24 Countries with Most Time Zones 2023

Time zones are defined by one or two variations from the Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) and, in the case of the latter, the specific dates when these shifts transpire. The practice of daylight saving time (DST) may cause some regions to oscillate between these offsets throughout the year.
List of Countries Which Has Most Time Zones
List of Countries Which Has Most Time Zones

A time zone designates a geographic region that adheres to a consistent standard of time, serving critical legal, commercial, and societal functions. These temporal divisions are established along international borders and their respective subdivisions, prioritizing practicality in facilitating communication over adherence to longitudinal lines.

France commands the highest number of time zones worldwide, totalling a remarkable 12 time zones.

ALSO READ| List of Top 10 Most Educated Countries in the World 2023

List of Countries With Most Time Zones 2023

Time zones are defined by one or two variations from the Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) and, in the case of the latter, the specific dates when these shifts transpire. The practice of daylight saving time (DST) may cause some regions to oscillate between these offsets throughout the year. The spectrum of UTC offsets encompasses UTC-12:00 to UTC+14:00, typically quantified in full-hour increments, though select time zones deviate by 30 or 45 minutes, as exemplified in India, South Australia, and Nepal.

Regions of extreme latitude are more inclined to adopt DST, typically extending for approximately half of the year, characterized by a one-hour adjustment to local time during the spring and summer months.

ALSO READ| Most Popular Languages in US States Other Than English and Spanish

This list will contain countries that have two or more than two time zones. Here is the complete list:

 

Sovereign state

No. of time zones

Time zone

1

France

12

UTC−10:00 — Society Islands, Tuamotus, Austral Islands

UTC−09:30 — Marquesas Islands

UTC−09:00 — Gambier Islands

UTC−08:00 — Clipperton Island

UTC−04:00 (AST) — Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Martin

UTC−03:00 (PMST)— French Guiana, Saint Pierre and Miquelon

UTC+01:00 (CET) — metropolitan France

UTC+03:00 — Mayotte, Scattered Islands in the Indian Ocean

UTC+04:00 — Réunion, Crozet Islands

UTC+05:00 — Kerguelen Islands, Saint Paul and Amsterdam Islands

UTC+11:00 — New Caledonia

UTC+12:00 — Wallis and Futuna

2

Russia

11

UTC+02:00 (Kaliningrad Time) — Kaliningrad Oblast

UTC+03:00 (Moscow Time) — Most of European Russia

UTC+04:00 (Samara Time) — Astrakhan Oblast, Samara Oblast, Saratov Oblast, Udmurtia, and Ulyanovsk Oblast

UTC+05:00 (Yekaterinburg Time) — Bashkortostan, Chelyabinsk Oblast, Khanty–Mansia, Kurgan Oblast, Orenburg Oblast, Perm Krai, Sverdlovsk Oblast, Tyumen Oblast, and Yamalia

UTC+06:00 (Omsk Time) — Omsk Oblast

UTC+07:00 (Krasnoyarsk Time) — Altai Krai, Altai Republic, Kemerovo Oblast, Khakassia, Krasnoyarsk Krai, Novosibirsk Oblast, Tomsk Oblast, and Tuva

UTC+08:00 (Irkutsk Time) — Buryatia and Irkutsk Oblast

UTC+09:00 (Yakutsk Time) — Amur Oblast, western Sakha Republic, and Zabaykalsky Krai

UTC+10:00 (Vladivostok Time) — Jewish Autonomous Oblast, Khabarovsk Krai, Primorsky Krai, and central Sakha Republic

UTC+11:00 (Magadan Time) — Magadan Oblast, eastern Sakha, and Sakhalin Oblast

UTC+12:00 (Kamchatka Time) — Chukotka and Kamchatka Krai

3

United States

11

UTC−12:00 (AoE) — Baker Island and Howland Island

UTC−11:00 (ST) — American Samoa, Jarvis Island, Kingman Reef, Midway Atoll and Palmyra Atoll

UTC−10:00 (HT) — Hawaii, most of the Aleutian Islands, and Johnston Atoll

UTC−09:00 (AKT) — most of the state of Alaska

UTC−08:00 (PT) — Pacific Time zone: the Pacific coast states, the Idaho Panhandle and most of Nevada and Oregon

UTC−07:00 (MT) — Mountain Time zone: most of Idaho, part of Oregon, and the Mountain states plus western parts of some adjacent states

UTC−06:00 (CT) — Central Time zone: a large area spanning from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes

UTC−05:00 (ET) — Eastern Time zone: roughly a triangle covering all the states from the Great Lakes down to Florida and east to the Atlantic coast

UTC−04:00 (AST) — Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands

UTC+10:00 (ChT) — Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands

UTC+12:00 (WAKT) — Wake Island

4

Antarctica

9

UTC−03:00 (ART) — Palmer Station, Rothera Station

UTC±00:00 (GMT) — Troll Station

UTC+03:00 — Syowa Station

UTC+05:00 — Mawson Station

UTC+06:00 — Vostok Station

UTC+07:00 — Davis Station

UTC+10:00 — Dumont-d'Urville Station

UTC+11:00 — Casey Station

UTC+12:00 — McMurdo Station, Amundsen–Scott South Pole Station

5

Australia

9

UTC+05:00 — Heard and McDonald Islands

UTC+06:30 — Cocos (Keeling) Islands

UTC+07:00 (CXT) — Christmas Island

UTC+08:00 (AWST) — Western Australia, Indian Pacific railway when travelling between Port Augusta, South Australia and Kalgoorlie, Western Australia)

UTC+08:45 (CWT) – South Australia (Border Village), Western Australia (Caiguna, Cocklebiddy, Eucla, Madura, Mundrabilla)

UTC+09:30 (ACST) — South Australia, Northern Territory, New South Wales (Yancowinna County)

UTC+10:00 (AEST) — Queensland, New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory, Victoria, Tasmania

UTC+10:30 — Lord Howe Island

UTC+11:00 (NFT) — Norfolk Island

6

United Kingdom

9

UTC−08:00 — Pitcairn Islands

UTC−05:00 — Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands

UTC−04:00 (AST) — Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Montserrat

UTC−03:00 (FKST) — Falkland Islands

UTC−02:00 — South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

UTC±00:00 (GMT in winter/BST in summer) — main territory of the United Kingdom, Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Jersey

UTC+01:00 (CET) — Gibraltar

UTC+02:00 (EET) — Akrotiri and Dhekelia

UTC+06:00 — British Indian Ocean Territory

7

Canada

6

UTC−08:00 (PT) — larger western part of British Columbia, Tungsten and the associated Cantung Mine in Northwest Territories, Yukon

UTC−07:00 (MT) — Alberta, some eastern parts of British Columbia, most of Northwest Territories, Nunavut (west of 102°W and all communities in the Kitikmeot Region), Lloydminster and the surrounding area in Saskatchewan

UTC−06:00 (CT)— Manitoba, Nunavut (between 85° West and 102°W except for western Southampton Island), Ontario (Northwestern Ontario west of 90°W with some exceptions and Big Trout Lake area east of 90°W), Saskatchewan except Lloydminster

UTC−05:00 (ET) — Nunavut east of 85°W and entire Southampton Island, Ontario east of 90°W (except Big Trout Lake area) plus several more western areas, Quebec (most of the province)

UTC−04:00 (AT) — Labrador (all but southeastern tip), New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, eastern part of Quebec

UTC−03:30 (NT) — Labrador (southeastern), Newfoundland

8

Denmark

5

UTC−04:00 — Pituffik Space Base in Greenland

UTC−03:00 — most of Greenland, including inhabited south coast and west coast

UTC−01:00 — Ittoqqortoormiit and the surrounding area in Greenland's Tunu county

UTC±00:00 — Danmarkshavn weather station and surrounding area in Greenland's Tunu county, Faroe Islands

UTC+01:00 (CET) — main territory of Denmark

9

New Zealand

5

UTC−11:00 — Niue

UTC−10:00 — Cook Islands

UTC+12:00 — main territory of New Zealand

UTC+12:45 — Chatham Islands

UTC+13:00 — Tokelau

10

Brazil

4

UTC−05:00 (Brasília time −2) — Acre and Southwestern Amazonas

UTC−04:00 (Brasília time −1) — Most part of the Amazonas State, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rondônia, Roraima

UTC−03:00 (Brasília time) — the Southeast Region, the South Region, the Northeast Region (except some islands), Goiás, Distrito Federal, Tocantins, Pará, Amapá

UTC−02:00 (Brasília time +1) — A few islands on the east coast of Brazil (Fernando de Noronha, Trindade and Martim Vaz, Rocas Atoll, Saint Peter and Saint Paul Archipelago)

11

Mexico

4

UTC−08:00 (Zone 4 or Northwest Zone) — the state of Baja California

UTC−07:00 (Zone 3 or Pacific Zone) — the states of Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Nayarit, Sinaloa and Sonora

UTC−06:00 (Zone 2 or Central Zone) — most of Mexico

UTC−05:00 (Zone 1 or Southeast Zone) — the state of Quintana Roo

12

Chile

3

UTC−06:00 — Easter Island

UTC−04:00 — main territory of Chile

UTC−03:00 — Magallanes and Chilean Antarctica

13

Indonesia

3

UTC+07:00 (Western Indonesian Standard Time) — islands of Sumatra, Java, Madura, provinces of Bangka Belitung Islands, Riau Islands, West Kalimantan and Central Kalimantan

UTC+08:00 (Central Indonesian Standard Time) — islands of Sulawesi, Bali, provinces of East Nusa Tenggara, West Nusa Tenggara, East Kalimantan, North Kalimantan and South Kalimantan

UTC+09:00 (Eastern Indonesian Standard Time) — islands of the Maluku Islands and Western New Guinea

14

Kiribati

3

UTC+12:00 — Gilbert Islands

UTC+13:00 — Phoenix Islands

UTC+14:00 — Line Islands

15

Democratic Republic of the Congo

2

UTC+01:00 (WAT) — provinces of Équateur, Kinshasa, Kongo Central, Kwango, Kwilu, Mai-Ndombe, Mongala, Nord-Ubangi, Sud-Ubangi and Tshuapa

UTC+02:00 (CAT) — provinces of Bas-Uele, Haut-Katanga, Haut-Lomami, Haut-Uele, Kasaï, Kasaï-Central, Kasaï Oriental, Lomami, Lualaba, Maniema, Nord-Kivu, Sankuru, Sud-Kivu, Tanganyika, Tshopo and Ituri Interim Administration

16

Ecuador

2

UTC−06:00 (GALT) — Galápagos Province

UTC−05:00 (Ecuador Time) — main territory of Ecuador

17

Federated States of Micronesia

2

UTC+10:00 — the states of Chuuk and Yap

UTC+11:00 — the states of Kosrae and Pohnpei

18

Kazakhstan

2

UTC+05:00 — western Kazakhstan (Aktobe, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Mangystau and West Kazakhstan)

UTC+06:00 — eastern Kazakhstan

19

Kingdom of the Netherlands

2

UTC−04:00 (AST) — Caribbean municipalities and constituent countries

UTC+01:00 (CET) — main territory of the Netherlands

20

Mongolia

2

UTC+07:00 — the provinces of Khovd, Uvs and Bayan-Ölgii

UTC+08:00 — most of the country

21

Papua New Guinea

2

UTC+10:00 — most of the country

UTC+11:00 — Autonomous Region of Bougainville (Bougainville Standard Time)

22

Portugal

2

UTC−01:00 — Azores

UTC±00:00 (WET) — Madeira and the main territory of Portugal

23

South Africa

2

UTC+02:00 (South African Standard Time) — main territory of South Africa

UTC+03:00 — Prince Edward Islands

24

Spain

2

UTC±00:00 (WET) — Canary Islands

UTC+01:00 (CET) — main territory of Spain

In practicality, the choice of time zone by a research facility often hinges on territorial assertions or logistical expediency. For instance, McMurdo Station and Amundsen–Scott South Pole Station adhere to New Zealand time to synchronize with their supply hub in Christchurch.

Countries with Maximum Number of Time Zones

1. France

List of Countries Which Has Most Time Zones

France, the cradle of time zones, reigns supreme with an astonishing 12 unique time zones within its dominion. When accounting for its territorial stake in Antarctica, the tally ascends to an astounding 13. It is worth noting that the majority of France's diverse time zones stem from its overseas territories. Metropolitan France itself adheres to the UTC +01:00 time zone, specifically situated in Central European Time.

ALSO READ| OECD Countries: Top 3 Countries Where Indians Immigrate

2. Russia

List of Countries Which Has Most Time Zones

Boasting one of the planet's largest territorial extents, Russia naturally lays claim to numerous time zones. Inclusive of its far-flung overseas territories, Russia encompasses a total of 11 distinct time zones. It should be emphasized that Russia's time zones are primarily a reflection of its mainland expanse, rather than overseas possessions. The lion's share of European Russia observes Moscow Time, aligning with UTC +03:00.

ALSO READ| Top 10 Best Cities in the World for 2024 As Per Resonance

3. The United States

List of Countries Which Has Most Time Zones

The United States of America, endowed with substantial landmass and overseas holdings, shares the second-place distinction with Russia, both amassing 11 time zones. The United States divides these zones into six stemming from its 50 states and an additional five from its various overseas territories. Within the contiguous United States, four discrete time zones prevail: Eastern, Central, Mountain, and Pacific Time. Although not holding the title for the highest number of time zones globally, the United States indisputably surpasses many other nations in this regard.

ALSO READ| Top 10 Least Visited Countries In the World 2023

4. Antarctica, the United Kingdom, and Australia

List of Countries Which Has Most Time Zones

In a unique confluence, Antarctica, the United Kingdom, and Australia jointly claim the third-place honour, each boasting a total of nine time zones within their purview. Australia, as a sovereign entity, encompasses four time zones, whereas the United Kingdom properly aligns with a singular time zone. All nine of Antarctica's time zones stem exclusively from its intrinsic demarcation. It is noteworthy that Antarctica lacks any overseas territories.

ALSO READ|

FAQ

Why does France have 12 time zones?

The majority of France's diverse time zones stem from its overseas territories. Metropolitan France itself adheres to the UTC +01:00 time zone, specifically situated in Central European Time.

Which country has the most time zones in the world?

France, the cradle of time zones, reigns with an astonishing 12 unique time zones within its dominion. When accounting for its territorial stake in Antarctica, the tally ascends to an astounding 13.
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next