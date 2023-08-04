List of NFL Team Owners and their Details

The NFL isn't under the control of a single entity; rather, it's collectively owned by a group of individual franchise owners. These owners delegate authority to the league office, which oversees and enforces consistent rules for all teams. However, the real influence rests with these individual franchise owners. Some of them have retained ownership of their teams within their families since the NFL's inception.

Ownership of many teams takes the form of ownership groups. In such instances, we indicate the primary or majority shareholder if one has been designated. Then there's the special case of the Green Bay Packers. Unlike the typical ownership setup, they lack a traditional single owner. Instead, they're owned by numerous individuals who've bought shares during designated sale periods.