan Kroenke
|
Rams
|
$10.7 billion
|
3
|
Jerry Jones
|
Cowboys
|
$10.6 billion
|
4
|
Robert Kraft
|
Patriots
|
$8.3 billion
|
5
|
Stephen Ross
|
Dolphins
|
$8.2 billion
|
6
|
Shahid Khan
|
Jaguars
|
$7.6 billion
|
7
|
Arthur Blank
|
Falcons
|
$7.1 billion
|
8
|
Stephen Bisciotti
|
Ravens
|
$5.9 billion
|
9
|
Terry Pegula
|
Bills
|
$5.8 billion
|
10
|
Janice McNair
|
Texans
|
$4.2 billion
Unlike other NFL teams that are owned by individuals or families, the Green Bay Packers stand out as the sole exception. This team is not privately owned, nor does it belong to a family; rather, it is publicly owned by a non-profit entity known as the Green Bay Packers, Inc.
What's fascinating is that this arrangement involves hundreds of thousands of shareholders. This unique ownership structure has played a crucial role in keeping the team rooted in Green Bay, even though it operates within a relatively small market.
