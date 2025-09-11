SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Download Link
Focus
Quick Links

Who is Known as the Nightingale of India?

By Vidhee Tripathi
Sep 11, 2025, 14:48 IST

Sarojini Naidu, known as the “Nightingale of India,” was a poet, freedom fighter, and political leader. Discover why she earned this title, her famous poems like In the Bazaars of Hyderabad, her role in India’s independence movement, and her remarkable achievements.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Indian history has many poets and activists whose words moved hearts and inspired change among the masses. One of the names that shines brightly in the list is none other than Sarojini Naidu, famously known as the “Nightingale of India.” She wasn’t just a poet; she was a freedom fighter, a speaker, and a woman who broke many barriers for Indian women.

Why is Sarojini Naidu Called the Nightingale of India?

Her poems were full of vivid imagery, musical rhythm, and the beauty of nature, love, and patriotism. These qualities of hers made the writing sound melodious and sweet, much like a song of a nightingale.

As per the historian, Mahatma Gandhi affectionately gave her this title because he loved how her poetry expressed feelings and national pride in its essence.

Who Was Sarojini Naidu?

Sarojini Naidu was born on 13 February 1879 in Hyderabad into a family that valued education and the arts. Her father was a renowned teacher and scientist, while her mother was herself a poetess. Their career was a big influence on Sarojini Naidu's early childhood.

She completed her studies both in India and in England, at King’s College, London and Girton College, Cambridge. Her higher education gained her exposure to literature, political ideas, and social reform.

ALSO READ: Who is Known as Shakespeare of India?

Achievements of the Nightingale of India

Sarojini Naidu was not just a poetess; she was a changebringer for Indian society. Check some of her major achievements in the table below:

Area

What She Did

Poetry & Literature

Published several volumes like The Golden Threshold (1905), The Bird of Time, The Broken Wings, The Sceptred Flute, and The Feather of the Dawn. Her poem “In the Bazaars of Hyderabad” remains widely loved. 

Political Role

A prominent leader in India’s fight for independence. She joined the Indian National Congress, took part in civil disobedience movements, and was jailed for her activism. 

Woman Leadership

First Indian woman to become President of the Indian National Congress (in 1925), and after independence, she became the first woman Governor of an Indian state (United Provinces, which is now Uttar Pradesh). 

Legacy of Sarojini Naidu

Even though she passed away on 2 March 1949, Sarojini Naidu remains a beloved figure in India. Her poetry is still read, her speeches remembered, and her title “Nightingale of India” still rings true whenever people talk about beauty in words, love for country, and courage. She is a reminder that one’s voice can move people, even many years later.

ALSO READ: Which Indian King is Known as Napoleon of India?

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News