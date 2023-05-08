Everything to know about the NFL Schedule 2023: Release Date, Total Games, Players and More

The National Football League is the most popular and lucrative professional sports league in the world. NFL has been a core part of American sports for over a century and is watched by millions of viewers globally. Every NFL season lasts a little over four months and begins in the fall.

The NFL also keeps the fans engrossed during the off-season with the NFL draft and schedule release. The National Football League player draft concluded recently, and the schedule is anticipated in the coming days. Dive in to know more about the NFL schedule, release date, its creation and more.

2023 NFL Schedule Release

The 2023 NFL schedule is expected to be released on May 11, 2023. The NFL draft recently got over, and team players have been finalised. Several collegiate athletes will be making their debut this year, and fans eagerly look forward to another exciting NFL season.

The NFL season will run for 18 weeks and include 272 different matchups. 32 teams participate in the NFL and will play 17 games before the top teams move on to the playoffs. The final, also called the Super Bowl is played on the second Sunday in February, and the winner receives the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Kansas City Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl winners.

What is the NFL Schedule and how is it created?

The National Football League schedule is an intricately created plan of games in a particular NFL season. 32 teams play 272 matches, 17 each, in NFL over the course of 18 weeks.

The NFL schedule is painstakingly created using a predefined formula that ensures that no team plays against another team more than once every year. Furthermore, the 32 NFL teams are divided into two conferences, which are further segregated into four divisions each.

Each team plays 17 games, and the opponents are ascertained keeping in mind the following:

Six games against divisional opponents — two games per team, one at home and one on the road.

Four games against teams from a division within its conference — two games at home and two on the road.

Four games against teams from a division in the other conference— two games at home and two on the road.

Two games against teams from the two remaining divisions in its own conference — one game at home and one on the road. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.

The 17th game is an additional game against a non-conference opponent from a division that the team is not scheduled to play. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.

Once the opponents for every team are finalised, the schedule makers begin deciding the date and time of every game.

Summing Up

The NFL schedule is one of the biggest events of the NFL off-season. It determines when each game will be played and between which teams. Hardcore fans look forward to the NFL schedule every year and even plan their year around it. National Football League is the biggest and most profitable sporting event in North America and requires significant planning. After much consideration, the NFL schedule will release on May 11, 2023.