CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

Current Affairs Quiz 25 September 2025: Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A

By Bagesh Yadav
Sep 25, 2025, 18:30 IST

Current Affairs Quiz 25 September 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh brings this week’s important Current Affairs Quiz. This quiz includes questions related to India’s first foreign defence manufacturing unit.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Current Affairs Quiz 25 September 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh brings this week’s important Current Affairs Quiz. This quiz includes questions related to India’s first foreign defence manufacturing unit.

1. Recently, India successfully tested which missile from a rail-based mobile launcher?
A) Agni-V
B) Agni-P
C) Prithvi-II
D) Trishul

Answer: B) Agni-P
Agni-P (Agni-Prime) is an indigenously developed, two-stage, solid-fuel ballistic missile. Its testing from a rail-based mobile launcher enhances India’s strategic flexibility, survivability, and deterrence capabilities. With a strike range of up to 2,000 km, it plays a crucial role in strengthening India’s defence architecture.

2. Recently, the Ministry of Defence signed a contract with HAL to procure how many Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A?
A) 87
B) 97
C) 107
D) 120

Answer: B) 97
The Ministry of Defence signed a contract worth ₹62,370 crore with HAL for 97 LCA Mk1A fighter jets (68 single-seaters and 29 twin-seaters). Deliveries will start from 2027-28 and be completed within six years. With over 64% indigenous content, this deal will strengthen India’s defence production capabilities and boost the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

3. In which country has India established its first foreign defence manufacturing unit?
A) Egypt
B) Saudi Arabia
C) Morocco
D) UAE

Answer: C) Morocco
India set up its first foreign defence manufacturing unit in Berrechid city, Morocco, through Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL). Spread over 20,000 sq. meters, it is the largest defence manufacturing facility in Morocco. This step expands India’s global strategic outreach and strengthens its defence export ambitions.

4. Recently, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) signed an MoU with which institution to combat cybercrime and financial fraud?
A) RBI
B) NITI Aayog
C) FIU-IND
D) CBI

Answer: C) FIU-IND
The DoT and the Financial Intelligence Unit – India (FIU-IND) signed a historic MoU aimed at combating cybercrime and financial frauds through enhanced information sharing and coordination. This partnership marks a significant step towards strengthening India’s digital security and financial system.

5. Recently, India signed a Mutual Recognition Arrangement (MRA) on organic products with which country?
A) Australia
B) New Zealand
C) Germany
D) Japan

Answer: A) Australia
On 24 September 2025, India and Australia signed a Mutual Recognition Arrangement (MRA) on organic products at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi, under the India–Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA). This arrangement allows mutual recognition of organic certification standards, reducing redundant inspections and easing trade processes between the two nations.

Bagesh Yadav
Bagesh Yadav

Senior Executive

Bagesh Yadav is an experienced content professional with over 5 years of expertise covering education, national and international affairs, and general news. He has contributed to leading platforms like Ajayvision Education and Only IAS. Bagesh specializes in crafting impactful content, including current news articles, trending stories, sports updates, world affairs, and engaging infographics. Committed to quality and audience engagement, he consistently delivers content that informs, inspires, and drives results. He's currently working as a Senior Content Writer for the Current Affairs sections of Jagranjosh.com. He can be reached at bagesh.yadav@jagrannewmedia.com Languages: Hindi, English Area of Expertise: National, International, and general news beats, Sports writing, Current affairs Honors & Awards: NA Certification: Certified in Web Content Writing, Advanced Google Analytics, IFCN Fact Check, and Professional Writing, with specialized training in Fact Checking and Social Media Management.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest daily, weekly and monthly Current Affairs and GK in English and Hindi for UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railway, Defence and exams. Download Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

AndroidIOS

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News