Which countries experience day and night at the same time?

Have you ever wondered if one country can experience both daylight and darkness at the same time? It might sound strange—after all, how can one place be lit by the sun and shaded by the stars simultaneously?

The answer lies in the way our Earth rotates and how we've carved the planet into time zones.

As per the Mathematical Geography, Willis E. Johnson

“Pacific Standard Time. People living in the states bordering or near the Pacific Ocean use the mean solar time of the 120th meridian and thus have three hours earlier time than the people of the Atlantic coast states. This meridian forms a portion of the eastern boundary of California. In these great time belts* all the clocks and other timepieces differ in time by whole hours. In addition to astronomical observatory clocks, which are regulated according to the mean local time of the meridian passing through the observatory, there are a few cities in Michigan, Georgia, New Mexico, and elsewhere in the United States, where mean local time is still used. Standard Time in Europe. In many European countries, standard time based upon Greenwich time, or whole hour changes from it, is in general use, although there are many more cities which use mean local time than in the United States. Western European time, or that of the meridian of Greenwich, is used in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Central European time, one hour later than that of Greenwich, is used in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Luxembourg, Germany, Switzerland, Austria-Hungary, Serbia, and Italy. Eastern European time, two hours later than that of Greenwich, is used in Turkey, Bulgaria, and Romania.”