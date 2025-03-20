Rajasthan Patwari Question Paper: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) is all set to conduct Rajasthan Patwari 2025 exam on August 17 in two shifts for filling 3705 post. As candidates prepare for this important exam, solving the previous year’s question papers becomes a vital part of the preparation strategy. RSMSSB Patwari previous year papers offer a comprehensive approach to understanding the exam pattern, the types of questions asked, and the expected difficulty level. Solving these papers not only boosts confidence but also provides clarity on the topics that need more focus. In this article, we have provided the direct links for Rajasthan Patwari Previous Year Paper PDFs, exam pattern, and marking scheme to help you prepare effectively.
Solving previous year question papers is one of the most effective ways to prepare for the RSMSSB Patwari exam. It allows candidates to familiarize themselves with the Rajasthan Patwari Syllabus and Exam Pattern, recognize recurring topics, and understand the time constraints of the exam. By solving these papers, candidates can develop a strategic approach to tackle questions during the actual exam. This practice not only boosts problem-solving skills but also helps identify areas where more revision is needed. It also builds the confidence necessary to perform well under exam conditions.
RSMSSB Patwari Previous Year Paper PDF
To aid in your preparation, we have compiled a list of Rajasthan Patwari previous year question papers pdfs. These papers will give you firsthand experience of the types of questions you can expect in the exam. You can download these PDFs and solve them at your convenience. These RSMSSB PYQs also include solutions, which will help you assess your performance and learn the correct approaches to solving the questions.
|Rajasthan Patwari Question Paper 2021
|Click here
|RSMSSB Patwari Question Paper
|Click here
|RSMSSB Rajasthan Patwari Question Paper
|Click here
Rajasthan Patwari Question Paper Pattern
The Rajasthan Patwari exam consists of five sections: General Knowledge, General Hindi, Mathematics, and Rajasthan-specific knowledge. It includes 150 multiple-choice questions, each carrying 2 marks, making a total of 300 marks. The exam duration is 3 hours, and a penalty of 1/3 marks is applied for each incorrect answer.
|
Subjects
|
Total Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
General Science; History, Polity and Geography of India; General Knowledge, Current Affairs
|
38
|
76
|
3 hours
|
Geography, History, Culture and Polity of Rajasthan
|
30
|
60
|
General English & Hindi
|
22
|
44
|
Mental Ability and Reasoning, Basic Numerical Efficiency
|
45
|
90
|
Basic Computer
|
15
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
300
Benefits of Solving Rajasthan Patwari Question Papers
- Understanding Exam Pattern: Solving previous year papers gives you an insight into the structure of the exam, including the distribution of marks and question types. This helps in efficient time management during the exam.
- Improves Speed and Accuracy: By practising the RSMSSB Patwari previous year papers, you can improve your speed and accuracy. Regular practice helps you answer questions more quickly, which is important to solve within the stipulated time.
- Identify Important Topics: Rajasthan Patwari question papers highlight the most frequently asked topics, allowing you to focus on areas that are likely to appear in the exam.
- Build Confidence: Solving real exam papers boosts confidence and reduces anxiety on the actual exam day.
