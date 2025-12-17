NBEMS Hybrid Exams 2025: Barcode Entry Mandatory Starting DNB Final Theory Exam; Check Details and Official Notice Here

Key Points
- DNB Final Theory Examinations for December 2025 are scheduled to be held in a hybrid mode.
- The exams will take place from December 18 to 21, 2025.
- Candidates must enter a barcode using an on-screen virtual numeric keypad within two minutes.
DNB Final December 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared that following the NBEMS Diplomate of National Board (DNB) Final Theory Examinations December 2025, candidates will need to enter the barcode in order to appear for the hybrid exams on the computer console. Candidates will be given two minutes to enter the barcode using a virtual numeric keypad displayed on the computer screen.
The exam is scheduled from December 18 to 21, 2025, in hybrid mode. The questions will appear on the computer screen, but answers will be written in barcoded physical answer booklets.
The official notice on the website of BEMS reads, “From DNB Final Examination December 2025 onwards, candidates appearing in NBEMS examinations administered in hybrid mode shall be required to enter the barcode of the answer booklet provided to them in the computer console before starting the examination.”
Guidelines for NBEMS Hybrid Exams
- Candidates must verify their answer booklet has 50 pages, no misprints, torn or missing pages, and a barcode on every page before the exam.
- Barcode Entry Instructions:
- Use the on-screen virtual number pad to enter the complete barcode sequence.
- You must complete the entry within a two-minute time limit.
- Once the sequence is entered, click the 'Save' button.
- Note that the 'Submit' button will only become active after the two minutes have elapsed.
- Candidates must note that the answer sheets with incorrect barcodes will not be assessed.
- You will not see the question paper if you do not enter and save the barcode.
- If you fail to enter the barcode after two minutes, the exam timer will start, and you will lose time.
Answer Booklet Barcode to be entered in Hybrid Examinations of NBEMS - Official Notice
To familiarise the candidates, a mock test can be accessed through the link below for details of the instructions to be followed for entering barcode.
DIRECT LINK - Hybrid Examinations of NBEMS Mock Test
