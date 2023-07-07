List of Top 11 Highest Paid NFL Athletes (2023)

Each year in March, teams in the NFL dish -out money unimaginable for common folks, to create and or assemble a team that will bring them the Super Bowl. With the continuous rise of the salary cap, the overall value of NFL contracts has also increased, resulting in a rotating list of players earning the highest salaries.

During the 2023 NFL offseason, this trend persists. Jalen Hurts briefly held the title of the league's highest-paid player, only to be surpassed by Lamar Jackson. The duration of their reign depends on when Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert finalize their contract extensions and the monetary terms they secure.

1. Lamar Jackson

Contract Details: 5 years, $260,000,000, $185,000,000 guaranteed

The Baltimore Ravens and their quarterback, Lamar Jackson, have reached an agreement on a lucrative five-year contract worth $260 million. Jackson has consistently displayed his talent since taking over as the Ravens' starting quarterback midway through his rookie season. This new deal includes a substantial $185 million in guaranteed money. As a result, Jackson now holds the title of the NFL's highest-paid player, earning an impressive average of $52 million per year.

His performance in his first full season as a starter led him to secure the NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in 2019. During that season, he threw an impressive 36 touchdown passes, the highest in the league, while accumulating 3,127 passing yards. In addition, he showcased his remarkable rushing abilities by amassing 1,206 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

2. Jalen Hurts

Contract Details: 5 years, $255,000,000, $179,300,000 guaranteed

Sources have reported a significant five-year extension valued at $255 million for quarterback Jalen Hurts. Out of this total, an impressive $179.3 million is guaranteed, placing the contract as the third largest in terms of both overall value and guarantees. Furthermore, the deal boasts the highest average annual salary in the NFL, amounting to a remarkable $51 million per year.

According to additional information from NFL.com, Hurts' contract includes $110 million fully guaranteed upon signing. Moreover, the agreement incorporates various incentives that could potentially earn him up to $274.3 million by 2028, encompassing both his rookie contract and subsequent years. Notably, this extension also grants Hurts the first-ever no-trade clause in the history of the Philadelphia Eagles franchise.

3. Aaron Rodgers

Contract Details: 3 years, $150,815,000, fully guaranteed

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers reached an agreement on a substantial contract worth $150,815,000 for three years. This deal includes a signing bonus of $40,800,000 and guarantees the entirety of the contract at $150,815,000. Consequently, Rodgers will receive an impressive average annual salary of $50,271,667.

Aaron Rodgers experienced a slight regression following two consecutive MVP-winning campaigns. Throughout the year, he completed 64.6 percent of his passes for a total of 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Despite his performance, the Green Bay Packers finished with an 8-9 record. As Rodgers enters his age-39 season, he will have another opportunity to live up to the expectations set by his lucrative contract.

4. Russell Wilson

Contract Details: 5 years, $242,588,236, $161,000,000 guaranteed

In a move, Russell Wilson secured a substantial contract with the Denver Broncos, signing a five-year deal valued at $242,588,236. This agreement included an impressive signing bonus of $50,000,000 and guaranteed earnings amounting to $161,000,000. Consequently, Wilson's average annual salary stands at an impressive $48,517,647. As the 2023 season approaches, Wilson is set to receive a base salary of $8,000,000 in addition to a signing bonus of $20,000,000. This will result in a cap hit of $22,000,000, while his dead cap value is recorded at a significant $107,000,000.

Unfortunately for the Broncos, the massive extension they granted Wilson has not yielded the desired results since acquiring him from the Seahawks last year. During his starts, the team struggled, posting a record of 4-11. Moreover, Wilson's completion rate dropped to a career-low of 60.5 percent, with 3,524 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. In hopes of revitalizing Wilson's career after the disappointing performance under Nathaniel Hackett, the Broncos are placing their trust in Sean Payton. However, a significant improvement will be necessary for Wilson to justify the substantial investment made by the team.

5. Kyler Murray

Contract Details: 5 years, $230,500,000, $159,797,000 guaranteed

Murray has faced challenges in meeting the expectations set by his contract extension during the 2022 season. The Arizona Cardinals struggled with a 3-8 record in the games he started, and Murray himself experienced a significant dip in performance, registering a career-low 87.2 passer rating. Unfortunately, his season was cut short by a torn ACL suffered against the Patriots. As it stands, it remains uncertain whether Murray will be ready for the start of the 2023 NFL season. Therefore, Cardinals fans may have to wait until 2024 to witness a full season from him as a reliable starting quarterback.

