OECD Countries: Top 3 Countries Where Indians Immigrate
The OECD serves as an influential forum, uniting Member countries and an array of collaborative partners to address critical global issues at multiple tiers, encompassing the national, regional, and local echelons. Through their meticulously crafted standards, dynamic programs, and innovative initiatives, they exert a profound influence in catalyzing and firmly establishing reform in over 100 nations across the globe. This formidable influence is buttressed by the collective wisdom and shared values underpinning their initiatives.
Fast-forwarding to 2023, the OECD now encompasses 38 Member countries, radiating across the continents of North and South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. These Member nations are entrusted with representation through their ambassadors in the esteemed OECD Council, a body vested with the responsibility of shaping and supervising the organization's multifaceted activities as stipulated in the OECD Convention.
The Member nations actively engage with experts, harness data and rigorous analysis to illuminate their policy decisions and occupy a pivotal role in the comprehensive evaluation of their peers' performance through country reviews, designed to foster enhanced governance. It's important to note that the European Commission participates actively in the organization's endeavours, albeit without possessing the privilege of casting a vote.
Top 3 OECD Countries Where Indians Immigrate
The data furnished in the OECD report reveals a significant trend: Indians constitute the largest national contingent obtaining citizenship in affluent countries, with Canada exhibiting the most remarkable proportionate upsurge, registering a remarkable 174% leap between 2021 and 2022 among the host nations.
Furthermore, the past year bore witness to a historic milestone, as it witnessed the highest number of foreign nationals acquiring citizenship in OECD countries, amounting to a staggering 28 lakh individuals, marking a substantial 25% escalation compared to the figures from 2021. Regrettably, the report does not delve into a comprehensive breakdown of country-of-origin data for the year 2022.
Nevertheless, it underscores that India has consistently held the foremost position as the primary source country for individuals acquiring citizenship in OECD member states since 2019. Here is the list.
|
Host Country
|
Number of Indian Immigrants
|
United States
|
56,000 Acquisitions
|
Australia
|
24,000 acquisitions
|
Canada
|
21,000 acquisitions
It is worth noting that in the year 2021, a substantial cohort of approximately 130,000 Indian nationals successfully secured citizenship in OECD member nations. The United States stood as the preeminent contributor, conferring citizenship upon 56,000 individuals, with Australia and Canada closely trailing behind with 24,000 and 21,000 citizenship grants, respectively.
List Of OECD Countries
On the 14th of December in the year 1960, a historic pact was sealed by the original endorsement of the Convention on the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development by a consortium of 20 nations. Since that seminal moment, the Organisation has seen its ranks swell, with 18 additional nations formally embracing membership. Here is the list:
|
Country
|
Date-Joined
|
Country
|
Date-Joined
|
AUSTRALIA
|
7 June 1971
|
JAPAN
|
28 April 1964
|
AUSTRIA
|
29 September 1961
|
KOREA
|
12 December 1996
|
BELGIUM
|
13 September 1961
|
LATVIA
|
1 July 2016
|
CANADA
|
10 April 1961
|
LITHUANIA
|
5 July 2018
|
CHILE
|
7 May 2010
|
LUXEMBOURG
|
7 December 1961
|
COLOMBIA
|
28 April 2020
|
MEXICO
|
18 May 1994
|
COSTA RICA
|
25 May 2021
|
NETHERLANDS
|
13 November 1961
|
CZECH REPUBLIC
|
21 December 1995
|
NEW ZEALAND
|
29 May 1973
|
DENMARK
|
30 May 1961
|
NORWAY
|
4 July 1961
|
ESTONIA
|
9 December 2010
|
POLAND
|
22 November 1996
|
FINLAND
|
28 January 1969
|
PORTUGAL
|
4 August 1961
|
FRANCE
|
7 August 1961
|
SLOVAK REPUBLIC
|
14 December 2000
|
GERMANY
|
27 September 1961
|
SLOVENIA
|
21 July 2010
|
GREECE
|
27 September 1961
|
SPAIN
|
3 August 1961
|
HUNGARY
|
7 May 1996
|
SWEDEN
|
28 September 1961
|
ICELAND
|
5 June 1961
|
SWITZERLAND
|
28 September 1961
|
IRELAND
|
17 August 1961
|
TÜRKIYE
|
2 August 1961
|
ISRAEL
|
7 September 2010
|
UNITED KINGDOM
|
2 May 1961
|
ITALY
|
29 March 1962
|
UNITED STATES
|
12 April 1961
The 2023 release of the International Migration Outlook delves into a comprehensive examination of the latest dynamics in migration patterns and the assimilation of immigrants into the labour markets across OECD countries. It keeps a vigilant eye on the ever-evolving landscape of migration policies and integration strategies adopted by OECD nations.
Notably, this edition encompasses two special chapters spotlighting the labour market integration of migrant mothers and the distinct fertility trends observed among migrant communities within OECD countries. The index features a repository of country-specific notes and an intricately detailed statistical annexe, providing a wealth of insights and data for in-depth analysis.
