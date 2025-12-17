CEETA PG Exam Pattern 2026; Check Subject-Wise Weightage and Latest Marking Scheme

CEETA PG Exam Pattern 2026: The Anna University, Chennai, conducts the Common Engineering Entrance Test & Admissions (CEET PG) for students seeking admission to M.E./ M.Tech./ M.Arch./ M.Plan. offered at University Departments of Anna University, Chennai, Annamalai University and Government & Government Aided Engineering Colleges. Candidates should check the CEETA PG exam pattern and marking scheme before commencing their test preparation. Typically, the question paper will be divided into three parts, and the maximum marks shall be 100. Aspirants will have to answer 100 multiple-choice questions within 2 hours. There is also negative marking for wrong answers in the exam. Having a thorough knowledge of the paper pattern of the CEETA PG exam will help candidates align their exam strategy with the actual test requirements and maximise their chances of success in the exam. Read on to find complete details on the CEETA PG Exam Pattern 2026 and the Marking scheme on this page.

CEETA PG Exam Pattern 2026 Highlights Anna University, Chennai, announces the CEETA PG exam pattern and marking scheme in the official notification PDF. The official CEETA PG notification will be released in the coming months. Aspirants should thoroughly check the scoring parameters, as it will help them finalise the books and mock tests for preparation based on the latest trends. Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Anna University, Chennai Exam Name Common Engineering Entrance Test & Admissions (CEET PG) Purpose Admission to M.E./ M.Tech./ M.Arch./ M.Plan courses Exam Mode Offline Question Type Multiple-Choice Section Engineering Mathematics, Basic Engineering & Sciences, and Selected Subject/Courses Number of Questions 100 Maximum Marks 100 Negative marking scheme Yes

CEETA PG Exam Pattern 2026 Subject-Wise Weightage (Expected) Candidates should check the latest CEETA PG Exam Pattern 2026 to gain insights into exam mode, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, and overall marking scheme. The CEET PG exam is divided into three parts. Part I and Part II are mandatory, and under Part III, the aspirants will have to answer the section which has been selected at the time of registration. A total of 100 multiple-choice questions for 100 marks will be asked, with an exam duration of 2 Hours. Check the expected subject-wise paper pattern for the CEETA PG 2026 exam shared below for reference purposes. Parts Number of Questions Maximum Marks Exam Duration Part I 20 20 2 hours Part II 20 20 Part III 60 60