Kyler Murray inked a substantial contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals, spanning five years and valued at $230,500,000. The agreement included a notable signing bonus of $29,035,000, ensuring a significant $159,797,000 in guaranteed money. As a result, Murray now boasts an impressive average annual salary of $46,100,000. Looking ahead to the year 2023, Murray is set to earn a base salary of $2,000,000, accompanied by a signing bonus of $36,000,000 and a workout bonus of $1,000,000. This will result in a cap hit of $16,007,000, while his dead cap value stands at a considerable $97,528,000.

6. Deshaun Watson

Contract Details: 5 years, $230,000,000, $230,000,000 guaranteed



Watson got a fully guaranteed $230 million contract from the Browns but played just six games during the 2022 NFL season because of a league suspension. He completed just 58.2 percent of his passes for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions as the Browns went 3-3 in those six games. He was largely outperformed by Jacoby Brissett, the starter for Cleveland's first 11 games, but it's worth noting that Watson had been out of action for almost two years when he returned to the lineup. He could improve in 2023 as he continues to shake off the rust.

Deshaun Watson signed a 5 year, $230,000,000 contract with the Cleveland Browns, including a $44,965,000 signing bonus, $230,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $46,000,000. In 2023, Watson will earn a base salary of $1,080,000 and a restructure bonus of $44,920,000, while carrying a cap hit of $19,057,000 and a dead cap value of $220,057,000.

7. Patrick Mahomes

Contract Details: 10 years, $450,000,000, $141,481,905 guaranteed

It is astonishing to think that a $45 million contract could be considered a blessing in disguise for Kansas. Patrick Mahomes is undeniably the NFL's premier quarterback at present, and he recently secured his second Super Bowl title during his impressive five-year tenure as a starter. In 2022, he claimed his second MVP award after delivering outstanding numbers: 5,250 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, all achieved even without the presence of Tyreek Hill. Mahomes is worth every penny of the contract Kansas City bestowed upon him, and in reality, he should be recognized as the league's highest-paid player.

The Kansas City Chiefs secured Mahomes' services with a remarkable 10-year, $450,000,000 contract. This agreement included a notable signing bonus of $10,000,000 and guaranteed earnings totaling $141,481,905. As a result, Mahomes commands an impressive average annual salary of $45,000,000. In the upcoming 2023 season, Mahomes is set to earn a base salary of $5,500,000, along with a roster bonus of $22,400,000, a restructure bonus of $12,000,000, and a workout bonus of $550,000. His presence on the team will result in a cap hit of $39,693,381, while his dead cap value stands at a significant $134,330,143.

8. Josh Allen

Contract Details: 6 years, $258,034,000, $150,000,000 guaranteed

With a significant contract extension, Josh Allen secured his future with the Buffalo Bills, signing a six-year deal valued at $258,034,000. This includes a notable signing bonus of $16,500,000 and a remarkable $150,000,000 in guaranteed money. As a result, Allen now enjoys an impressive average annual salary of $43,005,667. In the upcoming 2023 season, Allen is set to earn a base salary of $1,080,000, accompanied by a restructure bonus of $26,420,000 and a workout bonus of $500,000. These earnings contribute to a cap hit of $18,636,281, while his dead cap value stands at a considerable $117,289,124.

Although he may not have experienced the same level of postseason success as Mahomes, Allen's performance in the MVP race for a significant portion of last year was notable. He showed his abilities inside the field before being hindered by an elbow injury. Throughout the season, Allen achieved a 63.3 percent completion rate, amassing 4,238 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. Additionally, his contributions on the ground included 762 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. If Allen can minimize interceptions, he stands a strong chance of contending for an MVP award shortly.

9. Matthew Stafford

Contract Details: 4 years, $160,000,000, $130,000,000 guaranteed

Following his success in leading the Rams to victory in Super Bowl 56, Matthew Stafford received a contract extension during the previous offseason. However, his performance in the subsequent season did not meet expectations. Stafford encountered multiple instances where he entered the NFL concussion protocol and eventually missed the final four games due to a spinal cord contusion. As a 35-year-old, he led the Rams to a 3-6 record in his nine starts during the 2022 season. Throughout this time, Stafford completed 68 percent of his passes, accumulating 2,087 yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Matthew Stafford's contract with the Los Angeles Rams spans four years and is valued at $160,000,000. This significant agreement includes a signing bonus of $60,000,000 and guarantees amounting to $130,000,000. Consequently, Stafford boasts an impressive average annual salary of $40,000,000. In the upcoming 2023 season, Stafford is slated to earn a base salary of $1,500,000 in addition to a signing bonus of $26,000,000. This will result in a cap hit of $20,000,000, while his dead cap value is recorded at a substantial $111,500,000.

