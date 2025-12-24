CAT Result 2025
Punjab NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 2 Schedule Revised at bfuhs.ggsmch.org; Fill and Lock Choices Online by Dec 24

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 24, 2025, 17:28 IST

BFUHS released the revised Round 2 schedule for Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025. Candidates can fill and lock choices until today, December 24, 2025. The Round 2 results will now be released on December 26, 2025, instead of the earlier December 19. Check the schedule at bfuhs.ggsmch.org.

BFUHS released the revised Round 2 schedule for Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025.
BFUHS released the revised Round 2 schedule for Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025.
Key Points

  • BFUHS released the revised Round 2 schedule for Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025.
  • Candidates can fill and lock choices until today, December 24, 2025.
  • The Round 2 results will now be released on December 26, 2025, instead of the earlier December 19.

Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has released the Punjab National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 revised schedule. Candidates can now fill and lock their choices and till today, December 24, 2025. The round 2 results will be released on December 26, 2025. Earlier, the result was scheduled to be announced on December 19, 2025. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website at bfuhs.ggsmch.org.

Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table including the Punjab NEET PG 2025 key details: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 revised schedule

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

bfuhs.ggsmch.org

State 

Punjab 

Stream 

Medical

Dental 

Level 

Postgraduate (PG)

Revised choice filling date 

December 24, 2025

Result date 

December 26, 2025

Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule

Students can check the Punjab PG medical round 2 revised dates below: 

Event 

Revised Dates

Previous dates 

Last date for filling/submitting online choices/preferences

December 24, 2025

December 15, 2025

Provisional allotment/result release 

December 26, 2025

December 19, 2025

Revised provisional allotment/result release 

December 27, 2025

-

Joining dates 

December 28 - 30, 2025

-

OFFICIAL LINK - Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule Official Schedule

