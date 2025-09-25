Current Affairs Quiz 25 September 2025: Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A

Current Affairs Quiz 25 September 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh brings this week’s important Current Affairs Quiz. This quiz includes questions related to India’s first foreign defence manufacturing unit. 1. Recently, India successfully tested which missile from a rail-based mobile launcher?

A) Agni-V

B) Agni-P

C) Prithvi-II

D) Trishul Answer: B) Agni-P

Agni-P (Agni-Prime) is an indigenously developed, two-stage, solid-fuel ballistic missile. Its testing from a rail-based mobile launcher enhances India’s strategic flexibility, survivability, and deterrence capabilities. With a strike range of up to 2,000 km, it plays a crucial role in strengthening India’s defence architecture. 2. Recently, the Ministry of Defence signed a contract with HAL to procure how many Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A?

A) 87

B) 97

C) 107

D) 120

Answer: B) 97

The Ministry of Defence signed a contract worth ₹62,370 crore with HAL for 97 LCA Mk1A fighter jets (68 single-seaters and 29 twin-seaters). Deliveries will start from 2027-28 and be completed within six years. With over 64% indigenous content, this deal will strengthen India’s defence production capabilities and boost the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. 3. In which country has India established its first foreign defence manufacturing unit?

A) Egypt

B) Saudi Arabia

C) Morocco

D) UAE Answer: C) Morocco

India set up its first foreign defence manufacturing unit in Berrechid city, Morocco, through Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL). Spread over 20,000 sq. meters, it is the largest defence manufacturing facility in Morocco. This step expands India’s global strategic outreach and strengthens its defence export ambitions.