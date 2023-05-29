NFL Stadiums: List of Stadiums, Previous Names
NFL Stadiums: List of Stadiums, Previous Names
The National Football League (NFL) is home to numerous iconic stadiums across the United States. These architectural marvels serve as the battlegrounds where teams and fans come together to experience the thrill of professional football.
From historic venues that have witnessed countless legendary moments to state-of-the-art structures that push the boundaries of design and technology, each NFL stadium carries its own unique history and significance.
While names may change due to sponsorship or other reasons, the spirit and passion that reverberate within these hallowed grounds remain constant, creating an electric atmosphere that fuels the love for the game.
Let's explore the NFL stadiums and their Previous names below:
|
NFL Stadium Name
|
NFL Stadium Capacity
|
NFL Stadium Location
|
NFL Stadium Surface
|
NFL Stadium Roof type
|
NFL Stadium Team(s)
|
Opened
|
NFL Stadium Previous Names
|
Acrisure Stadium
|
68,400
|
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|
Kentucky bluegrass
|
Open
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
2001
|
Heinz Field (2001-2022)
Acrisure Stadium (2022-present)
|
Allegiant Stadium
|
65,000
|
Paradise, Nevada
|
Bermuda grass
|
Fixed
|
Las Vegas Raiders
|
2020
|
|
Arrowhead Stadium
|
76,416
|
Kansas City, Missouri
|
Bermuda grass
|
Open
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
1972
|
Arrowhead Stadium (1972-2021)
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (2021-present)
|
AT&T Stadium
|
80,000
|
Arlington, Texas
|
Hellas Matrix Turf
|
Retractable
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
2009
|
|
Bank of America Stadium
|
75,523
|
Charlotte, North Carolina
|
FieldTurf
|
Open
|
Carolina Panthers
|
1996
|
Ericsson Stadium (1996-2004)
Bank of America (2004-present)
|
Caesars Superdome
|
73,208
|
New Orleans, Louisiana
|
FieldTurf Revolution 360[9]
|
Fixed
|
New Orleans Saints
|
1975
|
Louisiana Superdome (1975-2011)
Mercedes-Benz Superdome (2011-2021)
Caesars Superdome (2021-present)
|
Cleveland Browns Stadium
|
67,895
|
Cleveland, Ohio
|
Kentucky bluegrass
|
Open
|
Cleveland Browns
|
1999
|
Browns Stadium (1999-2013)
FirstEnergy Stadium (2013-present)
|
Empower Field at Mile High
|
76,125
|
Denver, Colorado
|
Kentucky bluegrass
|
Open
|
Denver Broncos
|
2001
|
Invesco Field (2001-2011)
Sports Authority Field (2011-2018)
Broncos Stadium (2018-2019)
Empower Field at Mile High (2019-present)
|
FedEx Field
|
62,000
|
Landover, Maryland
|
Bermuda grass
|
Open
|
Washington Commanders
|
1997
|
Jack Kent Cooke Stadium (1997-1999)
FedExField (1999-present)
|
Ford Field
|
65,000
|
Detroit, Michigan
|
Field Turf Classic HD
|
Fixed
|
Detroit Lions
|
2002
|
|
Gillette Stadium
|
66,829
|
Foxborough, Massachusetts
|
FieldTurf CORE
|
Open
|
New England Patriots
|
2002
|
CMGI Field (2002)
Gillette Stadium (2002-present)
|
Hard Rock Stadium
|
65,326
|
Miami Gardens, Florida
|
Bermuda grass
|
Open
|
Miami Dolphins
|
1987
|
Joe Robbie Stadium (1987-1996)
Pro Player Park (1996)
Pro Player Stadium (1996-2005)
Dolphins Stadium (2005-2006)
Dolphin Stadium (2006-2009)
Land Shark Stadium (2009-2010)
Sun Life Stadium (2010-2016)
New Miami Stadium (2016)
Hard Rock Stadium (2016-present)
|
Highmark Stadium
|
71,608
|
Orchard Park, New York
|
A-Turf Titan 50
|
Open
|
Buffalo Bills
|
1973
|
Rich Stadium (1973-1997)
Ralph Wilson Stadium (1998-2015)
New Era Field (2016-2020)
Bills Stadium (2020-2021)
Highmark Stadium (2021-present)
|
81,441
|
Green Bay, Wisconsin
|
Kentucky bluegrass reinforced with SIS Grass.
