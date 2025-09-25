DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 195 Posts at drdo.gov.in - More Details Here

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited online applications from the eligible candidates to fill 195 vacancies for the Apprenticeship posts for the year 2025-26 (under the Apprentices Act 1961). Interested candidates can apply online for the post between September 25 and October 24, 2025. Candidates will be selected as per the apprenticeship rules. Continue reading the article to get all the details about the DRDO Apprentice vacancy, including important dates, vacancy, eligibility, the selection process, and more.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2025

The DRDO Apprentice notification has been released for 195 vacancies on the official website, drdo.gov.in. The online application process started on September 25, 2025, and will conclude on October 24, 2025. To be eligible, candidates must have completed the graduate, diploma and ITI trade apprenticeships in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, possessing a percentage of 70% or more. The apprenticeship training period shall be 12 months starting from the execution of the apprenticeship contract. In this article, we have shared information about DRDO Apprentice recruitment 2025 for the reference of the candidates.