List of NFL Team Owners and their Details

List Of NFL Team Owners: The NFL isn't under the control of a single entity; rather, it's collectively owned by a group of individual franchise owners. These owners delegate authority to the league office, which oversees and enforces consistent rules for all teams.

Aug 4, 2023, 08:05 EDT
The NFL isn't under the control of a single entity; rather, it's collectively owned by a group of individual franchise owners. These owners delegate authority to the league office, which oversees and enforces consistent rules for all teams. However, the real influence rests with these individual franchise owners. Some of them have retained ownership of their teams within their families since the NFL's inception.

Ownership of many teams takes the form of ownership groups. In such instances, we indicate the primary or majority shareholder if one has been designated. Then there's the special case of the Green Bay Packers. Unlike the typical ownership setup, they lack a traditional single owner. Instead, they're owned by numerous individuals who've bought shares during designated sale periods.

Team Owners List

Here is the Full List Of NFL Team Owners:

Team

Owner

Ownership Duration

Arizona Cardinals

Michael Bidwill

2019-Present

Atlanta Falcons

Arthur M. Blank

2002-Present

Baltimore Ravens

Steve Bisciotti

2000-Present

Buffalo Bills

Kim Pegula

2014-Present

Carolina Panthers

David Tepper

2018-Present

Chicago Bears

Virginia Halas McCaskey

1983-Present

Cincinnati Bengals

Mike Brown

1991-Present

Cleveland Browns

Jimmy Haslam

2012-Present

Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones

1989-Present

Denver Broncos

Greg Penner

2022-Present

Detroit Lions

Sheila Ford Hamp

2020-Present

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers, Inc. Shareholders

2019-Present

Houston Texans

Janice McNair

2018-Present

Indianapolis Colts

Jim Irsay

1997-Present

Jacksonville Jaguars

Shahid Khan

2011-Present

Kansas City Chiefs

Clark Hunt

2006-Present

Las Vegas Raiders

Mark Davis

2011-Present

Los Angeles Chargers

Dean Spanos

2018-Present

Los Angeles Rams

Stan Kroenke

2010-Present

Miami Dolphins

Stephen Michael Ross

2008-Present

Minnesota Vikings

Zygi Wilf

2005-Present

New England Patriots

Robert Kraft

1994-Present

New Orleans Saints

Gayle Benson

2018-Present

New York Giants

John Mara

2005-Present

New York Jets

Woody Johnson

2000-Present

Philadelphia Eagles

Jeffrey Lurie

1994-Present

Pittsburgh Steelers

Dan M. Rooney

2008-Present

San Francisco 49ers

Denise DeBartolo York

1999-Present

Seattle Seahawks

Jody Allen

2018-Present

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Glazer Family

2014-Present

Tennessee Titans

Amy Adams Strunk

2015-Present

Washington Commanders

Josh Harris

2023-Present

Richest NFL Owners

The net worth of the top five wealthiest NFL team owners increased by a whopping $9 billion altogether compared to the previous year. Among them, Kroenke experienced the most significant surge, as his wealth skyrocketed by a staggering $2.5 billion, reaching an impressive $10.7 billion.

       

Rank

Owner

Team

Net Worth

1

David Tepper

Panthers

$16.7 billion

2

Stan Kroenke

Rams

$10.7 billion

3

Jerry Jones

Cowboys

$10.6 billion

4

Robert Kraft

Patriots

$8.3 billion

5

Stephen Ross

Dolphins

$8.2 billion

6

Shahid Khan

Jaguars

$7.6 billion

7

Arthur Blank

Falcons

$7.1 billion

8

Stephen Bisciotti

Ravens

$5.9 billion

9

Terry Pegula

Bills

$5.8 billion

10

Janice McNair

Texans

$4.2 billion

Unlike other NFL teams that are owned by individuals or families, the Green Bay Packers stand out as the sole exception. This team is not privately owned, nor does it belong to a family; rather, it is publicly owned by a non-profit entity known as the Green Bay Packers, Inc.

What's fascinating is that this arrangement involves hundreds of thousands of shareholders. This unique ownership structure has played a crucial role in keeping the team rooted in Green Bay, even though it operates within a relatively small market.

