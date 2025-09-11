Who is Known as the Nightingale of India?

Indian history has many poets and activists whose words moved hearts and inspired change among the masses. One of the names that shines brightly in the list is none other than Sarojini Naidu, famously known as the “Nightingale of India.” She wasn’t just a poet; she was a freedom fighter, a speaker, and a woman who broke many barriers for Indian women.
Why is Sarojini Naidu Called the Nightingale of India?
Her poems were full of vivid imagery, musical rhythm, and the beauty of nature, love, and patriotism. These qualities of hers made the writing sound melodious and sweet, much like a song of a nightingale.
As per the historian, Mahatma Gandhi affectionately gave her this title because he loved how her poetry expressed feelings and national pride in its essence.
Who Was Sarojini Naidu?
Sarojini Naidu was born on 13 February 1879 in Hyderabad into a family that valued education and the arts. Her father was a renowned teacher and scientist, while her mother was herself a poetess. Their career was a big influence on Sarojini Naidu's early childhood.
She completed her studies both in India and in England, at King’s College, London and Girton College, Cambridge. Her higher education gained her exposure to literature, political ideas, and social reform.
Achievements of the Nightingale of India
Sarojini Naidu was not just a poetess; she was a changebringer for Indian society. Check some of her major achievements in the table below:
Legacy of Sarojini Naidu
Even though she passed away on 2 March 1949, Sarojini Naidu remains a beloved figure in India. Her poetry is still read, her speeches remembered, and her title “Nightingale of India” still rings true whenever people talk about beauty in words, love for country, and courage. She is a reminder that one’s voice can move people, even many years later.
