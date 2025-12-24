Punjab NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 2 Schedule Revised at bfuhs.ggsmch.org; Fill and Lock Choices Online by Dec 24

Key Points
- BFUHS released the revised Round 2 schedule for Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025.
- Candidates can fill and lock choices until today, December 24, 2025.
- The Round 2 results will now be released on December 26, 2025, instead of the earlier December 19.
Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has released the Punjab National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 revised schedule. Candidates can now fill and lock their choices and till today, December 24, 2025. The round 2 results will be released on December 26, 2025. Earlier, the result was scheduled to be announced on December 19, 2025. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website at bfuhs.ggsmch.org.
Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table including the Punjab NEET PG 2025 key details:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 revised schedule
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Board name
|
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
bfuhs.ggsmch.org
|
State
|
Punjab
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|
Level
|
Postgraduate (PG)
|
Revised choice filling date
|
December 24, 2025
|
Result date
|
December 26, 2025
Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule
Students can check the Punjab PG medical round 2 revised dates below:
|
Event
|
Revised Dates
|
Previous dates
|
Last date for filling/submitting online choices/preferences
|
December 24, 2025
|
December 15, 2025
|
Provisional allotment/result release
|
December 26, 2025
|
December 19, 2025
|
Revised provisional allotment/result release
|
December 27, 2025
|
-
|
Joining dates
|
December 28 - 30, 2025
|
-
OFFICIAL LINK - Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule Official Schedule