10. Dak Prescott

Contract Details: 4 years, $160,000,000, $126,000,000 guaranteed

While being paid the same annual salary as Stafford, Dak Prescott had a more successful season in 2022 as the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. Despite leading the league in interceptions with 15, Prescott played a significant role in guiding the Cowboys to a 12-5 record, even though he missed four games. Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys, has expressed intentions to negotiate a contract extension with Prescott. Therefore, it is likely that the veteran quarterback will remain with the Dallas franchise for the long term.

Dak Prescott secured a substantial contract with the Dallas Cowboys, spanning four years and valued at $160,000,000. This agreement included an impressive signing bonus of $66,000,000 and guaranteed earnings totaling $126,000,000. As a result, Prescott now commands an average annual salary of $40,000,000. Looking ahead to the 2023 season, Prescott is set to earn a base salary of $1,700,000, alongside a restructure bonus of $29,300,000. This will result in a cap hit of $26,832,647, while his dead cap value stands at a significant $89,070,000.

11. Daniel Jones

Contract Details: 4 years, $160,000,000, $92,000,000 guaranteed

The New York Giants made a significant investment in Daniel Jones by signing him to a four-year contract worth $160,000,000. This deal included a substantial signing bonus of $36,000,000 and guaranteed earnings totaling $92,000,000. Consequently, Jones now boasts an impressive average annual salary of $40,000,000. In the upcoming 2023 season, Jones is set to earn a base salary of $9,500,000, accompanied by a signing bonus of $36,000,000 and a workout bonus of $500,000. This will result in a cap hit of $21,750,000, while his dead cap value stands at a significant $82,000,000.

Jones is coming off a breakout season where he displayed notable improvement, completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Additionally, he showcased his skills as a runner, accumulating 708 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Jones will need to continue proving himself to ensure his remarkable season was not merely a fluke. However, the significant decrease in turnovers from year to year bodes well for his future development.

Full list of Highest Paid Athletes

Name Team Contract Details Performance (2022 Season) Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 5 years, $260,000,000, $185,000,000 guaranteed MVP in 2019 season with 36 TD passes, 3,127 passing yards Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles 5 years, $255,000,000, $179,300,000 guaranteed No-trade clause, highest average annual salary in the NFL Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers 3 years, $150,815,000, fully guaranteed 26 TD passes, 3,695 passing yards, 8-9 record Russell Wilson Denver Broncos 5 years, $242,588,236, $161,000,000 guaranteed 16 TD passes, 3,524 passing yards, 4-11 record Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals 5 years, $230,500,000, $159,797,000 guaranteed Torn ACL, uncertain for 2023 season Deshaun Watson Cleveland Browns 5 years, $230,000,000, $230,000,000 guaranteed 58.2% completion rate, 1,102 passing yards, 3-3 record Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 10 years, $450,000,000, $141,481,905 guaranteed MVP in 2022 season with 5,250 passing yards, 41 TD passes Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 6 years, $258,034,000, $150,000,000 guaranteed 4,238 passing yards, 35 TD passes, 63.3% completion rate Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams 4 years, $160,000,000, $130,000,000 guaranteed 68% completion rate, 2,087 passing yards, 10 TD passes Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys 4 years, $160,000,000, $126,000,000 guaranteed 12-5 record, led league in interceptions with 15 Daniel Jones New York Giants 4 years, $160,000,000, $92,000,000 guaranteed Breakout season with 67.2% completion rate, 3,205 passing yards

For the time being, Stafford, Jones, and Prescott share the distinction of being the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFC East. While some players are still recuperating from injuries, some teams have hit a perfect deal by signing players who have proved to be golden ducks for them.

Hurts, Jackson, Derek Carr, Daniel Jones, and Geno Smith have all reached lucrative agreements this offseason, leading to significant changes in the list of the NFL's highest-paid players since the conclusion of the 2022 season. The upcoming 2023 NFL season will showcase the NFL's top-earning athletes.

