CEETA PG Exam Pattern 2026; Check Subject-Wise Weightage and Latest Marking Scheme

By Sunil Sharma
Dec 17, 2025, 15:58 IST

CEETA PG Exam Pattern 2026: The CEETA PG will be divided into three parts, comprising a total of 100 MCQs for 100 marks. Check the latest CEETA PG Exam Pattern 2026 and Marking Scheme here.

CEETA PG Exam Pattern 2026
CEETA PG Exam Pattern 2026

CEETA PG Exam Pattern 2026: The Anna University, Chennai, conducts the Common Engineering Entrance Test & Admissions (CEET PG) for students seeking admission to M.E./ M.Tech./ M.Arch./ M.Plan. offered at University Departments of Anna University, Chennai, Annamalai University and Government & Government Aided Engineering Colleges. Candidates should check the CEETA PG exam pattern and marking scheme before commencing their test preparation. Typically, the question paper will be divided into three parts, and the maximum marks shall be 100. Aspirants will have to answer 100 multiple-choice questions within 2 hours. There is also negative marking for wrong answers in the exam. Having a thorough knowledge of the paper pattern of the CEETA PG exam will help candidates align their exam strategy with the actual test requirements and maximise their chances of success in the exam. Read on to find complete details on the CEETA PG Exam Pattern 2026 and the Marking scheme on this page.

CEETA PG Exam Pattern 2026 Highlights

Anna University, Chennai, announces the CEETA PG exam pattern and marking scheme in the official notification PDF. The official CEETA PG notification will be released in the coming months. Aspirants should thoroughly check the scoring parameters, as it will help them finalise the books and mock tests for preparation based on the latest trends.

Particulars

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Anna University, Chennai

Exam Name

Common Engineering Entrance Test & Admissions (CEET PG) 

Purpose

Admission to M.E./ M.Tech./ M.Arch./ M.Plan courses

Exam Mode

Offline

Question Type

Multiple-Choice

Section

Engineering Mathematics, Basic Engineering & Sciences, and Selected Subject/Courses

Number of Questions

100

Maximum Marks

100

Negative marking scheme

Yes

CEETA PG Exam Pattern 2026 Subject-Wise Weightage (Expected)

Candidates should check the latest CEETA PG Exam Pattern 2026 to gain insights into exam mode, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, and overall marking scheme. The CEET PG exam is divided into three parts. Part I and Part II are mandatory, and under Part III, the aspirants will have to answer the section which has been selected at the time of registration. A total of 100 multiple-choice questions for 100 marks will be asked, with an exam duration of 2 Hours. Check the expected subject-wise paper pattern for the CEETA PG 2026 exam shared below for reference purposes.

Parts

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Exam Duration

Part I

20

20

2 hours

Part II

20

20

Part III

60

60

CEETA PG Marking Scheme 2026 (Expected)

The CEETA PG marking scheme is expected to remain the same this year. As per the previous year marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark, and there is a negative marking of 1/4th mark for every wrong response. However, no marks will be deducted if the questions are left unanswered. Therefore, candidates are strongly advised to answer all the questions carefully to avoid deductions of marks, as it can affect their overall performance and marks. Here is the expected marking scheme for the CEETA PG 2026 exam, shared below, for the clarity of the candidates.

CEETA PG Marking Scheme 2026

Parts

Number of Questions

No. of alternative answers

Mark for every correct answer

Negative marks for every wrong answer

Other Points

Part I

20

4

1

1/4 

Multiple shading will be considered as an incorrect answer, and a 1/4 mark will be deducted.

Part II

20

4

1

1/4 

Multiple shading will be considered as an incorrect answer, and a 1/4 mark will be deducted.

Part III

60

4

1

1/4 

Multiple shading will be considered as an incorrect answer, and a 1/4 mark will be deducted.

