Which countries experience day and night at the same time?

Some countries like Russia, the USA, and France experience both day and night at the same time—but in different parts of their territory. This happens because they span multiple time zones. While it’s night in one region, it could be bright daylight in another, all thanks to Earth’s constant rotation.

ByPrabhat Mishra
Aug 5, 2025, 16:31 IST
Have you ever wondered if one country can experience both daylight and darkness at the same time? It might sound strange—after all, how can one place be lit by the sun and shaded by the stars simultaneously?

The answer lies in the way our Earth rotates and how we've carved the planet into time zones.

As per the Mathematical Geography, Willis E. Johnson

“Pacific Standard Time. People living in the states bordering or near the Pacific Ocean use the mean solar time of the 120th meridian and thus have three hours earlier time than the people of the Atlantic coast states. This meridian forms a portion of the eastern boundary of California. In these great time belts* all the clocks and other timepieces differ in time by whole hours. In addition to astronomical observatory clocks, which are regulated according to the mean local time of the meridian passing through the observatory, there are a few cities in Michigan, Georgia, New Mexico, and elsewhere in the United States, where mean local time is still used. Standard Time in Europe. In many European countries, standard time based upon Greenwich time, or whole hour changes from it, is in general use, although there are many more cities which use mean local time than in the United States. Western European time, or that of the meridian of Greenwich, is used in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Central European time, one hour later than that of Greenwich, is used in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Luxembourg, Germany, Switzerland, Austria-Hungary, Serbia, and Italy. Eastern European time, two hours later than that of Greenwich, is used in Turkey, Bulgaria, and Romania.”

Why do some countries experience both daylight and darkness at the same time?

The Earth rotates from west to east, completing one full rotation in about 24 hours. Because of this continuous movement, sunlight reaches different parts of the globe at different times. To keep things organised, the world is divided into 24 time zones—each roughly 15 degrees of longitude apart.

Now, here’s where it gets interesting: some countries are so large—either in land area or because they control far-off territories—that they stretch across multiple time zones. This means that while the sun might be rising in one part of the country, it could already be setting in another.

Countries That Experience Day and Night at the Same Time

Country

Time Zones Covered

Example

Russia

11

Noon in Moscow vs. Midnight in Kamchatka

USA

6 (mainland + territories)

Morning in California, evening in New York

Canada

6

Sunrise in British Columbia, night in Newfoundland

Brazil

4

Daylight in Rio de Janeiro, dusk in Acre

Australia

3 main + external territories

Midday in Sydney, early morning in Cocos Islands

France

12 (including territories)

Day in Paris, night in French Polynesia

Portugal

2

Day in Lisbon, early morning in Azores

Chile

2

Day in Santiago, night in Easter Island

Indonesia

3

Morning in Jakarta, afternoon in Papua

What Does This Actually Look Like?

Imagine you’re sitting in a café in New York City, sipping coffee as the evening sets in. At the same moment, someone in Los Angeles is probably just starting their day under the California sun.

Or picture Moscow, bathed in daylight, while Kamchatka, part of the same country thousands of kilometres east, is blanketed in night. These differences may feel surreal, but they’re perfectly normal in countries that span great distances.

Is It Just About Size?

Not always. While large countries like Russia or the USA naturally cover several time zones due to their vast geography, some smaller countries experience this phenomenon because of distant territories.

For example:

  • France controls lands in the Caribbean, Pacific, and Indian Oceans.

  • Chile governs Easter Island, located far out in the Pacific Ocean.

  • Portugal has the Azores, a group of islands situated in the Atlantic.

This means these countries may not be large in size but still span across different parts of the world—resulting in simultaneous day and night across their regions.

So, Can You Stand in One Place and See Day and Night?

No. That’s impossible—a single location cannot experience both simultaneously. But within a single country, it’s entirely possible for different places to be in different phases of the day.

Why Does It Matter?

You might wonder—aside from trivia, why does this even matter?

Well, this affects:

  • Communication across time zones (try scheduling a meeting across Moscow and Vladivostok!)

  • Travel and aviation

  • Broadcasting and media schedules

  • National coordination of public services

Conclusion

So, the next time someone asks, “Can a country be in day and night at the same time?”, you’ll know the answer: Yes—but only in different places within that country. It's one of the many ways our rotating Earth keeps life interesting.

Want to test yourself?

Q: If let's suppose it’s 3 PM in New Delhi, in India, what time is it in France’s Pacific territories like Tahiti?

(Answer: Around 4 AM on the same day—Tahiti is 11.5 hours behind IST!)


