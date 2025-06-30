Largest Producer of Starfruit: Malaysia is the largest producer of starfruit in the world. The country grows over 120,000 tonnes of starfruit each year, especially in states like Selangor, Johor and Perak. Starfruit, also known as carambola. Keep reading more about starfruit. Which Country is the Largest Producer of Starfruit in the World? Malaysia produces the most starfruit globally. Its fertile soils, abundant rainfall and year-round warmth make it ideal for cultivating starfruit. Malaysian starfruit is highly valued for its sweet-tart flavour, crisp texture and bright yellow colour. How Much Starfruit Does Malaysia Produce? Malaysia produces more than 120,000 tonnes of starfruit annually. It supplies both domestic markets and exports to countries like China, Singapore, the Middle East and Europe. Malaysian starfruit is exported fresh, juiced, or processed into jams and candies.

Top 5 Starfruit Producing Countries in the World Rank Country Annual Production (in Tonnes) 1 Malaysia 120,000 2 Philippines 70,000 3 India 60,000 4 Indonesia 50,000 5 Taiwan 30,000 Source: FAO, Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI), 2024 estimates 1. Malaysia Malaysia is the largest starfruit producer in the world. The fruit is grown commercially and is a key part of the country’s tropical fruit export sector. The sweet, crunchy star-shaped slices are a favorite in fruit salads and juices. 2. Philippines The Philippines grows large amounts of starfruit, mainly in Luzon and Mindanao. The fruit is enjoyed locally and also used in sweet-sour dishes and refreshing drinks. 3. India In India, starfruit is mostly grown in southern states like Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. It is used both as a fruit and in Ayurvedic medicine for its cooling and digestive properties.

4. Indonesia Indonesia cultivates starfruit in Java and Sumatra. It is sold fresh in markets and used in traditional drinks and jams. 5. Taiwan Taiwan produces about 30,000 tonnes of starfruit every year. Taiwanese starfruit is prized for its high sugar content and is often exported to Japan and Hong Kong. Other Countries with Notable Starfruit Production Thailand, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Brazil also grow starfruit in smaller but notable quantities. Most of it is consumed locally or sold regionally in Asia. Interesting Facts About Starfruit Production 1. Starfruit Gets Its Name from Its Shape When sliced crosswise, the fruit forms a perfect five-pointed star — which gives it the name “starfruit”. 2. It Has Multiple Names Starfruit is also called carambola. In India, it’s known as kamrakh, and in the Philippines, it’s called balimbing.