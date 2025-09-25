DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 195 Posts at drdo.gov.in - More Details Here

CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
By Mohd Salman
Sep 25, 2025, 18:32 IST

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2025 has been released for 195 vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply online for the DRDO Apprentice vacancy between September 25 and September 24, 2025. Check here the notification PDF, eligibility, application process, selection criteria and more here.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited online applications from the eligible candidates to fill 195 vacancies for the Apprenticeship posts for the year 2025-26 (under the Apprentices Act 1961). Interested candidates can apply online for the post between September 25 and October 24, 2025. Candidates will be selected as per the apprenticeship rules. Continue reading the article to get all the details about the DRDO Apprentice vacancy, including important dates, vacancy, eligibility, the selection process, and more.

The DRDO Apprentice notification has been released for 195 vacancies on the official website, drdo.gov.in. The online application process started on September 25, 2025, and will conclude on October 24, 2025. To be eligible, candidates must have completed the graduate, diploma and ITI trade apprenticeships in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, possessing a percentage of 70% or more. The apprenticeship training period shall be 12 months starting from the execution of the apprenticeship contract. In this article, we have shared information about DRDO Apprentice recruitment 2025 for the reference of the candidates.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Highlights

The DRDO Apprentice recruitment is an excellent opportunity for candidates seeking a rewarding and skilful career. Here are the key highlights of the recruitment drive for the ease of the candidates.

Particular

Details

Exam Conducting Body

DRDO

Post

Apprentices

Vacancy

195

Selection Process

Academic Merit List / Interview

Application Dates

September 25, 2025 to October 24, 2025

Eligibility

18 years, Graduate, Diploma and ITI trade apprentices

Official Website

drdo.gov.in

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

Aspirants must stay updated with all the important dates regarding DRDO Apprentice recruitment to avoid missing the deadline of any event. Here are the important dates shared below:

Event

Dates

Online Application Commences

September 25, 2025

Last Date to Submit Applications

October 24, 2025

DRDO Apprentice Notification 2025 PDF

The DRDO Apprentice Notification 2025 PDF has been released on the official website. It comprises all information regarding eligibility, registration dates, selection process, vacancy, and other details. Get a direct link to download the notification for the DRDO Apprentice recruitment 2025 PDF on this page.

DRDO Apprentice Notification 2025

PDF Download

DRDO Apprentice Vacancy 2025

Candidaes must carefully check the DRDO Apprentice vacancy details in the official notification. A total of 195 vacancies have been released for various Apprentice posts. Check the distribution of the DRO Apprentice vacancy tabulated below:

Apprenticeship Training Category

Essential Qualification

No. of Vacancies

Graduate Apprentice

B.E/B.Tech in [ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical]

40

Technician Apprentice (Diploma)

Diploma in [ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical]

20

Trade Apprentice

ITI pass out (NCVT / SCVT Affiliation) Fitter, Welder, Turner, Machinist, Mechanic-Diesel, Draughtsman (Mechanical), Electronic-Mechanic, Electronics, Electrician, Library Assistant and COPA(Computer Operator and Programming Assistant)

135

DRDO Apprentice Eligibility Criteria 2025

Candidates must fulfil all the DRDO Apprentice Eligibility requirements before applying for the post. It includes age limit, qualification, nationality, and more. Check below the detailed eligibility criteria for the DRDO Apprentice recruitment:

  • Candidates must have completed the qualifying examinations (Graduate, Diploma and ITI trade apprentices) in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025
  • Aspirants having qualifications from Indian Institutions recognised by NCVT/ SCVT/AICTE/UGC/ equivalent will only be considered.
  • They must be at least 18 years old when applying for the post as on Septembe 1, 2025

How to Apply Online for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2025?

Eligible candidates can apply online for the DRDO Apprentice vacancy from September 25, 2025 to October 24, 2025. Here are the steps to apply online for the DRDO vacancy:

  • Go to the official website.
  • Click the “Apply Online for Apprentice” link.
  • Register successfully.
  • Log in with valid credentials.
  • Fill out the form with valid documents and details.
  • Submit the application form and take the printout for future reference.

