2023 NFL Free Agents: List of Top 40 NFL Free Agents

As the off-season progresses, we will continuously update the list to reflect any signings of contract extensions or player releases. Therefore, we encourage you to revisit periodically for the most recent updates regarding the premier NFL Free Agents.
As the off-season progresses, we will continuously update the list to reflect any signings of contract extensions or player releases. Therefore, we encourage you to revisit periodically for the most recent updates regarding the premier NFL Free Agents.

The majority of free agency transactions have been concluded, it is plausible that additional releases of experienced players may augment a list that has consistently exhibited considerable worth. Although noteworthy first-string players in crucial positions are largely absent, the overall compilation remains abundant in terms of value.

List of top 40 2023 NFL Free Agents:

Rank

Player

Pos.

Team

Age

1

DeAndre Hopkins

WR

ARI

31

2

Leonard Floyd

EDGE

LAR

30

3

Jadeveon Clowney

EDGE

CLE

30

4

Frank Clark

EDGE

KC

30

5

Marcus Peters

CB

BAL

30

6

Ronald Darby

CB

DEN

29

7

Yannick Ngakoue

EDGE

IND

28

8

Ezekiel Elliott

RB

DAL

28

9

Kareem Hunt

RB

CLE

28

10

Leonard Fournette

RB

TB

28

11

Dalton Risner

G

DEN

28

12

Teddy Bridgewater

QB

MIA

30

13

Adrian Amos

S

GB

30

14

Jarvis Landry

WR

NO

30

15

John Johnson

S

CLE

27

16

Chris Wormley

DL

PIT

29

17

Dawuane Smoot

DL

JAX

28

18

Matt Ioannidis

DL

CAR

29

19

Trey Flowers

EDGE

MIA

30

20

Kyle Van Noy

EDGE

LAC

32

21

Shelby Harris

DL

SEA

32

22

Andrew Adams

S

TEN

30

23

Byron Jones

CB

MIA

30

24

Kenny Golladay

WR

NYG

29

25

Taylor Lewan

OT

TEN

32

26

Justin Houston

EDGE

BAL

34

27

Ben Jones

C

TEN

34

28

Melvin Ingram

EDGE

MIA

34

29

Casey Hayward

CB

ATL

33

30

Carlos Dunlap

EDGE

KC

34

31

Julio Jones

WR

TB

34

32

Akiem Hicks

DL

TB

33

33

Logan Ryan

S

TB

32

34

George Fant

OT

NYJ

31

35

Brandon Shell

OT

MIA

31

36

Trai Turner

G

WAS

30

37

Michael Schofield

G

CHI

32

38

Troy Hill

CB

LAR

32

39

A.J. Cann

G

HOU

31

40

Robert Quinn

EDGE

PHI

33

 While some notable first-string players in crucial positions may be absent, the overall compilation of free agents remains abundant in terms of value. The 2023 NFL free agent class is a talented group of players who could make a significant impact on their new teams. While there are no surefire superstars, there are several players who could be difference-makers. It is advised to revisit the list periodically for the most recent updates regarding the premier NFL free agents.

 
