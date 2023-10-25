OECD Countries: Top 3 Countries Where Indians Immigrate

The OECD serves as an influential forum, uniting Member countries and an array of collaborative partners to address critical global issues at multiple tiers, encompassing the national, regional, and local echelons. Through their meticulously crafted standards, dynamic programs, and innovative initiatives, they exert a profound influence in catalyzing and firmly establishing reform in over 100 nations across the globe. This formidable influence is buttressed by the collective wisdom and shared values underpinning their initiatives.

Fast-forwarding to 2023, the OECD now encompasses 38 Member countries, radiating across the continents of North and South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. These Member nations are entrusted with representation through their ambassadors in the esteemed OECD Council, a body vested with the responsibility of shaping and supervising the organization's multifaceted activities as stipulated in the OECD Convention.

The Member nations actively engage with experts, harness data and rigorous analysis to illuminate their policy decisions and occupy a pivotal role in the comprehensive evaluation of their peers' performance through country reviews, designed to foster enhanced governance. It's important to note that the European Commission participates actively in the organization's endeavours, albeit without possessing the privilege of casting a vote.

Top 3 OECD Countries Where Indians Immigrate

The data furnished in the OECD report reveals a significant trend: Indians constitute the largest national contingent obtaining citizenship in affluent countries, with Canada exhibiting the most remarkable proportionate upsurge, registering a remarkable 174% leap between 2021 and 2022 among the host nations.

Furthermore, the past year bore witness to a historic milestone, as it witnessed the highest number of foreign nationals acquiring citizenship in OECD countries, amounting to a staggering 28 lakh individuals, marking a substantial 25% escalation compared to the figures from 2021. Regrettably, the report does not delve into a comprehensive breakdown of country-of-origin data for the year 2022.

Nevertheless, it underscores that India has consistently held the foremost position as the primary source country for individuals acquiring citizenship in OECD member states since 2019. Here is the list.

Host Country Number of Indian Immigrants United States 56,000 Acquisitions Australia 24,000 acquisitions Canada 21,000 acquisitions

It is worth noting that in the year 2021, a substantial cohort of approximately 130,000 Indian nationals successfully secured citizenship in OECD member nations. The United States stood as the preeminent contributor, conferring citizenship upon 56,000 individuals, with Australia and Canada closely trailing behind with 24,000 and 21,000 citizenship grants, respectively.

List Of OECD Countries

On the 14th of December in the year 1960, a historic pact was sealed by the original endorsement of the Convention on the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development by a consortium of 20 nations. Since that seminal moment, the Organisation has seen its ranks swell, with 18 additional nations formally embracing membership. Here is the list:

Country Date-Joined Country Date-Joined AUSTRALIA 7 June 1971 JAPAN 28 April 1964 AUSTRIA 29 September 1961 KOREA 12 December 1996 BELGIUM 13 September 1961 LATVIA 1 July 2016 CANADA 10 April 1961 LITHUANIA 5 July 2018 CHILE 7 May 2010 LUXEMBOURG 7 December 1961 COLOMBIA 28 April 2020 MEXICO 18 May 1994 COSTA RICA 25 May 2021 NETHERLANDS 13 November 1961 CZECH REPUBLIC 21 December 1995 NEW ZEALAND 29 May 1973 DENMARK 30 May 1961 NORWAY 4 July 1961 ESTONIA 9 December 2010 POLAND 22 November 1996 FINLAND 28 January 1969 PORTUGAL 4 August 1961 FRANCE 7 August 1961 SLOVAK REPUBLIC 14 December 2000 GERMANY 27 September 1961 SLOVENIA 21 July 2010 GREECE 27 September 1961 SPAIN 3 August 1961 HUNGARY 7 May 1996 SWEDEN 28 September 1961 ICELAND 5 June 1961 SWITZERLAND 28 September 1961 IRELAND 17 August 1961 TÜRKIYE 2 August 1961 ISRAEL 7 September 2010 UNITED KINGDOM 2 May 1961 ITALY 29 March 1962 UNITED STATES 12 April 1961

The 2023 release of the International Migration Outlook delves into a comprehensive examination of the latest dynamics in migration patterns and the assimilation of immigrants into the labour markets across OECD countries. It keeps a vigilant eye on the ever-evolving landscape of migration policies and integration strategies adopted by OECD nations.

Notably, this edition encompasses two special chapters spotlighting the labour market integration of migrant mothers and the distinct fertility trends observed among migrant communities within OECD countries. The index features a repository of country-specific notes and an intricately detailed statistical annexe, providing a wealth of insights and data for in-depth analysis.

