2023 NFL Free Agents: List of Top 40 NFL Free Agents
2023 NFL Free Agents: As the off-season progresses, we will continuously update the list to reflect any signings of contract extensions or player releases. Therefore, we encourage you to revisit periodically for the most recent updates regarding the premier NFL Free Agents.
The majority of free agency transactions have been concluded, it is plausible that additional releases of experienced players may augment a list that has consistently exhibited considerable worth. Although noteworthy first-string players in crucial positions are largely absent, the overall compilation remains abundant in terms of value.
List of top 40 2023 NFL Free Agents:
Rank
|
Player
|
Pos.
|
Team
|
Age
|
1
|
DeAndre Hopkins
|
WR
|
ARI
|
31
|
2
|
Leonard Floyd
|
EDGE
|
LAR
|
30
|
3
|
Jadeveon Clowney
|
EDGE
|
CLE
|
30
|
4
|
Frank Clark
|
EDGE
|
KC
|
30
|
5
|
Marcus Peters
|
CB
|
BAL
|
30
|
6
|
Ronald Darby
|
CB
|
DEN
|
29
|
7
|
Yannick Ngakoue
|
EDGE
|
IND
|
28
|
8
|
Ezekiel Elliott
|
RB
|
DAL
|
28
|
9
|
Kareem Hunt
|
RB
|
CLE
|
28
|
10
|
Leonard Fournette
|
RB
|
TB
|
28
|
11
|
Dalton Risner
|
G
|
DEN
|
28
|
12
|
Teddy Bridgewater
|
QB
|
MIA
|
30
|
13
|
Adrian Amos
|
S
|
GB
|
30
|
14
|
Jarvis Landry
|
WR
|
NO
|
30
|
15
|
John Johnson
|
S
|
CLE
|
27
|
16
|
Chris Wormley
|
DL
|
PIT
|
29
|
17
|
Dawuane Smoot
|
DL
|
JAX
|
28
|
18
|
Matt Ioannidis
|
DL
|
CAR
|
29
|
19
|
Trey Flowers
|
EDGE
|
MIA
|
30
|
20
|
Kyle Van Noy
|
EDGE
|
LAC
|
32
|
21
|
Shelby Harris
|
DL
|
SEA
|
32
|
22
|
Andrew Adams
|
S
|
TEN
|
30
|
23
|
Byron Jones
|
CB
|
MIA
|
30
|
24
|
Kenny Golladay
|
WR
|
NYG
|
29
|
25
|
Taylor Lewan
|
OT
|
TEN
|
32
|
26
|
Justin Houston
|
EDGE
|
BAL
|
34
|
27
|
Ben Jones
|
C
|
TEN
|
34
|
28
|
Melvin Ingram
|
EDGE
|
MIA
|
34
|
29
|
Casey Hayward
|
CB
|
ATL
|
33
|
30
|
Carlos Dunlap
|
EDGE
|
KC
|
34
|
31
|
Julio Jones
|
WR
|
TB
|
34
|
32
|
Akiem Hicks
|
DL
|
TB
|
33
|
33
|
Logan Ryan
|
S
|
TB
|
32
|
34
|
George Fant
|
OT
|
NYJ
|
31
|
35
|
Brandon Shell
|
OT
|
MIA
|
31
|
36
|
Trai Turner
|
G
|
WAS
|
30
|
37
|
Michael Schofield
|
G
|
CHI
|
32
|
38
|
Troy Hill
|
CB
|
LAR
|
32
|
39
|
A.J. Cann
|
G
|
HOU
|
31
|
40
|
Robert Quinn
|
EDGE
|
PHI
|
33
While some notable first-string players in crucial positions may be absent, the overall compilation of free agents remains abundant in terms of value. The 2023 NFL free agent class is a talented group of players who could make a significant impact on their new teams. While there are no surefire superstars, there are several players who could be difference-makers. It is advised to revisit the list periodically for the most recent updates regarding the premier NFL free agents.
