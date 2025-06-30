Largest Producer of Starfruit: Malaysia is the largest producer of starfruit in the world. The country grows over 120,000 tonnes of starfruit each year, especially in states like Selangor, Johor and Perak. Starfruit, also known as carambola. Keep reading more about starfruit.
Which Country is the Largest Producer of Starfruit in the World?
Malaysia produces the most starfruit globally. Its fertile soils, abundant rainfall and year-round warmth make it ideal for cultivating starfruit. Malaysian starfruit is highly valued for its sweet-tart flavour, crisp texture and bright yellow colour.
How Much Starfruit Does Malaysia Produce?
Malaysia produces more than 120,000 tonnes of starfruit annually. It supplies both domestic markets and exports to countries like China, Singapore, the Middle East and Europe. Malaysian starfruit is exported fresh, juiced, or processed into jams and candies.
Top 5 Starfruit Producing Countries in the World
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Annual Production (in Tonnes)
|
1
|
Malaysia
|
120,000
|
2
|
Philippines
|
70,000
|
3
|
India
|
60,000
|
4
|
Indonesia
|
50,000
|
5
|
Taiwan
|
30,000
Source: FAO, Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI), 2024 estimates
1. Malaysia
Malaysia is the largest starfruit producer in the world. The fruit is grown commercially and is a key part of the country’s tropical fruit export sector. The sweet, crunchy star-shaped slices are a favorite in fruit salads and juices.
2. Philippines
The Philippines grows large amounts of starfruit, mainly in Luzon and Mindanao. The fruit is enjoyed locally and also used in sweet-sour dishes and refreshing drinks.
3. India
In India, starfruit is mostly grown in southern states like Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. It is used both as a fruit and in Ayurvedic medicine for its cooling and digestive properties.
4. Indonesia
Indonesia cultivates starfruit in Java and Sumatra. It is sold fresh in markets and used in traditional drinks and jams.
5. Taiwan
Taiwan produces about 30,000 tonnes of starfruit every year. Taiwanese starfruit is prized for its high sugar content and is often exported to Japan and Hong Kong.
Other Countries with Notable Starfruit Production
Thailand, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Brazil also grow starfruit in smaller but notable quantities. Most of it is consumed locally or sold regionally in Asia.
Interesting Facts About Starfruit Production
1. Starfruit Gets Its Name from Its Shape
When sliced crosswise, the fruit forms a perfect five-pointed star — which gives it the name “starfruit”.
2. It Has Multiple Names
Starfruit is also called carambola. In India, it’s known as kamrakh, and in the Philippines, it’s called balimbing.
3. High in Antioxidants and Vitamin C
Starfruit is a low-calorie fruit packed with vitamin C, antioxidants and fiber — making it great for boosting immunity and digestion.
4. Caution for Kidney Patients
Starfruit contains oxalic acid and caramboxin, which can be harmful to people with kidney disease and should be consumed with medical advice.
5. Low in Calories, High in Vitamin C
One medium starfruit has only about 30 calories but provides over 50% of your daily vitamin C needs making it a healthy, immune-boosting snack.
6. It’s 90% Water
Starfruit is incredibly hydrating. With about 90% water content, it’s perfect for hot climates and summer diets.
