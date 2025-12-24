Punjab NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 2 Schedule Revised at bfuhs.ggsmch.org; Fill and Lock Choices Online by Dec 24

Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has released the Punjab National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 revised schedule. Candidates can now fill and lock their choices and till today, December 24, 2025. The round 2 results will be released on December 26, 2025. Earlier, the result was scheduled to be announced on December 19, 2025. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website at bfuhs.ggsmch.org.

Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table including the Punjab NEET PG 2025 key details: