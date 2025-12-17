NBEMS Hybrid Exams 2025: Barcode Entry Mandatory Starting DNB Final Theory Exam; Check Details and Official Notice Here

DNB Final December 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared that following the NBEMS Diplomate of National Board (DNB) Final Theory Examinations December 2025, candidates will need to enter the barcode in order to appear for the hybrid exams on the computer console. Candidates will be given two minutes to enter the barcode using a virtual numeric keypad displayed on the computer screen.

The exam is scheduled from December 18 to 21, 2025, in hybrid mode. The questions will appear on the computer screen, but answers will be written in barcoded physical answer booklets.

The official notice on the website of BEMS reads, “From DNB Final Examination December 2025 onwards, candidates appearing in NBEMS examinations administered in hybrid mode shall be required to enter the barcode of the answer booklet provided to them in the computer console before starting the examination.”