|
Open
|
Green Bay Packers
|
1957
|
|
Levi's Stadium
|
68,500
|
Santa Clara, California
|
Bermuda grass / Perennial Ryegrass mixture
|
Open
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
2014
|
|
Lincoln Financial Field
|
69,596
|
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|
Desso GrassMaster
|
Open
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
2003
|
|
Lucas Oil Stadium
|
63,000
|
Indianapolis, Indiana
|
Shaw Sports Momentum Pro
|
Retractable
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
2008
|
|
Lumen Field
|
69,000
|
Seattle, Washington
|
FieldTurf Revolution 360
|
Open
|
Seattle Seahawks
|
2002
|
Seahawks Stadium (2002-2004)
Qwest Field (2004-2011)
CenturyLink Field (2011-2020)
Lumen Field (2020-present)
|
M&T Bank Stadium
|
71,008
|
Baltimore, Maryland
|
Bermuda grass
|
Open
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
1998
|
Ravens Stadium at Camden Yards (1998-1999)
PSINet Stadium (1999-2002)
Ravens Stadium (2002-2003)
M&T Stadium (2003-present)
|
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|
71,000
|
Atlanta, Georgia
|
FieldTurf Revolution
|
Retractable
|
Atlanta Falcons
|
2017
|
|
MetLife Stadium
|
82,500
|
East Rutherford, New Jersey
|
UBU Speed Series S5-M Synthetic Turf
|
Open
|
New York Giants
|
2010
|
New Meadowlands Stadium (2010-2011)
MetLife Stadium (2011-present)
|
Nissan Stadium
|
69,143
|
Nashville, Tennessee
|
Bermuda grass
|
Open
|
Tennessee Titans
|
1999
|
Adelphia Coliseum (1999-2002)
The Coliseum (2002-2006)
LP Field (2006-2015)
Nissan Stadium (2015-present)
|
NRG Stadium
|
72,220
|
Houston, Texas
|
Hellas Matrix Turf
|
Retractable
|
Houston Texans
|
2002
|
Reliant Stadium (2002-2014)
NRG Stadium (2014-present)
|
Paycor Stadium
|
65,515
|
Cincinnati, Ohio
|
UBU Speed Series S5-M Synthetic Turf
|
Open
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
2000
|
Paul Brown Stadium
|
Raymond James Stadium
|
69,218
|
Tampa, Florida
|
Bermuda grass
|
Open
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
1998
|
|
SoFi Stadium
|
70,000
|
Inglewood, California
|
Hellas Matrix Turf
|
Fixed
|
Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers
|
2020
|
|
Soldier Field
|
61,500
|
Chicago, Illinois
|
Bermuda grass
|
Open
|
Chicago Bears
|
1924
|
Municipal Grant Park Stadium (1924-1925)
Soldier Field (1925-present)
|
State Farm Stadium
|
63,400
|
Glendale, Arizona
|
Bermuda grass
|
Retractable
|
Arizona Cardinals
|
2006
|
Cardinals Stadium (2006-2006)
University of Phoenix Stadium (2006-2018)
State Farm Stadium (2018-present)
|
TIAA Bank Field
|
67,838
|
Jacksonville, Florida
|
Bermuda grass
|
Open
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
1995
|
Jacksonville Municipal Stadium (1995-1997)
Alltel Stadium (1997-2006)
EverBank Field (2010-2018)
TIAA Bank Field (2018-present)
|
U.S. Bank Stadium
|
66,655
|
Minneapolis, Minnesota
|
UBU Speed Series S5-M Synthetic Turf
|
Fixed
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
2016
|
