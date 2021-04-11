CBSE Board Exam 2024: Top 7 Exam Writing Mistakes Students Must Avoid For High Scores

CBSE Exam 2024: Know here the seven most common mistakes which students often make while writing the CBSE Board Exam and lose some important marks.

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Board exams are considered the most important phase of a student’s academic career. The marks obtained in board exams can play a significant role in determining a student's future path. Board examinations create a lot of panic and stress among students who are going to appear for the exams. Some of them feel extremely terrified while others may remain tensed.

Despite spending the entire year preparing for exams, the pressure of board exams can lead students to make common mistakes during exam writing. While hard work and thorough preparation are essential for success, avoiding certain mistakes in the examination hall is equally crucial.

Here are the top 7 mistakes students tend to make while writing the CBSE board exam:

1. Not utilizing 15-minute extra time properly

The CBSE board exam provides students with 15 extra minutes before the start of the exam. This time is meant for students to read all questions and then develop a strategy for attempting the paper. However, many students waste this time by simply reading the questions and not deciding on an order in which to answer them.

2. Failing to understand the sense of a question

Exam stress and nervousness can lead students to misinterpret questions. In their rush to finish the paper on time, they may not read the questions carefully and start writing answers without fully understanding what is being asked. As a result, they may start writing answers that do not address the question or that are incomplete.

3. Not answers beyond the prescribed word limit

Many students believe that the longer their answer, the more marks they will receive. This is completely false. Examiners are only looking for meaningful answers that include important facts and concise information. Long, essay-type answers can be irritating and difficult to read, and they may make it difficult for the examiner to find the key points. Additionally, spending too much time writing a long answer can leave you with less time to complete the remaining questions on the exam.

4. Lack of time management

Time management is crucial for success in CBSE board exams. However, even though students know this, many still fail to manage their time effectively during the exam which is majorly due to exam stress and nervousness. To avoid this mistake, students should plan in advance how much time to allocate to each question and category. This will help them to stay on track and avoid feeling rushed during the exam.

5. Copying incorrect data

Students often make the mistake of copying incorrect data from the question paper, especially in numerical questions. This can lead to a zero score in that question, even if the student has written the whole procedure and calculations correctly. To avoid this mistake, students should take extra care when copying data from the question paper. They should double-check their work to make sure that they have copied the data accurately.

6. Leaving the easy questions for last

Many students choose to attempt the difficult questions first, leaving the easy questions for last. This is not always a good idea. Students should answer the questions that they think they can answer easily first. This will help them to secure some sure marks in the exam. On the other hand, if students spend too much time on the difficult questions, they may not have enough time to answer the easy questions, which could have earned them more marks.

7. Missing to write proper units in answers

Students often miss writing the proper units in answers wherever required. Sometimes they are asked to write the answer in a converted unit which they miss due to panic and rush to finish the exam. Every single unit if missed will lead to a loss of certain marks which would reduce one's overall percentage.

So, these were some mistakes which students often make while writing one of the most important exam of their life, the CBSE Board Exam. Students can avoid these mistakes by keeping calm, and staying alert and focused in the examination hall. Stress and fear are your biggest enemies, maintain a fair distance from them. Stay positive and confident.

Good luck for exams!

