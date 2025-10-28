CBSE Class 10 Science Previous Year Question Paper, Download Last 5 Year Papers PDF

This article provides a valuable resource for CBSE Class 10 Science students: previous year question papers from the last five years or more. Engaging with these authentic exam questions allows students to effectively prepare for their upcoming Science examinations. This practice familiarizes them with the exam format, question types, and helps in identifying areas for improvement, ultimately building confidence.
Utilizing these past papers is a proven strategy for achieving success in their CBSE Class 10 Science 2026 exams. It allows students to test their knowledge, understand common pitfalls, and refine their problem-solving skills, leading to better performance and higher scores.
Check| CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2025-26
Importance of CBSE Class 10 Science Previous Year Question Papers
Utilizing CBSE Class 10 Science previous year question papers is crucial for effective exam preparation due to several key benefits:
CBSE Class 10 Science Previous Year Question Paper
This table provides direct download links for CBSE Class 10 Science previous year question papers, categorized by year. This resource is essential for students to practice with authentic exam questions, understand the examination pattern, and gauge the types of questions asked over the past five years.
|
CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper
|
CBSE Class 10 Science Previous Year Question Paper 2021 (Exam not conducted due to Covid-19 Pandemic)
Key Features of CBSE Class 10 Science Previous Year Question Papers
The previous year question papers for CBSE Class 10 Science offer several distinct features that make them invaluable for students:
-
Authentic Questions: They contain actual questions from past board examinations, providing a realistic view of what to expect.
-
Diverse Question Types: The papers include a variety of question formats, such as Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), assertion-reasoning, short answer, and long answer questions, preparing students for any eventuality.
-
Curriculum Alignment: All questions are strictly aligned with the latest CBSE Class 10 Science syllabus, ensuring relevant practice.
-
Detailed Solutions (if available): Many resources provide detailed solutions and marking schemes, allowing students to understand the correct approach and how marks are awarded.
-
Year-wise Organization: Papers are typically organized by year, enabling students to track changes in exam patterns and question difficulty over time.
-
Comprehensive Coverage: They cover all units and chapters of the Science syllabus, ensuring a holistic revision of the entire subject.
Check| CBSE Class 10th Science Sample Paper 2025-26
CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Pattern 2025-26 (Revised)
For the 2026 board exams, the CBSE Class 10 Science paper pattern is different than the 2024–25. The question paper has been divided into three subject-specific sections: Biology, Chemistry, and Physics with Biology carrying the hghjest weightage and equal marks are assigned to Chemistry and Physics sections.
|
Key Features of the Question Paper
|
1. Total Questions: 39, all compulsory.
2. Division of Sections (with Question Numbers):
3. Marks Distribution:
4. Question Types:
5. Choice: No overall choice, but internal choice is given in some questions. Students must attempt only one option in such cases.
6. Special Provision for Visually Impaired Candidates: Alternative questions will be provided in place of diagram/figure-based ones.
With this structure, each branch of Science (Biology, Chemistry, Physics) gets a balanced representation in the exam, ensuring conceptual, practical, and application-based testing.
Other Related Links
-
-
CBSE Class 10 Science Study Plan 2026: Best 5-Month Preparation Strategy
Unit-Wise Weightage (Science)
|
Unit
|
Marks
|
I. Chemical Substances – Nature & Behaviour
|
25
|
II. World of Living
|
25
|
III. Natural Phenomena
|
12
|
IV. Effects of Current
|
13
|
V. Natural Resources
|
5
|
Total
|
80
Also Check|
NCERT Book for Class 10 Science ( Latest Edition)
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation