KMAT Kerala 2026: Exam Application Forms OUT at cee.kerala.gov.in; Apply by Jan 15

KMAT Kerala 2026: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala (CEE) has started the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2026 Application on December 22, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to apply online at cee.kerala.gov.in. The applications will end on January 15, 2026. The last date for applications is January 15, 2026.

KMAT 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table including important details of KMAT 2026: