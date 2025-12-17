[Official] UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Check DV/PST Dates & Notice at uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Document Verification (DV) date for the UP Police SI Recruitment 2023 cycle. As per the official notice released by the board, candidates who have cleared the written test will now be called to PST and DV on January 5, 2026. UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: DV Dates Official Notice In the official notice released by UPPRPB, Candidates who qualified for the written exam for the posts of SI (Confidential), ASI (Clerk), and ASI (Accounts) are now set for the next stage of selection. The DV and PST will be conducted on January 5, 2026 and the shortlisted will then proceed to the Computer Typing and Stenography Test, which is expected to be conducted in the first week of February 2026. Click on the direct link below to download the UP Police SI DV Date Official Notice.

UPSC Police SI Recruitment 2025 Official DV Date UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Overview The UP Police SI DV for the 2023 Recruitment cycle is scheduled to be conducted on January 5, 2026 and the typing and steno test will be conducted in First week of February 2026. Check the table below for UP SI 2023 Key Highlights Event Details Date/Body Recruiting Body Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) Posts Included SI (Confidential), ASI (Clerk), ASI (Accounts) DV & PST Start Date January 5, 2026 Typing & Steno Test First week of February 2026 Official Website uppbpb.gov.in UP Police SI DV/PST Schedule 2025 As per the official notice, the UPPRPB will commence the DV and PST on January 5, 2026. In this stage, all the candidates who were declared successful in the written examination will be called.