2023 NFL Free Agents: List of Top 40 NFL Free Agents

2023 NFL Free Agents: As the off-season progresses, we will continuously update the list to reflect any signings of contract extensions or player releases. Therefore, we encourage you to revisit periodically for the most recent updates regarding the premier NFL Free Agents.

The majority of free agency transactions have been concluded, it is plausible that additional releases of experienced players may augment a list that has consistently exhibited considerable worth. Although noteworthy first-string players in crucial positions are largely absent, the overall compilation remains abundant in terms of value.

List of top 40 2023 NFL Free Agents:

Rank Player Pos. Team Age 1 DeAndre Hopkins WR ARI 31 2 Leonard Floyd EDGE LAR 30 3 Jadeveon Clowney EDGE CLE 30 4 Frank Clark EDGE KC 30 5 Marcus Peters CB BAL 30 6 Ronald Darby CB DEN 29 7 Yannick Ngakoue EDGE IND 28 8 Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL 28 9 Kareem Hunt RB CLE 28 10 Leonard Fournette RB TB 28 11 Dalton Risner G DEN 28 12 Teddy Bridgewater QB MIA 30 13 Adrian Amos S GB 30 14 Jarvis Landry WR NO 30 15 John Johnson S CLE 27 16 Chris Wormley DL PIT 29 17 Dawuane Smoot DL JAX 28 18 Matt Ioannidis DL CAR 29 19 Trey Flowers EDGE MIA 30 20 Kyle Van Noy EDGE LAC 32 21 Shelby Harris DL SEA 32 22 Andrew Adams S TEN 30 23 Byron Jones CB MIA 30 24 Kenny Golladay WR NYG 29 25 Taylor Lewan OT TEN 32 26 Justin Houston EDGE BAL 34 27 Ben Jones C TEN 34 28 Melvin Ingram EDGE MIA 34 29 Casey Hayward CB ATL 33 30 Carlos Dunlap EDGE KC 34 31 Julio Jones WR TB 34 32 Akiem Hicks DL TB 33 33 Logan Ryan S TB 32 34 George Fant OT NYJ 31 35 Brandon Shell OT MIA 31 36 Trai Turner G WAS 30 37 Michael Schofield G CHI 32 38 Troy Hill CB LAR 32 39 A.J. Cann G HOU 31 40 Robert Quinn EDGE PHI 33

