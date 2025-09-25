UP ECCE Educator Selection Process 2025: Check Stage-wise Final Selection Criteria

UP ECCE Educator Selection Process 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Government has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill 8800 vacancies for ECCE (Early Childhood Care and Education) Educator posts for Anganwadi centres/Balvatikas located in the primary and composite schools. The selected candidates will be posted across 8800 schools in all 75 districts of the state. Candidates shall be appointed on the basis of merit, subject to successful verification of documents. Continue reading for the detailed UP ECCE Educator Selection Process and other related details in the article.

UP ECCE Educator Selection Process 2025

The UP Government has published 8800 vacancies for the recruitment of ECCE (Early Childhood Care and Education) Educator posts. It is a contractual position for candidates who have completed graduation with a minimum of 50% marks with home science as the main subject. Candidates appointed for this post will be responsible for preparing kids in the age group of 3 to 6 years for formal education, creating a safe environment for the overall development of children. All the interested and eligible candidates should also check the UP ECCE Educator selection process in advance to avoid any last-minute rush or disappointment.