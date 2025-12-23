KMAT Kerala 2026: Exam Application Forms OUT at cee.kerala.gov.in; Apply by Jan 15

Key Points
- CEE Kerala began the KMAT Kerala 2026 application process on December 22, 2025.
- Candidates can apply online at cee.kerala.gov.in.
- The application deadline is January 15, 2026.
KMAT Kerala 2026: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala (CEE) has started the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2026 Application on December 22, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to apply online at cee.kerala.gov.in. The applications will end on January 15, 2026. The last date for applications is January 15, 2026.
KMAT 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table including important details of KMAT 2026:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|KMAT 2026
|Exam name
|Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT)
|Board name
|Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|cee.kerala.gov.in
|State
|Kerala
|Level
|Postgraduate (PG)
|Programmes
|MBA, PGDM, MCA
|Stream
|Management
|Exam mode
|Online, computer-based test (CBT)
|Exam date
|January 25, 2026
|Application last date
|January 15, 2026
|Application fee
|General: INR 1,000SC: INR 500 ST: N/A
KMAT 2026 Important Dates
Candidates can check the following table to know important KMAT exam dates:
|Events
|Date(s)
|KMAT registration begins
|December 22, 2025
|Last date to register
|January 15, 2026 until 4 PM
|Admit card release date
|TBA
|KMAT Kerala 2026 Exam
|January 25, 2026
How to apply for KMAT Kerala 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply online for KMAT Kerala Exam 2026:
- Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in
- Click on the 'KMAT 2026 - Application Portal (Session 1)' link
- In the registration form, enter your details to create an account
- Now login using the application number and password
- Pay the online application fee online
- Review and submit the form
- Download the confirmation page and click on 'Go to Next Step' button
- Upload passport-size photograph and digitally scanned signatures
- Choose the exam centre
- Carefully review the form and click on 'Submit'
