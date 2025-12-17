[Official] UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Check DV/PST Dates & Notice at uppbpb.gov.in

UP Lekhpal Vacancy 2025
By Mohd Salman
Dec 17, 2025

The UPPRPB has announced that Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Tests (PST) for UP Police SI (Confidential) and ASI (Clerk/Accounts) 2023 will begin on January 5, 2026. Candidates clearing this stage will advance to the Typing and Stenography tests scheduled for the first week of February 2026.

UP Police SI Recruitment DV and PST Date
UP Police SI Recruitment DV and PST Date

UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Document Verification (DV) date for the UP Police SI Recruitment 2023 cycle. As per the official notice released by the board, candidates who have cleared the written test will now be called to PST and DV on January 5, 2026.

UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: DV Dates Official Notice

In the official notice released by UPPRPB, Candidates who qualified for the written exam for the posts of SI (Confidential), ASI (Clerk), and ASI (Accounts) are now set for the next stage of selection. The DV and PST will be conducted on January 5, 2026 and the shortlisted will then proceed to the Computer Typing and Stenography Test, which is expected to be conducted in the first week of February 2026. Click on the direct link below to download the UP Police SI DV Date Official Notice.

UPSC Police SI Recruitment 2025

Official DV Date

UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Overview

The UP Police SI DV for the 2023 Recruitment cycle is scheduled to be conducted on January 5, 2026 and the typing and steno test will be conducted in First week of February 2026. Check the table below for UP SI 2023 Key Highlights

Event Details

Date/Body

Recruiting Body

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB)

Posts Included

SI (Confidential), ASI (Clerk), ASI (Accounts)

DV & PST Start Date

January 5, 2026

Typing & Steno Test

First week of February 2026

Official Website

uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police SI DV/PST Schedule 2025

As per the official notice, the UPPRPB will commence the DV and PST on January 5, 2026. In this stage, all the candidates who were declared successful in the written examination will be called.

What Happens During DV and PST?

Document Verification (DV): In this stage candidates will be required to present academic certificates, category certificates (if applicable), domicile papers, and identity proofs. The board verifies the authenticity of the information provided during the application process.

Physical Standard Test (PST): In this stage the board measures the height and chest (for male candidates) and height and weight (for female candidates) to ensure they meet the prescribed physical standards of the UP Police.

What are Documents to Carry to the UP Police SI DV?

Candidates going to attempt the UP Police SI DV are required to carry all the relevant documents in original form as well as 3 copies of each. Below we have provided the list of document that needs to be carried

  • Admit Card of DV/PST
  • Aadhar Card, Voter ID, or PAN Card (Original + Photocopy).
  • High School (10th), Intermediate (12th), and Graduation mark sheets and degrees.
  • "O" Level certificate from NIELIT or equivalent recognised diplomas.
  • Caste & Domicile Certificates (if applicable)
  • Passport-Size Photographs

