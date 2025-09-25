CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
Focus
Which Indian King Ruled Foreign Lands? Hint, It is not Ashoka

By Vidhee Tripathi
Sep 25, 2025, 19:19 IST

Discover how Rajendra I Chola, one of the greatest rulers of the Chola dynasty, expanded his empire beyond India. Learn about his naval expeditions, conquests in Southeast Asia, cultural impact, and why he is remembered as the Indian king who ruled foreign lands.

While many Indian rulers in history built vast kingdoms within the subcontinent, only a few of them managed to extend their kingdom beyond the Indian borders. Among them, Rajendra I Chola stands apart. He is remembered as one of the most extraordinary rulers. He earned his place in history as the king who transformed the Chola Empire into a global power. He not only ruled South India but also led successful conquests across the seas and brought distant lands under his influence.

Who was Rajendra I Chola?

Rajendra I Chola came to the throne in 1014 CE after the death of his father, Rajaraja I. For the next three decades, he expanded the Chola dynasty to its greatest heights. Known for his military brilliance, Rajendra combined strong leadership with an ambitious vision. Unlike many rulers of his time, he realized the importance of naval power in the army and used this to establish his dominance far beyond Indian boundaries.

Rajendra I Chola: Indian King Who Ruled Foreign Land

His most famous foreign campaign is considered to be one against the Srivijaya Empire in Southeast Asia. Rajendra’s sena crossed the Bay of Bengal and attacked regions that are in modern-day Indonesia, Sumatra, and the Malay Peninsula. His influence also reached Myanmar, Cambodia, and Vietnam, proving the extraordinary reach of the Chola fleet.

In addition, Rajendra extended his power over the Lakshadweep and Maldives islands, which were important for controlling trade routes in the Indian Ocean. With this victory, he was able to solidify India’s standing as a major maritime force at the global level.

Cultural and Economic Impact

Rajendra's foreign policy was more than just military victories.  Under his protection, Tamil merchants thrived and expanded their trading networks throughout the Asian continent.  Indian culture, religion, and art also made their way to these far-off places, where they left a lasting impression.  Chola-era cultural influences can still be seen throughout Southeast Asia in the form of architecture, temple customs, and marine ties.

Why Rajendra I Stands Out?

While kings like Ashoka the Great spread India’s spiritual influence through Buddhism and call for peace, Rajendra I Chola is considered to be unique because he was able to directly rule and administer territories that were outside of India. His combination of conquest, trade, and cultural diplomacy made him one of the most powerful rulers of ancient Asia.

So in the future, when asked which Indian king ruled foreign countries in ancient times, your answer should be Rajendra I Chola. His long reign as King turned the Chola dynasty into a maritime empire, hence making him a legendary figure in India's history who extended Indian influence far beyond its borders.

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

