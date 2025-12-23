KARTET Result 2025
KMAT Kerala 2026: Exam Application Forms OUT at cee.kerala.gov.in; Apply by Jan 15

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi
Dec 23, 2025

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala (CEE) began the KMAT Kerala 2026 application process on December 22, 2025. Candidates can apply online at cee.kerala.gov.in until January 15, 2026.

Key Points

  • Candidates can apply online at cee.kerala.gov.in.
  • The application deadline is January 15, 2026.

KMAT Kerala 2026: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala (CEE) has started the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2026 Application on December 22, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to apply online at cee.kerala.gov.in. The applications will end on January 15, 2026. The last date for applications is January 15, 2026.

KMAT 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table including important details of KMAT 2026: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  KMAT 2026
Exam name  Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT)
Board name  Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  cee.kerala.gov.in
State  Kerala 
Level  Postgraduate (PG) 
Programmes  MBA, PGDM, MCA
Stream  Management 
Exam mode  Online, computer-based test (CBT)
Exam date  January 25, 2026
Application last date  January 15, 2026
Application fee General: INR 1,000SC: INR 500 ST: N/A

KMAT 2026 Important Dates

Candidates can check the following table to know important KMAT exam dates:

Events Date(s)
KMAT registration begins December 22, 2025
Last date to register  January 15, 2026 until 4 PM
Admit card release date  TBA
KMAT Kerala 2026 Exam January 25, 2026

How to apply for KMAT Kerala 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply online for KMAT Kerala Exam 2026:

  1. Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in
  2. Click on the 'KMAT 2026 - Application Portal (Session 1)' link
  3. In the registration form, enter your details to create an account
  4. Now login using the application number and password 
  5. Pay the online application fee online
  6. Review and submit the form 
  7. Download the confirmation page and click on 'Go to Next Step' button
  8. Upload passport-size photograph and digitally scanned signatures
  9. Choose the exam centre
  10. Carefully review the form and click on 'Submit'

DIRECT LINK - KMAT 2026 - Application Portal (Session 1)

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

