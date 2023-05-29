NFL Stadiums: List of Stadiums, Previous Names

Let's explore the NFL stadiums and their Previous names. From historic venues that have witnessed countless legendary moments to state-of-the-art structures that push the boundaries of design and technology, each NFL stadium carries its own unique history and significance.
NFL Stadiums: List of Stadiums, Previous Names
NFL Stadiums: List of Stadiums, Previous Names

NFL Stadiums: List of Stadiums, Previous Names

The National Football League (NFL) is home to numerous iconic stadiums across the United States. These architectural marvels serve as the battlegrounds where teams and fans come together to experience the thrill of professional football.

From historic venues that have witnessed countless legendary moments to state-of-the-art structures that push the boundaries of design and technology, each NFL stadium carries its own unique history and significance.

While names may change due to sponsorship or other reasons, the spirit and passion that reverberate within these hallowed grounds remain constant, creating an electric atmosphere that fuels the love for the game.

Let's explore the NFL stadiums and their Previous names below:

NFL Stadium Name

NFL Stadium Capacity

NFL Stadium Location

NFL Stadium Surface

NFL Stadium Roof type

NFL Stadium Team(s)

Opened

NFL Stadium Previous Names

Acrisure Stadium

68,400

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Kentucky bluegrass

Open

Pittsburgh Steelers

2001

Heinz Field (2001-2022)

Acrisure Stadium (2022-present)

Allegiant Stadium

65,000

Paradise, Nevada

Bermuda grass

Fixed

Las Vegas Raiders

2020

 

Arrowhead Stadium

76,416

Kansas City, Missouri

Bermuda grass

Open

Kansas City Chiefs

1972

Arrowhead Stadium (1972-2021)

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (2021-present)

AT&T Stadium

80,000

Arlington, Texas

Hellas Matrix Turf

Retractable

Dallas Cowboys

2009

 

Bank of America Stadium

75,523

Charlotte, North Carolina

FieldTurf

Open

Carolina Panthers

1996

Ericsson Stadium (1996-2004)

Bank of America (2004-present)

Caesars Superdome

73,208

New Orleans, Louisiana

FieldTurf Revolution 360[9]

Fixed

New Orleans Saints

1975

Louisiana Superdome (1975-2011)

Mercedes-Benz Superdome (2011-2021)

Caesars Superdome (2021-present)

Cleveland Browns Stadium

67,895

Cleveland, Ohio

Kentucky bluegrass

Open

Cleveland Browns

1999

Browns Stadium (1999-2013)

FirstEnergy Stadium (2013-present)

Empower Field at Mile High

76,125

Denver, Colorado

Kentucky bluegrass

Open

Denver Broncos

2001

Invesco Field (2001-2011)

Sports Authority Field (2011-2018)

Broncos Stadium (2018-2019)

Empower Field at Mile High (2019-present)

FedEx Field

62,000

Landover, Maryland

Bermuda grass

Open

Washington Commanders

1997

Jack Kent Cooke Stadium (1997-1999)

FedExField (1999-present)

Ford Field

65,000

Detroit, Michigan

Field Turf Classic HD

Fixed

Detroit Lions

2002

 

Gillette Stadium

66,829

Foxborough, Massachusetts

FieldTurf CORE

Open

New England Patriots

2002

CMGI Field (2002)

Gillette Stadium (2002-present)

Hard Rock Stadium

65,326

Miami Gardens, Florida

Bermuda grass

Open

Miami Dolphins

1987

 

Joe Robbie Stadium (1987-1996)

Pro Player Park (1996)

Pro Player Stadium (1996-2005)

Dolphins Stadium (2005-2006)

Dolphin Stadium (2006-2009)

Land Shark Stadium (2009-2010)

Sun Life Stadium (2010-2016)

New Miami Stadium (2016)

Hard Rock Stadium (2016-present)

Highmark Stadium

71,608

Orchard Park, New York

A-Turf Titan 50

Open

Buffalo Bills

1973

Rich Stadium (1973-1997)

Ralph Wilson Stadium (1998-2015)

New Era Field (2016-2020)

Bills Stadium (2020-2021)

Highmark Stadium (2021-present)

Lambeau Field

81,441

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kentucky bluegrass reinforced with SIS Grass.

Open

Green Bay Packers

1957

 

Levi's Stadium

68,500

Santa Clara, California

Bermuda grass / Perennial Ryegrass mixture

Open

San Francisco 49ers

2014

 

Lincoln Financial Field

69,596

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Desso GrassMaster

Open

Philadelphia Eagles

2003

 

Lucas Oil Stadium

63,000

Indianapolis, Indiana

Shaw Sports Momentum Pro

Retractable

Indianapolis Colts

2008

 

Lumen Field

69,000

Seattle, Washington

FieldTurf Revolution 360

Open

Seattle Seahawks

2002

Seahawks Stadium (2002-2004)

Qwest Field (2004-2011)

CenturyLink Field (2011-2020)

Lumen Field (2020-present)

M&T Bank Stadium

71,008

Baltimore, Maryland

Bermuda grass

Open

Baltimore Ravens

1998

Ravens Stadium at Camden Yards (1998-1999)

PSINet Stadium (1999-2002)

Ravens Stadium (2002-2003)

M&T Stadium (2003-present)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

71,000

Atlanta, Georgia

FieldTurf Revolution

Retractable

Atlanta Falcons

2017

 

MetLife Stadium

82,500

East Rutherford, New Jersey

UBU Speed Series S5-M Synthetic Turf

Open

New York Giants
New York Jets

2010

New Meadowlands Stadium (2010-2011)

MetLife Stadium (2011-present)

Nissan Stadium

69,143

Nashville, Tennessee

Bermuda grass

Open

Tennessee Titans

1999

Adelphia Coliseum (1999-2002)

The Coliseum (2002-2006)

LP Field (2006-2015)

Nissan Stadium (2015-present)

NRG Stadium

72,220

Houston, Texas

Hellas Matrix Turf

Retractable

Houston Texans

2002

Reliant Stadium (2002-2014)

NRG Stadium (2014-present)

Paycor Stadium

65,515

Cincinnati, Ohio

UBU Speed Series S5-M Synthetic Turf

Open

Cincinnati Bengals

2000

Paul Brown Stadium

Raymond James Stadium

69,218

Tampa, Florida

Bermuda grass

Open

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1998

 

SoFi Stadium

70,000

Inglewood, California

Hellas Matrix Turf

Fixed

Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers

2020

 

Soldier Field

61,500

Chicago, Illinois

Bermuda grass

Open

Chicago Bears

1924

Municipal Grant Park Stadium (1924-1925)

Soldier Field (1925-present)

State Farm Stadium

63,400

Glendale, Arizona

Bermuda grass

Retractable

Arizona Cardinals

2006

Cardinals Stadium (2006-2006)

University of Phoenix Stadium (2006-2018)

State Farm Stadium (2018-present)

TIAA Bank Field

67,838

Jacksonville, Florida

Bermuda grass

Open

Jacksonville Jaguars

1995

Jacksonville Municipal Stadium (1995-1997)

Alltel Stadium (1997-2006)

EverBank Field (2010-2018)

TIAA Bank Field (2018-present)

U.S. Bank Stadium

66,655

Minneapolis, Minnesota

UBU Speed Series S5-M Synthetic Turf

Fixed

Minnesota Vikings

2016

CMGI Field (2002)

Gillette Stadium (2002-present)

 

 

 
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

Next