UP ECCE Educator Selection Process 2025: Check Stage-wise Final Selection Criteria

UP ECCE Educator Selection Process 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Government has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill 8800 vacancies for ECCE (Early Childhood Care and Education) Educator posts for Anganwadi centres/Balvatikas located in the primary and composite schools. The selected candidates will be posted across 8800 schools in all 75 districts of the state. Candidates shall be appointed on the basis of merit, subject to successful verification of documents. Continue reading for the detailed UP ECCE Educator Selection Process and other related details in the article.
The UP Government has published 8800 vacancies for the recruitment of ECCE (Early Childhood Care and Education) Educator posts. It is a contractual position for candidates who have completed graduation with a minimum of 50% marks with home science as the main subject. Candidates appointed for this post will be responsible for preparing kids in the age group of 3 to 6 years for formal education, creating a safe environment for the overall development of children. All the interested and eligible candidates should also check the UP ECCE Educator selection process in advance to avoid any last-minute rush or disappointment.
There is no written exam included in the UP ECCE selection process. Candidates will be selected based on merit and certificate verification. They will be appointed on a contract basis and will be entitled salary of Rs 10313 per month (including PF and ESI). Look at the key overview of the UP ECCE recruitment process shared below for reference purposes:
|
Recruiting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Government
|
Post Name
|
ECCE (Early Childhood Care and Education) Educator
|
Vacancies
|
8800
|
Eligibility
|
Graduate with Home Science, 40 years (Max age limit)
|
Selection Process
|
Merit-Based and Certificate Verification
|
Salary
|
Rs 10313 per month
|
Type of Appointment
|
Contract
|
Contract Period
|
Maximum 11 Months
|
Job Location
|
75 Districts with co-located Anganwadi Centres
UP ECCE Educator Selection Process 2025
The UP ECCE Educator Selection Process is quite straightforward. Basically, the selection process for this recruitment drive is based on merit and document verification.
-
As per the official notification, it is proposed to constitute the following committee at the district level for the verification of educational certificates and selecting aspirants from the list given by the service provider.
-
Child Development Officer Nominated by the District Magistrate: Chairman
-
Principal, District Institute of Education and Training: Member
-
Basic Shiksha Adhikari: Member Secretary
-
District Program Officer: Member
-
Other Two Members Nominated by District Magistrate: Member
-
The list of candidates will be provided by the service provider to the concerned committee. Educational certificates/documents of the candidates will be verified by matching them with the original records.
-
The list of candidates provided by the service provider will be prepared by the above committee based on merit. Each district will prepare the merit list in descending order based on the average and the total percentage of scores secured in high school, intermediate, graduation/DPSE/NTT and related diploma.
-
If the average of the total scores secured in the exams of two or more applicants is the same, preference will be given to older candidates. If the tie still persists, preference will be given in order of the English alphabet of the name used.
FAQs on UP Educator Selection Process
Question 1: What is the UP ECCE Educator Selection Process?
Answer: The selection for the UP ECCE Educator post will be made on the basis of merit and certificate verification.
Question 2: Who can apply for the UP Educator Selection Process?
Answer: Candidates who have completed graduation with a minimum of 50% marks with home science and have not crossed 40 years of age can apply for this role.
